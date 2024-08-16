Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Artemis Resources

Gold Assays Hit Overlimits, Exceed 10,000 g/t Au* High Grade Gold Vein Discovery at Titan Prospect Copper Assays Reach 23.8% Cu

Artemis Resources Limited (‘Artemis’ or the ‘Company’) (ASX/AIM: ARV) is pleased to report the discovery of exceptionally high grade gold in veins at the Titan prospect as part of its recent ground reconnaissance program at its Karratha Gold Project, in the Pilbara region of Western Australia.

Highlights:

  • High grade gold reported in veins at Titan prospect with abundant visible gold at surface
  • Titan prospect tracked for ~ 700m and remains open
  • Rock chips samples report high grade gold assay results including;
    • 24AR07-004, 005, 008 - > 10,000 g/t Au*
    • 24AR11-002 – 6,520 g/t Au
    • 24AR07-169 – 10.2 g/t Au
  • Copper assay results return high values including;
    • 24AR07-184 – 23.8% Cu
    • 24AR07-183 – 14.55% Cu
  • 10.4 oz gold bar produced from material extracted from Titan prospect
  • Tenement review of Carlow project area results in mapping of further gold veins
  • New areas of gold mineralisation discovered across tenements
  • Pathway open for potential larger scale regional discovery

Figure 1 10.4 oz gold bar produced from Titan prospect

Executive Director George Ventouras commented: “We remain excited by the gold prospectivity that our tenements continue to deliver. The re-focus of exploration efforts and strategy on a tenement wide scale is continuing to deliver evidence of multiple new zones for gold mineralisation, which we believe could contain the potential for large scale deposits. The next steps will allow us to refine these zones, delineate bona-fide prospects and work towards more targeted exploration efforts.”

Figure 2. Current known gold prospects contained within the Artemis tenements

Ground reconnaissance recently completed as a follow up to the previous reported work has delivered further gold occurrences in areas that were previously only lightly explored. This work was designed to map the prospective surface veins and identify additional fertile structures that may contain gold & copper mineralisation. Not only did the ground team identify and trace several large-scale vein trends, they were also successful in identifying a vein zone with abundant coarse visible gold at the Titan prospect.


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Artemis Resources, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

Anax Metals Limited

Drilling Intersects Massive Sulphides at Evelyn

Anax Metals Limited (ASX: ANX, Anax, or the Company) is pleased to provide an update on drilling at the Evelyn deposit (Evelyn), part of the Whim Creek Project, located 115km southwest of Port Hedland.

Keep reading...Show less
Wooden blocks spelling "contingency plan."

BHP Activates Contingency Plan as Workers Strike at Escondida Copper Mine

Commodities giant BHP (ASX:BHP,LSE:BHP,NYSE:BHP) has begun removing workers who went on strike at its Chile-based Escondida copper mine, the largest copper operation in the world.

According to Reuters, Union No. 1 declared the strike after negotiations on a new labor contract collapsed.

The union, which represents around 2,400 workers, rejected BHP's latest offer. The company had proposed a signing bonus of US$28,900 per worker, but the union had asked for 1 percent of shareholder dividends for the mine.

Keep reading...Show less
True North Copper (ASX:TNC)

True North Copper


Keep reading...Show less

Hudbay Announces Second Quarter 2024 Results; Production Guidance Reaffirmed and Cash Cost Guidance Improved

Hudbay Minerals Inc. ("Hudbay" or the "company") (TSX, NYSE: HBM) today released its second quarter 2024 financial results. All amounts are in U.S. dollars, unless otherwise noted. All production and cost amounts reflect the Copper Mountain mine on a 100% basis, with Hudbay owning a 75% interest in the mine.

"The continued execution of our operational plans in the second quarter has positioned us well to achieve our 2024 production guidance, and our exposure to gold by-products and strong cost control have allowed us to improve our 2024 cash cost guidance," said Peter Kukielski, President and Chief Executive Officer. "Our strong and diversified operating base continues to generate free cash flow driven in part by efficient milling performance in Peru and Manitoba. We are also continuing to execute our British Columbia stabilization plans and planned stripping programs in Peru and British Columbia to unlock higher copper and gold grades in the near-term. This has led to robust EBITDA generation over the past 12 months, which together with our recent successful equity offering, has allowed us to significantly accelerate our deleveraging efforts and transform our balance sheet. We are now even better positioned to continue to advance our many growth initiatives to unlock significant upside potential in our pipeline and further enhance our copper and gold exposure."

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
True North Copper

TNC Accelerates Mining Activities at Wallace North, QLD

True North Copper Limited (ASX:TNC) (True North, TNC or the Company) is pleased to announce it has successfully progressed mining activities at the Wallace North deposit, part of its Cloncurry Copper Project (CCP) in Queensland1, and commenced first ore block mining from the 180 bench yesterday.

Keep reading...Show less

Lundin Mining Provides Update on Labour Negotiations at its Caserones Mine

Lundin Mining Corporation Logo (CNW Group/Lundin Mining Corporation)

TSX: LUN) (Nasdaq Stockholm: LUMI) Lundin Mining Corporation ("Lundin Mining" or the "Company") announced today that one of the three unions representing approximately 30% of Caserones employees, or 5% of the total workforce at the Caserones mine in Chile have taken job action. Prior to the strike notice, Caserones attempted, in good faith, to reach an agreement for a new collective bargaining agreement with employees. As a result of the strike, certain activities will gradually be reduced at the mine in a safe and orderly manner. View PDF version

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Appointment of Matt Healy as Chief Executive Officer

Drilling Update for Mkuju Project - Updated

Daydream-2 Operations Update

Allup Strengthens its Board with Mine and Finance Delivery Expertise with Mr Peter Secker and Simon Finnis Joining the Company Effective Immediately

resource investing

Appointment of Matt Healy as Chief Executive Officer

Uranium Investing

Drilling Update for Mkuju Project - Updated

Oil and Gas Investing

Daydream-2 Operations Update

gold investing

Project Rationalisation

Resource Investing

Total Gold Sales in August Generates $6.3 Million. Toll Milling of 150,000 Tonnes Continues.

Gold Investing

Don Durrett: Gold, Silver Price Targets, Plus When to Buy Gold Stocks

Silver Investing

Silver Crown Royalties CEO Outlines Benefits of Silver-focused Royalty Investment

