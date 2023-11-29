Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

Could the Silver Price Really Hit US$100 per Ounce?

Is Now a Good Time to Buy Bitcoin?

Uranium Stocks: 5 Biggest Companies

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies in 2023

Hydrogen Stocks: 9 Biggest Companies in 2023

Top 10 Gold-mining Companies

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar?

When Will Silver Go Up?

Mark These Tax-loss Selling Dates on Your Calendar

Trending Press Releases

Helium Evolution Confirms First Helium Discovery

Empowering Cybersecurity Excellence: Integrated Cyber Expands Sales Team to Strengthen Protection for Businesses

NorthStar Gaming Announces Plans to Launch Betting Platform Canada-Wide

NorthStar Gaming is First to Market with a New AI Sports Betting Tool

Helium Evolution Announces Filing of Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results and Provides Operations Update

Cell Signaling Technology Leverages Integrated Cyber's Employee-Focused Cybersecurity Service

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Helium Evolution

HEVI:CA

Integrated Cyber Solutions

ICS:CC

Soma Gold Corp.

SOMA:CA

Nextech3D.ai

NTAR:CNX
More Companies
Trending Reports

2023 AI Outlook Report

Silver Price Forecast - What Happened And Where Do We Go From Here?

2023 Lithium Investor Report

2023 Graphite Outlook Report

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
2023 Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
2023 Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
2023 Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Artificial Intelligence
Oil & Gas
Battery Metals
Uranium
Graphite
Blockchain & Crypto
GMV Minerals Receives Helicopter-Borne High Resolution Magnetic and Radiometric Survey Results ---Multiple Priority Targets Identified at Its Daisy Creek Lithium Project

GMV Minerals Receives Helicopter-Borne High Resolution Magnetic and Radiometric Survey Results ---Multiple Priority Targets Identified at Its Daisy Creek Lithium Project

GMV Minerals Inc. (TSXV: GMV) (OTCQB: GMVMF) (the "Company" or "GMV") is pleased to announce that it has received the completed geophysical surveys from Precision GeoSurveys Inc. of Langley, British Columbia on its Daisy Creek project in Lander County, Nevada.

The survey was designed to outline the northern portion of the Daisy Creek caldera where Phillips Uranium's historic drill results returned very impressive high-grade lithium values while testing uranium targets within the basin fill. GMV's current survey included high-resolution radiometric and magnetic measurements across its entire claim package.

There are thirteen discrete magnetic anomalies identified within the Daisy Creek Basin, most of which have associated radiometric anomalies. These are interpreted to define in-basin and basin margin faults with focused hydrothermal activity. There are surface disturbances consistent with trenches and/or drill pads at some of these geophysical anomalies and are very likely where Phillips Uranium focused their efforts. The current claystone model in Nevada invokes a closed basin, often defined by a collapsed tertiary caldera. The high evaporation rates during this time increased the lithium concentration in the basin. This may be further increased in hydrothermal fluids influxes such that clays forming and settling over time fill the basin with elevated lithium concentrations. Associated elements include boron and may include uranium.

Ian Klassen, CEO remarked, "We are very pleased with the results of this survey. We know that high-grade lithium assays (up to 20,000 ppm Li) came from a uranium exploration program, and that the airborne survey was flown in a systematic low level grid pattern using 150 metre line spacing at a planned flight height of 40m has identified a number of these targets. The Company's exploration team has recommended we initiate ground truthing of these geophysical anomalies and cross referencing with the evidence of surface disturbances prior to drilling. This is a meaningful next step that gets us closer to an upcoming drill program."

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/5465/188980_653d6a26d41db8fb_002.jpg

Figure 1. Schematic cross section with exaggerated vertical scale showing interpreted geology in Daisy Basin with geophysical response.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/5465/188980_653d6a26d41db8fb_002full.jpg

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/5465/188980_gmvimage3_550.jpg

Figure 2. Plan view of GMV Minerals land holdings in the Daisy Basin, Lander County, Nevada showing proposed drill holes on geology with magnetic anomalies from the recent airborne survey.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/5465/188980_gmvimage3.jpg

Dr. D.R. Webb, Ph.D., P.Geo., P.Eng. is the Q.P. for this release within the meaning of NI 43-101 and has reviewed the technical content of this release and has approved its content.

About GMV Minerals Inc.

GMV Minerals Inc. is a publicly traded exploration company focused on developing precious metal assets in Arizona. GMV, through its 100% owned subsidiary, has a 100% interest in a Mining Property Lease commonly referred to as the Mexican Hat Property, located in Cochise County, Arizona, USA. The project was initially explored by Placer Dome (USA) in the late 1980's to early 1990's. GMV is focused on developing the asset and realizing the full mineral potential of the property through near term gold production. The Company's NI 43-101 resource estimate (Inferred) is 36,733,000 tonnes grading 0.58 g/t gold at a 0.2 g/t cut-off, containing 688,000 ounces of gold. In 2023, GMV acquired a total of 165 lode claims covering 4,800 hectares in Lander County, Nevada where it is exploring highly prospective claims for lithium.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

________________________________________

Ian Klassen, President

For further information please contact:

GMV Minerals Inc.
Ian Klassen
Tel: (604) 899-0106
Email: info@gmvminerals.com
www.gmvminerals.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/188980

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

GMV MineralsGMV:CCTSXV:GMVBattery Metals Investing
GMV:CC
GMV Minerals
Sign up to get your FREE

GMV Minerals Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
GMV Minerals

GMV Minerals


Keep reading...Show less
GMV Minerals Retains Precision GeoSurveys Inc. to Fly Helicopter-Borne High Resolution Magnetic and Radiometric Survey at the Daisy Creek Project in North Central Nevada

GMV Minerals Retains Precision GeoSurveys Inc. to Fly Helicopter-Borne High Resolution Magnetic and Radiometric Survey at the Daisy Creek Project in North Central Nevada

GMV Minerals Inc. (TSXV: GMV) (OTCQB: GMVMF) (the "Company" or "GMV") is pleased to announce that it has contracted Precision GeoSurveys Inc. of Langley, British Columbia to perform a helicopter-borne high resolution magnetic and radiometric survey at its Daisy Creek project in Lander County, Nevada.

Ian Klassen, CEO, remarked: "We are very pleased to be working with Precision, a Canadian and global leader in airborne geophysics. The airborne survey, expected to start in the next two weeks, will be flown in a systematic low level grid pattern using 150 metre line spacing at a planned constant flight height of 40m. The high-resolution magnetic and radiometric survey will be another important instrument used by GMV's exploration team to map the geometry of the caldera basin in detail, as well as the radiometric response of the exposed rocks to determine what the previous owner Phillips Uranium was targeting when they drilled the high-grade lithium target in the 1980's. The survey will provide uniform, low ground-clearance magnetic and radiometric data coverage of the Daisy Creek project at higher resolution than existing surveys that cover only parts of the property."

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
GMV Minerals Doubles Its Land Position at the Daisy Creek Lithium Project in North Central Nevada

GMV Minerals Doubles Its Land Position at the Daisy Creek Lithium Project in North Central Nevada

GMV Minerals Inc. (TSXV: GMV) (OTCQB: GMVMF) (the "Company" or "GMV") is pleased to announce that it has staked 83 additional lode claims adjacent to its land position at the Daisy Creek Lithium project in Lander County, Nevada. The Company now controls or owns a total of 165 lode claims covering 3,408 acres.

Last month, GMV conducted a site visit with the vendors of the Daisy Creek property and observed the caldera complex to be as described, filled with relatively shallow-dipping interlaminated rhyolite tuffs and claystones dominating the claims. The discovery outcrop was observed to contain these assemblages with an increase in iron oxide-stained fractures. Preliminary ASTER data that measures alteration spectra and can show different clays shows positive results over the western portion of these claims. A review of historic satellite images shows disturbances in the same area, consistent with trenching and/or drill pad development. Consequently, the adjacent additional claims covering favourable ground and extensions has now been acquired. Highly anomalous lithium reverse circulation drill analyses have been reported historically from exploration work completed by Phillips Uranium ("Phillips") on this property in the early 1980's. The claims are located near several operating gold mines and access to power, water and paved highways are nearby.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
GMV Minerals Inc. Closes Non-Brokered Financing

GMV Minerals Inc. Closes Non-Brokered Financing

GMV Minerals Inc. (TSXV: GMV) (OTCQB: GMVMF) (the "Company" or "GMV") is pleased to report that its non-brokered private placement has closed with the issuance of 10,009,864 Units at a price of $0.14 per Unit for gross proceeds of $1,401,381 with all securities issued having a four-month hold period which expires on October 3, 2023.

Each Unit in this offering consists of one common share in the capital of the Company (each a "Common Share") and one share purchase warrant (a "Warrant"). Each warrant entitles the Unit holder to purchase one (1) additional GMV common share at a price of $0.22 per share at any time within 24 months of the closing. Finder's fees in the amount of cash $5,519 and 39,420 warrants (with the same terms) are payable on this financing. Insiders of the Company will be participating in the private placement for $78,400 (560,000 Units).

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
GMV Minerals Options Daisy Creek Lithium Project in North Central Nevada and Announces Unit Offering

GMV Minerals Options Daisy Creek Lithium Project in North Central Nevada and Announces Unit Offering

GMV Minerals Inc. (TSXV: GMV) (OTCQB: GMVMF) (the "Company" or "GMV") is pleased to announce that it has entered into an option agreement dated May 15, 2023 (the "Option Agreement") with Western Property Holdings, LLC (the "Optionor") for the exclusive option to acquire (the "Option") the Daisy Creek Property, Nevada, consisting of 82 lode mining claims comprising 1,694.12 acres (the "Daisy Creek Lithium Property").

The Daisy Creek Lithium Property is located in Lander County in north central Nevada. The claims are located near several operating gold mines and access to power, water and paved highways are nearby. The area was prospected by several oil and mining companies for uranium in the early 1970s, staked by Phillips Uranium ("Phillips") in 1977, and drilled in the 1980s, when well-known Nevada geologist Clancy Wendt ("Wendt") was employed by Phillips.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
The United States Department of Defense Awards Multi-Million-Dollar Grant to South Star Battery Metals to Support the Accelerated Expansion of U.S. Domestic Battery Graphite Production Within the Contiguous United States of America

The United States Department of Defense Awards Multi-Million-Dollar Grant to South Star Battery Metals to Support the Accelerated Expansion of U.S. Domestic Battery Graphite Production Within the Contiguous United States of America

South Star Battery Metals Corp. ("South Star" or the "Company") (TSXV:STS)(OTCQB:STSBF), is pleased to announce that it has received a US$3.2 million grant (equaling approximately CA$4.4 million) from the Department of Defense ("DoD") under the Defense Production Act ("DPA") Title III authorities utilizing funds appropriated by the Inflation Reduction Act, to advance a National Instrument 43-101 Feasibility Study ("FS") for the BamaStar Graphite Project, South Star's flagship graphite project in the USA, located in central Alabama. The FS will also incorporate a vertically integrated lithium-ion ("Li-ion") battery-graphite anode manufacturing facility in the southeast corridor of the United States. The FS will cover all aspects of the planned BamaStar graphite mine from upstream mining operations to the downstream manufacturing of finished commercial battery-ready graphite products, while detailing all important and essential related information, including operational, financial, commercial graphite product performance data, and environmental, social and governance criteria. South Star's planned battery-graphite products will include a broad range of products from coated spherical purified graphite ("CSPG") active anode materials for Li-ion battery applications to conductivity-enhancement products for use in all major primary (i.e., non-rechargeable) and secondary (i.e., rechargeable) battery chemistries

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Brunswick Exploration Exercises Complete Globex Option

Brunswick Exploration Exercises Complete Globex Option

GLOBEX MINING ENTERPRISES INC. (GMX Toronto Stock Exchange, G1MN Frankfurt, Stuttgart, Berlin, Munich, Tradegate, Lang & Schwarz, LS Exchange, TTMzero, Düsseldorf and Quotrix Düsseldorf Stock Exch anges and GLBXF OTCQX International in the US) is pleased to inform shareholders that Brunswick Exploration Inc. (TSX-V: BRW) has exercised the entire Lac Escale Lithium property option (Mirage Property) which Globex and Brunswick jointly announced on January 24, 2023 ( click here to access press release ).

The option covers 96 cells and a one-kilometer area of influence extending from the current 96 cell boundaries. Under the option agreement, Brunswick was required to make payments totaling $500,000, (half in cash and half in shares) and undertake a minimum of $1,000,000 in exploration work over four years. In addition, at the fifth anniversary of the coming into force of the retained 3% Gross Metal Royalty, Brunswick must pay Globex an advance royalty of $100,000 per year.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
ALX Resources Corp. Completes Geochemical and Magnetic Surveys at the Gibbons Creek Uranium Project, Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan

ALX Resources Corp. Completes Geochemical and Magnetic Surveys at the Gibbons Creek Uranium Project, Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan

alx resources corp. (TSXV: AL) (FSE: 6LLN) (OTC: ALXEF) ("ALX" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the completion of a soil geochemistry survey and a high-resolution ground magnetic survey at the Gibbons Creek Uranium Project ("Gibbons Creek", or the "Project") located in the northern Athabasca Basin near the town of Stony Rapids, Saskatchewan. The surveys were designed to provide detailed magnetic and geochemical signatures over fault structures and surface expression of uranium where the Company previously intersected basement-hosted uranium mineralization grading 0.13% U3O8 over 0.23 metres from 107.67 to 107.90 metres in drill hole GC15-03, and over a strong radon anomaly that was detected on surface by a predecessor company in 2013.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Canada Silver Cobalt Adds to Quebec Properties

Canada Silver Cobalt Adds to Quebec Properties

(TheNewswire)

Canada Silver Cobalt Works Inc.

The Company has acquired 2,335 hectares covering a geologically favourable unit with Base Metal and Gold potential

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Brunswick Exploration Announces the Exercise of the Mirage Project Option From Globex Mining Enterprise

Brunswick Exploration Announces the Exercise of the Mirage Project Option From Globex Mining Enterprise

Brunswick Exploration Inc. (TSX-V: BRW, OTCQB: BRWXF; " BRW " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that it has met all payment and work expenditures requirements to acquire a 100% interest on the claims held by Globex Mining Enterprise (TSX: GMX) at the Mirage Project through the payment acceleration clause of the Option Agreement dated January 5 2023.

Mr. Killian Charles, President and CEO of BRW, commented: "Following our successful autumn drilling campaign, we have decided to accelerate the Option Agreement covering the main portion of the Mirage Project. This further consolidates our position in the Mirage Project region as we continue to expand and delineate an exciting lithium discovery."

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Brunswick Exploration Announces the Exercise of the Mirage Project Option From Globex Mining Enterprise

Brunswick Exploration Announces the Exercise of the Mirage Project Option From Globex Mining Enterprise

Brunswick Exploration Inc. (TSX-V: BRW, OTCQB: BRWXF; " BRW " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that it has met all payment and work expenditures requirements to acquire a 100% interest on the claims held by Globex Mining Enterprise (TSX: GMX) at the Mirage Project through the payment acceleration clause of the Option Agreement dated January 5 2023.

Mr. Killian Charles, President and CEO of BRW, commented: "Following our successful autumn drilling campaign, we have decided to accelerate the Option Agreement covering the main portion of the Mirage Project. This further consolidates our position in the Mirage Project region as we continue to expand and delineate an exciting lithium discovery."

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
GMV Minerals
Sign up to get your FREE

GMV Minerals Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest Press Releases

Falcon Provides Update on Status of MCTO

The United States Department of Defense Awards Multi-Million-Dollar Grant to South Star Battery Metals to Support the Accelerated Expansion of U.S. Domestic Battery Graphite Production Within the Contiguous United States of America

Nextech3D.ai Investor Livestream Discussing New AI Technology Tomorrow November 30

Nuclear Fuels Confirms Deeper Mineralization at Kaycee Uranium Project

Related News

Gold Investing

Falcon Provides Update on Status of MCTO

Energy Investing

Nuclear Fuels Confirms Deeper Mineralization at Kaycee Uranium Project

Precious Metals Investing

TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

Tech Investing

CORRECTION: Forward Water Technologies Announces Fiscal Year 2023 Financial Results

Copper Investing

TNC Intersects 69.95m @ 1.91% Cu and 16.75m @ 5.30% Cu at Vero Resource, Mt Oxide

Lithium Investing

Lake Johnston South Lithium Project Review Confirms High Prospectivity

Lithium Investing

Phase 2 HMW Offtake Process Advances

×