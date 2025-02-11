Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

International Investing: How to Diversify with a Global Portfolio

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2025)

Rare Earths Reserves: Top 8 Countries

Could the Silver Price Really Hit $100 per Ounce?

Will Trump Bring Back the Gold Standard?

Top 10 Aluminum-producing Countries

10 Top Oil-producing Countries

Top 10 Copper-producing Companies

What Was the Highest Price for Gold?

Trending Press Releases

First Helium Spuds 7-15 Exploration Well

Critical Metals Corp. Enters Into Share Subscription Facility For Up To US$125.0M In Transaction Funding

‘Lighthorse’ Gold Discovery at Pinjin: Thick, High-grade Gold Intercepted at New Greenfields Find

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 4C Cash Flow Report

Funding of up to C$1.3 million through Canada's Critical Minerals Infrastructure Fund

Updated Commercial Development Plan for North America’s First Lithium Brine Production Facility

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

First Helium

HELI:CA

Radisson Mining Resources

RDS:CC

New Murchison Gold Limited

NMG:AU

Alvopetro Energy

ALV:CC
More Companies
Trending Reports

World Resource Outlook 2025

Rare Earths Outlook Report

2025 Gold Outlook Report

Biotech Market Outlook Report

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Gold Price
Silver Price
Copper Price
Oil Price
Uranium
Artificial Intelligence
Global Uranium and Forum Energy Metals Announce the commencement of camp construction and planned geophysical surveys at the Northwest Athabasca Project, Saskatchewan

Global Uranium and Forum Energy Metals Announce the commencement of camp construction and planned geophysical surveys at the Northwest Athabasca Project, Saskatchewan

Global Uranium Corp. (CSE: GURN | OTC: GURFF | FRA: Q3J ) (the " Company ") and Forum Energy Metals Corp. (TSX.V: FMC; OTCQB: FDCFF) (" Forum ") are pleased to announce that camp construction on the Northwest Athabasca Project has been initiated. In addition, plans are underway to conduct a Time Domain Electromagnetic Survey (TDEM) and Direct Current Resistivity and Induced Polarization (DCIP) Survey on its Spring Bay target located along the northwest shore of Lake Athabasca in Saskatchewan, Canada (Figures 1, 2). Geophysical work is expected to commence in March. Global has an option to earn 51% interest in Forum's interest in the NWA Project by spending up to $9M over four years (see News Release dated May 30, 2024). Forum is the Operator of the Northwest Athabasca Project.

"The integration of historical geophysical datasets and legacy drill results gives us an advantage in identifying areas of high potential," stated Ungad Chadda, CEO of Global Uranium. "We are pleased that the Forum exploration team's knowledge and experience in Saskatchewan unconformity-style uranium deposits will shape the refined targeting strategy at the NWA Project, positioning us to unlock the site's full value potential."

Rick Mazur, CEO of Forum Energy Metals stated, "Forum is excited to be building a camp and working again on the Northwest Athabasca Project. Refinement of the drill targeting is key to success and the TDEM and DCIP surveys will improve drill target precision of the prospective Spring Bay area."

Camp Construction and Winter Geophysical Surveys

A 20-person camp is planned on the west side of Maurice Bay on the Northwest Athabasca Project (Figure 2). The camp materials will be mobilized to site via a combination of fixed-wing aircraft on skis as well as by ice road from Uranium City. Currently camp and drilling equipment and materials are being shipped and staged in Fond du Lac and Uranium City.

The Spring Bay target hosts a 4 km long, strong gravity low anomaly, which is coincident with historical drill holes that have intersected elevated uranium and anomalous clay alteration. To refine drill targeting, new ground electromagnetic and resistivity surveys are proposed. A small moving loop TDEM survey is planned to help refine and understand the orientation and strength of the conductors in the area. A larger DCIP survey is planned to provide resistivity and chargeability data over the Spring Bay target, which will help identify clay alteration systems at depth. Both the TDEM and DCIP surveys will be used to refine targeting within the large Spring Bay gravity low anomaly.

Figure 1

Figure 1 Location of the Northwest Athabasca Project along Lake Athabasca in northwestern Saskatchewan. The closest communities are Uranium City, Fond du Lac and Fort Chipewyan. The western margin of the property is located along the Alberta – Saskatchewan Border.

Figure 2

Figure 2 The Spring Bay Target area and the camp location . The proposed location of the TDEM and DCIP surveys are shown and the background is the residual gravity.

Qualified Person
Jared Suchan, Ph.D., P.Geo., Global Uranium's Vice President of Exploration and Qualified Person under National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed and approved the contents of this news release.

Quality Assurance and Quality Control
For a discussion of the QA/QC and data verification processes and procedures at the NWA Project, please see its technical report entitled "NI 43-101 on the Northwest Athabasca Project Northern Saskatchewan Centered at: Latitude 59°24'00" N, Longitude 109°54'00" W", with an effective date of June 27, 2024, which is available under the Global Uranium's profile at www.sedarplus.ca .

About Global Uranium Corp.

Global Uranium Corp. focuses on exploring and developing uranium assets primarily in North America. The Company currently holds key uranium projects: the Wing Lake Property in the Mudjatik Domain of Northern Saskatchewan, Canada; the Northwest Athabasca Joint Venture with Forum Energy Metals Corp. and NexGen Energy Ltd. in the Northwest Athabasca region of Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Great Divide Basin District Projects, the Gas Hills District Projects, and the Copper Mountain District Projects in Wyoming, USA.

About Forum Energy Metals

Forum Energy Metals Corp. (TSX.V: FMC; OTCQB: FDCFF) is focused on the discovery of high-grade unconformity-related uranium deposits in the Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan and the Thelon Basin, Nunavut. For further information: https://www.forumenergymetals.com .

On Behalf of The Management Team

Ungad Chadda
CEO
587-330-0045
info@globaluranium.com

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute forward-looking information. These statements relate to future events or future performance. The use of any of the words "could", "intend", "expect", "believe", "will", "projected", "estimated" and similar expressions and statements relating to matters that are not historical facts are intended to identify forward-looking information and are based on the Company's current belief or assumptions as to the outcome and timing of such future events. In particular, this press release contains forward-looking information relating to, among other things, the intention to continue exploration efforts on the Project with the aim of further unlocking the Project's potential; and the expectation that natural attenuation will allow the site to recover without further action.

Although forward-looking information is based on the reasonable assumptions of the Company's management, there can be no assurance that any forward-looking information will prove to be accurate. Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. Such factors include the risk that exploration of the Project may not continue, whether as a result of a lack of financial resources, a failure to receive the requisite permits or approvals, the discretion of management of the joint venture or otherwise; the risk that exploration of the Project will not progress as currently contemplated and, that, even if exploration does proceed as anticipated, such exploration activities may not achieve their anticipated outcomes; risks inherent in the exploration and development of mineral projects, including risks relating to receiving requisite permits and approvals, changes in project parameters or delays as plans continue to be redefined, that mineral exploration is inherently uncertain and that the results of mineral exploration may not be indicative of the actual geology or mineralization of a project; the risk that mineral exploration may be unsuccessful or fail to achieve the results anticipated by the Company; risks related to joint ventures and the other risks and factors identified by the Company in its continuous disclosure filings, filed on the Company's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

The forward-looking information contained in this release is made as of the date hereof, and the Company is not obligated to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws. Because of the risks, uncertainties and assumptions contained herein, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The foregoing statements expressly qualify any forward-looking information contained herein.

The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed, approved, or disapproved the contents of this ‎press release.

Figures accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/65767b2c-1478-4972-92ae-10740ee83449

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/bbf56b3c-5080-4766-8ef6-77357d489c7c


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Forum Energy MetalsFMC:CATSXV:FMCEnergy Investing
FMC:CA
Forum Energy Metals
Sign up to get your FREE

Forum Energy Metals Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
Forum Energy Metals

Forum Energy Metals


Keep reading...Show less
Forum Energy Metals and Global Uranium Announce the commencement of camp construction and planned geophysical surveys at the Northwest Athabasca Project, Saskatchewan

Forum Energy Metals and Global Uranium Announce the commencement of camp construction and planned geophysical surveys at the Northwest Athabasca Project, Saskatchewan

A combined ground EM and Resistivity survey will begin in early March on the Spring Bay target

Forum Energy Metals Corp. (TSXV: FMC) (OTCQB: FDCFF) (the "Company" or "Forum") and Global Uranium Corp. (CSE: GURN) (OTCQB: GURFF) (FSE: Q3J) ("Global") are pleased to announce that camp construction on the Northwest Athabasca Project has been initiated. In addition, plans are underway to conduct a Time Domain Electromagnetic Survey (TDEM) and Direct Current Resistivity and Induced Polarization (DCIP) Survey on its Spring Bay target located along the northwest shore of Lake Athabasca in Saskatchewan, Canada (Figures 1, 2). Geophysical work is expected to commence in March. Global has an option to earn 51% interest in Forum's interest in the NWA Project by spending up to $9M over four years (see News Release dated May 30, 2024). Forum is the Operator of the Northwest Athabasca Project.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Global Uranium and Forum Energy Metals Commence Exploration at the Northwest Athabasca Project, Saskatchewan

Global Uranium and Forum Energy Metals Commence Exploration at the Northwest Athabasca Project, Saskatchewan

Global Uranium Corp. (CSE: GURN | OTC: GURFF | FRA: Q3J ) (the " Company ") and Forum Energy Metals Corp. (TSX.V: FMC; OTCQB: FDCFF) (" Forum ") are pleased to announce that the exploration permit has been received and exploration is underway on the Northwest Athabasca (" NWA ") Project, located along the northwest shore of Lake Athabasca in Saskatchewan, Canada (Figure 1). The Company entered into an option agreement with Forum, acquiring the right to purchase up to 75% of Forum's interest in the Forum NexGen Joint Venture with NexGen Energy Ltd. by spending $20 million in exploration. This JV is part of the Northwest Athabasca Joint Venture with Forum, Cameco Corporation, and Orano Canada Inc. to explore and develop the NWA Project. Camp construction will begin shortly and diamond drilling will commence by March.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Forum Energy Metals and Global Uranium Commence Exploration at the Northwest Athabasca Project, Saskatchewan

Forum Energy Metals and Global Uranium Commence Exploration at the Northwest Athabasca Project, Saskatchewan

Mobilization underway for a drill program on the Northwest Athabasca Project in Saskatchewan's Athabasca Basin

Forum Energy Metals Corp. (TSXV: FMC) (OTCQB: FDCFF) (the "Company" or "Forum") and Global Uranium Corp. (CSE: GURN) (OTCQB: GURFF) (FSE: Q3J) ("Global") are pleased to announce that the exploration permit has been received and exploration is underway on the Northwest Athabasca (NWA) Project, located along the northwest shore of Lake Athabasca in Saskatchewan, Canada (Figure 1). Global entered into an option agreement with Forum, acquiring the right to purchase up to 75% of Forum's interest in the Forum NexGen Joint Venture with NexGen Energy Ltd. by spending $20 million in exploration. This joint venture is part of the Northwest Athabasca Joint Venture with Forum, Cameco Corporation, and Orano Canada Inc. to explore and develop the NWA Project. Camp construction will begin shortly and diamond drilling will commence by March. Forum Energy Metals is the Operator of the Northwest Athabasca Project.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Forum Energy Metals and Global Uranium Announce Exploration Update on Drill Targeting, Northwest Athabasca Project, Saskatchewan

Forum Energy Metals and Global Uranium Announce Exploration Update on Drill Targeting, Northwest Athabasca Project, Saskatchewan

Reprocessing of historical EM data has added greater targeting certainty and will help augment a planned winter 2025 drill program on the Northwest Athabasca Project in Saskatchewan's Athabasca Basin

Forum Energy Metals Corp. (TSXV: FMC) (OTCQB: FDCFF) (the "Company" or "Forum") and Global Uranium Corp. (CSE: GURN) (OTC: GURFF) (FSE: Q3J) ("Global") are pleased to announce the completion of data compilation and reprocessing of historical EM geophysical surveys to optimize the upcoming drill program on the Northwest Athabasca (NWA) Project, located on the northwest shore of Lake Athabasca in Saskatchewan, Canada (Figure 1). Global has an option to earn 51% interest in Forum's interest in the NWA Project by spending up to $9M over four years (see News Release dated May 30, 2024). Diamond drilling and geophysical surveys are planned this winter, pending the completion of ongoing community engagement and final government approvals. Forum Energy Metals is the Operator of the Northwest Athabasca Project.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Forum Announces Drill Results from Qavvik: 296 Metres of Uranium Mineralization; 8.2% U3O8 over 0.5 Metres and Multiple Intercepts Greater than 1%

Forum Announces Drill Results from Qavvik: 296 Metres of Uranium Mineralization; 8.2% U3O8 over 0.5 Metres and Multiple Intercepts Greater than 1%

Forum Energy Metals Corp. (TSXV: FMC) (OTCQB: FDCFF) ("Forum" or the "Company") announces drill results for the Qavvik anomaly, its second basement hosted deposit located within Forum's 100% owned Aberdeen Project. This highly successful program intersected a 296-metre-wide zone of uranium mineralization with grades up to 8.2% U3O8 in a newly identified lense and resulted in more than 20 assays with grades greater than 1% U3O8. Mineralization is open to the northeast and southwest, and the shallow depths along with the thick overall uranium intercepts demonstrates the open pit potential of this deposit. With multiple drill targets on the property, the Aberdeen project has the potential to unfold into a generational uranium district. (Figure 1).

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Skyharbour Announces Closing of Option and Purchase Agreements with Hatchet Uranium for Several of its Uranium Projects Located in the Athabasca Basin

Skyharbour Announces Closing of Option and Purchase Agreements with Hatchet Uranium for Several of its Uranium Projects Located in the Athabasca Basin

Skyharbour Resources Ltd. (TSX-V: SYH ) (OTCQX: SYHBF ) (Frankfurt: SC1P ) ("Skyharbour" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce that, further to its news release dated November 4 th 2024, closing has occurred on the option agreement (the "Agreement") with Hatchet, whereby Hatchet Uranium Corp. ("Hatchet") may acquire an 80% interest in the Company's 17,606 ha Highway Uranium Property (the "Optioned Property") and a 100% interest, subject to a claw-back provision for Skyharbour, in the Company's Genie, Usam and CBXShoe Uranium Projects (the "Purchased Property"). The properties total 66,358 ha and are all located in the Athabasca Basin of Northern Saskatchewan, Canada. The Agreement on the Optioned Property provides Hatchet an opportunity to earn an 80% interest in the claims over a three-year period by fulfilling combined cash, share issuance and exploration expenditure commitments of CAD $3,345,000. For the Purchased Property, Skyharbour will also receive units in the capital of Hatchet consisting of a share and a warrant ("Hatchet Units") equal to 9.9% of the issued and outstanding shares of Hatchet.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Alvopetro Announces January 2025 Sales Volumes, Quarterly Natural Gas Pricing, an Operational Update and a Strategic Entry into the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin

Alvopetro Announces January 2025 Sales Volumes, Quarterly Natural Gas Pricing, an Operational Update and a Strategic Entry into the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin

Alvopetro Energy Ltd. (TSXV: ALV) (OTCQX: ALVOF) announces January 2025 sales volumes of 2,457 boepd, including natural gas sales of 13.8 MMcfpd, associated natural gas liquids sales from condensate of 141 bopd and oil sales of 18 bopd, based on field estimates. This represents a 41% increase from Q4 2024.

Natural gas, NGLs and crude oil sales:

Quarterly Natural Gas Price Update

As announced on December 17, 2024 , our updated long-term gas sales agreement came into effect on January 1, 2025 increasing Alvopetro's contracted firm volumes starting January 1, 2025 by 33% up to 400 e 3 m 3 /d. The updated natural gas pricing model is recalculated quarterly based on Brent oil equivalent prices and Henry Hub natural gas prices resulting in quicker adjustments for commodity price and foreign exchange rate fluctuations. Effective February 1, 2025 , our natural gas price under our long-term gas sales agreement with Bahiagás has been adjusted to BRL1.95 /m 3 , a 6.5% increase from the January 2025 price of BRL1.83 and consistent with the Q4 2024 price of BRL1.94 /m 3 . All natural gas sales from February 1, 2025 to April 30, 2025 will be sold at BRL1.95 /m 3 ( $10.55 /Mcf, based on average heat content to date, the January 31, 2025 BRL/USD exchange rate of 5.83, net of expected sales taxes applicable).

Operational Update

In the fourth quarter we attempted an optimization project on our 183-B1 well on Block 183 which was originally drilled and tested in 2022. The plan included sidetracking from the existing wellbore and re-entering the Sergi Formation horizontally. Unfortunately, we encountered challenges during the project that resulted in the loss of the bottom hole assembly and the abandonment of the operation with costs totalling approximately $4.0 million .

On our Murucututu field, based off the successful recompletion of our 183-A3 well in the third quarter we plan to spud 183-D4 location this week. The 183-D4 location is targeting the Caruaçu Member approximately 110 metres up-dip of the 183-A3 location. This location also has an uphole exploratory target in the Marfin Formation. We expect to announce results from the 183-D4 well near the end of the first quarter.

Following this Murucututu well, we plan to drill and complete five development wells at our Caburé Unit as part of the agreed development plan with our partner. During the month of January, we also completed the commissioning phase of our recently installed compression system at Caburé increasing our productive capacity from the Unit.

Strategic Entry into Western Canadian Growth Opportunity

Alvopetro has been pursuing additional growth opportunities to complement our existing asset base to continue our disciplined capital allocation model where we look to reinvest approximately half our cash flow into organic growth and return the other half to stakeholders. The Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin (" WCSB ") offers high-quality assets with large resources in place with access to a high-quality service industry, and leading-edge technology deployment. With our past experiences and our headquarters in Calgary , we are well positioned to create a complementary growth platform with the opportunity to deliver attractive returns for shareholders.

Initial Focus Area - Mannville Heavy Oil Fairway

The Mannville multi-zone heavy oil fairway targets the Colony, McLaren, Waseca , Sparky, GP, Rex, Lloydminster , and Cummings formations containing a large amount of original oil in place and providing attractive economics through the application of multilateral drilling and other technologies.

Farmin – Partner with Proven Track Record

Alvopetro is partnering with Durham Creek Energy Ltd., an established operator with a proven track record. Alvopetro has agreed to fund 100% of two earning wells at an estimated total cost of C$4.5 million in exchange for a 50% working interest in 19.13 sections (12,243 acres) of land in western Saskatchewan . With success, the land position could support upwards of 100 development drilling locations.

President & CEO, Corey C. Ruttan commented:

"Alvopetro's strong financial position and cash flows from operations help position the Company to maximize shareholder returns from our combined asset base. With exposure to projects in Brazil and now also in Canada , it allows us to allocate capital across a growing inventory of high rate of return opportunities and to continue our disciplined capital allocation model."

Corporate Presentation

Alvopetro's updated corporate presentation is available on our website at:
http://www.alvopetro.com/corporate-presentation .

Social   Media

Follow Alvopetro on our social media channels at the following links:
Twitter - https://twitter.com/AlvopetroEnergy
Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/alvopetro/
LinkedIn - https://www.linkedin.com/company/alvopetro-energy-ltd
YouTube - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCgDn_igrQgdlj-maR6fWB0w

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

All amounts contained in this new release are in United States dollars, unless otherwise stated and all tabular amounts are in thousands of United States dollars, except as otherwise noted.

Abbreviations:

boepd

=

barrels of oil equivalent ("boe") per day

bopd

=

barrels of oil and/or natural gas liquids (condensate) per day

C$

=

Canadian dollar

e 3 m 3 /d

=

thousand cubic metre per day

m 3

=

cubic metre

m 3 /d

=

cubic metre per day

Mcf

=

thousand cubic feet

Mcfpd

=

thousand cubic feet per day

MMcfpd

=

million cubic feet per day

NGLs

=

natural gas liquids

BOE Disclosure . The term barrels of oil equivalent ("boe") may be misleading, particularly if used in isolation. A boe conversion ratio of six thousand cubic feet per barrel (6Mcf/bbl) of natural gas to barrels of oil equivalence is based on an energy equivalency conversion method primarily applicable at the burner tip and does not represent a value equivalency at the wellhead. All boe conversions in this news release are derived from converting gas to oil in the ratio mix of six thousand cubic feet of gas to one barrel of oil.

Contracted firm volumes .   The 2025 contracted daily firm natural gas volumes of 400 e 3 m 3 /d (before any provisions for take or pay allowances) represents contracted volumes based on contract referenced natural gas heating value. Note that Alvopetro's reported natural gas sales volumes are prior to any adjustments for heating value of Alvopetro natural gas. Alvopetro's natural gas is approximately 7.8%   higher than the contract reference heating value. Therefore, to satisfy the contractual firm deliveries Alvopetro would be required to deliver approximately 371e 3 m 3 /d (13.1MMcfpd).

Forward-Looking Statements and Cautionary Language. This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. The use of any of   the words "will", "expect", "intend" and other similar words or expressions are intended to identify forward-looking information. Forward‐looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties, should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results, and will not necessarily be accurate indications of whether or not such results will be achieved. A number of factors could cause actual results to vary significantly from the expectations discussed in the forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements reflect current assumptions and expectations regarding future events. Accordingly, when relying on forward-looking statements to make decisions, Alvopetro cautions readers not to place undue reliance on these statements, as forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties. More particularly and without limitation, this news release contains forward-looking information concerning future production and sales volumes, the expected natural gas price and expected sales volumes under the Company's long-term gas sales agreement, and future capital plans and potential development opportunities associated with the WCSB farmin.   Current and forecasted natural gas nominations are subject to change on a daily basis and such changes may be material.   Forward   -looking statements are necessarily based upon assumptions and judgments with respect to the future including, but not limited to,   expectations and assumptions concerning   forecasted demand for oil and natural gas,   the success of future drilling, completion, testing, recompletion and development activities and the timing of such activities, the performance of producing wells and reservoirs, well development and operating performance, expectations regarding Alvopetro's working interest and the outcome of any redeterminations, the outcome of any disputes, the timing of regulatory licenses and approvals, equipment availability, environmental regulation, including regulation relating to hydraulic fracturing and stimulation, the ability to monetize hydrocarbons discovered, the outlook for commodity markets and ability to access capital markets, foreign exchange rates, general economic and business conditions, the impact of global pandemics, weather and access to drilling locations, the availability and cost of labour and services, the regulatory and legal environment and other risks associated with oil and gas operations   .   The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of such information, although considered reasonable at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect. Actual results achieved during the forecast period will vary from the information provided herein as a result of numerous known and unknown risks and uncertainties and other factors. Although Alvopetro believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking information is based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking information because Alvopetro can give no assurance that it will prove to be correct. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. Additional information on factors that could affect the operations or financial results of Alvopetro are included in our annual information form which may be accessed on Alvopetro's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca . The forward-looking information contained in this news release is made as of the date hereof and Alvopetro undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless so required by applicable securities laws.

www.alvopetro.com
TSX-V: ALV, OTCQX: ALVOF

SOURCE Alvopetro Energy Ltd.

Cision View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/February2025/05/c0962.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Purepoint Announces Results of Foran-Funded Airborne Survey at Denare West, on Trend with McIlvenna Bay Project

Purepoint Announces Results of Foran-Funded Airborne Survey at Denare West, on Trend with McIlvenna Bay Project

Purepoint Uranium Group Inc. (TSXV: PTU) (OTCQB: PTUUF) ("Purepoint" or the "Company") today announced the completion of an airborne electromagnetic survey across the Denare West Volcanogenic Massive Sulphide (VMS) project, approximately 9 kilometres southeast of Foran's McIlvenna Bay Cu-Zn-Au deposit, in the Hanson Lake area of eastern Saskatchewan. Foran Mining Corp. is the operator of the Denare West project under a 2023 Option Agreement with Purepoint.

Highlights

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Quarterly Activities Report and Appendix 5B

Quarterly Activities Report and Appendix 5B

Moab Minerals (MOM:AU) has announced Quarterly Activities Report and Appendix 5B

Download the PDF here.

Nuclear Fuels Announces the Discovery of New Mineralized Zones at the Kaycee Uranium Project

Nuclear Fuels Announces the Discovery of New Mineralized Zones at the Kaycee Uranium Project

CSE:NF
OTCQX:NFUNF

Nuclear Fuels Inc. (CSE: NF) (OTCQX: NFUNF) ("Nuclear Fuels" or the "Company") announced today the discovery of two new zones of roll front-hosted uranium mineralization at the Kaycee In-Situ Recovery ("ISR") Uranium Project (the "Project") in Wyoming's Powder River Basin ("PRB"). Drill testing of regional targets on the Project encountered mineralization at the newly discovered Outpost and Trail Dust Zones, including 0.082% eU 3 O 8 (uranium) over 6.5 feet for a total hole Grade Thickness ("GT") of 0.532. In the PRB, potentially ISR-recoverable uranium mineralization with a GT of greater than 0.20 is considered suitable for inclusion in a potential wellfield. Follow up delineation drilling of these two new zones is planned for May 2025 . In addition, Nuclear Fuels announces the Company has been added to the Sprott Junior Uranium Miners ETF.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
December 2024 Quarterly Results Presentation

December 2024 Quarterly Results Presentation

Boss Energy Limited (BOE:AU) has announced December 2024 Quarterly Results Presentation

Download the PDF here.

Latest News

Forum Energy Metals
Sign up to get your FREE

Forum Energy Metals Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest Press Releases

JZR Gold Enters into Loan Agreement

LU7 Announces Strategic Partnership with Polyechnique Montréal

Joint Venture Secured over Advanced Gold Project in Western Australia’s World Class Gold Mining District

Exceptional High-Grades up to 34.9 g/t Gold Returned in Drilling at the Island Gold Project

Related News

Gold Investing

JZR Gold Enters into Loan Agreement

Lithium Investing

LU7 Announces Strategic Partnership with Polyechnique Montréal

gold investing

Joint Venture Secured over Advanced Gold Project in Western Australia’s World Class Gold Mining District

resource investing

Exceptional High-Grades up to 34.9 g/t Gold Returned in Drilling at the Island Gold Project

Gold Investing

Earn-In with Cazaly Resources over Non-Core Goongarrie Project Streamlines Portfolio

Precious Metals Investing

CAZ: JV Secured Over Advanced Gold Project in WA

Battery Metals Investing

Termination of Aleees License and Technology Agreement

×