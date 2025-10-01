Global Rare Earth Elements Market Size Projected to Reach $8.14 Billion By 2032 with a Significant Increase in Demand Expected

Global Rare Earth Elements Market Size Projected to Reach $8.14 Billion By 2032 with a Significant Increase in Demand Expected

FN Media Group News Commentary - The rising demand for consumer durables such as tablets, laptops, and smartphones is one of the factors driving the consumption of rare earth elements. The demand for these elements in developing economies is estimated to expand rapidly owing to an increase in industrialization, building & construction activities, and various digitization activities by governments in the respective countries. The boost in the demand for electric vehicles (EVs) in Germany, United States, and the U.K. is estimated to surge the consumption of rare earth minerals. Stringent rules on carbon discharges, and increasing concerns about the environment, have augmented the development of non-conventional energy sources, which will further increase the usage of these elements. A report from Fortune Business Insights said that the global rare earth elements market size was USD 3.39 billion in 2023 and is projected to grow from USD 3.74 billion in 2024 to USD 8.14 billion by 2032, exhibiting a CAGR of 10.2% during the forecast period (2024-2032). Asia Pacific dominated the rare earth elements market with a market share of 86.14% in 2023. Moreover, the rare earth elements market size in the U.S. is projected to grow significantly, reaching an estimated value of USD 394.39 million by 2032, driven by the robust pipeline and increasing R&D investment by industry players.   Active Companies in the mining industry this week include Apex Critical Metals Corp. (OTCQX: APXCF) (CSE: APXC), NioCorp Developments Ltd. (NASDAQ: NB), MP Materials Corp. (NYSE: MP), Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSE: UUUU) (TSX: EFR), USA Rare Earth, Inc. (NASDAQ: USAR).

The Fortune Business Insights report said: "The increasing concerns regarding the environment have led consumers to opt for electric vehicles (EVs) due to their net-zero emissions. EVs incorporate lithium-ion batteries as a fuel source due to their low self-discharge rate and high energy density. As stated by IEA, the preference for EVs is expanding rapidly in countries, such as China, the U.S., and Japan. The electric car stock was 4.79 million in 2019, globally. Additionally, lithium-ion batteries are applied in many electronic devices, such as laptops, mobile phones, hard discs, dentures, and bearings. The increasing production of consumer durables in developing economies will surge the demand for batteries, thereby boosting the rare earth elements market growth. There has been a rapid increase in the automotive industry over the years supported by population growth, technological development, and disposable income growth. Magnets are heavily used in the automotive industry for various parts such as motors, actuators, sensors, and switches. Additionally, rare earth elements are used in other applications such as catalysts, additives, ceramics, and metallurgy. The rising demand for catalysts, additives, ceramic products, and metal products from various end-use industries such as chemical, oil & gas, automotive, and electronics is anticipated to fuel the product demand."

Apex Critical Metals Corp. (OTCQX:APXCF) (CSE:APXC) Acquires Key REE Rights at Highly Prospective Elk Creek Carbonatite Complex, Nebraska -

Highlights:

  • The Company has secured highly prospective rare earth element ("REE") mineral rights to key underexplored areas of the Elk Creek Carbonatite Complex in Nebraska, USA, (the "Rift Project").
  • Two target areas of known REE mineralization acquired (East Zone and West Zone).
  • Project includes multiple historical drill holes that are well-mineralized in REE's, highlights include:
    • 155.5 metres ("m") of 2.70% TREO, Including 54.9 m at 3.30% TREO (EC-93).
    • 236.2 m of 2.10% TREO, including 68.2 m of 3.32% TREO (NEC11-004).
  • Apex's Rift Project area (~2,784 acres) now represents the largest position in the Elk Creek Carbonatite Complex (NioCorp Developments Ltd. holding the other commanding position in the district with ~1,397 acres)
  • Nebraska, USA is considered a favourable jurisdiction for development with private land ownership facilitating streamlined permitting path.
  • The Company is continuing to compile historically available data and is actively planning an inaugural Q4-2025 exploration program, including drilling.

Apex Critical Metals Corp. (CSE: APXC) (OTCQX: APXCF) (FWB: KL9) ("Apex" or the "Company"), a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on the identification and development of critical and strategic metals, is pleased to provide an update regarding the acquisition of certain mineral rights within the Elk Creek Carbonatite Complex in southeastern Nebraska, U.S.A, (see news release dated Sept. 3, 2025).

The Rift Project includes exploration rights and purchase options for approximately 2,784 acres (~1,127 ha), flanking NioCorp Developments Ltd. to the east and west within the Elk Creek Carbonatite Complex. The Company's property position is considered highly prospective for rare earth element (REE) mineralization based on extensive historical exploration data.

Sean Charland, CEO of Apex Critical Metals notes, "This acquisition positions Apex at the forefront of U.S. critical minerals exploration and development, particularly in rare earths, which are vital for advanced technologies, renewable energy, and US National Security. The Elk Creek area has long been recognized for its geological promise, and we're eager to advance exploration on these underexplored extensions to unlock their full REE potential. Coupled with a favourable jurisdiction and the exploration expertise of Dahrouge Geological, which has multiple globally significant critical metals discoveries to their credit, the Company is primed for further discovery."

The Elk Creek Carbonatite, a rare metal complex identified over 50 years ago, hosts significant potential for REE's alongside other critical minerals including niobium. While the area outside of NioCorp's Developments Ltd. (NASDAQ: NB – Market Capitalization ~US$600M, as of September 25, 2025) Elk Creek Critical Minerals Project have been largely underexplored in recent decades, the acquired Rift Project includes areas with documented high-grade REE intercepts from historical drilling. Project highlights include:

•        Of approximately 106 drill holes completed by Molycorp prior to 1986, at least 19 drill holes were completed within the Company's Rift Project area.

Highlights:

  • 155.5 m of 2.70% TREO (hole EC-93), starting from 149.4 m depth
  • Includes 54.9 m at 3.30% TREO.
  • 236.19 m of 2.10% TREO (NEC11-004).
  • Includes 68.2 m at 3.32% TREO.

According to Quantum Rare Earth Developments Corp. News, 2011-09-19 - "The drill hole (NEC11-004) encountered REE mineralization within strongly altered carbonatite and associated alkaline rocks. The step-out from historical hole EC-93 confirms the potential for a sizable deposit. As well, the potential for the discovery of a high-grade core is also highlighted with 10 individual assays greater than 4.0 per cent TREO (average sample width of 1.37 metres) within the 68.18-metre high-grade REE zone."

Historical exploration of the Elk Creek Carbonatite included approximately 106 drill locations totalling approximately 46,797 m by Molycorp from 1973 to 1986 across the entire Elk Creek Carbonatite Complex, with at least 19 completed within the boundary of the current Rift Project. In 2011, Quantum Rare Earth Development Corp. completed an additional five holes, with two holes focused on REE mineralization outside of the core Niobium Deposit currently being developed by NioCorp Developments Ltd. Continued… Read this full release along with full notes and comments for Apex Critical Metals by visiting: https://www.financialnewsmedia.com/news-apxc/ .

Other recent developments in the mining markets include:

NioCorp Developments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NB) recently announced that a Pentagon-funded exploratory drilling program at the Company's Elk Creek Critical Minerals Project ("Elk Creek Project") in southeast Nebraska has been completed.

The resource drilling program, funded by the Pentagon, was designed to support converting a portion of the Company's current Indicated Resources into Measured Resources and the subsequent conversion of a portion of its current Probable Mineral Reserves into Proven Mineral Reserves. The effort was designed to meet Mineral Reserve requirements of the Export-Import Bank of the U.S. as it processes a proposed debt financing package of up to $800 million for the Elk Creek Project.

Locksley Resources Ltd. recently announced it will significantly expand its exploration program at its significantly increased landholding in the Mojave Desert. Earlier this month the company announced the addition of 249 additional claims at the site, which abuts areas currently controlled by MP Materials Corp. (NYSE: MP) , the only Rare Earths producing mine in North America. These new claims bring the company's total landholding to 491 claims encompassing more than 40 sq km of highly prospective critical minerals.

"The substantial expansion of our landholding within the Mojave Critical Minerals Corner marks a pivotal step in Locksley's growth," said Pat Burke, Chairman of Locksley Resources. He reported that last week brokers and analysts visited the site, affording Locksley an excellent opportunity to highlight both the scale of the tenure, as well as the strategic importance of its position in this area.

Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSE: UUUU) (TSX: EFR), a leading U.S. producer of uranium, rare earths, and critical minerals and Vulcan Elements, a U.S. manufacturer of rare earth permanent magnets, are pleased to announce that the companies have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to collaborate on creating a resilient domestic supply chain for rare earth magnets independent of China. Rare earth magnets are used in a variety of commercial and defense applications, including satellites, robotics, artificial intelligence data centers, semiconductor fabrication, drones, defense systems, electric vehicles, consumer electronics, industrial motors, and power tools.

Under the collaboration, Energy Fuels has agreed to supply initial quantities of high-purity "light" and "heavy" separated rare earth oxides to Vulcan in Q4 of 2025. Upon receipt, Vulcan will validate Energy Fuels' neodymium-praseodymium (NdPr) and dysprosium (Dy) oxides for production of rare earth magnet applications. After validating the oxides, Vulcan and Energy Fuels intend to negotiate additional long-term supply agreements for both NdPr and Dy oxides. NdPr and Dy are key raw materials required for the manufacture of rare earth magnets.

USA Rare Earth, Inc. (NASDAQ: USAR) recently announced it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire LCM, the world's most established ex-China rare earth metal and alloy producer. The acquisition represents a significant acceleration of USAR's mine-to-magnet strategy, establishing an end-to-end rare earth supply chain. LCM further secures USAR's access to high-quality rare-earth metal and strip cast alloy for its global customers and the development of its Oklahoma magnet facility.

Under the terms of the agreement, USAR will acquire LCM for $100 million in cash and 6.74 million shares of USAR common stock.

LCM is a United Kingdom-based manufacturer of specialized rare earth metals and both cast and strip cast alloys. LCM holds a unique position as the only proven ex-China producer of both light and heavy rare earth permanent magnet metals and alloys at scale at its 67,000 square foot production facility in Cheshire, UK. It also benefits from an established supply of raw materials outside of China. Metals and alloys produced include Samarium, Samarium Cobalt, Neodymium Praseodymium, Dysprosium, Terbium, Yttrium, Gadolinium, and other critical rare earth metals and metal alloys. LCM is one of the few companies capable of processing metal oxide feedstocks from both mined and recycled sources.

About FN Media Group:

At FN Media Group, via our top-rated online news portal at www.financialnewsmedia.com, we are one of the very few select firms providing top tier one syndicated news distribution, targeted ticker tag press releases and stock market news coverage for today's emerging companies. #tickertagpressreleases #pressreleases

Follow us on Facebook to receive the latest news updates: https://www.facebook.com/financialnewsmedia

Follow us on Twitter for real time Market News: https://twitter.com/FNMgroup

Follow us on Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/in/financialnewsmedia/

DISCLAIMER: FN Media Group LLC (FNM), which owns and operates FinancialNewsMedia.com and MarketNewsUpdates.com, is a third party publisher and news dissemination service provider, which disseminates electronic information through multiple online media channels. FNM is NOT affiliated in any manner with any company mentioned herein. FNM and its affiliated companies are a news dissemination solutions provider and are NOT a registered broker/dealer/analyst/adviser, holds no investment licenses and may NOT sell, offer to sell or offer to buy any security. FNM's market updates, news alerts and corporate profiles are NOT a solicitation or recommendation to buy, sell or hold securities. The material in this release is intended to be strictly informational and is NEVER to be construed or interpreted as research material.  All readers are strongly urged to perform research and due diligence on their own and consult a licensed financial professional before considering any level of investing in stocks. All material included herein is republished content and details which were previously disseminated by the companies mentioned in this release. FNM is not liable for any investment decisions by its readers or subscribers.  Investors are cautioned that they may lose all or a portion of their investment when investing in stocks. For current services performed FNM has been compensated seventy nine hundred dollars for news coverage of the current press releases issued by Apex Critical Metals Corp. from a non-affiliated third party. FNM HOLDS NO SHARES OF ANY COMPANY NAMED IN THIS RELEASE.

This release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended and such forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. "Forward-looking statements" describe future expectations, plans, results, or strategies and are generally preceded by words such as "may", "future", "plan" or "planned", "will" or "should", "expected," "anticipates", "draft", "eventually" or "projected". You are cautioned that such statements are subject to a multitude of risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, including the risks that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, and other risks identified in a company's annual report on Form 10-K or 10-KSB and other filings made by such company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. You should consider these factors in evaluating the forward-looking statements included herein, and not place undue reliance on such statements. The forward-looking statements in this release are made as of the date hereof and FNM undertakes no obligation to update such statements.

Contact Information:

Media Contact email: editor@financialnewsmedia.com - +1(561)486-1799

SOURCE: FN Media Group


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Energy FuelsUUUUNYSEAMERICAN:UUUUTSX:EFRCritical Metals Investing
UUUU
The Conversation (0)
Precious Metals & Critical Minerals Hybrid Investor Conference: Presentations Now Available for Online Viewing

Precious Metals & Critical Minerals Hybrid Investor Conference: Presentations Now Available for Online Viewing

Virtual Investor Conferences, the leading proprietary investor conference series, today announced the presentations from Precious Metals & Critical Minerals Hybrid Virtual Investor Conference held May 22 nd are now available for online viewing.

VIEW PRESENTATIONS HERE

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Precious Metals & Critical Minerals Hybrid Investor Conference Agenda Announced for May 22nd

Precious Metals & Critical Minerals Hybrid Investor Conference Agenda Announced for May 22nd

Virtual Investor Conferences, the leading proprietary investor conference series, today announced the agenda for the Precious Metals & Critical Minerals Hybrid Virtual Investor Conference. Individual investors, institutional investors, advisors, and analysts are invited to attend.

This in-person and virtual event will showcase live company presentations and interactive discussions featuring Precious Metals and Critical Minerals including Gold, Silver, Antimony, Copper, Lithium, Nickel, PGM, Rare Earth Elements, Uranium and Vanadium.   Company executives and industry experts will present live from the OTC Markets Group headquarters at 300 Vesey Street in New York City. All presentations will be broadcast to the Virtual Investor Conferences community. For those who are interested in attending, there are two ways to register:

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Western Uranium & Vanadium Corp. Announces Ore Purchase Agreement

Western Uranium & Vanadium Corp. Announces Ore Purchase Agreement

Western Uranium & Vanadium Corp. (CSE: WUC) (OTCQX: WSTRF) (" Western " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that the Company has entered into an Ore Purchase Agreement ("Agreement") with Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSE American: UUUU) (TSX:EFR).

Western plans to commence hauling around the beginning of May, making deliveries to Energy Fuels' White Mesa Mill, the only operational conventional uranium/vanadium mill in the United States. Deliveries will be sourced from previously mined production that has been stockpiled at the Company's flagship Sunday Mine Complex. The Agreement is for a one year period, and provisions for the delivery of up to 25,000 short tons of uranium bearing ore. The purchase price will be calculated based upon the uranium grade of each closed lot according to the agreed pricing schedule.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Energy Fuels

Energy Fuels and Madagascar Government Execute Memorandum of Understanding to Further Advance Toliara Critical Mineral Project in Madagascar

Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSE American: UUUU) (TSX: EFR) ("Energy Fuels" or the "Company"), a leading U.S. producer of uranium, rare earth elements ("REE"), and critical minerals, is pleased to announce that it has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (the "MOU") with the Government of Madagascar (the "Government") setting forth certain key terms applicable to the Company's Toliara titanium, zirconium, and REE project (the "Toliara Project" or "Project"), located in southwestern Madagascar.

As previously announced, on November 28, 2024, the Madagascar Council of Ministers, as Chaired by the President of Madagascar, lifted the suspension on the Toliara Project, which was originally imposed in November 2019. The lifting of the Suspension allows the Company to continue development of the Project, re-establish community programs, and advance activities necessary to achieve a positive final investment decision ("FID").

Keep reading...Show less
Energy Fuels and Madagascar Government Execute Memorandum of Understanding to Further Advance Toliara Critical Mineral Project in Madagascar

Energy Fuels and Madagascar Government Execute Memorandum of Understanding to Further Advance Toliara Critical Mineral Project in Madagascar

Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSE American: UUUU) (TSX: EFR) (" Energy Fuels " or the " Company "), a leading U.S. producer of uranium, rare earth elements (" REE "), and critical minerals, is pleased to announce that it has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (the " MOU ") with the Government of Madagascar (the " Government ") setting forth certain key terms applicable to the Company's Toliara titanium, zirconium, and REE project (the " Toliara Project " or " Project "), located in southwestern Madagascar .

As previously announced , on November 28, 2024 , the Madagascar Council of Ministers, as Chaired by the President of Madagascar , lifted the suspension on the Toliara Project, which was originally imposed in November 2019 . The lifting of the Suspension allows the Company to continue development of the Project, re-establish community programs, and advance activities necessary to achieve a positive final investment decision (" FID ").

The MOU announced today is the culmination of extensive negotiations over several years with the Malagasy Government on fiscal and other terms applicable to the Toliara Project and a major step forward in advancing the Project. While the Company is progressing towards an FID, which is expected to be made in approximately 14 months, the Company will continue working with the Government of Madagascar to formalize the terms and conditions set out in the MOU through the implementation of a " Stability Mechanism " consisting of one or a combination of the following: (a) submittal of an Investment Agreement to the Madagascar Parliament for approval as law and certification of the Toliara Project (" Project Certification ") under existing law establishing a special regime for large scale investments in the Malagasy mining sector (the " LGIM "); (b) promulgation of amendments and revisions to the existing LGIM (the " LGIM Amendment ") in a form that provides for the necessary certainty of financial and legal terms, and reasonable financial, operational and legal requirements, for large-scale projects and have Project Certification under the amended LGIM, together with an Investment Agreement (if reasonably required) submitted to Parliament for approval as law; and/or (c) another agreed upon mechanism that achieves the necessary certainty of financial and legal terms, and reasonable financial, operational and legal requirements, applying to large-scale mining projects.

Mark S. Chalmers , President and CEO of Energy Fuels commented: "As I've said before, I believe the Toliara Project is a 'generational' critical mineral project that has the strong potential to operate well beyond many of our lifetimes. Therefore, it is vital to Energy Fuels, and to our Base Resources subsidiaries, that the Republic of Madagascar and the communities in the vicinity of the Project enjoy significant benefits that go beyond jobs, economic development, and sustainable operations that respect human rights, local culture, and the environment. To achieve this vision, the MOU signed today creates the framework for a long-term mutually beneficial partnership between a U.S. critical mineral company and the people of Madagascar . We look forward to continuing to work with the Government of Madagascar to formalize the terms of the MOU and grow our relationship with what we believe will be the largest U.S. investment in the country's history."

Key Terms and Conditions of the MOU

Under the MOU, the Company has agreed to pay a five percent (5%) royalty (and no other) on mining products and deliver US$80 million after Project Certification in development, community, and social project funding, including a total of $30 million within 30 days after Project Certification, another $10 million within 30 days after achieving a positive FID and an additional $40 million by the fourth year of operations. In addition, the Company has agreed to spend at least $1 million prior to FID in the Atsimo Andrefana Region on community and social investments, and $4 million annually thereafter, indexed at 2% per annum, from commencement of construction after a positive FID. The Company has also committed to developing the Toliara Project in an environmentally, socially and fiscally responsible manner, and to observe the specific protections set out in the MOU.

The payments described above are not expected to have a material effect on the economics of this potentially multi-billion project, which (along with the appropriate disclaimers related to technical disclosure) are described in the Company's April 2024 press release . The Company is in the process of updating the September 2021 definitive feasibility study and December 2023 prefeasibility study on the Toliara Project, along with the White Mesa Mill's 2024 prefeasibility study on rare earth oxide production, to reflect current economics.

The Government has agreed in the MOU, among other things, to:

  • assist the Company with obtaining all necessary administrative authorizations for the purpose of adding REE-bearing monazite recovery to existing permits;
  • certify the Project as eligible under the LGIM (or amended LGIM, if applicable) as soon as the LGIM eligibility conditions are met; support the prompt development of the Toliara Project, including (without limitation) by causing all relevant State authorities to timely consider and grant all complete applications for permits, licenses or authorizations necessary or desirable for the development and operation of the Toliara Project in accordance with the laws of Madagascar ;
  • maintain the fiscal, legal and customs stability of the Toliara Project;
  • not, directly or indirectly, receive, take or have an interest (including an economic interest or form of production sharing arrangement, and whether carried or free-carried) in the Company or any of its assets, including the Toliara Project;
  • provide active and public support for the Toliara Project, including by publicly announcing the State's support for the Toliara Project and its development; and
  • undertake any LGIM amendments in consultation with relevant stakeholders, including the Company, to ensure that such amendments (or similar instruments with legislative force) provide the necessary certainty of financial and legal terms to address the reasonable financial, operational and legal requirements of large-scale mining projects, and otherwise supports the bankability of the Toliara Project and the ability of the Company to achieve a positive FID.

In addition, under the MOU, the Company's agreement to pay a 5% royalty on revenues and its commitments to pay the US$80 million in development, community and social funding are conditional on:

  • the terms of the Stability Mechanism being adopted in a form that is satisfactory to the Company;
  • Project Certification having been obtained; and
  • prior to Project Certification having been obtained, there being no change to the laws of Madagascar (as they apply to the Company and the Toliara Project as at the date of the MOU) that is adverse to the Company or the Toliara Project.

The MOU and its terms are expressly subject to the foregoing conditions set out in the MOU. It should be noted that there can be no assurance that the foregoing conditions will be satisfied or as to the timing of satisfaction of those conditions, or the timing for approval of the addition of monazite to the mining permit. If such conditions are not satisfied, this could delay any FID in relation to the Toliara Project or prevent or otherwise have a significant effect on the development of the Toliara Project or ability to recover Monazite from the Toliara Project.

ABOUT Energy Fuels

Energy Fuels is a leading US-based critical minerals company, focused on uranium, REEs, heavy mineral sands ("HMS"), vanadium and medical isotopes. The Company has been the leading U.S. producer of natural uranium concentrate for the past several years, which is sold to nuclear utilities that process it further for the production of carbon-free nuclear energy and owns and operates several conventional and in situ recovery uranium projects in the western United States. The Company also owns the White Mesa Mill in Utah, which is the only fully licensed and operating conventional uranium processing facility in the United States. At the Mill, the Company also produces advanced REE products, vanadium oxide (when market conditions warrant), and is preparing to begin pilot-scale recovery of certain medical isotopes from existing uranium process streams needed for emerging cancer treatments. The Company also owns the operating Kwale HMS project in Kenya which is nearing the end of its life and is developing three (3) additional HMS projects, including the Toliara Project in Madagascar, the Bahia Project in Brazil, and the Donald Project in Australia in which the Company has the right to earn up to a 49% interest in a joint venture with Astron Corporation Limited. The Company is based in Lakewood, Colorado, near Denver, with its HMS operations managed from Perth, Australia. The primary trading market for Energy Fuels' common shares is the NYSE American under the trading symbol "UUUU," and the Company's common shares are also listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the trading symbol "EFR." For more information on all we do, please visit http://www.energyfuels.com

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release contains certain "Forward Looking Information" and "Forward Looking Statements" within the meaning of applicable United States and Canadian securities legislation, which may include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to: any expectation that the Company will maintain its position as a leading U.S.-based uranium and critical minerals company or as the leading producer of uranium in the U.S.; any expectation that the Company will re-commence development activities on the ground, re-establish the Company's community programs or progress the other activities necessary to achieve a positive FID for the Toliara Project; any expectation that the Toliara Project is a 'generational' critical minerals project or that it has the strong potential to operate well beyond many of our lifetimes or at all; any expectation that the Company will continue working with the Government of Madagascar to formalize fiscal and other terms applicable to the Project through an investment agreement, amendments to existing laws or other mechanisms as appropriate; any expectation that rare-earth element production will be added to the existing mining permit; any expectation that the financial and legal stability of the Toliara Project will be maintained; any expectation that the Toliara Project will attain Project Certification or that the other conditions to the Company's funding obligations will be satisfied; any expectation that a positive FID will be made for the Toliara Project and the timing of any such positive FID; any expectation that the Toliara Project will be developed; any expectation that the MOU will create the framework for a long-term mutually beneficial partnership between a U.S. critical mineral company and the people of Madagascar ; and any expectation that the Company will be successful in recovering certain medical isotopes from existing uranium process streams needed for emerging cancer treatments. Generally, these forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects," "does not expect," "is expected," "is likely," "budgets," "scheduled," "estimates," "forecasts," "intends," "anticipates," "does not anticipate," or "believes," or variations of such words and phrases, or state that certain actions, events or results "may," "could," "would," "might" or "will be taken," "occur," "be achieved" or "have the potential to." All statements, other than statements of historical fact, herein are considered to be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements express or implied by the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements include risks associated with: commodity prices and price fluctuations; engineering, construction, processing and mining difficulties, upsets and delays; permitting and licensing requirements and delays; changes to regulatory requirements; legal challenges; competition from other producers; public opinion; government and political actions; the failure of the Company to provide or obtain the necessary financing required to develop the Project; market factors, including future demand for REEs; and the other factors described under the caption "Risk Factors" in the Company's most recently filed Annual Report on Form 10-K, which is available for review on EDGAR at www.sec.gov/edgar.shtml , on SEDAR at www.sedar.com , and on the Company's website at www.energyfuels.com . Forward-looking statements contained herein are made as of the date of this news release, and the Company disclaims, other than as required by law, any obligation to update any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, results, future events, circumstances, or if management's estimates or opinions should change, or otherwise. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, the reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company assumes no obligation to update the information in this communication, except as otherwise required by law.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/energy-fuels-and-madagascar-government-execute-memorandum-of-understanding-to-further-advance-toliara-critical-mineral-project-in-madagascar-302323924.html

SOURCE Energy Fuels Inc.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/December2024/05/c6155.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Allied Critical Metals Expands High Grade Footprint at Borralha Tungsten Project

Allied Critical Metals Expands High Grade Footprint at Borralha Tungsten Project

New Step-Out and Infill Results Build Confidence in Resource Growth and Model Robustness

Allied Critical Metals Inc. (CSE: ACM,OTC:ACMIF) (OTCQB: ACMIF) (FSE: 0VJ0) ("Allied" or the "Company"), which is focused on its 100% owned past producing Borralha and Vila Verde tungsten projects in northern Portugal, is pleased to report assay results from two additional Reverse Circulation (RC) drill holes - Bo_RC_21 and Bo_RC_26 - from its ongoing 5,000-metre campaign at the 100%-owned Borralha Tungsten Project in northern Portugal.

These latest results continue to demonstrate the scale and continuity of mineralization at the Santa Helena Breccia (SHB), with intercepts that support both lateral expansion and model refinement.

Highlights:

Bo_RC_21: This drill hole is a west step-out at the North edge of the St. Helena Breccia that confirms continuity of the recently discovered north-dipping lode outside the current MRE envelope, upgrading this area to a large coherent mineralized "in section" corridor with more than 100 m width.

  • 42.0m at 0.19% WO3 (from 256.0 m to 298.0 m), including:
    • 24.0m at 0.28% WO3 (from 256.0 m to 280.0 m)
    • 18.0m at 0.34% WO3 (from 256.0 m to 274.0 m)
    • 8.0m at 0.40% WO3 (from 266.0 m to 274.0 m)
    • 4.0m at 0.62% WO3 (from 266.0 m to 270.0 m)

Bo_RC_26: This drill hole is an infill hole targeting the north-central zone, enhancing confidence in the resource model and suggesting western expansion potential.

  • 26.0m at 0.24% WO3 (from 140.0 m to 166.0 m), including:
    • 12.0m at 0.38% WO3 (from 140.0 m to 152.0 m)
    • 2.0m at 2.02% WO3 (from 140.0 m to 142.0 m)

Drill Program Progress

To date, 3,721 metres of RC drilling have been completed out of the planned 5,728 metres, with multiple assay results already confirming thick mineralized zones and consistent grade distribution. The current campaign is designed to support:

  • The expansion of the Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE), expected in Q4 2025.
  • The development of a robust Preliminary Economic Assessment (PEA).
  • The delineation of potential higher-grade corridors for future mine planning.

Roy Bonnell, CEO and Director of ACM, commented: "With each new intercept, we are seeing our understanding of Borralha evolve and strengthen. Bo_RC_21 confirms mineralization well beyond the current model, while Bo_RC_26 tightens the block model in a key zone. Together, these results support both immediate growth and long-term confidence in Borralha's development potential."

Table 1 - Drill Hole Collar Locations

ID Coordinates (WGS84) Az.(º) Dip .(º) PFD (m) DEPTH (m) Status
Bo_RC_14/25 585445 4611405 109 80 250 264.00 Press Released
Bo_RC_15/25 585347 4611368 109 70 300 255.00 Press Released
Bo_RC_16/25 585406 4611329 105 60 240 251.00 Assay ongoing
Bo_RC_17/25 585426 4611294 109 75 250 255.00 Press Released
Bo_RC_18/25 585461 4611431 109 75 300 241.00 Assay ongoing
Bo_RC_19/25 585470 4611493 109 82 350 248.00 Assay ongoing
Bo_RC_20/25 585541 4611519 109 70 350 237.00 Assay ongoing
Bo_RC_21/25 585481 4611557 109 85 400 370.00 Current Press Release
Bo_RC_22/25 585484 4611552 109 70 360 375.00 Press Released
Bo_RC_23/25 585514 4611588 109 80 - 45.00 Cancelled
Bo_RC_24/25 585514 4611588 0 90 - 42.00 Cancelled
Bo_RC_25/25 585434 4611406 0 90 300 291.00 Assay ongoing
Bo_RC_26/25 585586 4611449 289 60 400 278.00 Current Press Release
Bo_RC_27/25 585464 4611513 0 90 350 251.00 Assay ongoing
Bo_RC_28/25 585576 4611567 290 80 400 318.00 Assay ongoing
Bo_RC_29/25 585449 4611386 109 87 300 - Drilling ongoing
Bo_RC_30/25 585443 4611429 0 90 320 - Drilling ongoing

 

Table 2 - Current Campaign Interval Highlights Update

New ID From (m) To (m) DH length (m) [1] True Width Factor [1] True Width (m) [1] WO3 (%)
Bo_RC_14/25 52.0 64.0 12.0 tbd [2] - 4.27
inc. 52.0 58.0 6.0 " - 8.39
Bo_RC_15/25 164.0 166.0 2.0 0.88 1.8 0.97
Bo_RC_17/25 52.0 152.0 100.0 0.90 89.9 0.21
inc. 92.0 124.0 32.0 0.90 28.8 0.33
inc. 106.0 120.0 14.0 0.90 12.6 0.52
inc. 110.0 116.0 6.0 0.90 5.4 0.74
Bo_RC_21/25 256.0 298.0 42.0 tbd [2] unknown 0.19
inc. 256.0 280.0 24.0 " unknown 0.28
inc. 256.0 274.0 18.0 " unknown 0.34
inc. 266.0 274.0 8.0 " unknown 0.40
inc. 266.0 270.0 4.0 " unknown 0.62
Bo_RC_22/25 284.0 348.0 64.0 tbd [2] unknown 0.12
inc. 316.0 332.0 16.0 " unknown 0.21
Bo_RC_26/25 140.0 166.0 26.0 0.39 10.2 0.24
inc. 140.0 152.0 12.0 0.40 4.7 0.38
inc. 140.0 142.0 2.0 0.40 0.8 2.02

Notes: [1] Reported intervals are downhole lengths. Estimated true widths were calculated from hole orientation and the interpreted geometry of the mineralized corridors. Estimates may vary locally where geometry changes. Where intervals fall outside the resource block-model domains, true widths are not estimated and only downhole lengths are reported. [2] True widths are unknown, to be defined after further MRE update.

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/11632/268354_73bff5a8941de85b_001.jpg
Figure 1 - Drill collar plan showing planned holes for the ongoing 5,728 m RC campaign at the Borralha Project. The red outline delineates the main mineralized breccia zone

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/11632/268354_73bff5a8941de85b_001full.jpg

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/11632/268354_alliedcritical2_550.jpg

Figure 2 - Geological Cross-Section for hole Bo_RC_21/25.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/11632/268354_alliedcritical2.jpg

Strategic Context

These results follow recently reported ultra-high-grade and extensive tungsten intercepts, including 12.0 m @ 4.27% WO₃ (Bo_RC_14/25), and 100.0 m @ 0.21% WO₃ (Bo_RC_17/25), confirming a significant system within the Santa Helena Breccia. Allied is working systematically to define both bulk-mineable zones and higher-grade corridors that can support future underground or hybrid extraction scenarios.

Next Steps

Drilling is ongoing, with further results expected in the coming weeks. Step-out holes are targeting both western and northern extensions of SHB, while infill drilling is refining the core resource model. Results will continue to inform the MRE and subsequent economic studies.

In light of the recent new discovery of the very high grade corridor at the west dip of the central area of the Breccia, the Company has adapted the current campaign towards confirming, and potentially expanding upon the recent very high grade intercepts.

Sampling, QA/QC and Analytical Notes

Drilling was completed using reverse-circulation (RC). All sample bags were pre-labelled with a unique internal sequence number used consistently for the assay sample and corresponding reject. Sampling was conducted on 2.0 m intervals for analytics. For each 2.0 m interval, two 1.0 m reject samples were also collected as representative splits. Splitting was performed at the rig via a rotary splitter integral to the RC cyclone.

Sampling followed pre-prepared sample lists that recorded downhole metreage, sequence, and the placement of Certified Reference Materials (CRMs) and field duplicates. CRMs were inserted at a rate of 1 in 20 samples (5%) and field duplicates at 1 in 20 samples (5%), arranged so that every 10th sample alternated between a CRM and a duplicate.

Analytical and reject samples were boxed at the drill site and transported by company personnel to the project core/logging facility. Analytical samples were stored on labelled pallets pending direct shipment to ALS's preparation laboratory in Seville, Spain. Pulps and rejects were subsequently stored securely in the project logging room.

At ALS Seville, samples were crushed to 70% passing 2 mm, riffle-split to ~250 g, and pulverized using hardened steel to 85% passing 75 μm. Pulps were shipped to ALS Loughrea (Ireland) for analysis. The primary analytical method was ME-MS81 (lithium borate fusion with ICP-MS finish). Base metals were also reported using ME-4ACD81 (four-acid digestion with ICP-MS finish). Over-limit tungsten results were re-assayed using W-XRF15b (lithium borate fusion with XRF). Analytical results were delivered directly by ALS to the Company via secure electronic transfer.

Primary disclosure remains the reported grade and interval length (and true width where known).

To the best of the Company's knowledge, no drilling, sampling, recovery, or other factors have been identified that would materially affect the accuracy or reliability of the data referenced herein.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Mr. Vítor Arezes, BSc, MIMMM (QMR) (Membership Nº. 703197, Vice-President Exploration of Allied Critical Metals, who is a Qualified Person for the purposes of National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects. Mr. Arezes is not independent of Allied Critical Metals Inc. as he is an officer of the Company.

About the Borralha Tungsten Project

Allied's Borralha Tungsten Project is one of the largest and most historically significant past-producing tungsten operations in Western Europe. Located in northern Portugal, Borralha was once the second-largest tungsten mine in the country and supplied strategic materials to European and Allied industries during the 20th century, including both World Wars and the Cold War period.

Today, the project is undergoing a modern revitalization based on a combination of scale, grade, metallurgy, and jurisdictional strength. Mineralization is dominated by coarse-grained wolframite, which is highly desirable in global markets due to its favorable processing characteristics and higher recoveries compared to scheelite-bearing deposits.

Borralha benefits from existing infrastructure, shallow mineralization, and a simple processing route, making it one of the most advanced tungsten development projects in the European Union. These attributes are particularly important in the context of the EU Critical Raw Materials Act (2024/1252) and NATO strategic autonomy initiatives, both of which explicitly identify tungsten as a defense-critical raw material subject to severe supply risk.

With the EU currently dependent on over 80% of its tungsten imports from China, Borralha represents a rare and strategic opportunity to develop a secure, domestic, and NATO-aligned supply source. As Allied continues to advance drilling, resource expansion, and economic studies, Borralha is poised to play a central role in reshaping Europe's tungsten landscape-supporting both decarbonization technologies and defense-industrial resilience.

Understanding Tungsten

To understand tungsten, it is critical to understand the difference between wolframite tungsten mineralization and scheelite tungsten mineralization. Scheelite often reports higher grades but is typically more costly and complex to process, requiring flotation methods with higher capital and operating expenditures and lower recoveries.i In contrast, wolframite can be processed more efficiently using gravity and magnetic separation, resulting in lower costs and higher recoveries, making lower grades economically viable in wolframite deposits. For example, a lower grade wolframite deposit can be more attractive than a slightly higher grade scheelite deposit.ii

It is also important to recognize that China, Russia, and North Korea control approximately 87% of the world's tungsten supply, using cheap labor and minimal environmental standards in authoritarian regimes.iii As a result, production costs and grades in these countries are not comparable to Western projects, which operate under higher labor, ESG, and energy cost structures. Evaluating projects outside these regions provides a realistic benchmark for what grades and intercepts are economically viable while supporting secure, NATO-aligned supply chains.

For Allied, this context is significant. Allied's operations in secure jurisdictions align with Western critical mineral needs, avoiding geopolitical risks associated with China and Russia while positioning the Company to benefit from growing tungsten demand across defense, aerospace, and electrification sectors. Allied's wolframite tungsten mineralization and secure location position it as a strategic and responsible tungsten exploration company, well placed to take advantage of a rising-demand market. iv

About Allied Critical Metals Inc.

Allied Critical Metals Inc. (CSE: ACM,OTC:ACMIF) (OTCQB: ACMIF) (FSE:0VJ0) is a Canadian-based mining company focused on the expansion and revitalization of its 100% owned past producing Borralha Tungsten Project and the Vila Verde Tungsten Project in northern Portugal with advantageous wolframite tungsten mineralization. Tungsten has been designated a critical metal by the United States and other western countries, as they are aggressively seeking friendly sources of this unique metal. Currently, China, Russia and North Korea represent approximately 86% of the total global supply and reserves. Tungsten is used in a variety of industries such as defense, automotive, manufacturing, electronics, and energy.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

"Roy Bonnell"

Roy Bonnell
CEO and Director

For further information or investor relations inquiries, please contact:

Dave Burwell
Vice President, Corporate Development
Email: daveb@alliedcritical.com
Tel: 403-410-7907
Toll Free: 1-888-221-0915

Please visit our website at www.alliedcritical.com.

Also visit us at:
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/allied-critical-metals-inc
 X: https://x.com/@alliedcritical/
 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/alliedcriticalmetals/

The Canadian Stock Exchange does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking statements", including with respect to the use of proceeds. Wherever possible, words such as "may", "would", "could", "should", "will", "anticipate", "believe", "plan", "expect", "intend", "estimate", "potential for" and similar expressions have been used to identify these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements reflect the current expectations of the Company's management for future growth, results of operations, performance and business prospects and opportunities and involve significant known and unknown risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including, without limitation, those listed in the Company's Listing Statement and other filings made by the Company with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities (which may be viewed under the Company's profile at www.sedarplus.ca ). Examples of forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the proposed timeline and use of proceeds for exploration and development of the Company's mineral projects as described in the Company's Listing Statement, news releases, and corporate presentations. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements prove incorrect, actual results, performance or achievements may vary materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements contained in this news release. These factors should be considered carefully, and prospective investors should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements. This list is not exhaustive of the factors that may affect any of the Company's forward-looking statements and reference should also be made to the Company's Listing Statement dated April 23, 2025 and news release dated May 16, 2025, and the documents incorporated by reference therein, filed under its SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca for a description of additional risk factors. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to revise forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as required by law.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Spartan Metals

Spartan Metals Closes Private Placement of $2.25M

Spartan Metals Corp. (“Spartan” or the “Company”) (TSX-V: W) is pleased to announce that in connection with its previously announced non-brokeredprivate placement ( see news release of August 18, 2025) the Company has closed effective September 25, 2025 the private placement and issued 7,500,000 units of the Company (the “ Units ”) at a price of $0.30 per Unit for aggregate gross proceeds of $2,250,000 (the “ Private Placement ”).

Each Unit consists of one common share (a “Share ”) of the Company and one-half of one non-transferable share purchase warrant (each a whole warrant a “Warrant ”). Each Warrant entitles the holder to purchase one additional Share of the Company at a price of $0.45 per share until March 25, 2027.

Keep reading...Show less
West High Yield Resources Ltd. Announces Exercise of Warrants

West High Yield Resources Ltd. Announces Exercise of Warrants

West High Yield (W.H.Y.) Resources Ltd. (TSXV: WHY,OTC:WHYRF) (FSE: W0H) (the "Company" or "West High Yield") announces announces the exercise share purchase warrants (the "Warrants") of the Company.

Three holders of Warrants exercised an aggregate of 570,000 Warrants resulting in the issuance of 570,000 common shares of the Company. The specific Warrants held and exercised by the one warrantholder were exercisable at a price of CAD$0.30 per Warrant, resulting in total proceeds to the Company in the amount of CAD$171,000.00 upon such exercise.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
West High Yield Resources Ltd. Responds to SRRAC Judicial Review Filing and Affirms EAO Decision

West High Yield Resources Ltd. Responds to SRRAC Judicial Review Filing and Affirms EAO Decision

West High Yield (W.H.Y.) Resources Ltd. (TSXV: WHY,OTC:WHYRF) (FSE: W0H) (the "Company" or "West High Yield") responds to the unfounded allegations made by the Save Record Ridge Action Committee ("SRRAC") in its recent announcement regarding a judicial review application filed against the British Columbia Environmental Assessment Office's ("EAO") final decision not to designate the Record Ridge Industrial Minerals Project (the "Project") for environmental assessment.

The SRRAC's claims mischaracterize both the nature of the Project and the regulatory oversight process. West High Yield has consistently acted in full compliance with British Columbia's laws, regulatory thresholds, and environmental safeguards. The Company is confident that the EAO decision will withstand the court's review.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Side view of a military plane with a large American flag painted on the fuselage.

US Antimony Wins US$245 Million Pentagon Deal to Supply Critical Mineral

United States Antimony (NYSEAMERICAN:UAMY) has secured a US$245 million sole-source contract from the US Defense Logistics Agency to supply antimony ingots.

The five year "indefinite delivery indefinite quantity" agreement was finalized after months of negotiations and makes US Antimony the exclusive supplier of antimony ingots to the National Defense Stockpile.

The company confirmed that first deliveries are expected this week. News of the award sent its shares up 17.8 percent in New York trading, boosting its market value to about US$975 million.

Keep reading...Show less
Allied Critical Metals Announces Highlights from the 2023-24 Borralha Drill Program

Allied Critical Metals Announces Highlights from the 2023-24 Borralha Drill Program

Highlights from 2023-24 Drill Program* include:

From Bo_RC_12:

  • 5.79% WO₃ over 2.0 metres (182-184m)
  • 1.12% WO₃ over 4.0 metres (246-250m, within 12m from 82m to 94m of 0.40%)
  • 0.78% WO₃ over 12.0 metres (82-94m, within 20m from 82m to 102m of 0.50%)
  • 0.50% WO₃ over 20.0 metres (82-102m)

From Bo_RC_11:

  • 1.75% WO₃ over 10.0 metres (140-150m, within 38m from 112m to 150m of 0.56%)
  • 0.56% WO₃ over 38.0 metres (112-150m)

From Bo_RC_13:

  • 0.68% WO₃ over 2.0 metres (208-210m)

From Bo_RC_02:

  • 0.63% WO₃ over 16.0 metres (62-78m, within 108m from 26m to 134m of 0.22%)

From Bo_Met_01:

  • 0.60% WO₃ over 5.0 metres (60-65m, within 106m from 60m to 166m of 0.21%)
  • 0.21% WO3 over 106.0 metres (60-166m)

From Bo_Met_02a:

  • 0.53% WO₃ over 23.0 metres (62-85m)

*As previously reported in the Borralha Technical Report (see below).

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 23, 2025) - Allied Critical Metals Inc. (CSE: ACM,OTC:ACMIF) (OTCQB: ACMIF) (FSE: 0VJ0) ("Allied" or the "Company"), which is focused on its 100% owned past producing Borralha and Vila Verde tungsten projects in northern Portugal, is pleased to announce highlights from its 2023 & 2024 drill program on its 100% owned Borralha Tungsten Project. Although the drill results were included in its current technical report on the Borralha Tungsten Project (the "Borralha Technical Report"), the individual drill results were never individually showcased. The Borralha Technical Report is entitled, "Technical Report on the Borralha Property, Parish of Salto, District of Vila Real, Portugal', dated effective July 31, 2024" which is available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

During Allied's 2023-2024 Borralha drill program, more than 3,685 meters were drilled in 16 drill holes in the Santa Helena Breccia, as described in the Borralha Technical Report, which includes the following notable intercept highlights in the table below.

Table 1: Highlights of Intercepts from 2023-24 Borralha Drill Program

Drill Hole ID From
(m)		 To
(m)		 DH length
(m)		 True Width
factor		 True Width*
(m)		 WO3
(%) 		Cu
(ppm)		 Ag
(ppm)
Bo_Met_01 60.0 166.0 106.0 0.76 80.4 0.21 863 5.2
incl. 60.0 65.0 5.0 0.76 3.8 0.60 247 1.8
Bo_Met_02a 62.0 85.0 23.0 0.95 21.9 0.53 1215 5.8
Bo_RC_02 26.0 134.0 108.0 0.91 98.3 0.22 1170 4.9
incl. 62.0 78.0 16.0 0.91 14.6 0.63 1533 4.9
Bo_RC_11 112.0 150.0 38.0 0.78 29.5 0.56 295 1.9
incl. 140.0 150.0 10.0 0.78 7.8 1.75 204 1.5
+ 256.0 268.0 12.0 tbd - 0.20 436 3.8
Bo_RC_12 82.0 102.0 20.0 0.96 19.3 0.50 2087 10.2
incl. 82.0 94.0 12.0 0.96 11.6 0.78 2038 9.5
+ 182.0 184.0 2.0 0.92 1.8 5.79 334 3.8
+ 238.0 250.0 12.0 0.90 10.8 0.40 600 2.3
incl. 246.0 250.0 4.0 0.90 3.6 1.12 1260 4.6
Bo_RC_13 208.0 210.0 2.0 0.90 1.8 0.68 217 1.9

*Reported intervals are downhole lengths. Estimated true widths were calculated from hole orientation and the interpreted geometry of the mineralized corridors. Estimates may vary locally where geometry changes. Where intervals fall outside the resource block-model domains, the true width is not known and only the downhole length is reported.

Table 2: Drill Hole Collar Locations

Drill Hole ID Coordinates (WGS84) Az.(º) Dip.(º) DEPTH (m)
Bo_Met_01 585521 4611357 180 80 253.20
Bo_Met_02 585458 4611315 110 53 72.90
Bo_Met_02a 585459 4611316 118 50 164.30
Bo_RC_01 585521 4611355 180 80 219.00
Bo_RC_02 585469 4611279 130 60 150.00
Bo_RC_03 585467 4611472 109 60 237.00
Bo_RC_04 585588 4611506 230 70 264.00
Bo_RC_05 585588 4611444 230 70 306.00
Bo_RC_06 585587 4611380 240 70 236.00
Bo_RC_09 585455 4611387 106 60 250.00
Bo_RC_08 585417 4611353 105 60 236.00
Bo_RC_07 585423 4611294 100 55 195.00
Bo_RC_11 585539 4611503 - 90 376.00
Bo_RC_10 585461 4611195 90 60 150.00
Bo_RC_12 585383 4611329 100 60 300.00
Bo_RC_13 585406 4611377 105 65 276.00











actual sum

Total 3685.4

The Company has continued its exploration of the Santa Helena Breccia with its 2025 drill program which is also focused on the Santa Helena Breccia (SHB) of Borralha.

"The company invested approximately $4.1 million in 2023 & 2024 on exploration to further give confidence to investors prior to its public listing," Roy Bonnell, CEO & Director, Allied Critical Metals, stated. "We are now working to provide an updated version of the Mineral Resource Report for Borralha in Q4 2025, which is expected to include more than approximately 5,700 metres of drill results from this year's program."

Allied's flagship Borralha Tungsten Project, strategically located in northern Portugal, represents one of the most significant undeveloped tungsten deposits in the western world having a potential near-term source of supply outside of the domain of China and Russia. With the NI 43-101 mineral resource estimate of 4.98 Mt @ 0.22% WO₃ (Indicated) and 7.01 Mt @ 0.20% WO₃ (Inferred) previously reported in the Borralha Technical Report, Borralha has the potential to provide a stable and scalable source of tungsten concentrate to Western markets. On September 4, 2025, Allied announced a drill intercept of 12.0 metres @ 4.27% WO3 including 6.0 metres @ 8.39% WO3 from 252.00 metres downhole, confirming one of the highest-grade tungsten intercepts reported in Western exploration, especially for high quality wolframite tungsten mineralization.

Technical Information and Quality Assurance/Quality Control (QA/QC)

During the 2023-24 drilling campaign three PQ-size diamond drill holes and thirteen reverse circulation boreholes, totalling 3,685.40 metres of drilling, were completed to their proposed lengths. Minerália was contracted to supervise and manage the drilling program that included three PQ-size diamond drill holes, namely Bo_Met_01, _02 and _ 02a, totalling 490.4 metres of drilling and thirteen reverse circulation drill holes, namely Bo_RC_01 to _13 that totalled 3,195.0 metres of drilling. Diamond drill hole Bo_Met_02 intersected old underground workings and was abandoned and re-drilled nearby as Bo_Met_02a. As of the effective date of this report, the Company has drill tested the SHB with 5,602.95 metres of drilling, infilling historical drill holes and extending exploration towards the southern part of the SHB.

The cores from the two diamond holes, Bo_Met_01 and _ 02a were halved length wise after logging and one-half of the cores were shipped to Wardell Armstrong International Ltd. with offices in Truro, London for metallurgical test work. The other half of drill core was sampled and shipped to the ALS preparatory laboratories in Seville, Spain and later to the ALS certified assay laboratories in Dublin Road, Loughrea, Co., Ireland for multi-element ICP analyses. The later 1-metre reverse circulation drill cuttings were composited into 2-metre samples and direct shipped to the ALS preparatory laboratories in Seville, Spain and later to the ALS certified assay laboratories in Dublin Road, Loughrea, Co., Ireland.

The analytical samples were collected directly from the rig splitter according to a sampling list that documented the metres and sampling sequence for each drill hole. This list also identified which sample should be collected in duplicate as well as which certified reference material ('CRM') were to be placed in the numerical sequence. The CRMs were randomly inserted at every 20 samples (5%), and duplicate samples were collected every 20 samples (5%). Thus, there's an alternating CRM and Duplicate every 10th sample.

The analytical and reject samples are then transported in boxes from the drilling site to the core shed by a designated employee. The analytical samples were stored on labelled palettes for later direct shipping to the ALS preparation laboratories in Seville, Spain. Later, the pulp and reject samples were securely stored in the logging room on the property.

RC samples were prepared by ALS preparation laboratory in Seville, Spain, crushing the sample with up to 70% of the material passing a 2 mm screen, and then each sample was split to 250 g and pulverized with hardened steel to 85% passing a 75 μm screen. Each resultant sub-sample was then direct shipped to their certified assay laboratory Dublin Road, Loughrea, Co., Ireland.

The samples are analyzed by the ME-MS81 ALS method that applies a lithium borate fusion to the sample and the result of this fusion is measured by applying an ICP-MS. It is also applied to the ALS ME-4ACD81 procedure which reports base metals by a 4-acid digestion and later analyzed by an ICP-MS procedure. Any over-limit tungsten values were re-analysed at the same laboratory by a W-XRF15b procedure that uses a lithium borate fusion with an XRF analysis. The analytical results were then securely emailed to the company.

To the best of the Company's knowledge, no drilling, sampling, recovery, or other factors have been identified that would materially affect the accuracy or reliability of the data referenced herein. As indicated further above, these drilling results and related procedures and technical information were also detailed by an independent qualified person in the Borralha Technical Report which is available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Mr. Vítor Arezes, BSc, MIMMM (QMR) (Membership Nº. 703197, Vice-President Exploration of Allied Critical Metals, who is a Qualified Person for the purposes of National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects. Mr. Arezes is not independent of Allied Critical Metals Inc. as he is an officer of the Company.

Understanding Tungsten

To understand tungsten, it is critical to understand the difference between wolframite tungsten mineralization and scheelite tungsten mineralization. Scheelite often reports higher grades (0.3%-1.0% WO₃) but is more costly and complex to process, requiring flotation methods with higher capital and operating expenditures and lower recoveries.i In contrast, wolframite, which is the focus of Allied, can be processed more efficiently using gravity and magnetic separation, resulting in lower costs and higher recoveries, making lower grades (~0.15%-0.25% WO₃) economically viable in wolframite deposits. For example, a wolframite deposit with 0.4% WO₃ over 3 metres can be more profitable than a scheelite deposit with 0.7% WO₃ over the same interval due to lower processing costs and higher recovery rates.ii

In Western exploration drilling, tungsten grades typically range from 0.3% to 1.0% WO₃.iii The cut-off grade for economic viability is generally around 0.1% WO₃, with highly efficient operations able to mine at grades as low as 0.08% WO₃. Skarn deposits, a common deposit type, typically range from 0.34% to 1.4% WO₃, with intercepts of 0.4% WO₃ over 1-5 metres considered very good and 0.7% WO₃ over 1-3 metres considered very high-grade.iv Intercept lengths can range from 0.6 metres to over 100 metres, with longer intercepts at strong grades generally preferred for economic mining. A result like 0.5% WO₃ over 3 metres is generally considered strong within Western tungsten exploration benchmarks, especially for wolframite tungsten mineralization.v

It is also important to recognize that China, Russia, and North Korea control approximately 87% of the world's tungsten supply, using cheap labor and minimal environmental standards in authoritarian regimes. vi As a result, production costs and grades in these countries are not comparable to Western projects, which operate under higher labor, ESG, and energy cost structures. Evaluating projects outside these regions provides a realistic benchmark for what grades and intercepts are economically viable while supporting secure, NATO-aligned supply chains.

For Allied, this context is significant. Wolframite tungsten grades, ranging from 0.2% to 1.0% WO₃ are strong global wolframite benchmark values. The Company's focus on wolframite ensures lower processing costs and higher recoveries, supporting project economics even at lower grades. Allied's operations in secure jurisdictions align with Western critical mineral needs, avoiding geopolitical risks associated with China and Russia while positioning the Company to benefit from growing tungsten demand across defense, aerospace, and electrification sectors. Allied's strong grades, low-cost processing advantages, and secure location position it as a strategic and responsible tungsten exploration company, well placed to support robust project economics in a rising-demand market. vii

About Allied Critical Metals Inc.

Allied Critical Metals Inc. (CSE: ACM,OTC:ACMIF) (OTCQB: ACMIF) (FSE: 0VJ0) is a Canadian-based mining company focused on the expansion and revitalization of its 100% owned past producing Borralha Tungsten Project and the Vila Verde Tungsten Project in northern Portugal with advantageous wolframite tungsten mineralization. Tungsten has been designated a critical metal by the United States and other western countries, as they are aggressively seeking friendly sources of this unique metal. Currently, China, Russia and North Korea represent approximately 86% of the total global supply and reserves. Tungsten is used in a variety of industries such as defense, automotive, manufacturing, electronics, and energy.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

"Roy Bonnell"

Roy Bonnell
CEO and Director

For further information or investor relations inquiries, please contact:

Dave Burwell
Vice President, Corporate Development
Email: daveb@alliedcritical.com
Tel: 403-410-7907
Toll Free: 1-888-221-0915

Please visit our website at www.alliedcritical.com.

Also visit us at:
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/allied-critical-metals-inc
 X: https://x.com/@alliedcritical/
 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/alliedcriticalmetals/

The Canadian Stock Exchange does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking statements", including with respect to the use of proceeds. Wherever possible, words such as "may", "would", "could", "should", "will", "anticipate", "believe", "plan", "expect", "intend", "estimate", "potential for" and similar expressions have been used to identify these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements reflect the current expectations of the Company's management for future growth, results of operations, performance and business prospects and opportunities and involve significant known and unknown risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including, without limitation, those listed in the Company's Listing Statement and other filings made by the Company with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities (which may be viewed under the Company's profile at www.sedarplus.ca). Examples of forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the proposed timeline and use of proceeds for exploration and development of the Company's mineral projects as described in the Company's Listing Statement, news releases, and corporate presentations. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements prove incorrect, actual results, performance or achievements may vary materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements contained in this news release. These factors should be considered carefully, and prospective investors should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements. This list is not exhaustive of the factors that may affect any of the Company's forward-looking statements and reference should also be made to the Company's Listing Statement dated April 23, 2025 and news release dated May 16, 2025, and the documents incorporated by reference therein, filed under its SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca for a description of additional risk factors. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to revise forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as required by law.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

More News

Latest Press Releases

1911 Gold to Present at the Metals & Mining Virtual Investor Conference October 7, 2025

Charbone Hydrogen Issued $2M Convertible Replacement Debentures

Charbone Hydrogene a emis des debentures convertibles de remplacement de 2M$

Apollo Silver Announces $20.88 Million Private Placement Offering

Related News

Precious Metals Investing

1911 Gold to Present at the Metals & Mining Virtual Investor Conference October 7, 2025

Tech Investing

Charbone Hydrogen Issued $2M Convertible Replacement Debentures

Tech Investing

Charbone Hydrogene a emis des debentures convertibles de remplacement de 2M$

Precious Metals Investing

Apollo Silver Announces $20.88 Million Private Placement Offering

Precious Metals Investing

RUA GOLD Strengthens Management Team with Appointment of VP, Exploration

Base Metals Investing

FPX Nickel Signs Exploration Agreement with Takla Nation for Klow Property

Base Metals Investing

Silver47 Completes Successful Red Mountain Drill Program and Intersects Massive Sulfides in Multiple Holes