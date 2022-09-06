GamingInvesting News

The novel approach will help create a better gaming experience for all types of players

Appropriately balancing a videogame's difficulty is essential to provide players with a pleasant experience. In a recent study, Korean scientists developed a novel approach for dynamic difficulty adjustment where the players' emotions are estimated using in-game data, and the difficulty level is tweaked accordingly to maximize player satisfaction. Their efforts could contribute to balancing the difficulty of games and making them more appealing to all types of players.

Difficulty is a tough aspect to balance in video games. Some people prefer video games that present a challenge whereas others enjoy an easy experience. To make this process easier, most developers use 'dynamic difficulty adjustment (DDA).' The idea of DDA is to adjust the difficulty of a game in real-time according to player performance. For example, if player performance exceeds the developer's expectations for a given difficulty level, the game's DDA agent can automatically raise the difficulty to increase the challenge presented to the player. Though useful, this strategy is limited in that only player performance is taken into account, not how much fun they are actually having.

In a recent study published in Expert Systems With Applications , a research team from  the Gwangju Institute of Science and Technology in Korea decided to put a twist on the DDA approach. Instead of focusing on the player's performance, they developed DDA agents that adjusted the game's difficulty to maximize one of four different aspects related to a player's satisfaction: challenge, competence, flow, and valence. The DDA agents were trained via machine learning using data gathered from actual human players, who played a fighting game against various artificial intelligences (AIs) and then answered a questionnaire about their experience.

Using an algorithm called Monte-Carlo tree search, each DDA agent employed actual game data and simulated data to tune the opposing AI's fighting style in a way that maximized a specific emotion, or 'affective state.' " One advantage of our approach over other emotion-centered methods is that it does not rely on external sensors, such as electroencephalography, " comments Associate Professor Kyung-Joong Kim , who led the study. " Once trained, our model can estimate player states using in-game features only. "

The team verified—through an experiment with 20 volunteers—that the proposed DDA agents could produce AIs that improved the players' overall experience, no matter their preference. This marks the first time that affective states are incorporated directly into DDA agents, which could be useful for commercial games. " Commercial game companies already have huge amounts of player data. They can exploit these data to model the players and solve various issues related to game balancing using our approach ," remarks Associate Professor Kim. Worth noting is that this technique also has potential for other fields that can be 'gamified,' such as healthcare, exercise, and education.

This paper was made available online on June 3, 2022 , and will be published in Volume 205 of the journal on November 1, 2022 .

Let us hope this study paves the way to games that any type of player, whether hardcore or casual, can enjoy!

Reference
DOI: https://doi.org/10.1016/j.eswa.2022.117677

Title of original paper: Diversifying dynamic difficulty adjustment agent by integrating player state models into Monte-Carlo tree search

Journal: Expert Systems With Applications

*Corresponding author's email: kjkim@gist.ac.kr

About the Gwangju Institute of Science and Technology (GIST)
Website: http://www.gist.ac.kr/

Media contact:
Seulhye Kim
343925@email4pr.com
82 62 715 6253

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/gist-scientists-develop-model-that-adjusts-videogame-difficulty-based-on-player-emotions-301618288.html

SOURCE Gwangju Institute of Science and Technology

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

East Side Games

The Office: Somehow We Manage Mobile Game Available Now

East Side Games Group (TSX: EAGR) (OTC: EAGRF) (" ESGG " or the " Company "), Canada's leading free-to-play mobile game group, in collaboration with Universal Games and Digital Platforms, announced today the worldwide launch of The Office: Somehow We Manage on iOS and Android. The free-to-play idle game is inspired by NBC's critically acclaimed, Emmy® Award-winning U.S. version of The Office which is now streaming exclusively on Peacock.

Watch the launch trailer here .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Meet The Hawks: Dunwoody College of Technology's First Mascot in 80+ Years

The College Also Announces First Ever Esports Team

Dunwoody College of Technology a private, non-profit institution and pioneer in technical education, today announces its new mascot, the Dunwoody Hawks, and the college's entrance into the highly-popular world of competitive esports.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

SKYPlay to go global with ProBit Global listing

SKYPL AY Inc. announced the listing of its cryptocurrency, SKP(SKYPlay Token) on ProBit Global —one of the world's leading digital-asset trading platforms.

SKYPLAY X ProBit Global

SKYPlay began its first steps towards becoming an official blockchain platform by listing SKP on MEXC Global last May. Following the listing on MEXC and ProBit Global, the company plans to accelerate the process of expanding its global presence as it continues to list SKP on prominent global and domestic cryptocurrency exchanges.

SKP, the key currency of SKYPlay platform, uses the Polygon(MATIC) network, which offers low transaction fees, fast speed, and scalability as one of the top Ethereum Layer 2 blockchain.

Under the leadership of the Singapore corporation, SKYPLAY Inc. will release a variety of new lifestyle content as well as a range of eP2E games via SKYPlay–the easiest P2E and NFT business platform. In addition to the launching of Coin Grid and the SKYPlay platform, two other games will be released this year including a game from Retrocat, which just announced the signing of an onboarding contract with SKYPlay.

Sang-ok Chang, the CEO of SKYPLAY Inc. said, "SKYPlay has expanded community users from 170 countries with events and entertaining activities. Throughout the listing on ProBit Global, we are glad to demonstrate the reliability and scalability by outlining our consistent roadmap with our brand catchphrase, FUEL—uphold F un, U tility, and E asy content while maintaining the platform's L iquidity."

SKYPlay

SKYPlay will offer a rich variety of lifestyle content including easy P2E games, sports, education, music, and art-all of which will be provided through an easy NFT business platform optimized for mobile UI/UX.

SKYPlay will offer a bigger and better space than a simple portal, encouraging users and service providers to grow and thrive within an easy-to-use, reliable, and trustworthy ecosystem.

ProBit Global

ProBit Global is a Top 20 crypto exchange worldwide providing unlimited access to trade and buy Bitcoin, Ethereum and 600+ altcoins in 1000+ markets.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/skyplay-to-go-global-with-probit-global-listing-301618052.html

SOURCE SKYPlay

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/September2022/06/c6420.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Live in harmony with nature as adventure and relaxation await you in the tropical island paradise of 'ISLA SINALOA'

Animals Make the Best Friends!

Mexican-based indie game developer and publisher EnsenaSoft is proud to announce the worldwide release of ISLA SINALOA a relaxing open-ended social simulation game set on an island retreat inhabited by fun and engaging animal characters in a peaceful universe full of fun activities. Over two years in the making, ISLA SINALOA is available as a FREE-TO-PLAY download on iOS®, Android™, and the Windows® Store.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

IXL Introduces Educational Games for Young Learners

IXL's new games provide engaging ways to help students gain a deeper understanding of fundamental math and language arts concepts

IXL the personalized learning platform used by more than 13 million students, released more than 120 educational games covering math and English language arts skills for Pre-K through 5th grade. Each game provides a fun, new way to help students understand key grade level topics and spark a lasting love of learning.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Crypto Games AG takes Backgammon to the metaverse on Concordium blockchain

- Crypto Games AG is announcing the development of CryptoGammon, a blockchain-based backgammon, on the Concordium Blockchain.

With Concordium's commitment to confidentiality and accountability, the possibilities of how backgammon could evolve in the metaverse are endless. Players will participate in tournaments and test their skills against people from all over the world in a secure environment provided by Concordium and its ID-framework.

In accordance with Concordium and Crypto Games AG's sustainability efforts, players will also have the opportunity to trade unique NFTs in-game on the net-zero carbon emission NFT marketplace SpaceSeven, as well as compete for prizes in the native Concordium cryptocurrency CCD.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

METABORA begins pre-registration for BORA 2.0 Onboarding Project BIRDIE SHOT

  • Global pre-registration for BIRDIE SHOT to start from September 6 until the release using Gleam
  • Various rewards prepared for pre-registration such as 50tBORA and rare-grade characters

METABORA (co-representative Gyehan Song, Sangjoon Woo ), a subsidiary of Kakao Games for global game development and publishing, began the global pre-registration for casual golf game 'BIRDIE SHOT : Enjoy & Earn' on the September 6th, 2022 .

METABORA begins pre-registration for BORA 2.0 Onboarding Project BIRDIE SHOT!

The pre-registration for BIRDIE SHOT runs until the official release using a Gleam page connected to the website of BIRDIE SHOT.

To commemorate the pre-registration of BIRDIE SHOT, METABORA is holding an event to give away tBORA. First of all, 1,000 users will be drawn from those who apply for pre-registration and given 50 tBORA (worth about 15 USD , as of August 31th ). All users who sign up for the game and connect their wallets after pre-registration will be given a 'Rare' grade character (Coach Con), a random Epic item, 3 Skill Tickets and 200 Epic Drinks.

BIRDIE SHOT is a blockchain game version of "Friends Shot: Golf for All" that is being serviced in Korea and globally. It is a casual golf game where users create their own golf teams and compete against various players in golf courses across the world.

Users can earn the in-game currency GOLD while enjoying BIRDIE SHOT, which can be exchanged with tokens on the BORA PORTAL for profit. Users can also enjoy the game and earn at the same time by trading the characters they have strengthened and converted into NFTs.

To learn more about the pre-registration of BIRDIE SHOT, check the Gleam page and the BIRDIE SHOT website.

#APPENDIX

Website for BIRDIE SHOT: https://www.birdieshot.io/
Website for Gleam: https://bit.ly/3wXEEJU
Website for BORA PORTAL: https://boraportal.com/

About METABORA

METABORA is a parent company of BORANETWORK servicing a blockchain platform, BORA.

BORA ecosystem is engaging various partners across the industries capable of bringing a shift and advance in tokenomics, content and blockchain technology, and seeking a synergy among different contents in sports and entertainment, as well as gaming.

It is running BORA PORTAL through BORANETWORK and developing services optimized to GameFi such as NFT trading, token exchange and DeFi, increasing the access to various contents for user convenience by listing BORA on global cryptocurrency exchanges.

Press release contacts

Deputy Head Seungmin Lee at METABORA, kelly.meta@metabora.io
Manager Dongwan Ha at METABORA, allen.meta@metabora.io

(PRNewsfoto/BORANETWORK)

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/metabora-begins-pre-registration-for-bora-2-0-onboarding-project-birdie-shot-301617954.html

SOURCE METABORA

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

