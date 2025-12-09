Gilead Foundation Awards Over $3 Million to Support People Living With Metastatic Breast Cancer

Funding Empowers 53 Organizations to Enhance Education, Care and Support Services –

Gilead Foundation today announced a commitment of more than $3 million in new grants to help address critical gaps in education, care delivery and support services for people affected by metastatic breast cancer (mBC). Building on more than $21 million in support since 2021, funding distributed through the Gilead Foundation advances efforts to improve access to breast cancer education and care nationwide, complementing Gilead Sciences' broader commitment to creating sustainable change for the breast cancer community.

Breast cancer is one of the most common cancers affecting women in the United States, with an estimated 168,000 people impacted by disease that has spread to other parts of the body (metastatic disease). While treatment options have advanced significantly, the five-year relative survival rate for people with mBC is 29%, highlighting an urgent need for improved education and integrated support services to help patients navigate complex treatment decisions and improve outcomes.

The 2025 grants will support 23 nationwide programs led by 53 organizations to advance breast cancer awareness and education. These programs will provide emotional and mental health support along with health literacy tools, educational resources, and improved access to nutrition. They will also offer community workshops, create new ways to provide care, train providers in cross-cultural awareness, and help patients understand their treatment options.

"The organizations we selected showcased innovative ideas with a strong commitment to patient-centered education, support, and access to care while creating sustainable models for lasting impact," said Anu Osinusi, Vice President, Virology at Gilead Sciences and Board Member, Gilead Foundation. "We are proud to champion these efforts, which collaboratively bring together 53 different organizations, an approach we believe is essential to supporting patients and their caregivers navigating metastatic breast cancer."

Gilead Foundation's oncology grants are a cornerstone of its commitment to addressing immediate needs while strengthening care systems for the future. By fostering partnerships across diverse organizations, the Foundation collaborates to strengthen care systems and improve care quality for patients and communities nationwide.

"Gilead Foundation's investment makes a meaningful difference in the lives of the women we serve. It allows the Charlotte Maxwell Clinic to expand free wrap-around services while helping build coordinated care systems with the Women's Cancer Resource Center," said Ray Rieder, interim Executive Director, Charlotte Maxwell Clinic in Oakland, Calif. "Together, we can reach women sooner, support them more comprehensively, and design a system that continues to meet their needs long after the grant period. We are truly grateful for Gilead Foundation's partnership in this transformative work."

Key Facts:

  • Research shows that patients who receive navigation services have a shorter time to diagnosis and treatment, a better understanding of their condition and the treatment process and are more likely to complete their respective course of treatment. ( Cancer )
  • Findings show how health literacy, the ability to find, understand, and use health information to make informed decisions, is linked to poorer outcomes and higher mortality rates among people with advanced-stage breast cancer. ( Cancer )
  • Findings indicate the importance of providing women with mBC with nutrition information that is tailored to their disease to help address nutritional problems and uncertainty regarding nutritional strategies. ( Cancer Nursing )

Lead Grantee Recipients:

  1. African Women's Cancer Awareness Association
  2. Asociacion Latina de Asistencia Y Prevencion Del Cancer De Mama
  3. Bebashi - Transition To Hope
  4. Breastcancer.org
  5. Cancer Support Community Los Angeles
  6. Emory University
  7. Family Reach
  8. FORCE - Facing Our Risk of Cancer Empowered
  9. Living Beyond Breast Cancer
  10. Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center
  11. Nueva Vida
  12. SHARE Cancer Support
  13. Sharsheret
  14. Sisters Network ®
  15. Social and Environmental Entrepreneurs (SEE)
  16. SurvivingBreastCancer.org
  17. T O U C H Therapy Inc
  18. Ellie Fund
  19. Triage Cancer ®
  20. Unite For HER
  21. Women's Cancer Resource Center
  22. Young Survival Coalition
  23. Latinas Contra Cancer

About the Gilead Foundation

The Gilead Foundation is a nonprofit organization that works to create a thriving health ecosystem. The Gilead Foundation takes a holistic approach to mitigate the root causes of health inequities by providing resources to organizations that empower people with the skills to be their own best advocate and create systems of support that strengthen communities, classrooms and workplaces.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: GILD) is a biopharmaceutical company that has pursued and achieved breakthroughs in medicine for more than three decades, with the goal of creating a healthier world for all people. The company is committed to advancing innovative medicines to prevent and treat life-threatening diseases, including HIV, viral hepatitis, COVID-19, cancer and inflammation. In 2025, Gilead announced a planned $32 billion investment to further strengthen its U.S. footprint to power the next era of discovery, job creation and public health preparedness – while continuing to invest globally to ensure patients everywhere benefit from its scientific innovation. Gilead operates in more than 35 countries worldwide, with headquarters in Foster City, Calif.

Gilead, Gilead Foundation and the Gilead logo are trademarks of Gilead Sciences, Inc., or its related companies.

For more information about Gilead, please visit the company's website at www.gilead.com , follow Gilead on X/Twitter (@Gilead Sciences) and LinkedIn (@Gilead-Sciences).

Elizabeth Baxter, Media
public_affairs@gilead.com

Jacquie Ross, Investors
investor_relations@gilead.com

GILD
