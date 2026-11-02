Giga Metals Clarifies Time for Annual General Meeting

Giga Metals Clarifies Time for Annual General Meeting

Giga Metals Corporation (TSXV: GIGA,OTC:GIGGF) (OTCQB: GIGGF) (FSE: BRR2) has scheduled its Annual General Meeting for 10:00 a.m. Pacific Time (PCT) (Vancouver local time) on November 17, 2026, at the Company's office located at 709-700 West Pender Street, Vancouver, British Columbia, V6C 1G8. The Company is issuing this clarification following the province's recent time zone change to Pacific Time (PCT). Effective November 1, 2026, British Columbia no longer observes Daylight Saving Time and remains on UTC-7 year-round.

About Giga Metals Corporation
Giga Metals Corporation's core asset is the Turnagain Project, located in northern British Columbia, which contains one of the few significant undeveloped sulphide nickel and cobalt resources in the world. The Pre-Feasibility Study was completed in conjunction with Mitsubishi Corporation in October 2023. The Turnagain ultramafic complex is also prospective for copper, platinum and palladium mineralization in the Attic Zone, an area adjacent to the known nickel resource.

On behalf of the Board of Directors of Giga Metals Corporation

"Scott Lendrum"

SCOTT LENDRUM,
CEO & Director

Contact Information
Office Phone: +1 (604) 681-2300
Investor Inquiries: info@gigametals.com
Company Website: www.gigametals.com

 
Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. 
 
 Suite 709 - 700 West Pender St., Vancouver, BC, Canada V6C 1G8

 

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/322205

News Provided by TMX Newsfile via QuoteMedia

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