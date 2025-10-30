Giant Mining Corp. Provides Update on Canada Postal Strike and Voting at the Company's 2025 Annual General Meeting

(TheNewswire)
VANCOUVER, BC — October 30, 2025 TheNewswire — Giant Mining Corp. (CSE:BFG,OTC:BFGFF | OTC:BFGFF | FWB:YW5 | CSE:BFG,OTC:BFGFF.WT.A | CSE:BFG,OTC:BFGFF.WT.B) ("Giant Mining" or the "Company") advises that due to the ongoing postal strike in Canada, we strongly recommend that shareholders vote online for the Company's upcoming annual general meeting scheduled for Thursday, December 4, 2025, at 9:00 a.m. PST, the proxy cut-off time being Tuesday, December 2, 2025, at 9:00 a.m. PST, by sending your proxy via email to Endeavor Trust Corporation at proxy@endeavortrust.com .
Detailed voting instructions are available on the proxy form, which can be found on the Company's website at https://giantminingcorp.com/ and filed on the Company's SEDAR+ corporate profile at www.sedarplus.ca .
Registered holders will need to contact Endeavor Trust Corporation at proxy@endeavortrust.com and request a control number and password before voting their Giant Mining Corp. common shares online at www.eproxy.ca or by completing the proxy form and submitting their vote by fax at 604-559-8908 or email at proxy@endeavortrust.com .
Shareholders who hold Giant Mining Corp. common shares in a brokerage account should contact their broker for details on how to submit their vote online.
About Giant Mining Corp.
Giant Mining is focused on identifying, acquiring, and advancing late-stage copper and copper/silver/gold projects to meet the growing global demand for critical metals. This demand is driven by initiatives like the Green New Deal in the United States and similar climate-focused programs worldwide, which require substantial amounts of copper, silver, and gold for electric vehicles, renewable energy infrastructure, and the modernization of clean and affordable energy systems.
The Company's flagship asset is the Majuba Hill Copper, Silver, and Gold District, located ~155 miles (251 km) from Reno, Nevada. Majuba Hill is situated in a mining-friendly jurisdiction with supportive regulations and has the potential to become one of the next major copper deposits, critical for meeting the increasing need for this red metal.
Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
On Behalf of the Board of Giant Mining Corp.
"David Greenway"
David C. Greenway
President & CEO
For further information, please contact:
E: info@giantminingcorp.com
P: 1 (236) 788-0643
VISIT OUR WEBSITE FOR MORE DETAILS
LIKE AND FOLLOW
Click Here
Forward-Looking Statements
This news release contains certain forward ‐ looking information. Such information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those implied by statements herein, and therefore these statements should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results. All forward ‐ looking statements are based on the Company's current beliefs as well as assumptions made by and information currently available to it as well as other factors. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward ‐ looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. Due to risks and uncertainties, including the risks and uncertainties identified by the Company in its public securities filings, actual events may differ materially from current expectations. Company has utilized artificial intelligence ("AI") tools and modeling in its exploration targeting, such technologies are emerging and unproven in mineral exploration. There can be no assurance that the use of AI will improve exploration outcomes, result in discoveries, or provide results consistent with management's expectations. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward ‐ looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
###
Copyright (c) 2025 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.