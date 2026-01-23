Giant Mining Corp. Comments on U.S. Section 232 Proclamation Strengthening Domestic Copper and Critical Mineral Supply Chains

(TheNewswire)
VANCOUVER, BC — TheNewswire — January 23, 2026 — Giant Mining Corp. (CSE: BFG,OTC:BFGFF | OTC: BFGFF | FWB: YW5 | CSE: BFG.WT.A | CSE: BFG,OTC:BFGFF.WT.B.) ("Giant Mining" or the "Company") welcomes U.S. Presidential Proclamation 11001 ("Proclamation 11001"), issued on January 14, 2026 under Section 232 of the Trade Expansion Act of 1962, titled Adjusting Imports of Processed Critical Minerals and Their Derivative Products into the United States. The proclamation seeks to strengthen secure, reliable, and allied supply chains for processed critical minerals and their derivative products entering the United States.
"Copper has become a foundational material for the U.S. defense-industrial base—it is essential to national security, military readiness, electrification, advanced weapons systems, AI infrastructure, and America's long-term economic strength," said David Greenway, Chief Executive Officer of Giant Mining Corp. "The U.S. government's Section 232 proclamation reinforces the strategic imperative to secure reliable, American-sourced copper supply chains that reduce foreign dependence and support the Pentagon's growing demand for critical minerals. With Majuba Hill located in a premier U.S. mining jurisdiction, we believe the project is well positioned to contribute to domestic manufacturing resilience, defense readiness, and the rebuilding of America's critical mineral supply base."
Proclamation 11001 follows a comprehensive Section 232 investigation that found the United States to be significantly dependent on foreign sources for many critical minerals essential to national security, energy transition technologies, and advanced manufacturing. The proclamation calls for enhanced engagement with allied partners and outlines potential measures to strengthen domestic and allied critical mineral supply chains.
Relevance to Copper and Electrification
Copper is a cornerstone metal underpinning U.S. electrification, grid expansion, electric vehicles, renewable energy infrastructure, and advanced data-center and defense applications. As the U.S. accelerates investments in AI infrastructure, clean energy, and domestic manufacturing, secure access to copper supply from stable jurisdictions has become increasingly strategic.
Giant Mining Corp.'s Majuba Hill Copper-Silver-Gold Deposit ("Majuba Hill"), located in Nevada, sits within one of the world's most established mining jurisdictions and directly aligns with the objectives outlined in the proclamation. Nevada hosts existing mining infrastructure, skilled labor, and regulatory frameworks that support responsible domestic mineral development.
Strategic Implications for Majuba Hill
The Company believes the Section 232 proclamation reinforces several favorable long-term fundamentals for Majuba Hill, including:
-
Formal recognition of copper as a strategic metal critical to U.S. infrastructure modernization, grid hardening, electrification, advanced manufacturing, and defense readiness, reflecting copper's growing role in military systems, AI-enabled technologies, and national security applications.
-
Heightened U.S. government emphasis on domestic and allied sourcing, reinforcing policy momentum toward reducing foreign dependence on critical minerals and strengthening supply-chain sovereignty. This policy environment may support enhanced investment interest, greater permitting certainty, and potential strategic partnerships for U.S.-based copper development projects.
-
Support for downstream processing capacity and end-to-end supply-chain resilience, underscoring the importance of developing not only mineral resources, but fully integrated North American copper supply solutions capable of supporting U.S. manufacturing, infrastructure deployment, and the defense-industrial base.
Majuba Hill is an advanced copper-silver-gold system with a history of exploration and mining, located near existing infrastructure in Nevada. The project's geological setting, scale potential, and proximity to U.S. end-markets position it as a compelling asset as domestic copper demand continues to accelerate.
Majuba Hill's critically important characteristics are as follows:
|
Location:
|
Nevada, USA — a globally top-ranked mining jurisdiction, ranked #1 in the Fraser Institute's 2022 Annual Survey of Mining Companies.
|
Project Size:
|
9,684 Acres
|
Infrastructure:
|
The Majuba Hill property is located 113 road kilometers (70 miles) southwest of Winnemucca, Nevada, and 251 kilometers (156 miles) northeast of Reno. It is accessible via well-maintained county roads from the Imlay, Nevada exit on U.S. Interstate 80, followed by a 23-mile drive west. People, roads, power, and water are fundamental considerations for infrastructure, and Majuba Hill already benefits from a strong foundation in all these areas. This existing infrastructure provides a significant advantage, offering substantial cost savings compared to more remote projects.
|
History:
|
Historical Producer
|
Drilling:
|
Approximately 89,395 feet of drilling to date. Rough replacement value of drilling USD $12.1 Million using current costs.
|
Mineralization:
|
The project shows indications of a potentially large Cu – Ag +/- Au mineralized body with many features in common with both large porphyry copper, silver, and gold projects.
|
Expandability:
|
The IP survey, deep drilling, and step-out drilling indicate significant expansion potential, with mineralization open in all directions.
|
Fully Financed:
|
The Company has secured funding for its next phase of drilling at Majuba Hill.
Qualified Person
The scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by E.L. "Buster" Hunsaker III, CPG 8137, a non-independent consulting geologist who is a "Qualified Person" as such term is defined under National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43- 101").
About Giant Mining Corp.
Giant Mining is focused on identifying, acquiring, and advancing late-stage copper and copper/silver/gold projects to meet the growing global demand for critical metals. This demand is driven by initiatives like the Green New Deal in the United States and similar climate-focused programs worldwide, which require substantial amounts of copper, silver, and gold for electric vehicles, renewable energy infrastructure, and the modernization of clean and affordable energy systems.
The Company's flagship asset is the Majuba Hill Copper, Silver, and Gold District, located 156 miles (251 km) from Reno, Nevada. Majuba Hill benefits from a mining-friendly regulatory environment and strong local infrastructure. While still an exploration-stage asset, the geological footprint and scale of mineralization indicate that further work is clearly justified and that the system may host significant copper potential.
Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
On Behalf of the Board of Giant Mining Corp.
"David Greenway"
David C. Greenway
President & CEO
For further information, please contact:
E: info@giantminingcorp.com
P: 1 (236) 788-0643
VISIT OUR WEBSITE FOR MORE DETAILS
LIKE AND FOLLOW
Click Here
Forward-Looking Statements
This news release contains certain forward‐looking information. Such information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those implied by statements herein, and therefore these statements should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results. All forward‐looking statements are based on the Company's current beliefs as well as assumptions made by and information currently available to it as well as other factors. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward‐looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. Due to risks and uncertainties, including the risks and uncertainties identified by the Company in its public securities filings, actual events may differ materially from current expectations. These statements involve known and unknown risks, including exploration, metallurgical, permitting, environmental, commodity price, and market risks. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward‐looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
###
Copyright (c) 2026 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.