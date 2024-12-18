Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2024)

13 Canadian Crypto ETFs (Updated 2024)

Could the Silver Price Really Hit $100 per Ounce? (Updated 2024)

10 Top Oil-producing Countries (Updated 2024)

Uranium Stocks: 5 Biggest Companies in 2024

Mark These Tax-loss Selling Dates on Your Calendar (Updated 2024)

Can You Invest in Elon Musk’s Neuralink? (Updated 2024)

Investing in Graphene Companies (Updated 2024)

A State-by-State Guide to Cannabis in Australia (Updated 2024)

Trending Press Releases

US$30 Million Prepayment Term Sheet and Offtake Agreement Executed with a Global Commodities Trader

Spearmint More Than Doubles the Acreage of the George Lake South Antimony Project in New Brunswick, Canada

Radiopharm achieves Nasdaq listing of ADS

First Helium Licenses First of Two Wells Targeting Leduc Light Oil at Worsley

SAGA Metals Geophysics Program Advances Drill-Ready Targets at Radar Titanium-Vanadium Project and Engages Market Maker

COLDry Fertiliser JV Seed Funding & Working Capital Secured

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

First Helium

HELI:CA

Purpose Bitcoin ETF

BTCC:CA

Black Swan Graphene

SWAN:CC

Soma Gold Corp.

SOMA:CA
More Companies
Trending Reports

2025 Crypto Outlook Report

2025 Gold Outlook Report

2024 Uranium Outlook

2025 Gold Outlook: Australia Edition

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Gold Price
Silver Price
Copper Price
Oil Price
Uranium
Artificial Intelligence
Copper Investing

Gianni Kovacevic: 3 Copper Stocks for Speculators, Watch These Metals Under Trump

"We are going to have a supply shortage. Not in the distant future — in the next 18 to 36 months it'll be a front-page story," Gianni Kovacevic said about lithium.

Gianni Kovacevic: 3 Copper Stocks for Speculators, Watch These Metals Under Trump

Investor and author Gianni Kovacevic shared his thoughts on copper market dynamics, saying that while the long-term trend is up, speculators can create significant shorter-term prices moves.

He also mentioned three copper companies he's interested in right now: CopperNico Metals (TSX:COPR,OTCQB:CPPMF), Entree Resources (TSX:ETG,OTCQB:ERLFF) and Horizon Copper (TSXV:HCU,OTCQX:HNCUF).

In addition to copper, Kovacevic spoke about the growing opportunity he sees in lithium, highlighting how major miners like Rio Tinto (ASX:RIO,NYSE:RIO,LSE:RIO) are increasing their exposure to this important battery metal.

"We are going to have a supply shortage. Not in the distant future — in the next 18 to 36 months it'll be a front-page story, and it will be dovetailed with ... oil and gas. And with that comes the oil and gas investor," he said.

Explaining his view, Kovacevic said oil and gas companies are becoming interested in direct lithium extraction.

"(The oil and gas investors) are the ones that are going to really take the speculation in lithium to the next level once again. It'll be 'lithium mania 3.0' coming to a screen near you," he told the Investing News Network.

Watch the interview above for more from Kovacevic on copper and lithium, as well as Donald Trump's second term.

Don’t forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time updates!

Securities Disclosure: I, Charlotte McLeod, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.

Editorial Disclosure: The Investing News Network does not guarantee the accuracy or thoroughness of the information reported in the interviews it conducts. The opinions expressed in these interviews do not reflect the opinions of the Investing News Network and do not constitute investment advice. All readers are encouraged to perform their own due diligence.

From Your Site Articles
TSX:COPR
lithium investingcopper stocklithium stockstsx stocksasx stocksnyse stockstsxv stockslse stockscopper investingCopper Investing
https://twitter.com/Charlotte_McL
https://www.linkedin.com/in/cepmcleod
cmcleod@investingnews.com

The Beginner’s Guide to Investing in Copper

Ready to invest in copper? Our beginner's guide makes it simple to get started.

Download your investing guide today.

Learn About Exciting Investing Opportunities in the Copper Sector

Your Newsletter Preferences

The Conversation (0)
Charlotte McLeod

Charlotte McLeod

Editorial Director

With an eye for detail and over a decade of experience covering the mining and metals sector, Charlotte is passionate about bringing investors accurate and insightful information that can help them make informed decisions.

She leads the Investing News Network's video and event coverage, and guides a team of writers reporting on niche investment markets.

Latest News

More News
×
Charlotte McLeod

Charlotte McLeod

Editorial Director

With an eye for detail and over a decade of experience covering the mining and metals sector, Charlotte is passionate about bringing investors accurate and insightful information that can help them make informed decisions.

She leads the Investing News Network's video and event coverage, and guides a team of writers reporting on niche investment markets.

Full Bio

Follow

Learn about our editorial policies.