Gianni Kovacevic: 3 Copper Stocks for Speculators, Watch These Metals Under Trump
"We are going to have a supply shortage. Not in the distant future — in the next 18 to 36 months it'll be a front-page story," Gianni Kovacevic said about lithium.
Investor and author Gianni Kovacevic shared his thoughts on copper market dynamics, saying that while the long-term trend is up, speculators can create significant shorter-term prices moves.
He also mentioned three copper companies he's interested in right now: CopperNico Metals (TSX:COPR,OTCQB:CPPMF), Entree Resources (TSX:ETG,OTCQB:ERLFF) and Horizon Copper (TSXV:HCU,OTCQX:HNCUF).
In addition to copper, Kovacevic spoke about the growing opportunity he sees in lithium, highlighting how major miners like Rio Tinto (ASX:RIO,NYSE:RIO,LSE:RIO) are increasing their exposure to this important battery metal.
"We are going to have a supply shortage. Not in the distant future — in the next 18 to 36 months it'll be a front-page story, and it will be dovetailed with ... oil and gas. And with that comes the oil and gas investor," he said.
Explaining his view, Kovacevic said oil and gas companies are becoming interested in direct lithium extraction.
"(The oil and gas investors) are the ones that are going to really take the speculation in lithium to the next level once again. It'll be 'lithium mania 3.0' coming to a screen near you," he told the Investing News Network.
Watch the interview above for more from Kovacevic on copper and lithium, as well as Donald Trump's second term.
Securities Disclosure: I, Charlotte McLeod, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
Editorial Disclosure: The Investing News Network does not guarantee the accuracy or thoroughness of the information reported in the interviews it conducts. The opinions expressed in these interviews do not reflect the opinions of the Investing News Network and do not constitute investment advice. All readers are encouraged to perform their own due diligence.
With an eye for detail and over a decade of experience covering the mining and metals sector, Charlotte is passionate about bringing investors accurate and insightful information that can help them make informed decisions.
She leads the Investing News Network's video and event coverage, and guides a team of writers reporting on niche investment markets.
