Getchell Gold President Mike Sieb: Two Consecutive Years of Drilling Success
Getchell Gold President Mike Sieb said, “This season’s program is going to be doubly as aggressive as 2021.”
Getchell Gold President Mike Sieb: Two Consecutive Years of Drilling Successyoutu.be
Getchell Gold (CSE:GTCH,OTCQB:GGLDF) President Mike Sieb expressed that the company has raised $4 million, which he said will enable the company to fulfill its exploration plans for 2022.
Sieb said the company achieved high-grade gold mineralization on the Fondaway Canyon gold project in Nevada, yielding 10.4 grams per tonne gold (g/t) over 25 meters within an intersected grade of 6.3 g/t gold over 50.7 meters.
During the interview, Sieb stated, “When you look at the material that they've been pulling out of the ground, this is super high-grade copper, gold and silver in Nevada. You're talking about super high-grade deposits at the surface, and what we're looking for is the source of the mineralization that is expressed on that surface. It's never been drilled before, and we're actually going to be starting our maiden drill program in the spring of 2022.”
Getchell Gold has four main projects throughout Nevada focused on gold, silver and copper. The Star copper mine led to gold prospects, and Sieb noted that the continuing mineralization resulting from drilling provides opportunities to access new mineral deposits. Getchell Gold plans to pursue another project approximately 60 kilometers north of the Fondaway site with a goal of obtaining high-grade gold, silver and copper. Sieb also noted that Getchell Gold is not yet valued based on the Fondaway Canyon gold project's potential.
“The last two years have been just absolutely spectacular," Sieb said. "We acquired the property at the beginning of 2020, and then in a short two year period we discovered three new discoveries. We've expanded upon them, and every drill hole has hit substantive gold, and expanded the mineralization from surface. It starts from surface, and it shallowly dips about 800 meters down-dip, and everything is completely open.”
Regarding the Fondaway project’s appeal, Sieb cited the proven history of gold sourcing in the area. The Nevada canyon has ample surface deposits, and Getchell Gold is aiming to be the first to access the potential copper, silver and gold resources beneath.
“It's the consistency of success that we've been able to produce in our exploration," Sieb stated. "You drill to win, and we've just won big time — and I anticipate that that's not going to change very much in the future. As our activity permeates the marketplace more, you are going to see a good, robust gold market with the location as we keep on tallying up extra gold in the ground.”
Watch the full interview of Getchell Gold President Mike Sieb above.
Disclaimer: This interview is sponsored by Getchell Gold (CSE:GTCH,OTCQB:GGLDF). This interview provides information which was sourced by the Investing News Network (INN) and approved by Getchell Gold in order to help investors learn more about the company. Getchell Gold is a client of INN. The company’s campaign fees pay for INN to create and update this interview.
INN does not provide investment advice and the information on this profile should not be considered a recommendation to buy or sell any security. INN does not endorse or recommend the business, products, services or securities of any company profiled.
The information contained here is for information purposes only and is not to be construed as an offer or solicitation for the sale or purchase of securities. Readers should conduct their own research for all information publicly available concerning the company. Prior to making any investment decision, it is recommended that readers consult directly with Getchell Goldand seek advice from a qualified investment advisor.
This interview may contain forward-looking statements including but not limited to comments regarding the timing and content of upcoming work programs, receipt of property titles, etc. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements. The issuer relies upon litigation protection for forward-looking statements. Investing in companies comes with uncertainties as market values can fluctuate.