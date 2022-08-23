Base MetalsInvesting News

Getchell Gold Corp. (CSE: GTCH) (OTCQB: GGLDF is focused on the advanced exploration of their Fondaway Canyon gold project situated in Nevada. BTV interviews Mike Sieb to learn more.

Getchell Gold Corp. (CSE: GTCH, OTCQB: GGLDF)

https://getchellgold.com/

Getchell Gold Corp. Continues to Expand North Fork Discovery and Intersects Multiple Extensive Gold Intervals, Fondaway Canyon, NV

Getchell Gold Corp. Continues to Expand North Fork Discovery and Intersects Multiple Extensive Gold Intervals, Fondaway Canyon, NV

Vancouver, British Columbia Getchell Gold Corp. (CSE: GTCH) (OTCQB: GGLDF) ("Getchell" or the "Company") is pleased to provide the results for drill hole FCG22-18 that targeted the high-grade North Fork zone at the Fondaway Canyon gold project in Nevada.

Key Highlights

Getchell Gold Corp. Announces No Material Changes

Getchell Gold Corp. Announces No Material Changes

Getchell Gold Corp. (CSE: GTCH) (OTCQB: GGLDF) ("Getchell" or the "Company") is issuing this press release to comment on the recent trading activity of its common shares.

The Company is not aware of any material, undisclosed information related to the Company that would account for the recent decrease in the market price and level of trading volume of its stock.

Getchell Gold Corp. Intersects Shallow High-Grade Gold at North Fork Zone Returning 17.7 g/t Au over 9.9 m within a Broader 120-Metre Mineralized Interval, Fondaway Canyon, NV

Getchell Gold Corp. Intersects Shallow High-Grade Gold at North Fork Zone Returning 17.7 g/t Au over 9.9 m within a Broader 120-Metre Mineralized Interval, Fondaway Canyon, NV

Getchell Gold Corp. (CSE: GTCH) (OTCQB: GGLDF) ("Getchell" or the "Company") is pleased to provide the remaining results for drill hole FCG22-17 that targeted the high-grade North Fork zone at the Fondaway Canyon gold project in Nevada.

Key Highlights

Getchell Gold Corp. Announces Grant of Stock Options

Getchell Gold Corp. Announces Grant of Stock Options

Getchell Gold Corp. (CSE: GTCH) (OTCQB: GGLDF) ("Getchell" or the "Company") announces that it has awarded incentive stock options pursuant to its stock option plan, to various directors, officers, and consultants of the Company, to purchase up to an aggregate of 2,110,000 common shares of the Company. The stock options are exercisable at a price of $0.57 per share and will expire five years from the date of grant.

About Getchell Gold Corp.

Getchell Gold Corp. Engages Apex Geoscience to Conduct a Resource Estimate for the Advanced Exploration Stage Fondaway Canyon Gold Project, NV

Getchell Gold Corp. Engages Apex Geoscience to Conduct a Resource Estimate for the Advanced Exploration Stage Fondaway Canyon Gold Project, NV

Getchell Gold Corp. (CSE: GTCH) (OTCQB: GGLDF) ("Getchell" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the engagement of Apex Geoscience Ltd. ("Apex") of Edmonton, AB, to conduct a resource estimation ("2022 Resource Estimate") for the Fondaway Canyon gold project in Nevada.

Key Highlights

Platinex Commences Exploration at Shining Tree Gold Project

Platinex Commences Exploration at Shining Tree Gold Project

Platinex Inc. (CSE: PTX) (Frankfurt: 9PX) ("Platinex" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update on its 225 km 2 Shining Tree Gold Project ("Shining Tree" or the "Project") located in the Abitibi region of Ontario, a world-renowned gold district.

The Company has commenced an exploration program designed to identify new gold targets in five areas located outside the central core of the property that are underexplored yet highly prospective. Prospecting, geological mapping, litho-geochemical sampling, and soil sampling will be carried out in each area (see attached image). The Company has also engaged a resource firm to compile historical data and model previous drilling in the central area and the recently acquired mine area (Ronda Mine). An exploration target review of the Herrick deposit will also be completed to identify potential expansion and infill drilling targets.

Canada Nickel files Technical Report on the Crawford Nickel Sulphide Project

Canada Nickel files Technical Report on the Crawford Nickel Sulphide Project

CNC Logo (CNW Group/Canada Nickel Company Inc.)

Canada Nickel Company Inc. (TSX-V: CNC) (" Canada Nickel " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that further to its news release dated July 6, 2022 it has filed on SEDAR an independent technical report titled "Crawford Nickel Sulphide Project - NI 43-101 Technical Report, Preliminary Economic Assessment & Updated Mineral Resource Estimate" (the " Technical Report ") . This report (the "Report") was prepared by Caracle Creek International Consulting Inc (Caracle Creek) with support from Ausenco Engineering Canada Inc. (Ausenco), and Wood Environment & Infrastructure Solutions Canada Limited (Wood) (collectively the "Authors") for Canada Nickel Company Inc. (CNC) to provide the updated mineral resource estimate as announced by CNC on July 6, 2022 and to re-iterate the results of the Crawford Nickel Sulphide Project Preliminary Economic Assessment (PEA) dated July 9, 2021 and with an effective date of May 21, 2021 .

Noble Signs Exploration Agreement with the Constance Lake First Nation

Noble Signs Exploration Agreement with the Constance Lake First Nation

(TheNewswire)

Noble Mineral Exploration Inc.

Toronto, Ontario TheNewswire - August 22, 2022 Noble Mineral Exploration Inc. ( "Noble" or the "Company" ) (TSXV:NOB, ) ( FRANKFURT:NB7 ) ( OTC:NLPXF) Noble is pleased to announce that it has entered into a Exploration Agreement ("Agreement") with the Constance Lake First Nation ("CLFN)") in relation to exploration and potential development at both the Company's Nagagami and Boulder Projects near Hearst, Ontario.

Emerita Intersects 19.4 Meters Grading 0.4% Copper, 4.6% Lead, 5.1% Zinc, 2.3 G/T Gold and 204 G/T Silver at La Romanera

Emerita Intersects 19.4 Meters Grading 0.4% Copper, 4.6% Lead, 5.1% Zinc, 2.3 G/T Gold and 204 G/T Silver at La Romanera

Emerita Resources Corp. (TSX V: EMO; OTC: EMOTF) (the "Company" or "Emerita") is pleased to announce additional assay results from the ongoing delineation drilling of the Romanera deposit at its wholly-owned Iberian Belt West (IBW) project ("IBW" or the "Project").

Joaquin Merino, P.Geo., President of Emerita, comments, "We continue to see significantly higher gold and silver values than were reported in the historical work. Areas that were not assayed for gold previously and were not included in the historical resource estimate are showing values of 2-7 g/t gold which potentially can add significantly to the resource even within the footprint of the historical drilling. The historical estimate was based on a simple lead+zinc cut off grade. In addition, we are observing that the Upper Lens of massive sulphide appears to be more extensive than the historical drilling indicated."

World Copper Grants Incentive Stock Options

World Copper Grants Incentive Stock Options

World Copper Ltd. (TSXV: WCU) (OTCQX: WCUFF) (FSE: 7LY0) ("World Copper" or the "Company") reports that pursuant to the Company's incentive stock option plan, the Company has granted incentive stock options to directors, officers, employees and, consultants of the Company to purchase up to 5,000,000 common shares in the capital stock of the Company. The options are exercisable on or before August 19, 2025 at a price of $0.31 per share.

ABOUT World Copper Ltd.

Usha Resources Ltd. to Webcast Live at Virtual Battery Metals Investor Conference August 23rd

Usha Resources Ltd. to Webcast Live at Virtual Battery Metals Investor Conference August 23rd

Usha Resources Ltd. (TSX.V: USHA), (OTCQB: USHAF) (FSE:JO0) based in Vancouver, British Columbia, focused on lithium exploration, today announced that Deepak Varshney, CEO, will present live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com on August 23rd, 2022. This battery metals focused event is co-sponsored by Virtual Investor Conferences and Independent Investment Research LLC.

DATE: August 23rd, 2022
TIME: 1:30 PM PDT / 4:30 PM EDT
LINK: https://bit.ly/3JSF8GE

