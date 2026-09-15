Gemdale Gold Reports More Wide Intersections at its Pontio Gold Project, Finland, including 60.85m at 0.80 g/t Au and 47.16m at 0.82g/t

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / September 15, 2026 / Gemdale Gold Inc. (TSXV:GEMG,OTC:GDGIF)(OTCQB:GDGIF) ("Gemdale" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the final drill results from the Phase 1 2026 drill program at its 100% owned Pontio Gold Project located in western Finland. This release reports on the results of the final 5 holes of the 5,009m, 28 diamond drill hole Phase 1 programme from both the northern (N1) and southern (S1) Sectors of the M2 Trend at Pontio. Meanwhile, Phase 2 of the 2026 drill program at Pontio is ongoing.
Highlights
- Intersections from the S1 Sector continue to show wide zones of near surface, bulk tonnage style gold mineralisation, with higher-grade intervals (downhole) as follows:
- HOLE PONT096:
- 60.85m @ 0.80 g/t Au from 104.17m
- Including 20.98m @ 1.56 g/t Au from 143.09m plus
- 36.05m @ 0.53 g/t Au from 23.10m plus
- 27.50m @ 0.55 g/t Au from 179.11m
- 60.85m @ 0.80 g/t Au from 104.17m
- HOLE PONT095:
- 6.94m @ 2.25 g/t Au from 199.20m plus
- 84.72m @ 0.52 g/t Au from 81.41m plus
- 19.89m @ 0.52 g/t Au from 43.14m
- HOLE PONT094:
- 52.69m @ 0.62 g/t Au from 201.53m plus
- 3.13m @ 1.82 g/t Au from 160.20m
- HOLE PONT096:
- Intersections from the N1 Sector confirm continuity of the NNE trend of mineralisation
- HOLE PONT098:
- 47.16m @ 0.82 g/t Au from 4.50m
- Including 13.84m @ 1.24 g/t Au from 37.14m
- 47.16m @ 0.82 g/t Au from 4.50m
- HOLE PONT097:
- 18.92m @ 0.52 g/t Au from 7.30m plus
- 1.01m @ 1.93 g/t Au from 68.14m
- HOLE PONT098:
- The deposit remains completely open at depth with an average drill depth of less than 100m to date along most of the 4km of mineralised strike extent.
Toby Strauss, President and CEO comments "We are extremely encouraged by the results of our Phase 1 drilling programme, which have delivered exactly what we set out to achieve - confirming the significant extent and continuity of the mineralisation, with a large number of wide intersections in various Sectors of the ~4km long M2 Trend demonstrating the potential scale of the system. Most importantly, the results from the S1 Sector have surpassed our expectations, with both grades and widths materially exceeding what we had anticipated. This is a highly encouraging development and further strengthens our belief that we are delineating a substantial and potentially very significant gold system."
"We have now moved rapidly into Phase 2 drilling, with five holes already completed as we tighten the drill spacing, for the moment confined to the shallow part of the system, to 50 metres ahead of our maiden Mineral Resource Estimate, targeted for early 2027. At the same time, our Qualified Person has completed their site visit and metallurgical testwork is progressing, with results expected later in Q4 to support the resource studies.
"The combination of strong drilling results, expanding our understanding of the mineralised system and the rapid progress of our resource definition programme puts the Company in an exciting position. We are building momentum across the project and remain highly confident in its potential. The months ahead will be transformational as we continue to define the scale and quality of this gold discovery and work towards our maiden resource."
Details of the Drilling
The drill results being reported in this press release consist of three further infill holes from the S1 Sector in the south of the M2 Trend, and two holes along the northern and southern strike extents of the N1 Sector in the north of the M2 Trend (Figure 1), Mineralisation has now been intersected over a strike length of at least 4km at the M2 Trend. The hosts to mineralisation in the S1 and S2 Sectors are predominantly dioritic porphyries, as opposed to the northern areas of the M2 Trend where the host rocks are predominantly older equigranular diorite dykes. Both the diorites and the dioritic porphyries are mineralised.
Mineralisation in the Southern Sectors of the M2 Trend
PONT094, PONT095 and PONT096 were all drilled into the S1 Sector mineralisation. PONT094 was drilled westwards below two earlier holes (PONT021 and PONT022) that both intersected mineralised porphyry, but due to their short lengths had failed to delineate the western margin of the porphyry body on this profile. This profile is the next drilled profile north of PONT093 (110m @1.18 g/t Au) approximately 130 metres to the south. Cumulative intervals now show the porphyry body is at least 100 metres true thickness on this profile.
PONT095 is one of the northernmost holes in the S1 Sector, and was drilled eastwards, infilling a gap in the profiles of approximately 230 metres. The drilling intersected several zones of mineralisation, which cumulatively indicate the that the mineralised porphyry is still of considerable thickness. With only one hole on the profile it is not yet possible to confirm the dip of the body, but the true thickness of the body is at least 100 metres thick and may be up to 140 metres.
PONT096 was drilled eastwards, as a scissor hole to PONT086 (in a profile 70 metres north of PONT094). Mineralisation was particularly strong in the lower part of the hole, with a higher garde intersection of 20.98m @ 1.56 g/t Au. True thickness of the porphyry in this section is about 140 metres.
The S1 Sector now has a total 19 drillholes along approximately 100m spaced profiles, with most profiles having 2 - 4 drillholes. The significant intersections from the southern Sectors are shown in Table 1.
|Hole
|
From (m)
|
To (m)
|
Length (m)
|
Au g/t
|PONT094*
|
117.61
|
140.22
|
22.61
|
0.47
|Including
|
139.66
|
140.22
|
0.56
|
4.00
|PONT094*
|
160.20
|
163.33
|
3.13
|
1.82
|PONT094*
|
187.10
|
190.13
|
3.03
|
1.12
|PONT094*
|
201.53
|
254.22
|
52.69
|
0.62
|Including
|
201.53
|
202.54
|
1.01
|
3.36
|and including
|
245.13
|
246.11
|
0.98
|
2.14
|PONT095*
|
43.14
|
63.03
|
19.89
|
0.52
|PONT095*
|
81.41
|
166.13
|
84.72
|
0.52
|Including
|
119.12
|
120.14
|
1.02
|
4.81
|and including
|
165.21
|
166.13
|
0.92
|
2.51
|PONT095*
|
188.24
|
189.16
|
0.92
|
3.58
|PONT095*
|
199.20
|
206.14
|
6.94
|
2.25
|Including
|
201.93
|
206.14
|
4.21
|
3.41
|PONT096*
|
23.10
|
59.15
|
36.05
|
0.53
|Including
|
25.14
|
26.12
|
0.98
|
3.92
|PONT096*
|
104.17
|
165.02
|
60.85
|
0.80
|Including
|
143.09
|
164.07
|
20.98
|
1.56
|PONT096*
|
179.11
|
206.61
|
27.50
|
0.55
|Including
|
181.17
|
182.09
|
0.92
|
7.15
|BELANP024
|
17.37
|
98.26
|
80.89
|
0.48
|Including
|
23.40
|
24.37
|
0.97
|
3.53
|and including
|
66.61
|
67.95
|
1.34
|
2.35
|PONT021
|
10.12
|
38.10
|
27.98
|
0.65
|Including
|
36.93
|
38.10
|
1.17
|
2.08
|PONT022
|
42.40
|
83.25
|
40.85
|
0.68
|Including
|
77.81
|
82.11
|
4.30
|
2.83
|PONT023
|
5.60
|
39.65
|
34.05
|
0.50
|PONT023
|
53.68
|
73.00
|
19.32
|
0.64
|Including
|
70.76
|
71.83
|
1.07
|
3.63
|PONT057
|
5.40
|
19.30
|
13.90
|
0.87
|Including
|
7.52
|
9.70
|
2.18
|
2.79
|PONT057
|
25.61
|
71.28
|
45.67
|
1.40
|Including
|
39.60
|
57.53
|
17.93
|
2.83
|PONT057
|
76.19
|
111.93
|
35.74
|
0.49
|Including
|
93.38
|
94.36
|
0.98
|
2.34
|PONT059
|
44.52
|
97.91
|
53.39
|
0.70
|Including
|
47.68
|
52.03
|
4.35
|
1.22
|and including
|
63.42
|
65.69
|
2.27
|
3.32
|and including
|
96.95
|
97.91
|
0.96
|
2.11
|PONT067
|
7.50
|
31.16
|
23.66
|
0.95
|Including
|
8.30
|
25.21
|
16.91
|
1.17
|PONT085
|
27.49
|
79.44
|
51.95
|
0.55
|Including
|
50.02
|
54.06
|
4.04
|
1.53
|PONT085
|
85.32
|
120.40
|
35.08
|
0.59
|Including
|
90.58
|
99.94
|
9.36
|
1.18
|PONT085
|
183.29
|
194.58
|
11.29
|
0.48
|PONT086
|
19.43
|
20.63
|
1.20
|
4.77
|PONT086
|
45.19
|
58.69
|
13.50
|
0.57
|PONT086
|
89.55
|
110.94
|
21.39
|
0.47
|Including
|
107.46
|
108.53
|
1.07
|
2.17
|PONT086
|
120.31
|
165.62
|
45.31
|
0.56
|Including
|
131.95
|
132.94
|
0.99
|
2.07
|and including
|
142.01
|
145.15
|
3.14
|
1.83
|PONT086
|
173.91
|
225.32
|
51.41
|
0.41
|Including
|
221.16
|
222.18
|
1.02
|
3.91
|PONT087
|
24.70
|
73.59
|
48.89
|
0.68
|Including
|
70.21
|
72.40
|
2.19
|
2.81
|PONT089
|
29.61
|
35.71
|
6.10
|
0.82
|Including
|
29.61
|
30.62
|
1.01
|
2.42
|PONT091
|
86.43
|
101.16
|
14.73
|
0.86
|Including
|
92.41
|
94.38
|
1.97
|
3.61
|PONT092
|
48.80
|
75.89
|
27.09
|
0.72
|Including
|
57.10
|
63.16
|
6.06
|
1.30
|and including
|
74.20
|
75.89
|
1.69
|
2.80
|PONT092
|
92.07
|
101.22
|
9.15
|
1.46
|Including
|
97.11
|
101.22
|
4.11
|
2.52
|PONT093
|
52.13
|
53.13
|
1.00
|
1.54
|PONT093
|
81.94
|
91.04
|
9.10
|
0.93
|Including
|
89.13
|
90.06
|
0.93
|
3.35
|PONT093
|
99.08
|
209.08
|
110.00
|
1.18
|Including
|
137.90
|
143.09
|
5.19
|
14.01
Table 1 Significant drill intersections from the southern Sectors of the M2 Trend. Intersection lengths are downhole lengths, Bulk intersections are reported at a cutoff grade of 0.3 g/t gold with 10m internal dilution. True widths are estimated as 65-85% of downhole intersect length. Drillhole locations listed in Appendix. Holes not included in Table 1 intersected no significant gold mineralisation greater than the cutoff or a grade thickness greater than 5. Newly reported drillholes marked with an asterisk.
Mineralisation in the Northern Sectors of the M2 Trend
PONT097 and PONT098 were the final two holes in the Phase 1 drilling programme and focussed on extending the northern and southern strike extents of the N1 Sector based on a modelled NNE strike orientation of the mineralisation within the mineralised diorite. Both holes successfully encountered the mineralisation with this NNE strike. Both PONT097 (in the north) and PONT098 (in the south) were drilled westwards and both holes were collared in mineralised diorite, and so mineralisation may potentially be thicker and extend further eastwards on both of these profiles. PONT098, significantly extends the N1 zone mineralisation to the SW.
|Hole
|
From (m)
|
To (m)
|
Length (m)
|
Au g/t
|PONT097*
|
7.30
|
26.22
|
18.92
|
0.52
|PONT097*
|
68.14
|
69.15
|
1.01
|
1.93
|PONT098*
|
4.50
|
51.66
|
47.16
|
0.82
|including
|
37.14
|
50.98
|
13.84
|
1.24
|BELANP011
|
17.24
|
45.84
|
28.60
|
0.94
|including
|
27.80
|
45.84
|
18.04
|
1.22
|BELANP012
|
6.76
|
81.05
|
74.29
|
0.86
|including
|
38.10
|
52.36
|
14.26
|
1.01
|and including
|
59.24
|
78.02
|
18.78
|
1.34
|BELANP013
|
17.95
|
82.11
|
64.16
|
1.06
|including
|
37.11
|
39.08
|
1.97
|
2.67
|and including
|
46.22
|
47.34
|
1.12
|
2.18
|and including
|
53.22
|
68.04
|
14.82
|
2.29
|and including
|
80.21
|
81.18
|
0.97
|
2.17
|BELANP014
|
25.30
|
43.15
|
17.85
|
0.71
|including
|
26.26
|
31.20
|
4.94
|
1.16
|BELANP014
|
54.12
|
78.18
|
24.06
|
1.44
|including
|
57.25
|
77.20
|
19.95
|
1.62
|BELANP015
|
5.50
|
50.70
|
45.20
|
1.04
|including
|
19.90
|
21.84
|
1.94
|
2.47
|and including
|
27.01
|
46.54
|
19.53
|
1.58
|BELANP017
|
59.73
|
112.86
|
53.13
|
0.85
|including
|
78.90
|
83.00
|
4.10
|
1.51
|and including
|
91.12
|
106.63
|
15.51
|
1.47
|BELANP018
|
49.40
|
67.81
|
18.41
|
0.64
|including
|
50.35
|
54.88
|
4.53
|
1.17
|PONT002
|
63.60
|
104.96
|
41.36
|
0.72
|including
|
96.47
|
103.58
|
7.11
|
1.67
|PONT034
|
59.08
|
71.30
|
12.22
|
0.50
|PONT034
|
139.28
|
140.24
|
0.96
|
3.32
|including
|
139.28
|
140.24
|
0.96
|
3.32
|PONT052
|
67.02
|
99.70
|
32.68
|
0.73
|including
|
78.21
|
91.14
|
12.93
|
1.32
|PONT055
|
100.00
|
123.46
|
23.46
|
0.60
|including
|
116.69
|
117.60
|
0.91
|
2.33
Table 2 Significant drill intersections from the N1 Sector of the M2 Trend. Intersection lengths are downhole lengths, Bulk intersections are reported at a cutoff grade of 0.3 g/t gold with 10m internal dilution. True widths are estimated as 65-85% of downhole intersect length. Drillhole locations listed in Appendix. Holes not included in Table 1 intersected no significant gold mineralisation greater than the cutoff or a grade thickness greater than 5. Newly reported drillholes marked with an asterisk.
Discussion on Results
The S1 Sector has now largely been drilled on 100m profiles (Figure 4), and the drilling has been successful in extending and widening the mineralisation in the S1 Sector, as well as potentially raising the average grade of this part of the deposit, bringing it in line with bulk grades seen in the N1 and N2 Sectors of the M2 Trend (Figure 5). The S1 Sector has been considerably widened by this phase of drilling, with true thicknesses of mineralised porphyry now well into the 120 - 150m range.
All drilling in the southern Sectors, as with the N1 and N2 Sectors, remains relatively shallow. The deepest intersections are approximately 135m and 170m in the N1 and N2 respectively, with most holes intersecting less than 100m vertical depth. In the S1 Sector the deepest intersect is approximately 180m vertical depth, with most holes having intersect depths of less than 130m vertical. Given the general steep dipping nature of the host rocks, mineralisation remains open to depth.
About Pontio
The Pontio Gold Project lies in western-central Finland, in an historical mining district featuring extremely good infrastructure, including paved roads, power and rail lines within a few kilometres. A highly skilled labour force and a high level of local services are available, including port access, smelters and refineries. Despite a long history of base metals mining, gold exploration in the area is still in its infancy; Pontio was only discovered in 2011 when the area's first gold mine (Laiva, some 45 km to the NW) was being commissioned.
Gold mineralisation has so far been outlined by drilling over a 4km strike length along the M2 Trend (Figure 1); mineralisation subcrops just beneath the surface, covered by a thin layer of soil, sand and gravel, and extends to at least 150m vertical and ranges from 20->150m in estimated true thickness. Gold mineralisation is mainly hosted in subvertical diorite and diorite porphyry dykes intruding gneissic metasediments that occur along a NNW trending mineralised corridor.
The M2 Trend is one of a number of identified potential gold bearing structures with the others, such as the M1, M2.5 and M3 Trends yet to have significant exploration along their lengths. The M2 Trend mineralisation can be subdivided into several zones or Sectors labelled N1, N2, S1 and S2.
Gold mineralisation is typically fine-grained and associated with disseminated chalcopyrite and pyrrhotite in generally weakly sheared and variably potassic altered intrusive rocks. Alteration is in the form of biotite amphibole and potassium felspar. Unusually for the area there is no particular association with quartz veining and arsenopyrite mineralisation. Rarely, molybdenum is noted with quartz veining. Mineralisation postdates peak metamorphism and is intimately associated with the late intrusive diorite porphyries which are younger than the diorite dykes. The deposit is enigmatic in style but has affinities with the roots of a deep level porphyry system or a disseminated orogenic style of gold mineralisation.
Drilling, Core Sampling and QA/QC Protocols
The drill programme was contracted to Nivalan Timantikairaus Oy ("NTKOY"). Drilling was completed with an Atlas Copco CS1000 rig drilling HQ3 sized core. The drill programme started in January 2026 and was completed in May 2026.
Drill core is logged and sampled in a secure core storage facility located in Ylivieska, Finland. Core samples from the program are cut in half, using a diamond cutting saw, and are sent to ALS Minerals, Outokumpu, an international accredited mineral analysis laboratory, for sample prep and analysis. All samples are analysed for gold using Fire Assay-AA techniques (method Au-AA23) and multi-element analysis (method ME-MS61). As part of Gemdale's quality assurance/quality control program (QA/QC), certified gold reference standards are routinely inserted into the sample stream every 20th sample (5%). The Qualified Person has reviewed the results of the QA/QC programme and confirms that no significant QAQC issues were noted with the results reported herein.
Qualified Person and NI 43-101 Disclosure
Dr. Toby Strauss (CGeol.; EurGeol.), Director, President and CEO of the Company, is the Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101. Dr. Strauss is not independent of the Company. Dr Strauss has verified the data supporting this news release. Verification includes checking the reported assays in the Company database against the issued laboratory assay certificates. Additional verification has included checking the location and orientation of the drill collars in the Company database against historic maps and reports. Dr Strauss is responsible for the accuracy of technical information contained in this news release. Dr Strauss has reviewed and approved the technical and scientific content of this news release.
More About Gemdale Gold
Gemdale Gold Inc. owns a portfolio of highly prospective exploration licenses in Finland, and is focused on making significant new gold and critical metal discoveries on these properties. The Company has been active in Finland since 2018. The Company's 100% owned projects include:
Pontio Gold Project (western-central Finland): Historical and recent drilling has outlined near-surface gold mineralisation along a multi-kilometre trend that remains open along strike and at depth. The Company started an infill and extension drill programme in February, 2026, and, based on this programme, plans to deliver a maiden mineral resource estimate in early 2027. Full exploration information has been disclosed in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101") in a report titled "NI 43-101 Technical Report on the Pontio Project, Central Ostrobothnia, Finland" with an effective date of 30 September, 2025 and filed on SEDAR on 16 January 2026.
Isoneva (western-central Finland): Exploration stage gold project located proximal to extensive boulder train anomalies. The property is subject to an option agreement (the "Isoneva Option") with Nordique Resources Inc. ("Nordique") pursuant to which Nordique may earn a 100% interest by, among other things, funding exploration expenditures over a three-year period and making additional financial commitments to the Company. For more information on the Isoneva Option, please see the Company's final long form prospectus dated January 30, 2026 under the heading "Business of the Corporation - January 1, 2025 to the date hereof".
Lapland Projects (northern Finland): A group of exploration permits and applications located within a recognised gold and base-metal exploration region, in proximity to several recent regional discoveries, including Rupert Resources' Ikkari gold project.
Nuotti (western-central Finland): Copper-nickel-platinum-palladium exploration license where limited historical government drilling indicates the presence of near-surface copper-PGM mineralisation.
Savo / Rantasalmi (southeastern Finland): Exploration license application area containing a historical inferred resource estimate of 3.23 million tonnes grading 2.7 g/t gold for approximately 276,000 ounces of gold prepared by a prior operator, Rupert Resources Ltd., and disclosed in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101").
In November 2018, Rupert Resources Ltd, released an NI 43-101 Mineral Resource Estimate completed by Brian Wolfe (Qualified Person) of International Resource Solution Pty Ltd. The NI 43-101 Technical Report was filed by Rupert Resources Ltd on SEDAR on 9th November, 2018. No new data subsequent to an earlier 2011 estimate was included in this study. This study used Multiple Indicator Kriging (MIK) for the estimation of grade into the block model. This study assumed a combined open pit and underground mining operation, recoveries of 85-90% and a gold price of EUR 1,200/oz (current gold price ~ EUR 4240/oz). The use of MIK as an estimation method, along with the requirements of a greater degree of confidence in the geological continuity for underground mining, were given as the reasons for the assigned lower resource category of Inferred Resources compared to the 2011 Resource Estimate. The Resource Estimate was reported at a cut-off grade of 1.5 g/t Au.
Osikonmäki Mineral Resource Estimate for Rupert Resources Ltd, 9 Nov 2018
|Year
|Cut-off Au g/t
|Classification
|Tonnes
|Au (g/t)
|Au oz
|2018
|1.5
|Inferred
|3,230,000
|2.7
|276,000
The Company is not aware of any further drilling or sampling being conducted on the property since this historical estimate was completed. Gemdale Gold Inc is not treating this historical estimate as a current resource estimate. Neither Gemdale Gold Inc nor a suitable Qualified Person, has done sufficient work to classify the historical estimate as a current Mineral Resource Estimate. The company believes this historical estimate is relevant and reliable in providing insight into the potential mineral resources for the project based on historical drilling completed to date. Gemdale Gold believes that further drilling is not required to verify or upgrade these historical resources to a current Mineral Resource Estimate, but that it is necessary for a Qualified Person to review the assumptions and methodology used for the estimation.
Qualified Person: The scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Toby Strauss, CGeol., EurGeol, a "Qualified Person" as defined in NI 43-101. Dr. Strauss, as President and CEO of the Company, is not independent of the Company.
Additional disclosure, including the Company's financial statements, technical reports, news releases and other information, can be obtained at https://gemdalegold.com/ or on SEDAR+ at https://www.sedarplus.ca/home/#.
ON BEHALF OF Gemdale Gold INC
"Dr. Toby Strauss"
President & CEO
For Further Information Please Contact:
|Mr. Paul Durham, MSc.
|Mr. Patrick Chidley, MS, CFA
|Director and EVP Corporate Development
|Executive Chairman
|Cell: +1 203-940 2538
|Cell: +1 917-991 7701
|Email: paul.durham@gemdale.eu
|Email: patrick.chidley@gemdale.eu
Website: www.gemdalegold.com
Cautionary Note on Forward-Looking Statements
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
This news release contains certain "forward-looking statements" and "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation (collectively, "forward-looking information"). Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, statements regarding the Company's exploration and development plans, in particular the ongoing drill program on the Pontio Gold Project, other anticipated drill programs, potential mineralisation, resource estimates, future financing plans, use of proceeds, regulatory approvals, market conditions and the Company's future business objectives. Forward-looking information is generally identified by the use of words such as "plans," "expects," "is expected," "budget," "scheduled," "estimates," "forecasts," "intends," "anticipates," "believes," or variations of such words and phrases, or statements that certain actions, events or results "may," "could," "would," "might" or "will" occur or be achieved.
Forward-looking information is based on a number of assumptions that management believes to be reasonable at the time such statements are made, including, without limitation, assumptions regarding the availability of capital, the receipt of required regulatory approvals, the continuation of favourable market conditions, the accuracy of historical and technical data, and the Company's ability to execute its exploration and development plans as currently contemplated. However, forward looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Company to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Such factors include, without limitation, risks related to exploration and development activities, commodity price fluctuations, availability of financing, regulatory approvals, environmental and permitting risks, operational risks, and general economic and market conditions.
Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Although the Company believes the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking information are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frames or at all. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information except in accordance with applicable securities laws.
ANNEXURE 1: Location of Pontio Drillholes
|Hole
|Easting
|Northing
|Elevation
|Length_m
|Azimuth
|Dip
|Drill_Completed
|BELANP001
|
403262
|
7120134
|
84.9
|
89.3
|
268.7
|
-45
|
22/09/2011
|BELANP002
|
402932
|
7120148
|
83.4
|
44.35
|
95.8
|
-45
|
26/09/2011
|BELANP003
|
403014
|
7120160
|
85.9
|
102.65
|
273.8
|
-45
|
28/09/2011
|BELANP004
|
403292
|
7120338
|
82.1
|
76.75
|
275.1
|
-45
|
29/09/2011
|BELANP005
|
403245
|
7120353
|
82.0
|
79.9
|
279.1
|
-45
|
30/09/2011
|BELANP006
|
403311
|
7120528
|
81.3
|
80.55
|
277.7
|
-45
|
05/10/2011
|BELANP007
|
403011
|
7121003
|
81.0
|
77.35
|
272.9
|
-45
|
06/10/2011
|BELANP008
|
402187
|
7120992
|
82.0
|
98.6
|
92.6
|
-45
|
12/10/2011
|BELANP009
|
402184
|
7120992
|
81.9
|
83.22
|
273.1
|
-45
|
15/10/2011
|BELANP010
|
402255
|
7120702
|
82.9
|
90.05
|
277.0
|
-45
|
18/10/2011
|BELANP011
|
402191
|
7119943
|
85.1
|
85.85
|
267.8
|
-45
|
22/10/2011
|BELANP012
|
402226
|
7119940
|
85.5
|
119.45
|
271.3
|
-45
|
22/05/2012
|BELANP013
|
402231
|
7119992
|
86.9
|
90.65
|
271.2
|
-45
|
23/05/2012
|BELANP014
|
402223
|
7119894
|
85.7
|
83.25
|
273.0
|
-45
|
24/05/2012
|BELANP015
|
402221
|
7120038
|
85.3
|
89.15
|
269.2
|
-45
|
25/05/2012
|BELANP016
|
403032
|
7121002
|
80.7
|
76.45
|
267.0
|
-45
|
27/05/2012
|BELANP017
|
402264
|
7119935
|
86.2
|
139.9
|
271.5
|
-45
|
10/01/2013
|BELANP018
|
402249
|
7120040
|
85.5
|
128.2
|
272.2
|
-45
|
13/01/2013
|BELANP019
|
402159
|
7119941
|
84.1
|
98.2
|
270.6
|
-45
|
16/01/2013
|BELANP020
|
402225
|
7120179
|
86.9
|
122.1
|
271.0
|
-45
|
18/01/2013
|BELANP021
|
402242
|
7119781
|
86.9
|
119.15
|
263.6
|
-45
|
20/01/2013
|BELANP022
|
402254
|
7119627
|
93.0
|
89.45
|
270.2
|
-45
|
21/01/2013
|BELANP023
|
402220
|
7118484
|
97.9
|
55.55
|
273.2
|
-45
|
25/01/2013
|BELANP024
|
402523
|
7117845
|
99.0
|
104.4
|
268.2
|
-45
|
27/01/2013
|BELANP025
|
402327
|
7119529
|
89.2
|
42.9
|
273.4
|
-45
|
22/01/2013
|BELANP026
|
402291
|
7119631
|
90.4
|
101.45
|
268.3
|
-45
|
01/02/2013
|BELANP027
|
402201
|
7119832
|
85.6
|
70.25
|
269.4
|
-45
|
30/01/2013
|BELANP028
|
402193
|
7120231
|
83.2
|
95.45
|
269.2
|
-45
|
03/02/2013
|PONT001
|
402259
|
7120037
|
86.5
|
113.75
|
278.6
|
-70
|
25/07/2019
|PONT002
|
402243
|
7119892
|
87.8
|
190.7
|
272.0
|
-65
|
29/07/2019
|PONT003
|
402245
|
7119442
|
90.7
|
95.5
|
273.5
|
-45
|
31/07/2019
|PONT004
|
402295
|
7119442
|
90.1
|
77.42
|
281.9
|
-45
|
01/08/2019
|PONT005
|
402279
|
7119259
|
91.9
|
80.5
|
286.9
|
-45
|
06/08/2019
|PONT006
|
402326
|
7119267
|
90.6
|
83.4
|
285.4
|
-45
|
07/08/2019
|PONT007
|
402324
|
7119071
|
91.5
|
130
|
275.8
|
-45
|
13/08/2019
|PONT008
|
402271
|
7119072
|
92.2
|
80.5
|
265.0
|
-45
|
14/08/2019
|PONT009
|
402349
|
7118862
|
92.8
|
95
|
291.9
|
-45
|
15/08/2019
|PONT010
|
402401
|
7118871
|
91.9
|
89.5
|
260.6
|
-45
|
19/08/2019
|PONT011
|
402433
|
7118671
|
94.7
|
83.8
|
289.2
|
-45
|
20/08/2019
|PONT012
|
402478
|
7118669
|
93.5
|
82.2
|
269.9
|
-45
|
21/08/2019
|PONT013
|
402516
|
7118479
|
94.5
|
80.8
|
271.6
|
-45
|
22/08/2019
|PONT014
|
402466
|
7118482
|
97.1
|
77.9
|
270.3
|
-45
|
26/08/2019
|PONT015
|
402416
|
7118483
|
99.2
|
75
|
270.0
|
-45
|
27/08/2019
|PONT016
|
402324
|
7118480
|
100.7
|
152.3
|
270.4
|
-45
|
29/08/2019
|PONT017
|
402463
|
7118275
|
99.3
|
77.6
|
270.6
|
-45
|
02/09/2019
|PONT018
|
402535
|
7118272
|
99.9
|
110.9
|
277.0
|
-45
|
03/09/2019
|PONT019
|
402481
|
7118077
|
99.1
|
74
|
272.8
|
-45
|
04/09/2019
|PONT020
|
402536
|
7118081
|
98.4
|
92.7
|
261.6
|
-45
|
05/09/2019
|PONT021
|
402542
|
7117676
|
100.2
|
86.5
|
266.1
|
-45
|
10/09/2019
|PONT022
|
402593
|
7117678
|
99.9
|
89.6
|
266.7
|
-45
|
11/09/2019
|PONT023
|
402567
|
7117859
|
99.9
|
86.1
|
275.6
|
-45
|
12/09/2019
|PONT024
|
402352
|
7119269
|
89.8
|
170.9
|
270.4
|
-55
|
14/01/2020
|PONT025
|
402306
|
7119348
|
90.7
|
76.5
|
271.0
|
-45
|
15/01/2020
|PONT026
|
402200
|
7119351
|
90.5
|
179.3
|
90.2
|
-55
|
20/01/2020
|PONT027
|
402321
|
7119438
|
90.1
|
146.5
|
269.3
|
-55
|
22/01/2020
|PONT028
|
402217
|
7119549
|
91.1
|
80.5
|
89.2
|
-45
|
24/01/2020
|PONT029
|
402182
|
7119548
|
90.7
|
147.2
|
83.6
|
-55
|
29/01/2020
|PONT030
|
402179
|
7119647
|
92.5
|
149.8
|
95.5
|
-55
|
31/01/2020
|PONT031
|
402214
|
7119749
|
89.7
|
80.6
|
88.5
|
-45
|
01/02/2020
|PONT032
|
402180
|
7119744
|
89.9
|
146.5
|
90.1
|
-55
|
04/02/2020
|PONT033
|
402214
|
7119835
|
87.1
|
91.3
|
102.4
|
-45
|
05/02/2020
|PONT034
|
402080
|
7119944
|
85.3
|
223.1
|
100.5
|
-55
|
10/02/2020
|PONT035
|
402256
|
7118849
|
92.7
|
58.8
|
93.7
|
-45
|
28/04/2020
|PONT036
|
402220
|
7118850
|
92.0
|
55.7
|
90.3
|
-45
|
29/04/2020
|PONT037
|
402343
|
7119151
|
90.2
|
88.6
|
269.7
|
-45
|
04/05/2020
|PONT038
|
402305
|
7119550
|
91.3
|
162
|
271.2
|
-55
|
07/05/2020
|PONT039
|
402099
|
7120351
|
84.6
|
113.8
|
89.9
|
-45
|
12/05/2020
|PONT040
|
402107
|
7120450
|
83.6
|
121.3
|
90.0
|
-45
|
18/05/2020
|PONT041
|
401935
|
7120248
|
85.1
|
56.1
|
90.5
|
-45
|
19/05/2020
|PONT042
|
401843
|
7120144
|
86.1
|
50.3
|
89.9
|
-45
|
20/05/2020
|PONT043
|
401828
|
7120250
|
87.8
|
64.5
|
89.5
|
-45
|
21/05/2020
|PONT044
|
401910
|
7120450
|
85.1
|
64.5
|
89.8
|
-45
|
27/05/2020
|PONT045
|
401807
|
7120446
|
84.1
|
53.1
|
90.0
|
-45
|
26/05/2020
|PONT046
|
401568
|
7120449
|
86.6
|
49.6
|
90.7
|
-45
|
28/05/2020
|PONT047
|
401388
|
7120448
|
88.6
|
68.1
|
89.6
|
-45
|
02/06/2020
|PONT048
|
401415
|
7120251
|
87.0
|
58.8
|
90.1
|
-45
|
09/06/2020
|PONT049
|
401261
|
7120448
|
90.1
|
87.9
|
91.4
|
-45
|
03/06/2020
|PONT050
|
401206
|
7120250
|
91.8
|
61.6
|
90.1
|
-45
|
04/06/2020
|PONT051
|
401236
|
7120144
|
92.8
|
57.4
|
270.1
|
-45
|
08/06/2020
|PONT052
|
402258
|
7119991
|
87.7
|
158
|
270.2
|
-55
|
18/06/2020
|PONT053
|
402350
|
7119351
|
89.5
|
172.76
|
271.4
|
-45
|
09/04/2021
|PONT054
|
402204
|
7119253
|
92.9
|
223.64
|
91.7
|
-55
|
13/04/2021
|PONT055
|
402287
|
7119938
|
88.7
|
250.3
|
271.3
|
-50
|
19/04/2021
|PONT056
|
402667
|
7117452
|
101.4
|
68
|
270.3
|
-45
|
21/04/2021
|PONT057
|
402571
|
7117451
|
100.8
|
145.9
|
270.0
|
-45
|
23/04/2021
|PONT058
|
402623
|
7117449
|
101.8
|
146.7
|
269.8
|
-45
|
28/04/2021
|PONT059
|
402517
|
7117253
|
101.5
|
106.4
|
91.3
|
-45
|
30/04/2021
|PONT060
|
402479
|
7118851
|
91.6
|
145.7
|
273.9
|
-50
|
05/05/2021
|PONT061
|
402685
|
7117050
|
101.1
|
78.75
|
90.0
|
-45
|
19/10/2023
|PONT062
|
402585
|
7117050
|
101.5
|
92.7
|
90.0
|
-45
|
24/10/2023
|PONT063
|
402415
|
7116858
|
104.1
|
60.9
|
90.0
|
-45
|
27/10/2023
|PONT064
|
402385
|
7116858
|
103.6
|
49.9
|
90.0
|
-45
|
30/10/2023
|PONT065
|
402550
|
7116160
|
107.2
|
87.88
|
90.0
|
-45
|
02/11/2023
|PONT066
|
402765
|
7116450
|
103.8
|
73.9
|
90.0
|
-45
|
06/11/2023
|PONT067
|
402845
|
7116450
|
103.4
|
75.7
|
90.0
|
-45
|
08/11/2023
|PONT068
|
402820
|
7115850
|
107.4
|
75.64
|
90.0
|
-45
|
11/11/2023
|PONT069
|
402170
|
7118950
|
93.3
|
79.23
|
90.0
|
-45
|
15/11/2023
|PONT070
|
401880
|
7120650
|
84.7
|
107.7
|
270.0
|
-45
|
22/11/2023
|PONT071
|
402222
|
7120101
|
85.1
|
103.8
|
270.0
|
-45
|
30/01/2026
|PONT072
|
402199
|
7120100
|
85.0
|
86
|
270.0
|
-45
|
01/02/2026
|PONT073
|
402277
|
7119705
|
89.8
|
203.2
|
270.0
|
-45
|
06/02/2026
|PONT074
|
402275
|
7119599
|
92.3
|
203.3
|
270.0
|
-45
|
10/02/2026
|PONT075
|
402124
|
7119595
|
90.5
|
200.4
|
90.0
|
-45
|
14/02/2026
|PONT076
|
402297
|
7119495
|
90.7
|
101.7
|
270.0
|
-45
|
16/02/2026
|PONT077
|
402298
|
7119495
|
90.5
|
152.8
|
270.0
|
-60
|
19/02/2026
|PONT078
|
402438
|
7119481
|
88.9
|
86.5
|
270.0
|
-45
|
22/02/2026
|PONT079
|
402309
|
7119398
|
90.1
|
225.15
|
270.0
|
-45
|
25/02/2026
|PONT080
|
402330
|
7119392
|
89.7
|
89.8
|
270.0
|
-55
|
27/02/2026
|PONT080B
|
402326
|
7119392
|
89.8
|
299.8
|
270.0
|
-55
|
05/03/2026
|PONT081
|
402330
|
7119300
|
90.4
|
203.7
|
270.0
|
-45
|
08/03/2026
|PONT082
|
402348
|
7119300
|
89.8
|
251.9
|
270.0
|
-60
|
12/03/2026
|PONT083
|
402443
|
7119297
|
89.3
|
77
|
270.0
|
-45
|
17/03/2026
|PONT084
|
402351
|
7119249
|
89.9
|
164.06
|
270.0
|
-45
|
16/03/2026
|PONT085
|
402445
|
7117850
|
100.8
|
206.6
|
90.0
|
-45
|
20/03/2026
|PONT086
|
402579
|
7117749
|
99.9
|
254.6
|
270.0
|
-45
|
24/03/2026
|PONT087
|
402458
|
7117551
|
102.4
|
200.7
|
90.0
|
-45
|
27/03/2026
|PONT088
|
402488
|
7117350
|
101.8
|
164.8
|
270.0
|
-45
|
30/03/2026
|PONT089
|
402811
|
7116452
|
103.7
|
110.7
|
90.0
|
-55
|
01/04/2026
|PONT090
|
402751
|
7116648
|
103.2
|
152.7
|
90.0
|
-45
|
08/04/2026
|PONT091
|
402668
|
7116647
|
104.4
|
149.8
|
90.0
|
-45
|
10/04/2026
|PONT092
|
402598
|
7117355
|
100.6
|
140.8
|
270.0
|
-45
|
12/04/2026
|PONT093
|
402567
|
7117554
|
100.2
|
227.32
|
270.0
|
-45
|
15/04/2026
|PONT094
|
402641
|
7117676
|
99.8
|
281.7
|
270.0
|
-45
|
19/04/2026
|PONT095
|
402445
|
7117950
|
99.7
|
224.8
|
90.0
|
-45
|
23/04/2026
|PONT096
|
402413
|
7117753
|
101.1
|
221.7
|
90.0
|
-45
|
26/04/2026
|PONT097
|
402217
|
7120075
|
85.2
|
104.65
|
260.0
|
-45
|
29/04/2026
|PONT098
|
402198
|
7119871
|
86.0
|
119.9
|
270.0
|
-45
|
01/05/2026
|R336
|
401607
|
7116611
|
100.0
|
70.7
|
270.0
|
-40
|
31/12/1987
|R337
|
401018
|
7116639
|
100.0
|
120.3
|
270.0
|
-40
|
31/12/1987
|R338
|
400749
|
7116652
|
100.0
|
125.8
|
90.0
|
-40
|
31/12/1987
|R460
|
401490
|
7118569
|
93.0
|
60.2
|
90.0
|
-45
|
31/12/2001
|R461
|
401505
|
7119008
|
93.0
|
62
|
90.0
|
-45
|
31/12/2001
|R462
|
401505
|
7119008
|
93.0
|
80
|
90.0
|
-60
|
31/12/2001
|R463
|
401358
|
7119015
|
89.0
|
60
|
90.0
|
-45
|
31/12/2001
|R464
|
401560
|
7119006
|
94.0
|
89.3
|
270.0
|
-50
|
31/12/2001
|R465
|
401558
|
7118966
|
94.0
|
98.1
|
270.0
|
-55
|
31/12/2001
|R466
|
401558
|
7118966
|
94.0
|
81
|
90.0
|
-45
|
31/12/2001
SOURCE: Gemdale Gold Inc.
View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire