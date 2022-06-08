Gold Investing News

GCM Mining Corp. (“GCM Mining” or the “Company”) (TSX: GCM, OTCQX: TPRFF) announced today that it has published its second annual ESG report entitled “2021 Sustainability Report” which is available on its website at www.gcm-mining.com.

Lombardo Paredes, Chief Executive Officer of GCM Mining, commenting on the Company’s latest ESG report which focuses on the Company’s Segovia Operations, said, “ESG has always been an important part of our operations and our annual report gives us an opportunity to highlight our initiatives and progress in line with international reporting standards. Our people are key to our success and we remain focused on continuing to provide opportunities for training and advancement and to improve health and safety throughout our operations. We actively participate with our communities to reinforce existing relationships through job creation, social and economic growth in our areas of operation and support for local businesses through local procurement. The pandemic has highlighted the importance of healthcare for our workers, their families and the stakeholders in the areas where we operate. We were able to supply 12,780 vaccine doses and, as a result, we have vaccinated close to 20% of the population in the municipalities where we are located. We are also committed to the environment and actions against climate change. Anchored in the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), we have taken on the challenge of conducting the necessary actions to address the complexity of this global issue. I would like to thank all of our employees, contractors and the community for their ongoing support. I encourage our stakeholders to read our ESG report and to watch our latest videos which provide a tremendous overview of our ESG initiatives and their impact on our operations and communities.”

In support of its annual ESG report, GCM Mining has also released a full-length video entitled ‘A Sustainable World’ and additional video segments entitled ‘The Era of Transformation’ which focus on GCM Mining’s new polymetallic plant, its El Chocho tailings storage facility, its artisanal small-scale mining model and its education initiatives, all at its Segovia Operations. The videos, produced and directed by award-winning Colombian journalist Yamid Ahmad, give viewers an opportunity to see the positive impact of GCM Mining’s ESG initiatives throughout the communities of Segovia and Remedios and highlight the Company’s operational and ESG initiatives, progress and accomplishments. The videos can be found on the Company’s website at www.gcm-mining.com and on its YouTube page.

About GCM Mining Corp.

GCM Mining is a mid-tier gold producer with a proven track record of mine building and operating in Latin America. In Colombia, the Company is the leading high-grade underground gold and silver producer with several mines in operation at its Segovia Operations. Segovia produced 206,389 ounces of gold in 2021. In Guyana, the Company is advancing its fully funded Toroparu Project, one of the largest undeveloped gold/copper projects in the Americas, which is expected to commence production of more than 200,000 ounces of gold annually in 2024. GCM Mining pays a monthly dividend to its shareholders and has equity interests in Aris Gold Corporation (~44%; TSX: ARIS; Colombia – Marmato, Soto Norte; Canada - Juby), Denarius Metals Corp. (~29%; TSX-V: DSLV; Spain – Lomero-Poyatos and Colombia – Guia Antigua, Zancudo) and Western Atlas Resources Inc. (~26%; TSX-V: WA: Nunavut – Meadowbank).

Additional information on GCM Mining can be found on its website at www.gcm-mining.com and by reviewing its profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Cautionary Statement on Forward-Looking Information:

This news release contains "forward-looking information", which may include, but is not limited to, statements with anticipated business plans or strategies. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", or "believes" or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases, or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of GCM Mining to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements are described under the caption "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Information Form dated as of March 31, 2022 which is available for view on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. Forward-looking statements contained herein are made as of the date of this press release and GCM Mining disclaims, other than as required by law, any obligation to update any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, results, future events, circumstances, or if management's estimates or opinions should change, or otherwise. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, the reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

