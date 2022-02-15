GCM Mining Corp. announced today that its Segovia Operations are continuing to perform as expected in 2022 with gold production of 16,474 ounces of gold in January, up from 15,055 ounces of gold in the month of January 2021. Segovia’s trailing 12-months’ total gold production at the end of January 2022 was 207,808 ounces, up almost 1% over last year. GCM Mining processed a total of 42,015 tonnes in January 2022 ...

