GCM Mining Corp. announced today that its Segovia Operations are continuing to perform as expected in 2022 with gold production of 16,474 ounces of gold in January, up from 15,055 ounces of gold in the month of January 2021. Segovia’s trailing 12-months’ total gold production at the end of January 2022 was 207,808 ounces, up almost 1% over last year. GCM Mining processed a total of 42,015 tonnes in January 2022 ...

GCM Mining Corp. ("GCM Mining" or the "Company") (TSX: GCM, OTCQX: TPRFF) announced today that its Segovia Operations are continuing to perform as expected in 2022 with gold production of 16,474 ounces of gold in January, up from 15,055 ounces of gold in the month of January 2021. Segovia's trailing 12-months' total gold production at the end of January 2022 was 207,808 ounces, up almost 1% over last year.

GCM Mining processed a total of 42,015 tonnes in January 2022 at its Maria Dama plant at Segovia, representing a daily processing rate of 1,355 tonnes per day ("tpd"), compared with 41,426 tonnes and 1,336 tpd in January 2021. Operating results in January 2022 reflected a scheduled semi-annual four-day plant shutdown for regular maintenance compared with a two-day maintenance shutdown in January 2021. Taking into consideration the maintenance shutdowns, the Maria Dama plant processed an average of 1,556 tonnes per operating day in January 2022 compared with 1,428 tonnes per operating day in January last year. Segovia's head grades averaged 13.5 g/t in January 2022 compared with 12.6 g/t in January last year. The activities associated with the expansion of the Maria Dama plant from 1500 to 2000 tpd are progressing well and all of the upgrades will be completed by the end of March, except for the expansion of the crushing facility which has been impacted by supply chain delays and is now expected to be completed in the second quarter of 2022.

The new 200 tpd polymetallic plant at Segovia, commissioned in the fourth quarter of 2021, continued to operate in test mode in January, processing an average of approximately 107 tpd of tailings resulting in the production of 81 tonnes of zinc concentrate and 85 tonnes of lead concentrate which have been stockpiled and are awaiting shipment later in the first quarter of 2022. Payable production from the concentrates is estimated to total approximately 63,000 pounds of zinc, 97,000 pounds of lead, 8,500 ounces of silver and less than 50 ounces of gold. Actual payable quantities are subject to change and will be finalized once the concentrates are shipped. GCM Mining continues to expect that the daily processing rate of the polymetallic plant will reach its normal operating capacity in the second quarter of 2022.

GCM Mining will be releasing its 2021 fourth quarter and annual financial results and its 2022 guidance, together with the updated mineral reserve and resource estimates for its Segovia Operations, on or about March 31, 2022. Webcast details will be announced in early March.

Monthly Dividend Declaration

GCM Mining also announced today that its Board of Directors has declared the next monthly dividend of CA$0.015 per common share will be paid on March 15, 2022 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on February 28, 2022.

About GCM Mining Corp.

GCM Mining is a mid-tier gold producer with a proven track record of mine building and operating in Latin America. In Colombia, the Company is the leading high-grade underground gold and silver producer with several mines in operation at Segovia Operations. Segovia produced 206,000 ounces of gold in 2021. In Guyana, the Company is advancing its fully funded Toroparu Project, one of the largest undeveloped gold/copper projects in the Americas, which is expected to commence production of more than 200,000 ounces of gold annually in 2024. GCM Mining pays a monthly dividend to its shareholders and has equity interests in Aris Gold Corporation (44%; TSX: ARIS; Colombia – Marmato), Denarius Metals Corp. (27%; TSX-V: DSLV; Spain – Lomero-Poyatos and Colombia – Guia Antigua, Zancudo) and Western Atlas Resources Inc. (26%; TSX-V: WA: Nunavut – Meadowbank).

Additional information on GCM Mining can be found on its website at www.gcm-mining.com and by reviewing its profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com .

Cautionary Statement on Forward-Looking Information:

This news release contains "forward-looking information", which may include, but is not limited to, statements with respect to completion of the Maria Dama plant expansion, timing to reach normal capacity at the polymetallic plant, the payment of dividends, timing for dissemination of 2021 financial results, 2022 guidance and the updated mineral reserve and resource estimates, and other anticipated business plans or strategies. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", or "believes" or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases, or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of GCM Mining to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements are described under the caption "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Information Form dated as of March 31, 2021 which is available for view on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. Forward-looking statements contained herein are made as of the date of this press release and GCM Mining disclaims, other than as required by law, any obligation to update any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, results, future events, circumstances, or if management's estimates or opinions should change, or otherwise. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, the reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

For Further Information, Contact:
Mike Davies
Chief Financial Officer
(416) 360-4653
investorrelations@gcm-mining.com


GCM Mining Files Amended National Instrument 43-101 Technical Report for its Toroparu Project; Does Not Materially Amend Disclosures Regarding Updated Mineral Resource Estimate and Preliminary Economic Assessment

GCM Mining Files Amended National Instrument 43-101 Technical Report for its Toroparu Project; Does Not Materially Amend Disclosures Regarding Updated Mineral Resource Estimate and Preliminary Economic Assessment

GCM Mining Corp. ("GCM Mining" or the "Company") (TSX: GCM, OTCQX: TPRFF) announced today that, as a result of a review by the staff of the Ontario Securities Commission, it is issuing the following news release related to its recent disclosure for its Toroparu Project.

Specifically, the Company announced that it has filed an amended version of its technical report and preliminary economic assessment ("PEA") for its Toroparu Project (the "Amended Technical Report") prepared by Nordmin Engineering Ltd. ("Nordmin") pursuant to National Instrument 43 101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43‐101"). The Amended Technical Report does not materially change any of the Company's previous disclosures regarding the updated Mineral Resource estimate and PEA for the Toroparu Project as outlined in the initial technical report (effective date of December 1, 2021) filed on SEDAR on January 13, 2022 (the "Technical Report"). In compliance with NI 43-101, the Company has rounded certain Mineral Resource and pit optimization tables to fewer significant figures and has eliminated certain immaterial or excessive supplementary information contained within the appendices of the Technical Report. Certain information related to an "estimate of potential mineable resources" has been moved within sections of the Amended Technical Report and has been renamed "mineral resources within the PEA mine plan". The Company has also corrected a previously illegible table and a typographical error within the Technical Report.

GCM Mining Announces Multiple High-Grade Drill Results at Its El Silencio Mine From the 2021 Mine Geology Infill Drilling Campaign at Its Segovia Operations

GCM Mining Announces Multiple High-Grade Drill Results at Its El Silencio Mine From the 2021 Mine Geology Infill Drilling Campaign at Its Segovia Operations

GCM Mining Corp. ("GCM Mining" or the "Company") (TSX: GCM, OTCQX: TPRFF) announced today multiple high-grade intercepts from the latest 79 diamond drill holes totaling 14,798 meters of the ongoing underground in-fill drilling campaign that is being carried out by the Company's Mine Geology Department at the El Silencio Mine at its Segovia Operations. This mine geology in-fill drilling campaign, which commenced in 2020 and is ongoing, is focused on resource definition within the underground mine developments of the El Silencio Mine and complements the results from the 2021 in-mine drilling programs being carried out by the Company's Exploration Team announced in the Company's press release on December 16, 2021. In particular, the continuation of multiple high-grade intercepts in the 1040 Vein discovered last year by this mine geology in-fill drilling campaign at the El Silencio Mine reaffirms the potential for the current and future development of this flagship mine.

The best high-grade intercepts from these latest drill results at the El Silencio Mine include:

GCM Mining Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Production; Meets Annual Guidance for Sixth Consecutive Year

GCM Mining Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Production; Meets Annual Guidance for Sixth Consecutive Year

GCM Mining Corp. ("GCM Mining" or the "Company") (TSX: GCM, OTCQX: TPRFF) announced today that it produced a total of 18,030 ounces of gold in December 2021 at its Segovia Operations bringing the total for the fourth quarter of 2021 to 55,285 ounces compared with 50,084 ounces from Segovia in the fourth quarter of 2020. In the fourth quarter of 2021, the Company also produced 89,327 ounces of silver at Segovia, up from 51,302 ounces of silver in the fourth quarter last year, together with approximately 154,000 pounds of zinc and 254,000 pounds of lead. For the full year, Segovia's gold and silver production in 2021 totalled 206,389 ounces and 253,597 ounces, respectively, up from 196,362 ounces of gold and 186,122 ounces of silver in 2020. Including Marmato production up to February 4, 2021, consolidated gold production for 2021 was 208,775 ounces compared with 220,194 ounces in 2020, which included 23,832 ounces from Marmato.

Lombardo Paredes, Chief Executive Officer of GCM Mining, commenting on the Company's latest results, said, "Our Segovia Operations continue to meet our expectations, finishing 2021 within our production guidance for the sixth consecutive year. We are operating normally despite the recent challenges associated with the pandemic. We have now produced a total of approximately 1.5 million ounces of gold from Segovia over the 11 years we have owned the mining title and Segovia's head grade has averaged 13.6 g/t over that period of time, consistent with its historical grades over its more than 100-year history. Segovia continues to rank amongst the highest-grade underground global gold mines as further evidenced by our recently announced high-grade intercepts from our ongoing drilling program in 2021. Our strategy of growth through diversification benefitted from our first concentrate production in the fourth quarter of 2021 from our new polymetallic plant at Segovia. In addition, we filed the technical report last week in support of our earlier announcement of the results of an updated Mineral Resource estimate and a preliminary economic assessment for our Toroparu Project in Guyana. Our pre-construction activities are advancing well and we expect to complete the prefeasibility study for the Toroparu Project by the end of March."

GCM Mining Declares Monthly Dividend to Be Paid on February 15, 2022

GCM Mining Declares Monthly Dividend to Be Paid on February 15, 2022

GCM Mining Corp. ("GCM Mining" or the "Company") (TSX: GCM, OTCQX: TPRFF) announced today that its Board of Directors has declared the next monthly dividend of CA$0.015 per common share will be paid on February 15, 2022 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on January 31, 2022.

About GCM Mining Corp.

Blue Star Gold Releases Final 2021 Results and Summarizes its 2022 Exploration Plans

Blue Star Gold Releases Final 2021 Results and Summarizes its 2022 Exploration Plans

Blue Star Gold Corp. (TSXV: BAU) (FSE: 5WP0) (OTCQB: BAUFF) ("Blue Star" or the "Company") is pleased to provide all final outstanding results including surface samples, re-sampled historical drill core and drilling results from the 2021 exploration program at its Ulu Project located in the High Lake Greenstone Belt, Nunavut.

Highlights of the 2021 Drill Program:

Gold Mountain Confirms New High-Grade Gold Discovery in the Elusive Zone at the Elk Gold Project

Gold Mountain Confirms New High-Grade Gold Discovery in the Elusive Zone at the Elk Gold Project

Gold Mountain Mining Corp. ("Gold Mountain" or the "Company") (TSX:GMTN)(OTCQB:GMTNF)(FRA:5XFA) is pleased to announce the discovery of a new high-grade gold system in the Elusive Zone, located 5km southwest of the Siwash North gold resource, both part of the Company's 100% controlled Elk Gold Project. These diamond drill intercepts confirm the presence of multiple high-grade zones at the Elk Gold property, further illustrating the robust exploration potential and scalability of the project

Highlights:

  • Drilling highlights include:
    • 2.07m grading 51.15 g/t Au including 0.3m of 351 g/t Au
  • Gold Mountain is the first operator at the Elk Gold Project to drill test the Elusive Zone and intercept significant gold mineralization in the first holes of this campaign.
  • These high-grade intercepts mark a new discovery at the Elk Gold property, providing the Company with a potential path to significantly upscale its resource.

"When we acquired this project in 2019, we knew there was significant untapped mineralization within the Elk's 21,000 hectare land package. Rather than ending our Phase II drill program at Siwash North, we took a calculated risk by adding an exploratory drill test at the Elusive zone in hopes of making a new discovery," commented CEO and Director Kevin Smith. "Today, we're thrilled to announce that this decision has paid off with the discovery of a new high-grade gold system within the Nicola Volcanics. It is extremely rare for the first holes in an undrilled zone to return such strong results, and for us to encounter significant mineralization is a testament to our ability to upscale this project beyond Siwash North. This new discovery adds a brand new dimension to the project and opens up considerable blue sky potential. With the Company now into production, having recently increased our resources, and now making a new discovery within the southern part of our claims, we have dramatically de-risked our story and added a clear path to aggressively upscale both production and exploration."

Cole Evans, CEO of HEG further comments, "The Elk Gold Mine's technical team has done a tremendous job identifying a >5km long structural trend that appears to correlate closely with multiple gold occurrences across the property, including Siwash North and the newly discovered Elusive Zone. Surficial geochemistry suggests the Elusive Zone is similar in scale to Siwash North, and importantly, our team is seeing significantly more visible gold at Elusive Zone compared to Siwash North and initial drill results confirm this system may be higher-grade."

New Discovery

The Company intercepted significant high-grade mineralization in the campaign's first drill holes at its Elusive Zone, displaying visible gold and resembling the high-grade veins drilled at Siwash North. Additionally, hole SND-049 (see "Assay Results" table) intercepted a wide interval of disseminated mineralization, unique from the Elk's renowned ultra high-grade, narrow veins that make up Gold Mountain's current resource.

These drill results, all from the southern region of the Elk Gold property, are extremely encouraging to Management, presenting a potential avenue to developing additional mineral resources and a clear path to upscale the project.

Elusive Zone

The Elusive Zone is located 5km southwest from Siwash North along the southern margin of Gold Mountain's land package and is considered the most prospective target on the property. When the Elk Gold Project was discovered in the 1980's, the second largest gold-in-soil anomaly was identified at the Elusive Zone. Given the focus at that time on developing the Siwash North deposit, the Elusive Zone was never drill tested.

Gold Mountain and its exploration management partner HEG & Associates ("HEG") performed soil geochemical samples across the Elusive zone during its Phase II exploration program, results of which further supported and better delineated the gold-in-soil anomaly thus helping identify drill targets.

With the Company's Phase lll drill program already underway and in full stride, Gold Mountain will revisit the Elusive zone in its Phase lV exploration campaign next spring. By returning to this highly prospective target, the Company hopes to further uncover high-grade, shallow mineralization while it continues building its vein model in the southern portion of its claims.

Phase lll Drill Program

Gold Mountain kicked off its Phase lll drill program in December 2021 with the first holes of the campaign infilling areas within the established resource. This program is forecasted to drill 10,000 total meters in and around the high-grade Siwash North vein systems. The Company will look to continue performing step-out and infill drilling near its operating open pits, as well as extending its geological model to the east.

Phase lll work also features 5,000 meters of historical core relogging as the Company attempts to continue uncovering mineralization that may have been overlooked by previous operators.

Drill Results

Below is a table of selected core drill results from Elusive. A complete list of all drill results to date have been posted to the Company's website at www.Gold-Mountain.ca:

Assay Results

Hole

From (m)

To (m)

Interval (m)*

Au (g/t)

SND21-051

192.28

194.35

2.07

51.15

including

192.28

192.58

0.3

351

SND21-049

9.00

15.00

6.0

0.97

including

9.99

10.29

0.3

3.46

*Assay intervals are presented as apparent thickness. True thickness will vary depending on the orientation of the drill hole but are typically 70-90% of the apparent thickness.

Drill Collar Locations

Drill collar locations, azimuths and dips for the drill holes included in this release are provided in the table below and have been posted to the Company's website for all drill holes:

Drill Collar Locations

Drill Hole ID

Easting

Northing

Elevation

Azimuth

Depth (m)

Dip

SND21-051

689876

5522508

1600

325

243

50

SND21-049

690064

5522648

1600

325

99.03

45

Quality Assurance/Quality Control (QA/QC) Measures and Analytical Procedures

Gold Mountain adheres to a strict QA/QC monitoring program that includes the insertion of blanks, standards and duplicates into the sample stream, as well as the re-submission of select samples for check assays by an independent third-party laboratory. Core samples were analyzed by Actlabs in Kamloops BC using Fire Assay methods with a gravimetric finish for results over 10g/t gold.

No material QA/QC issues were noted with the results received from the laboratory.

Qualified Person

The foregoing technical information was approved by Grant Carlson, P.Eng., a Qualified Person, as defined under National Instrument 43-101 and the Chief Operating Officer for the Company.

About Gold Mountain Mining

Gold Mountain is a British Columbia based gold and silver exploration and development company focused on resource expansion at the Elk Gold Project, a past-producing mine located 57km from Merritt in South Central British Columbia. Additional information is available at www.sedar.com or on the Company's new website atwww.gold-mountain.ca.

For Further information, please contact:

Gold Mountain Mining Corp.
Kevin Smith, Director and Chief Executive Officer
Phone: 604-309-6340
Email: ks@gold-mountain.ca
Website: www.gold-mountain.ca
Twitter: www.twitter.com/goldmtnmine_

This news release includes certain "forward-looking statements" under applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward- looking statements include statements that are based on assumptions as of the date of this news release. Forward looking statements in the press release include but are not limited to: any potential increase in the Company's resource and the overall impact the results of the Phase 3 exploration program will have on the Elk Gold Project. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to: general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties; delay or failure to receive board, shareholder or regulatory approvals; the price of gold; and the results of current exploration. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Gold Mountain disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. For a comprehensive overview of all risks that may impact the Company, please see the Annual Information Form for the year ended January 31, 2021 a copy of which was filed on November 4, 20201 and is available on SEDAR.

The TSX has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of the content of this News Release.

SOURCE: Gold Mountain Mining Corp



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/688717/Gold-Mountain-Confirms-New-High-Grade-Gold-Discovery-in-the-Elusive-Zone-at-the-Elk-Gold-Project

Challenger Exploration

Intercept of 67.7m at 7.3 g/t Gold Confirms the Verde Zone as a Continuous 1.5 Kilometre Zone of Mineralisation

Challenger Exploration (ASX:CEL) (“CEL” the “Company”)”) is pleased to announce the results from 64 holes and three drill hole extensions from its Verde Zone extension drill program at the Company's flagship Hualilan Gold Project, in San Juan Argentina. A total of 65 of the 67 drill holes (97%) intersected significant gold mineralisation with 51 of 69 holes (74%) intersecting at least 10 grams x metres of AuEq mineralisation. This infill and extension drill program is ongoing with 4 of 9 drill rigs currently turning on the Verde Zone.

Keep reading...Show less
Kairos Minerals

Extensive Lithium and Pathfinder Elements Anomaly Defined at Roe Hills Project – East Kalgoorlie

Coherent2.7kmlonganomalyislocatedjust10kmsouthoftheMannalithiumprospectandrepresentsa priority drilltarget

Kairos Minerals Ltd (ASX: KAI “Kairos” or “the Company”) is pleased to advise that it has identified a new coherent lithium and pathfinder elements anomalous corridor at its 100%-owned Roe Hills Project, located east of Kalgoorlie in WA. This high-priority lithium target is located approximately ~10km south of the Manna Lithium Project, owned by Global Lithium Resources and Breaker Resources (ASX: GL1 and ASX: BRB).

Keep reading...Show less
Endurance Gold CEO Robert Boyd

Endurance Gold CEO Robert Boyd: Successful Maiden Diamond Drilling Program at Reliance Gold Project

According to Endurance Gold (TSXV:EDG) CEO Robert Boyd, the company’s maiden diamond drilling program at its Reliance gold property in Southern BC was very successful, with 16 of 22 drill holes returning significant gold intersections.

Out of these, four drill holes returned gold intersections with very impressive numbers.

Keep reading...Show less
Scottie Resources CEO Bradley Rourke

Scottie Resources CEO Bradley Rourke: Assay Results Exceed Expectations

Scottie Resources (TSXV:SCOT,FWB:SR8,OTCQB:SCTSF) recently reported additional assay results from the Blueberry zone on its 100 percent owned Scottie gold mine project located in BC's Golden Triangle. Scottie Resources CEO Bradley Rourke talks about the exciting news.

Keep reading...Show less

