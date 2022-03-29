Base MetalsInvesting News

GCM Mining Corp. announced that it filed an early warning report in connection with its acquisition today over the Chi-X Market of an aggregate of 3,430,000 common shares of Denarius Metals Corp. . The Denarius Shares were acquired at a price of $0.475 per share for an aggregate purchase price of $1,645,545 and was effected through a block trade. The 3,430,000 Denarius Shares represent approximately 1.65% of the ...

GCM Mining Corp. (" GCM Mining " or the " Company ") (TSX: GCM; OTCQX: TPRFF) announced that it filed an early warning report in connection with its acquisition today over the Chi-X Market of an aggregate of 3,430,000 common shares (the " Denarius Shares ") of Denarius Metals Corp. (" Denarius ") (TSXV:DSLV; OTCQB: DNRSF). The Denarius Shares were acquired at a price of $0.475 per share for an aggregate purchase price of $1,645,545 and was effected through a block trade.

The 3,430,000 Denarius Shares represent approximately 1.65% of the issued and outstanding shares of Denarius. Prior to the acquisition of the Denarius Shares, GCM Mining held 55,888,889 common shares, representing approximately 26.92% of the issued and outstanding shares of Denarius. After completion of the acquisition, the Acquiror will own or control 59,318,889 common shares of Denarius, representing approximately 28.57% of Denarius' outstanding common shares.

GCM Mining acquired the Denarius Shares for investment purposes. GCM Mining may increase or decrease its ownership of securities of Denarius, whether in the open market, by privately negotiated agreements or otherwise, subject to a number of factors, including general market conditions and other available investment and business opportunities. GCM Mining expects to evaluate on an ongoing basis Denarius financial condition, results of operations, business and prospects, the market price of Denarius Shares, conditions in securities markets generally and in the market for shares of companies like Denarius, general economic and industry conditions and other factors GCM Mining deems relevant to its investment decisions. Based on such evaluations, GCM Mining may at any time or from time to time determine to acquire additional shares of Denarius, or securities convertible into or exchangeable for shares of Denarius or derivatives relating to shares, or to dispose of shares or securities convertible into or exchangeable for shares or derivatives relating to shares GCM Mining owns or may hereafter acquire, through open market or privately negotiated transactions or otherwise, at such prices and on such terms as GCM Mining deems advisable. In addition, based on GCM Mining's continuing evaluation of the foregoing factors, GCM Mining reserves the right to change its plans and intentions at any time or from time to time, as it deems appropriate.

GCM Mining is relying on the private agreement exemption in section 4.2 of NI 62-104 – Take-Over Bids and Issuer Bids, in connection with the acquisition. The Denarius Shares were acquired from one person in the aggregate, the bid was not made generally to all holders of Denarius' common shares, and the value of the consideration paid, including brokerage fees, was not greater than 115% of the market price of Denarius' common shares on March 29, 2022.

Additional Early Warning Disclosure

By virtue of its acquisition of the Denarius Shares, GCM Mining is required to file an early warning report pursuant to National Instrument 62-103 – The Early Warning System and Related Take-Over Bid and Insider Reporting Issues . A copy of the Early Warning Report will be filed on Denarius' SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com .

The head office address of Denarius is 401 Bay Street, Suite 2400, PO Box 15, Toronto, Ontario M5H 2Y4. The registered and records office of Denarius is located at Suite 1604 – 1166 Alberni Street, Vancouver, British Columbia, V6E 3Z3.

GCM Mining is a British Columbia corporation with a head office address of 401 Bay Street, Suite 2400, PO Box 15, Toronto, Ontario M5H 2Y4.

About GCM Mining Corp.

GCM Mining is a mid-tier gold producer with a proven track record of mine building and operating in Latin America. In Colombia, the Company is the leading high-grade underground gold and silver producer with several mines in operation at Segovia Operations. Segovia produced 206,000 ounces of gold in 2021. In Guyana, the Company is advancing its fully funded Toroparu Project, one of the largest undeveloped gold/copper projects in the Americas, which is expected to commence production of more than 200,000 ounces of gold annually in 2024. GCM Mining pays a monthly dividend to its shareholders and has equity interests in Aris Gold Corporation (44%; TSX: ARIS; Colombia – Marmato), Denarius Metals Corp. (28.6%; TSXV:DSLV; Spain – Lomero-Poyatos and Colombia – Guia Antigua, Zancudo) and Western Atlas Resources Inc. (26%; TSX-V: WA: Nunavut – Meadowbank).

Additional information on GCM Mining can be found on its website at www.gcm-mining.com and by reviewing its profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com .

Cautionary Statement on Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information", which may include, but is not limited to, statements with respect to the Company's investment strategy. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", or "believes" or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases, or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of GCM Mining to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements are described under the caption "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Information Form dated as of March 31, 2021 which is available for view on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. Forward-looking statements contained herein are made as of the date of this press release and GCM Mining disclaims, other than as required by law, any obligation to update any forward looking statements whether as a result of new information, results, future events, circumstances, or if management's estimates or opinions should change, or otherwise. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, the reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

For Further Information, Contact:

Mike Davies
Chief Financial Officer
(416) 360-4653
investorrelations@gcm-mining.com


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

DenariusTSXV:DSLVSilver Investing
DSLV:CA
Denarius

Denarius


Keep reading...Show less
Denarius Announces Additional Drill Results from the Ongoing Drilling Program at Its Polymetallic Lomero-Poyatos Project in Spain, Continuing to Validate the Thickness and Grades of Mineralization from Previous Explorers' Drilling Campaigns

Denarius Announces Additional Drill Results from the Ongoing Drilling Program at Its Polymetallic Lomero-Poyatos Project in Spain, Continuing to Validate the Thickness and Grades of Mineralization from Previous Explorers' Drilling Campaigns

Denarius Metals Corp. ("Denarius" or "the Company") (TSXV: DSLV; OTCQB: DNRSF) announced today that it has received complete assays for nine additional infill drill holes, totaling 2,788 meters, from the ongoing surface diamond drilling program on its polymetallic Lomero-Poyatos Project in southern Spain. To date, Denarius has completed approximately 12,500 meters of drilling, representing 53% of the initial program, in 42 holes with three additional holes in process. A third drill rig was added to the operation on March 2 nd .

Key takeaways from the exploration work carried out at the Lomero-Poyatos Project to date include:

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Denarius Announces Additional Drill Results From the Ongoing Drilling Program at Its Polymetallic Lomero-Poyatos Project in Spain, Including 2.51% Cu, 0.65% Pb, 3.28% Zn, 49.99 g/t Ag and 6.07 g/t Au Over 6.85 Meters

Denarius Announces Additional Drill Results From the Ongoing Drilling Program at Its Polymetallic Lomero-Poyatos Project in Spain, Including 2.51% Cu, 0.65% Pb, 3.28% Zn, 49.99 g/t Ag and 6.07 g/t Au Over 6.85 Meters

Denarius Metals Corp. ("Denarius" or "the Company") (TSXV: DSLV; OTCQB: DNRSF) announced today that it has received complete assays for four additional drill holes, totaling 1,289 meters, from the ongoing surface diamond drilling program on its polymetallic Lomero-Poyatos Project in Southern Spain. To date, Denarius has completed approximately 8,600 meters of drilling, representing 36% of the initial program, in 28 holes with two additional holes in process.

Key takeaways from the exploration work carried out at the Lomero-Poyatos Project to-date include:

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Denarius Announces That Its Common Shares Will Begin Trading on the OTCQB Market in the United States on February 17, 2022

Denarius Announces That Its Common Shares Will Begin Trading on the OTCQB Market in the United States on February 17, 2022

Denarius Metals Corp. ("Denarius" or "the Company") (TSXV: DSLV; OTCQB: DNRSF) announced today that its common shares will commence trading on the OTCQB Market in the United States on February 17, 2022 under the symbol "DNRSF". U.S. investors will be able to find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the Company on www.otcmarkets.com .

Serafino Iacono, Executive Chairman and CEO of Denarius, said "We believe the OTCQB platform will provide our growing shareholder base with increased visibility and transparency by facilitating trading of our common shares in the United States. While our primary listing is on the Toronto Stock Venture Exchange in Canada, we appreciate that some investors prefer to trade in U.S. dollars on the OTCQB market."

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Denarius: Advancing Projects in High Grade Mining Districts, CEO Clip Video

Denarius: Advancing Projects in High Grade Mining Districts, CEO Clip Video

Denarius Metals Corp. (TSXV: DSLV Serafino Iacono, CEO, speaks to BTV about the advancements of their projects in Spain and Colombia.

Denarius Metals Corp. (TSXV: DSLV)

https://denariusmetals.com/

About CEO Clips:

CEO Clips is the largest library of publicly traded company CEO videos in Canada and the US. These 90 second video profiles broadcast on national TV and online via 12 financial sites including: Thomson Reuters, Bloomberg, Yahoo! Finance and Stockhouse.com.

BTV - Business Television/CEO Clips

Discover Companies to Invest in

www.b-tv.com

Contact: Trina Schlingmann (604) 664-7401 x 5 trina@b-tv.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/113037

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Denarius Changes Name to Denarius Metals Corp.

Denarius Changes Name to Denarius Metals Corp.

Denarius Silver Corp. ("Denarius" or "the Company") (TSXV: DSLV) announced today that it has changed its name to Denarius Metals Corp. effective immediately and its website can be found at www.Denariusmetals.com .

Serafino Iacono, Executive Chairman and CEO of Denarius, said, "In the formative stage of Denarius in 2020, our initial acquisitions centered on two silver-gold projects in high-grade mining districts in Colombia. With the acquisition in 2021 of our new flagship polymetallic Lomero-Poyatos Project in Andalucia Region, Southern Spain, located within the Iberian Pyrite Belt, our new name reflects the broadening of our universe to include a wider range of metals. The Lomero-Poyatos Project has a historical estimate in the inferred category of 20.9 Mt of 3.1 g/t gold, 62 g/t silver, 0.9% copper, 0.9% lead and 3.1% zinc. We are very encouraged by our recently announced early drilling results at Lomero-Poyatos, which provide a clear indication of the potential of this well-known VMS deposit, and through our ongoing drilling campaign, we are focused on unlocking long-term value for our shareholders."

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

MAG Silver Announces Senior Management Change

MAG Silver Corp. (TSX NYSE American: MAG) ("MAG" or "MAG Silver") is pleased to announce the appointment of Fausto Di Trapani as Chief Financial Officer ("CFO") effective May 20, 2022. Fausto replaces Larry Taddei, who, after 12 years of service with the company, will step down from the CFO role to pursue other opportunities. Larry will assist in the orderly transition of his duties following Fausto's appointment.

"I would like to thank Larry for his considerable contribution to MAG over the past 12 years," said George Paspalas, President and Chief Executive Officer of MAG. "Larry has been instrumental in the growth of MAG and forming good working relationships with Fresnillo at the Juanicipio Project. I genuinely wish Larry all the very best in his future endeavors."

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

SilverCrest Reports 2021 Annual Financial Results

TSX: SIL | NYSE American: SILV

SilverCrest Metals Inc. ("SilverCrest" or the "Company") is pleased to report the Company's audited financial results for the year ended December 31, 2021 . The audited consolidated financial statements and management's discussion and analysis for 2021 are available under the Company's SEDAR profile on www.sedar.com or on SilverCrest's website www.silvercrestmetals.com . All amounts herein are presented in United States Dollars, unless otherwise stated.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Silver Dollar Reports 361.8 g/t AgEq over 8.37 Metres and Resumes Exploration Drilling at the La Joya Silver Project in Durango, Mexico

Silver Dollar Reports 361.8 g/t AgEq over 8.37 Metres and Resumes Exploration Drilling at the La Joya Silver Project in Durango, Mexico

Additional assay results are pending, and the Company is fully funded for 2022

Silver Dollar Resources Inc. (CSE: SLV) (OTCQX: SLVDF) ("Silver Dollar" or the "Company") is pleased to report initial exploration results for the fall and winter drilling program completed at the La Joya Silver Project (the "Property") located in the state of Durango, Mexico (See Figure 1).

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Fortuna Reports Results for Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE: FSM) (TSX: FVI) ("Fortuna" or the "Company") today reported its consolidated financial and operating results for the fourth quarter and full year 2021.

Fourth Quarter 2021 Highlights

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Endeavour Silver Closes US$46 Million Bought Deal Financing Including US$6 Million Over-Allotment Option Exercise in Full

Endeavour Silver Corp. ("Endeavour" or the "Company") (TSX: EDR, NYSE: EXK) is pleased to announce the completion of its prospectus offering announced on March 15, 2022 for the issuance of a total of 9,293,150 common shares (" Common Shares ") at a price of US$4.95 per Common Share for aggregate gross proceeds of US$46,001,092, including the exercise of the over-allotment option in full (the " Offering "). The Offering was co-led by BMO Capital Markets and PI Financial Corp., together with a syndicate of underwriters consisting of CIBC World Markets Inc., B. Riley Securities, Inc. and H.C. Wainwright & Co., LLC.

The Company plans to use the net proceeds of the Offering to pay the US$35 million cash consideration payable to SSR Mining Inc. on completion of the Company's acquisition of the Pitarrilla project in Durango State, Mexico and for the Company's general corporate purposes and working capital.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Fortuna reports updated Mineral Reserves and Mineral Resources

Fortuna Silver Mines, Inc. (NYSE: FSM) (TSX: FVI) is pleased to report updated Mineral Reserve and Mineral Resource estimates as of December 31, 2021 for its four operating mines and its development project in the Americas and West Africa.

Eric N. Chapman, Senior Vice President of Technical Services of Fortuna, commented: "Integration of Yaramoko and Séguéla into Fortuna´s portfolio has significantly boosted the Company's reserves and resources, while successful exploration and infill drilling resulted in the disclosure of Sunbird´s maiden inferred resource at Séguéla and expanded the reserves at Caylloma." Mr. Chapman added, "Ongoing Brownfields exploration programs at San Jose, Lindero and Yaramoko will continue at pace in 2022 with 53,000 meters of drilling planned for the year aiming to grow the current resource base at these assets."

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News

×