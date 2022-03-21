Precious MetalsInvesting News

GCM Mining Corp. announced today that it has subscribed to a US$35 million convertible senior unsecured debenture to be issued by a wholly-owned subsidiary of Aris Gold Corporation . The proceeds of the Debenture will be used to pay a portion of the purchase price for the acquisition, through a joint venture company, of a 20% ownership interest in the Soto Norte gold project in Colombia, one of the world’s largest ...

GCM Mining Corp. ("GCM Mining" or the "Company") (TSX: GCM, OTCQX: TPRFF) announced today that it has subscribed to a US$35 million convertible senior unsecured debenture (the "Debenture") to be issued by a wholly-owned subsidiary of Aris Gold Corporation ("Aris Gold") (TSX: ARIS). The proceeds of the Debenture will be used to pay a portion of the purchase price for the acquisition, through a joint venture company, of a 20% ownership interest (the "Transaction") in the Soto Norte gold project in Colombia, one of the world's largest feasibility-stage gold projects with high-grade mineral reserves, low capital intensity, low operating costs and district-scale potential. Aris Gold will become the operator of the Soto Norte gold project and will have an option to increase its ownership to 50%. Aris Gold expects to close the Transaction in April 2022.

The Debenture will be due, in cash, 18 months from closing of the Transaction. At any time after 12 months from closing of the Transaction, the Debenture may be converted, in whole or in part, at GCM Mining's sole discretion into common shares of Aris Gold at a price to be determined in the context of the market and in accordance with the rules of the Toronto Stock Exchange following the issuance of this news release. The Debenture will pay interest monthly with an annualized coupon of 7.5%. The issuance of the Debenture is conditional upon closing of the Transaction by Aris Gold and is subject to the approval of the Toronto Stock Exchange. The ability of GCM Mining to fully execute its conversion rights under the Debenture is subject to disinterested Aris Gold shareholder approval at its next annual meeting of shareholders.

Update to Payment Date for Monthly Dividend Declared on March 15, 2022

GCM Mining also announced today that as a result of the Good Friday bank holiday, payment of the next monthly dividend of CA$0.015 per common share will be made on Monday, April 18, 2022 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on March 31, 2022.

About GCM Mining Corp.

GCM Mining is a mid-tier gold producer with a proven track record of mine building and operating in Latin America. In Colombia, the Company is the leading high-grade underground gold and silver producer with several mines in operation at Segovia Operations. Segovia produced 206,000 ounces of gold in 2021. In Guyana, the Company is advancing its fully funded Toroparu Project, one of the largest undeveloped gold/copper projects in the Americas, which is expected to commence production of more than 200,000 ounces of gold annually in 2024. GCM Mining pays a monthly dividend to its shareholders and has equity interests in Aris Gold Corporation (44%; TSX: ARIS; Colombia – Marmato), Denarius Metals Corp. (27%; TSX-V: DSLV; Spain – Lomero-Poyatos and Colombia – Guia Antigua, Zancudo) and Western Atlas Resources Inc. (26%; TSX-V: WA: Nunavut – Meadowbank).

Additional information on GCM Mining can be found on its website at www.gcm-mining.com and by reviewing its profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com .

Cautionary Statement on Forward-Looking Information:

This news release contains "forward-looking information", which may include, but is not limited to, statements with respect to the timing and closing of the Aris Gold Convertible Debenture and other anticipated business plans or strategies. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", or "believes" or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases, or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of GCM Mining to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements are described under the caption "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Information Form dated as of March 31, 2021 which is available for view on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. Forward-looking statements contained herein are made as of the date of this press release and GCM Mining disclaims, other than as required by law, any obligation to update any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, results, future events, circumstances, or if management's estimates or opinions should change, or otherwise. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, the reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

For Further Information, Contact:
Mike Davies
Chief Financial Officer
(416) 360-4653
investorrelations@gcm-mining.com


Colombia is a top mining district. As an OECD member country with a growing economy and one of the lowest inflation rates in Latin America, it is hard to ignore how highly prospective the mining sector of this thriving and vibrant country has become.

Colombia hosts high-grade underground mines and a rich history of mining across various commodities like gold, silver and copper. With the right exploration and production company, discovering the true potential of the country’s widespread mineralized landscape could present tremendous economic potential, yield and expansive growth.

GCM Mining Announces Multiple High-Grade Drill Results From the Final Drill Holes in Its 2021 In-Mine and Brownfield Drilling Campaigns at Its Segovia Operations; Success Continues at the Marmajito Vein Including 131.10 g/t Au and 294.3 g/t Ag Over 0.32 Meters

GCM Mining Corp. ("GCM Mining" or the "Company") (TSX: GCM; OTCQX: TPRFF) announced today multiple high-grade intercepts at its Segovia Operations from the final 39 diamond drill holes, totaling 9,158 meters, of its 2021 in-mine and near-mine drilling programs, as well as the final 27 diamond drill holes, totaling 7,125 meters, from its 2021 brownfield drilling programs. The Company also announced the assay results from 2 additional kick-off diamond drill holes, totaling 1,140 meters, from the ongoing directional drilling at the El Silencio Deep Zone.

Significant high-grade intercepts from the latest drill results include:

GCM Mining Provides Production Update; Declares April 15, 2022 Monthly Dividend; Announces 2021 Fourth Quarter and Year End Results Webcast

GCM Mining Corp. ("GCM Mining" or the "Company") (TSX: GCM, OTCQX: TPRFF) announced today that its Segovia Operations produced 17,184 ounces of gold in February 2022, up from 15,360 ounces of gold in February last year. This brings the total gold production for the first two months of 2022 to 33,658 ounces, up from 30,415 ounces in the first two months last year. Segovia's trailing 12-months' total gold production at the end of February 2022 was 209,632 ounces, up about 1.6% over last year.

GCM Mining processed a total of 48,512 tonnes in February 2022 at its Maria Dama plant at Segovia, representing a daily processing rate of 1,733 tonnes per day ("tpd"), compared with 42,345 tonnes and 1,512 tpd in February 2021. Segovia's head grades averaged 12.2 g/t in February 2022 compared with 12.5 g/t in February last year. For the first two months of 2022, a total of 90,527 tonnes were processed at Segovia at an average head grade of 12.8 g/t compared with a total of 83,771 tonnes at an average head grade of 12.6 g/t in the first two months last year.

GCM Mining Provides January 2022 Production Update; Declares Monthly Dividend to Be Paid on March 15, 2022

GCM Mining Corp. ("GCM Mining" or the "Company") (TSX: GCM, OTCQX: TPRFF) announced today that its Segovia Operations are continuing to perform as expected in 2022 with gold production of 16,474 ounces of gold in January, up from 15,055 ounces of gold in the month of January 2021. Segovia's trailing 12-months' total gold production at the end of January 2022 was 207,808 ounces, up almost 1% over last year.

GCM Mining processed a total of 42,015 tonnes in January 2022 at its Maria Dama plant at Segovia, representing a daily processing rate of 1,355 tonnes per day ("tpd"), compared with 41,426 tonnes and 1,336 tpd in January 2021. Operating results in January 2022 reflected a scheduled semi-annual four-day plant shutdown for regular maintenance compared with a two-day maintenance shutdown in January 2021. Taking into consideration the maintenance shutdowns, the Maria Dama plant processed an average of 1,556 tonnes per operating day in January 2022 compared with 1,428 tonnes per operating day in January last year. Segovia's head grades averaged 13.5 g/t in January 2022 compared with 12.6 g/t in January last year. The activities associated with the expansion of the Maria Dama plant from 1500 to 2000 tpd are progressing well and all of the upgrades will be completed by the end of March, except for the expansion of the crushing facility which has been impacted by supply chain delays and is now expected to be completed in the second quarter of 2022.

BTV Investor Alert Video - GCM Mining: Largest Producer of Gold in Colombia

GCM Mining Corp. (TSX: GCM The mid-tier Latin American gold and silver producer is listed on the TSX under the symbol GCM.

If you cannot view the video above, please visit:
https://b-tv.com/gcm-mining-largest-producer-of-gold-in-colombia-btv-investing-news-30sec/

GCM Mining Corp.is being featured on BNN Bloomberg from Feb 14th to Feb 18th, 2022, during market hours.

GCM Mining Corp. (TSX: GCM)

https://www.gcm-mining.com/overview/default.aspx

About BTV:

BTV-Business Television is Canada's longest running business show. With Hosts Taylor Thoen and Jessica Katrichak, BTV features emerging companies across the country to bring viewers investment opportunities. BTV also produces News Alerts and branding/ awareness spots for issuers broadcast on BNN Bloomberg, Fox Business News, Bloomberg TV US and Bloomberg Terminals. www.b-tv.com

BTV - Business Television/CEO Clips Contact: Trina Schlingmann (604) 664-7401 x 5 trina@b-tv.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/113595

GCM Mining Files Amended National Instrument 43-101 Technical Report for its Toroparu Project; Does Not Materially Amend Disclosures Regarding Updated Mineral Resource Estimate and Preliminary Economic Assessment

GCM Mining Corp. ("GCM Mining" or the "Company") (TSX: GCM, OTCQX: TPRFF) announced today that, as a result of a review by the staff of the Ontario Securities Commission, it is issuing the following news release related to its recent disclosure for its Toroparu Project.

Specifically, the Company announced that it has filed an amended version of its technical report and preliminary economic assessment ("PEA") for its Toroparu Project (the "Amended Technical Report") prepared by Nordmin Engineering Ltd. ("Nordmin") pursuant to National Instrument 43 101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43‐101"). The Amended Technical Report does not materially change any of the Company's previous disclosures regarding the updated Mineral Resource estimate and PEA for the Toroparu Project as outlined in the initial technical report (effective date of December 1, 2021) filed on SEDAR on January 13, 2022 (the "Technical Report"). In compliance with NI 43-101, the Company has rounded certain Mineral Resource and pit optimization tables to fewer significant figures and has eliminated certain immaterial or excessive supplementary information contained within the appendices of the Technical Report. Certain information related to an "estimate of potential mineable resources" has been moved within sections of the Amended Technical Report and has been renamed "mineral resources within the PEA mine plan". The Company has also corrected a previously illegible table and a typographical error within the Technical Report.

CANEX Drill Results Continue to Expand New Oxide Gold Discovery in Northern Arizona

Canex Metals Inc. ("CANEX" or the "Company") is pleased to announce assay results for 8 reverse circulation drill holes from the Company's new oxide gold discovery at the Gold Range Project, Arizona

Highlights

FREEGOLD DRILLS 10.7 G/T GOLD OVER 10.1 METRES IN THE CLEARY VEIN ZONE AND 1.05 G/T GOLD OVER 249.9 METRES AND 15.7 G/T GOLD OVER 6.1 METRES IN THE DOLPHIN ZONE AT GOLDEN SUMMIT

Freegold Ventures Limited (Freegold) (TSX: FVL) (OTCQX: FGOVF) reports results from its ongoing exploration project at Golden Summit, located near Fairbanks, Alaska .

Freegold Ventures Limited Logo (CNW Group/Freegold Ventures Limited)

Results continue to validate Freegold's model that the Cleary Vein System (CVS) grade increases and broadens at depth as it gets closer to the Dolphin intrusive. Hosted within a structurally complex environment, the interpreted CVS is a zone of veins, veinlets, and stockwork zones hosted within the surrounding schist, which is interpreted to be the down-dip extent of the high-grade veins zones found within the historical high-grade Cleary, Colorado , Wackwitz, and Wyoming veins, which together with their broader enveloping stockwork zones have the potential to significantly expand the existing resource through both increased tonnage and grade. Within these wide zones of higher-grade mineralization, numerous high-grade intercepts occur within the broader zones, and oriented core is being utilized to define further and isolate these high grades.

Drilling during 2021 successfully intersected intrusive on the Cleary side at depth. This further strengthens Freegold's interpretation that the Dolphin intrusive may underlie Cleary at depth and that Cleary may be fault downdropped on the east side of Bedrock Creek, potentially further expanding the footprint of the Dolphin intrusive. The Dolphin intrusive is the source of the gold mineralization hosted within the existing resource.

Cleary


Depth
(m)

Dip

Azimuth


From
(m)

To
(m)

Width
(m)

Gold

(g/t)


GS2112

491.5

-70

360


35

83

48

0.44

oxide






279.2

289.3

10.1

10.7






including

281.7

284

2.3

13.9






including

284

286

2

32.6


GS2113

536

-70

360


15.7

101

85.3

0.23

oxide






371.4

415.3

43.9

1.17


GS2123

519.4

-70

360


12.4

53

40.6

0.31

oxide






98

123.2

25.2

1.29






including

121.7

123.2

1.5

13.1







238.7

278.5

39.8

0.55







335.9

390.4

54.5

1.46






including

366.8

390.4

23.6

2.76






including

388.5

389.2

0.7

17.1







416

452.9

36.9

1.16


GS2144

554.7

-70

360


477.6

529.1

51.5

2.05


GS2150

439

-70

360


123.7

165.7

42

0.78







228.8

243.9

15.1

1.53







350.5

404.5

54

0.87







417.9

439

21.1

0.72


Dolphin

Drill Hole

Depth
(m)

Dip

Azimuth


From
(m)

To
(m)

Width
(m)

Gold
(g/t)


GS2114

464.5

-90







NSV

GS2117

504.7

-70

360


139

150.9

11.9

0.58


GS2120

500.2

-70

360


33.8

45.1

11.3

0.5







158.8

238

79.2

1.06






including

176.5

177.1

0.6

18.1


GS2124

539.5

-70

360


0

26.2

26.2

0.35

oxide






26.2

43

16.8

2.27







163.4

195.4

32

1.11







302.1

524

221.9

0.95






including

302.1

462.1

160

1.16






including

422.5

424

1.5

14.9






including

443.1

444.7

1.6

10.04


GS2128

588.5

-70

360


23.2

60

36.8

2.34

oxide





including

55.2

56.7

1.5

48

oxide






296

545.9

249.9

1.05






including

393.5

417.6

24.1

1.94







524.6

526.1

1.5

21.5


GS2133

495.3

-70

360


138.7

148.8

10.1

1.52






including

146.6

147.5

0.9

10.6







183.7

213.1

29.4

0.87







294.4

305.1

10.7

0.95







395

494.4

99.4

1.45






including

431.6

433.1

1.5

40.8






including

435.6

436.6

1

23.8


GS2155A

648.2

-70

360


0

81.4

81.4

0.81

oxide






102.7

151.1

48.4

1.02







239.9

625.1

385.2

0.78






including

239.9

319.1

79.2

0.98






including

486.8

625.1

138.3

1.18






including

587.3

590.4

3.1

15.2






including

590.4

593.4

3

16.2


NSV: No Significant Values

Width refers to drill hole intercepts; true width cannot be determined due to the uncertain geometry of mineralization.

Holes GS2117, GS2120, GS2124, and GS2133 which are shown in the accompanying cross-section (479300E), continue to demonstrate broad zones of above resource grade all within schist with the widths continuing to increase with depth, again demonstrating the potential for significant resource expansion with the potential for increased grade. Hole GS2133 stopped within the projected mineralized zone due to hole conditions. Hole GS2155A was collared within the Dolphin intrusive and intercepted 81 metres of 0.81 g/t Au within the oxide zone. It also intersected 15.7 g/t Au over 6.1 metres in the deeper portion of the projected mineralized zone.

GS2123, on the Cleary side, was collared 25 metres west of GS2017, which intersected 588g/t Au over 1.7 metres within a broader zone of 3.07g/t Au over 98.2 metres from 300.5 to 398.7 metres (588g/t Au intercept cut to 88g/t Au – 11.72g/t Au over 98.2 metres uncut). Significantly GS2123 also intersected a broad zone of higher-grade mineralization from 335.9 to 390.4 metres grading 1.46 g/t Au over 54.5 metres which included a high-grade intercept of 17.1 g/t Au over 0.7 metres. Hole GS2144 intersected 2.05 g/t Au over 51.5 metres, again demonstrating the broadening of the higher-grade zone at depth at Cleary.

The 2022 program Phase 1 (~ 20,000 metres) continues to further delineate the area to the south of the Cleary Vein Swarm and the area between the Dolphin and the Cleary where previous high-grade intercepts were reported. Drilling south of the previous drilling has intersected significant veining, quartz breccia, and visible gold in areas with no previous drilling.

In addition, drill testing will also be undertaken on other areas of the project that have the potential to host additional mineralization. The 2020-2021 drilling results will be incorporated into an updated mineral resource estimate later in 2022.

During 2021, over 38,000 metres of drilling were completed in 68 holes with an average hole depth of over 600 metres. Assays are pending for 36 holes and will be reported over the coming weeks.

Drill Plan & Cross Section

https://freegoldventures.com/site/assets/files/2194/2022_cross_section_479300E_nr_03212022.pdf

https://freegoldventures.com/site/assets/files/2194/2022_drill_plan_map_nr_03212022.pdf

Drill cores are logged, photographed, and cut in half using a diamond saw, with one-half placed in sealed bags for preparation and subsequent geochemical analyses by ALS Global Ltd and Bureau Veritas, with sample preparation carried out in Fairbanks with subsequent studies performed primarily using their Vancouver , Reno and Hermosillo, Mexico facilities. Freegold will continue to report assays as they are finalized.  A sample quality control/quality assurance program is in place.

Freegold will continue to operate a full-service camp at Golden Summit with COVID-19 protocols in place.

Golden Summit hosts a large-scale intrusive-related gold system with mineralization in three primary forms, a) intrusive hosted quartz-sulfide stockwork veinlets (such as the Dolphin), b) auriferous quartz-sulfide veins (historic underground mines), and c) shear-hosted gold-bearing veinlets, all primarily driven by the 90 million year old multi-phase Dolphin intrusive.

The Qualified Person for this release is Alvin Jackson, PGeo –Vice President Exploration and Development for Freegold.

About Freegold Ventures Limited
Freegold is a TSX-listed company focused on exploration in Alaska . It holds through leases the Golden Summit Gold Project near Fairbanks and the Shorty Creek Copper-Gold Project near Livengood, where a ~3,400-meter program was completed in 2021. Assays are pending.

Some statements in this news release contain forward-looking information, including without limitation statements as to planned expenditures and exploration programs. These statements address future events and conditions and, as such, involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by the statements. Such factors include, without limitation, the completion of planned expenditures, the ability to complete exploration programs on schedule,e and the success of exploration programs. The term "Mineral Resource" used above is defined per NI 43-101. Though Indicated Resources have been estimated for the Project, this PEA includes Inferred Mineral Resources that are too speculative for use in defining Reserves. Standalone economics have not been undertaken for the measured and indicated resources, and as such, no reserves have been estimated for the Project. Please note that the PEA is preliminary in nature that it includes inferred mineral resources that are considered too speculative geologically to have economic considerations applied to them that would allow them to be categorized as mineral reserves. There is no certainty that the PEA will be realized. Mineral resources that are not mineral reserves do not have demonstrated economic viability. Without limitation, statements regarding potential mineralization and resources, exploration results, and future plans and objectives of the Company are forward-looking statements that involve various risks. Actual results could differ materially from those projected as a result of the following factors, among others: changes in the price of mineral market conditions, risks inherent in mineral exploration, risks associated with development, construction, and mining operations, the uncertainty of future profitability and uncertainty of access to additional capital. See Freegold's Annual Information Form for the year ended December 31st, 2020 filed under Freegold's profile at www.sedar.com for a detailed discussion of the risk factors associated with Freegold's operations.  On January 30, 2020 , the World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a global health emergency. Many governments have likewise declared that the COVID-19outbreak in their jurisdictions constitutes an emergency. Reactions to the spread of COVID-19 have led to, among other things, significant restrictions on travel, business closures, quarantines, and a general reduction in economic activity. While these effects are expected to be temporary, the duration of the business disruptions and related financial impact cannot be reasonably estimated at this time. Such public health crises can result in volatility and disruptions in the supply and demand for various products and services, global supply chains, and financial markets, as well as declining trade and market sentiment and reduced mobility of people, all of which could affect interest rates, credit ratings, credit risk, and inflation. The risks to Freegold of such public health crises also include risks to employee health and safety and a slowdown or temporary suspension of operations in geographic locations impacted by an outbreak. As a result of the COVID-19 outbreak, Freegold has implemented a COVID management program and established a full-service Camp at Golden Summit to attempt to mitigate risks to its employees, contractors, and community. While the extent to which COVID-19 may impact the Freegold is uncertain, it is possible that COVID-19 may have a material adverse effect on Freegold's business, results of operations, and financial condition.

For further information:

Kristina Walcott
President and CEO
Telephone: 1.604.662.7307
jkw@freegoldventures.com

SOURCE Freegold Ventures Limited

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/March2022/21/c3319.html

Barrick, Pakistan and Balochistan Agree in Principle to Restart Reko Diq Project

Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE:GOLD)(TSX:ABX) and the governments of Pakistan and Balochistan have reached agreement on a framework that provides for the reconstitution of the Reko Diq project in the country's Balochistan province. The project, which was suspended in 2011 due to a dispute over the legality of its licensing process, hosts one of the world's largest undeveloped open pit copper-gold porphyry deposits.

The reconstituted project will be held 50% by Barrick and 50% by Pakistan stakeholders, comprising a 10% free-carried, non-contributing share held by the government of Balochistan, an additional 15% held by a special purpose company owned by the government of Balochistan and 25% owned by other federal state-owned enterprises. A separate agreement provides for Barrick's partner Antofagasta PLC to be replaced in the project by the Pakistani parties.

us federal reserve

Top Stories This Week: Gold Bounces Back as Fed Finally Hikes, Recession Questions Loom

Top Stories This Week: Gold Bounces Back as Fed Hikes, Recession Questions Loomyoutu.be

The US Federal Reserve met for two days this week, with market watchers keenly awaiting the outcome.

The central bank was widely expected to announce an interest rate increase, and that's exactly what happened — it bumped the key rate up for the first time since 2018, raising it by 25 basis points.

A number of top indexes declined in the immediate aftermath of the news on Wednesday (March 16), including the S&P 500 (INDEXSP:.INX) and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (INDEXDJX:.DJI).

Keep reading...Show less

Franco-Nevada Files Year-End Disclosure Documents and Provides Details on Upcoming Virtual Investor Day

Franco-Nevada Corporation announced that its Annual Information Form, Consolidated Annual Financial Statements and Management's Discussion and Analysis for the year ended December 31, 2021 have been filed with Canadian securities regulatory authorities. Franco- Nevada has also filed its Form 40-F for the year ended December 31, 2021 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Copies of these documents may be obtained via www.sedar.com or www.sec.gov (for the Form 40-F).

Shareholders may also receive a copy of these documents without charge upon request to Franco-Nevada's Investor Relations Department, 199 Bay Street, Suite 2000, P.O. Box 285, Commerce Court Postal Station, Toronto, Ontario, Canada M5L 1G9 or to info@franco-nevada.com .

Alianza Announces Annual General and Special Meeting Results and Grants Options to New Director

Alianza Announces Annual General and Special Meeting Results and Grants Options to New Director

Alianza Minerals Ltd

Vancouver, BC TheNewswire - March 18, 2022 - Alianza Minerals Ltd. ("Alianza") (TSXV:ANZ ) ( OTC:TARSF) announces that all matters submitted to the shareholders for approval as set out in the Company's Notice of Meeting and Information Circular which were mailed to shareholders in connection with the meeting were approved at the Company's Annual General and Special Meeting held in Vancouver, BC, on March 17, 2022.

