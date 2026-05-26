Galloper Gold Initiates Pre-Season Exploration Activities In Preparation For 2026 Drilling Program

Galloper Gold Corp. (CSE: BOOM,OTC:GGDCF) (OTC Pink: GGDCF) (the "Company" or "Galloper") is pleased to announce that the pre-season construction and renovation phase of Galloper's 2026 exploration program is underway with the Kettle Pond Camp being utilized as the base of operations on Glover Island. Galloper Gold's exploration program is targeting up to 7000m of drilling on Glover Island during 2026.
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Mr. Bryan Sparrow, VP of Exploration for Galloper Gold commented "The Kettle Pond Camp is the natural choice and sits in a prime location for the base of operations for the Glover Island exploration program. It is a build-for-purpose exploration camp from which historic exploration activities from 2010 onwards led to the 2012 Lunch Pond South Extension Mineral Resource Estimate. Galloper is preparing for a robust drilling program in 2026 and intends to significantly increase the resource of the LPSE Deposit building on our recent and substantial update - the 2026 LPSE MRE. The Kettle Pond Camp will allow for year-round operations via helicopter, and seasonal access via float plane and boat."
The technical information contained herein has been reviewed and approved by Mr. Bryan Sparrow, P.Geo., Vice President of Exploration for Galloper Gold.
About Galloper Gold Corp.
Galloper Gold Corp. is focused on mineral exploration in central Newfoundland on its Glover Island exploration project. The property comprises 466 mining claims on 13 mineral licences covering 117.21 sq/km (11,721 Ha). Historic exploration efforts produced the LPSE 2026 Gold Resource which is wholly controlled by Galloper Gold Corp.
For more information please visit www.GalloperGold.com and the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/gallopergold/
X: https://x.com/Gallopergold?s=20
You Tube: www.youtube.com/@gallopergold
On behalf of the Board of Directors,
Mr. Hratch Jabrayan
CEO and Director
Galloper Gold Corp.
Company Contact:
info@gallopergold.com
Tel: 778-655-9266
Forward-Looking Statements
This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. The use of any of the words "anticipate", "plan", "continue", "expect", "estimate", "objective", "may", "will", "project", "should", "predict", "potential" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which the forward-looking statements are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements because the Company cannot give any assurance that they will prove correct. Since forward-looking statements address future events and conditions, they involve inherent assumptions, risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of assumptions, factors and risks. These assumptions and risks include, but are not limited to, assumptions and risks associated with mineral exploration generally, risks related to capital markets, risks related to the state of financial markets or future metals prices and the other risks described in the Company's publicly filed disclosure.
Management has provided the above summary of risks and assumptions related to forward-looking statements in this news release in order to provide readers with a more comprehensive perspective on the Company's future operations. The Company's actual results, performance or achievement could differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, these forward-looking statements and, accordingly, no assurance can be given that any of the events anticipated by the forward-looking statements will transpire or occur, or if any of them do so, what benefits the Company will derive from them. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and, other than as required by applicable securities laws, the Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise.
Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
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