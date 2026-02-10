GALANTAS GOLD to Present at the Precious Metals & Critical Minerals Virtual Investor Conference February 11th

GALANTAS GOLD ( TSX-V; GAL, AIM; GAL, OTCBQ; GALKF) based in Canada, focused on projects in Chile & Ireland, today announced that Mario Stifano, CEO, will present live at the Precious Metals & Critical Minerals Virtual Investor Conference hosted by VirtualInvestorConferences.com, on February 11th, 2026.

DATE: February 11th
TIME: 2:00 PM ET

REGISTER HERE

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that online investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.  

Learn more about the event at www.virtualinvestorconferences.com.

Recent Company Highlights

About GALANTAS GOLD

Galantas Gold Corporation is a team of mining professionals building a multi-mine gold production company. With deep geological and engineering expertise, we identify mines with untapped growth potential and bring them into production quickly, generating immediate cash flow. Our strategy focuses on existing Omagh project in Northern Ireland and the recently acquired Indiana Mine, unlocking resources that were once overlooked and expanding production from day one.

We have recently advanced our operations in Chile, a country rich in both gold and copper. By targeting projects with near-term production potential and large-scale exploration upside, Galantas combines cash-flowing operations with the pursuit of multi-million-ounce discoveries. Our mission is clear: produce gold and copper today, and discover the mines of tomorrow.

About Virtual Investor Conferences®
Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly traded companies to seamlessly present directly to investors.

Providing a real-time investor engagement solution, VIC is specifically designed to offer companies more efficient investor access.  Replicating the components of an on-site investor conference, VIC offers companies enhanced capabilities to connect with investors, schedule targeted one-on-one meetings and enhance their presentations with dynamic video content. Accelerating the next level of investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences delivers leading investor communications to a global network of retail and institutional investors.


CONTACTS: Galantas Gold Name   Galantas Gold Investor Relations Title   Phone +1 416 848 7744 Email info@galantas.com Virtual Investor Conferences John M. Viglotti SVP Corporate Services, Investor Access OTC Markets Group (212) 220-2221 johnv@otcmarkets.com

Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

galantas-gold-corporationgal-cctsxv-galgold-investing
GAL:CC
The Conversation (0)

Galantas Gold Corporation

Keep Reading...
Flow Metals to Acquire the Monster IOCG Project in Yukon

Flow Metals to Acquire the Monster IOCG Project in Yukon

Flow Metals Corp. (CSE: FWM) ("Flow Metals" or the "Company") is pleased to report that it has entered into an option agreement dated February 9, 2026 (the "Option Agreement") with Go Metals Corp. ("Go Metals") to acquire the Monster IOCG project (the "Monster Project"), located approximately 90... Keep Reading...
Investor Presentation

Investor Presentation

Aurum Resources (AUE:AU) has announced Investor PresentationDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Gold bars, coins, and cash on a table against a golden-yellow background.

Dr. Adam Trexler: Physical Gold Market Broken, Crisis Unfolding Now

Dr. Adam Trexler, founder and president of Valaurum, shares his thoughts on gold, identifying a key issue he sees developing in the physical market. "There's a crisis in the physical gold market," he said, explaining that sector participants need to figure out how to serve investors who want to... Keep Reading...
Gold cube labeled "buy" and "sell," stock chart in background.

Trevor Hall: Bull Markets Don’t Always Mean Big Returns

Clear Commodity Network CEO and Mining Stock Daily host Trevor Hall opened his talk at the Vancouver Resource Investment Conference (VRIC) with a strong message: It is still possible to go broke in a bull market.“I want to start with the simple but uncomfortable truth: most investors don't lose... Keep Reading...
Miner inspecting ore rocks on a conveyor in New South Wales, Australia.

How Near-term Production is Changing the Junior Gold Exploration Model

Junior gold companies have traditionally been defined by exploration: identifying prospective ground, drilling to delineate a resource and, ideally, monetising that discovery through a sale or joint venture with a larger producer. While this model has delivered success in the past, changing... Keep Reading...
Sunset view to railway carriages for transportation of bauxite ore on train tracks

Gold Exploration in Guinea: An Emerging Opportunity in West Africa

While much of West Africa’s gold exploration spotlight has historically fallen on countries like Ghana and Mali, Guinea is increasingly emerging as a quiet outlier — a country with proven gold endowment, expansive underexplored terrain and a growing number of active exploration programs. Despite... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

Graphite One Announces Final Terms of Previously Announced Marketed Equity Offering

Flow Metals to Acquire the Monster IOCG Project in Yukon

Tartisan Nickel Corp. Acquires Additional Nickel-Copper Claims at Turtle Pond, Northwestern Ontario

Fauro Property Delivers Multiple Multi-Ounce Gold Assay Hits

Related News

base-metals-investing

Tartisan Nickel Corp. Acquires Additional Nickel-Copper Claims at Turtle Pond, Northwestern Ontario

base-metals-investing

Fauro Property Delivers Multiple Multi-Ounce Gold Assay Hits

copper-investing

Nine Mile Metals Intersects 44 Meters of Copper Mineralization and Provides Drill Program Update

battery-metals-investing

Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - NEXT

precious-metals-investing

Rio Silver Now Trading on U.S. OTCID Market, Expanding Access for United States and Global Investors

base-metals-investing

Oreterra Announces $6,000,000 Private Placement to Support First-Ever Drilling of the Trek South Porphyry Copper-Gold Prospect, Golden Triangle, BC

precious-metals-investing

Sranan Gold Acquires Lawantino Gold Project Situated Along the Prolific Antino-Sela Creek Trend, Suriname