Galantas Gold Announces Board Update

Galantas Gold Corporation (TSXV: GAL,OTC:GALKF) (AIM: GAL) (OTCID: GALKF) ("Galantas" or the "Company") announces that Mr. Lawrence Roulston has resigned as a director of the Company, effective November 2, 2026. David Cather, James Clancy and Brent Omland will serve as the members of the Audit Committee and Compensation Committee, and Brent Omland will serve as the interim Chair of the Compensation Committee.

Mario Stifano, Chief Executive Officer of Galantas, commented: "On behalf of the Board and management, I would like to thank Lawrence for his contributions to Galantas and his service on the Board."

The Board intends to strengthen its independent representation, with a view to appointing two additional independent directors before the Company's next annual general meeting of shareholders, subject to identifying suitable candidates and obtaining any necessary exchange approvals.

About Galantas Gold Corporation

Galantas Gold Corporation is a publicly traded gold and copper company focused on the acquisition, development, and advancement of gold and copper assets in stable mining jurisdictions. The Company is currently advancing the development of the Andacollo Gold Project in Chile and advanced exploration of the Indiana project in Chile. Galantas' strategy is to build long-term shareholder value through disciplined capital allocation, technically rigorous project evaluation, and responsible development of high-quality mineral assets.

Enquiries

Galantas Gold Corporation
Mario Stifano: Chief Executive Officer
Email: info@galantas.com
Website: www.galantas.com
Telephone: +1 416-848-7744

Grant Thornton UK Advisory & Tax LLP (AIM Nomad)
Philip Secrett, Harrison Clarke, Elliot Peters
Telephone: +44(0)20 7383 5100

SP Angel Corporate Finance LLP (AIM Broker)
David Hignell, Charlie Bouverat (Corporate Finance)

Grant Barker (Sales & Brokering)
Telephone: +44(0)20 3470 0470

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking information and forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws (collectively, "forward-looking information"). Forward-looking information is generally identifiable by the use of words such as "anticipate", "believe", "expect", "intend", "may", "plan", "will", "would", "could", "should", "estimate", "forecast", "potential", "continue" and similar expressions, although not all forward-looking information contains these identifying words. Forward-looking information in this news release includes, but is not limited to, statements regarding the Company's plans and expectations regarding the proposed appointment of two additional independent directors and the anticipated timing of those appointments; the advancement of its portfolio of mineral assets; and the Company's ability to execute its business strategy.

Forward-looking information is based on the Company's current expectations, estimates, projections, assumptions and beliefs, including assumptions regarding the availability of suitable independent director candidates willing to serve; the receipt of required regulatory and stock exchange approvals; the Company's ability to advance its mineral assets; commodity prices; exchange rates; the receipt and maintenance of required regulatory approvals and permits; and the Company's ability to execute its development plans as contemplated.

Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such information. These risks and uncertainties include, among others, the risk that suitable independent director candidates may not be identified or appointed within the anticipated timeframe, or at all; risks relating to the receipt of required regulatory and stock exchange approvals; risks relating to the Company's mineral assets, financing, development and operating activities; commodity price volatility; permitting and regulatory risks; uncertainties inherent in mineral resource estimates; general economic, market and business conditions; and the risks described in the Company's public disclosure documents filed under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ and on the London Stock Exchange website.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The forward-looking information contained in this news release is made as of the date of this news release and, except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider, as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange, accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/322288

News Provided by TMX Newsfile via QuoteMedia

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