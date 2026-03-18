Galantas Commences Its First Drill Program at Indiana Gold, Chile

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / March 18, 2026 / Galantas Gold Corporation (TSXV:GAL,OTC:GALKF)(AIM:GAL)(OTCQB:GALKF) ("Galantas" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the start of a 5,000-metre diamond drilling program at its Indiana gold project, near Copiapó in northern Chile ("Indiana").
The drill program will tighten up the drill spacing and provide geotechnical information as the final steps for the development of the mine plan. The drilling will also test for high-grade gold mineralization at structural intersections and down-dip extensions of the Bondadosa and Flor de Espino gold veins that could potentially expand the resource base while supporting mine planning and development.
Mario Stifano, the Company's CEO, said, "We are excited to begin our first drilling program at Indiana. Beyond providing critical geotechnical information for mine planning, the program will test the down-dip extension of the gold mineralization while also targeting higher grades and thicker zones at vein intersections. Results from this work will support completion of the Preliminary Economic Assessment ("PEA"), expected in May 2026, and represent a key step toward development of the project in the second half of 2026."
Drilling Program
The planned program comprises 17 drill holes for a total of approximately 5,000 metres (Figure 1). Drill holes are designed to test mineralization to depths of approximately 200 to 350 metres below surface, targeting extensions of the known vein systems.
The objectives of the drill program are to:
Complete infill drilling in support of the mine plan.
Provide geotechnical information for mine planning and design.
Test down-dip extensions of the Bondadosa and Flor de Espino gold veins and the potential for higher grade and wider zones of mineralization at the intersection of the two veins.
Explore extensions for higher-grade zones associated with cross-cutting structures at the Flor de Espino vein.
Indiana Project
Indiana is located 40 kilometres from Copiapó at an operating altitude of 1,200 metres, in one of the world's most prolific mining districts - the copper-gold-silver belt of the coastal cordillera in Chile's Atacama Region. The project benefits from excellent infrastructure, road access, nearby mining services, a skilled workforce, and mining-friendly regulations.
Indiana is a development stage gold and copper property with limited small-scale historical production, where underground exploration development included drifting along the vein structures and selective extraction of mineralized material encountered during development. The project is envisioned as a selective underground mining operation targeting high-grade gold-copper mineralization initially within the Bondadosa and Flor de Espino vein systems. The property comprises mineral concessions covering approximately 923 hectares.
The Company has entered into an option agreement to acquire a 100% interest in Indiana from Minera Activa(see News Release dated November 13, 2025).
Indiana has an Inferred Mineral Resource of 4.93 million tonnes at 2.24 grams per tonne gold and 1.31% copper, representing contained metal of 355,516 ounces of gold and 64,690 tonnes of copper as disclosed in the Company's announcement of 02 January 2026 and the Technical Report entitled "Mineral Resource Estimate, Indiana Project, Atacama Region, Chile", prepared by DRA Americas, Inc. for Galantas Gold Corporation, dated December 31, 2025.
Indiana represents one of the few high-grade gold-copper development projects in northern Chile advancing toward near-term production.
Qualified Person
Scientific and technical disclosures in this news release have been reviewed and approved by Mr. Dorian L. (Dusty) Nicol (P. Geo., Chartered Geo., FAusIMM) the Company's exploration consultant, who is considered, by virtue of his education, experience and professional association, a "qualified person" as defined by National Instrument 43-101 and the AIM Rules for Companies.
About Galantas Gold Corporation
Galantas Gold Corporation is a publicly traded gold company focused on the acquisition, development, and advancement of gold assets in stable mining jurisdictions. The Company is currently advancing the Indiana gold project in Chile toward production.
The Company has also entered into a conditional agreement to acquire the Andacollo Oro gold project in Chile, subject to applicable regulatory and shareholder approvals (see News Release dated January 6, 2026). Andacollo Oro is a past-producing gold mine that produced approximately 1.1 million ounces of gold prior to being placed on care and maintenance in 2015. Significant infrastructure and permits remain in place.
Together, the Indiana and Andacollo Oro projects have the potential to form the foundation of a multi-asset gold platform in Chile's Atacama region.
Galantas' strategy is to build long-term shareholder value through disciplined capital allocation, technically rigorous project evaluation, and responsible development of high-quality mineral assets.
Neither TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release. The Company is admitted to trading on AIM and accordingly, further disclosure on the matter can be found on the Company's profile on the London Stock Exchange website.
The information in relation to the Transaction is deemed to constitute inside information as stipulated under the retained EU law version of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 (the "UK MAR") which is part of UK law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018. The information is disclosed in accordance with the Company's obligations under Article 17 of the UK MAR. Upon the publication of this announcement, this inside information is now considered to be in the public domain.
On behalf of the Board of Directors,
Galantas Gold
Mario Stifano
CEO and Director
Enquiries
Galantas Gold Corporation
Mario Stifano: Chief Executive Officer
Email: info@galantas.com
Website: www.galantas.com
Telephone: +1 416-848-7744
Grant Thornton UK LLP (AIM Nomad)
Philip Secrett, Harrison Clarke, Elliot Peters
Telephone: +44(0)20 7383 5100
SP Angel Corporate Finance LLP (AIM Broker)
David Hignell, Charlie Bouverat (Corporate Finance)
Grant Barker (Sales & Brokering)
Telephone: +44(0)20 3470 0470
Forward-Looking Statements
This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and applicable Canadian securities laws, including development plans for the Indiana project and the preparation of a PEA. Forward-looking statements are based on estimates and assumptions made by Galantas in light of its experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments, as well as other factors that Galantas believes are appropriate in the circumstances. Many factors could cause Galantas' actual results, the performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward looking statements or strategy, including: gold price volatility; discrepancies between actual and estimated production, actual and estimated metallurgical recoveries and throughputs; mining operational risk, geological uncertainties; regulatory restrictions, including environmental regulatory restrictions and liability; risks of sovereign involvement; speculative nature of gold exploration; dilution; competition; loss of or availability of key employees; additional funding requirements; uncertainties regarding planning and other permitting issues; and defective title to mineral claims or property. These factors and others that could affect Galantas' forward-looking statements are discussed in greater detail in the section entitled "Risk Factors" in Galantas' Management Discussion & Analysis of the financial statements of Galantas and elsewhere in documents filed from time to time with the Canadian provincial securities regulators and other regulatory authorities. These factors should be considered carefully, and persons reviewing this news release should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Galantas has no intention and undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements in this news release, except as required by law.
SOURCE: Galantas Gold Corporation
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