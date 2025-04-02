Secondary Trading Notice

Secondary Trading Notice

Galan Lithium (GLN:AU) has announced Secondary Trading Notice

Download the PDF here.

galan lithiumgln:auasx:glnbattery metals investingBattery Metals Investing
GLN:AU
Galan Lithium
Sign up to get your FREE

Galan Lithium Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
Galan Lithium

Galan Lithium


Keep reading...Show less

Developing high-grade lithium brine projects in Argentina

Altech Batteries Ltd CERENERGY at Hannover International Industrial Fair

Altech Batteries Ltd CERENERGY at Hannover International Industrial Fair

Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Altech Batteries Limited (ASX:ATC) (FRA:A3Y) (OTCMKTS:ALTHF) is pleased to announce that the Company showcased it's CERENERGY(R) Battery technology at the prestigious Hannover Messe 2025, the world's leading industrial trade fair. The event, which annually attracts over 200,000 visitors and 6,500 exhibitors from across the globe, provided Altech with a prime platform to introduce CERENERGY(R) to key stakeholders in the energy storage sector.

Altech's CERENERGY(R) was prominently featured in the Energy Storage Hall, drawing significant attention from industry leaders, potential partners, and investors eager to explore next-generation solutions for clean energy storage. The company's participation is part of a broader strategic effort to secure a strong commercial partner to help accelerate the commercialization of its sodium-alumina solid-state battery technology.

Throughout the event, Altech held numerous high-level meetings with representatives from energy companies, industrial manufacturers, and strategic investors looking to tap into the rapidly growing energy storage market. The response has been overwhelmingly positive, reflecting strong global demand for advanced battery technologies that can deliver high performance while reducing reliance on critical raw materials such as lithium and cobalt.

The Hannover Messe exhibition comes at a time when Germany is ramping up its defense and clean energy investments, driven in part by growing geopolitical uncertainties and the ongoing EU:US trade war. With energy security becoming a top priority, Altech's CERENERGY(R) technology aligns perfectly with Europe's strategic push towards energy independence and industrial resilience.

Group Managing Director Iggy Tan said "We are delighted by the level of interest in our CERENERGY(R) battery technology at Hannover Messe. The feedback we've received from potential partners and industry players has been extremely encouraging. As countries and industries accelerate their transition towards renewable energy, we see CERENERGY(R) as a game-changer in providing cost-effective, safe, and sustainable battery solutions."

*To view photographs, please visit:
https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/8J6TA5ZV



About Altech Batteries Ltd:  

Altech Batteries Limited (ASX:ATC) (FRA:A3Y) is a specialty battery technology company that has a joint venture agreement with world leading German battery institute Fraunhofer IKTS ("Fraunhofer") to commercialise the revolutionary CERENERGY(R) Sodium Alumina Solid State (SAS) Battery. CERENERGY(R) batteries are the game-changing alternative to lithium-ion batteries. CERENERGY(R) batteries are fire and explosion-proof; have a life span of more than 15 years and operate in extreme cold and desert climates. The battery technology uses table salt and is lithium-free; cobalt-free; graphite-free; and copper-free, eliminating exposure to critical metal price rises and supply chain concerns.

The joint venture is commercialising its CERENERGY(R) battery, with plans to construct a 100MWh production facility on Altech's land in Saxony, Germany. The facility intends to produce CERENERGY(R) battery modules to provide grid storage solutions to the market.

News Provided by ABN Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Focus Graphite Advanced Materials Initiates Validation Testing of Lac Knife Anode Materials with Leading Battery Innovator C4V

Focus Graphite Advanced Materials Initiates Validation Testing of Lac Knife Anode Materials with Leading Battery Innovator C4V

Keep reading...Show less
Trading Halt

Trading Halt

European Lithium (EUR:AU) has announced Trading Halt

Download the PDF here.

Altech - CERENERGY Cells Test Safe Under Extreme Conditions

Altech - CERENERGY Cells Test Safe Under Extreme Conditions

Altech Batteries (ATC:AU) has announced Altech - CERENERGY Cells Test Safe Under Extreme Conditions

Download the PDF here.

Albemarle Corporation to Release First Quarter 2025 Earnings Results on Wednesday, April 30, 2025

Albemarle Corporation to Release First Quarter 2025 Earnings Results on Wednesday, April 30, 2025

Albemarle Corporation (NYSE: ALB), a global leader in providing essential elements for mobility, energy, connectivity and health, announced today that it will release its first quarter 2025 earnings after the NYSE closes on Wednesday, April 30, 2025 .

Albemarle Corp. Logo. (PRNewsFoto/Albemarle Corporation)

The company will hold a conference call to discuss its first quarter 2025 results on Thursday, May 1 , at 8 a.m. ET . Access to the call is available via webcast or direct dial. A link to the webcast can be found through Albemarle Corporation's website at http://investors.albemarle.com . Direct dial numbers are provided below:

Participant Dial-in Numbers:  
U.S. & Canada Toll-Free: 1 (800) 590-8290
International: 1-240-690-8800
Conference ID: ALBQ1

Webcast Details:  
Event Title: Albemarle Q1 2025 Earnings Call
Event Date: May 1, 2025
Start Time: 8 a.m. ET

Attendee URL:
https://albemarle-q1-2025-earnings-call.open-exchange.net/

Replay Information:
A webcast replay will be available following the conclusion of the event through the News and Events page on Albemarle's website, http://investors.albemarle.com .

About Albemarle  
Albemarle Corporation (NYSE: ALB) leads the world in transforming essential resources into critical ingredients for mobility, energy, connectivity and health. We partner to pioneer new ways to move, power, connect and protect with people and planet in mind. A reliable and high-quality global supply of lithium and bromine allows us to deliver advanced solutions for our customers. Learn more about how the people of Albemarle are enabling a more resilient world at Albemarle.com , LinkedIn and on X (formerly known as Twitter) @AlbemarleCorp .

Albemarle regularly posts information to www.albemarle.com , including notification of events, news, financial performance, investor presentations and webcasts, non-GAAP reconciliations, Securities and Exchange Commission filings and other information regarding the company, its businesses and the markets it serves.

Investor Relations Contact: +1 (980) 299-5700, invest@albemarle.com

Media Contact: Peter Smolowitz , +1 (980) 308-6310, media@albemarle.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/albemarle-corporation-to-release-first-quarter-2025-earnings-results-on-wednesday-april-30-2025-302418964.html

SOURCE Albemarle Corporation

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Completion of Capital Raise

Completion of Capital Raise

Pursuit Minerals (PUR:AU) has announced Completion of Capital Raise

Download the PDF here.

Latest News

Galan Lithium
Sign up to get your FREE

Galan Lithium Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest Press Releases

Riverside Resources Receives Final Court Approval for Spin-Out of Blue Jay

Silver47 Announces Its Final Closing of $9.8 Million Non-Brokered Private Placement

Galan Declines AU$240M Bid for Argentina Projects

Assays Results Confirm Overland Uranium Intersections in Near-Surface Mineralisation

Related News

Precious Metals Investing

Riverside Resources Receives Final Court Approval for Spin-Out of Blue Jay

Base Metals Investing

Silver47 Announces Its Final Closing of $9.8 Million Non-Brokered Private Placement

Lithium Investing

Galan Declines AU$240M Bid for Argentina Projects

uranium investing

Assays Results Confirm Overland Uranium Intersections in Near-Surface Mineralisation

Precious Metals Investing

Close of Takeover Offer

Cleantech Investing

Provaris Energy’s Capital-light Shift Unlocks Growth in Hydrogen and CO₂ Transport, Report Says

Gold Investing

Jim Thorne: US$5,000 Gold by 2028? "Crazy Phase" Still to Come

×