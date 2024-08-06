Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Galan Lithium

Galan Response to AFR Street Talk Article

Galan Lithium Limited (ASX:GLN) (Galan or the Company) refers to a recent media report that it has received a takeover bid.

Galan advises that it has not received a takeover bid but that it has received an unsolicited, confidential, conditional, non-binding indicative proposal from Energy Exploration Technologies, Inc. (EnergyX) in relation to a potential acquisition of Galan’s Argentinian lithium assets (Proposal).

The Proposal is to acquire assets and real property held by Galan related to its holdings in Salar del Hombre Muerto and Candelas (Project Assets) for US$50 million in cash, and common shares in EnergyX which EnergyX values at US$50 million. EnergyX is a corporation incorporated under the laws of Puerto Rico and its securities, including its common shares, are not quoted or traded on any stock exchange.

Under the Proposal EnergyX would also provide:

US$50 million, which it is noted would not be payable to Galan but rather to EnergyX’s wholly owned subsidiary which would own the Project Assets, with those funds to be committed and wholly dedicated to completing the first commercial phase of lithium production at Hombre Muerto West and maintaining the Project Assets; and a 10% gross revenue royalty to Galan for 10 years starting from commercial production.

Galan has been seeking to negotiate a confidentiality agreement with EnergyX in respect of the Proposal. The confidentiality agreement currently sits with EnergyX.

The Proposal is conditional on, amongst other things, completion of satisfactory due diligence and negotiation and execution of definitive, binding transaction documentation. The Proposal remains subject to consideration by Galan’s board, and given the early stage nature of discussions and its conditionality, there is no certainty a transaction will eventuate. Given the Proposal contemplates the disposition of Galan’s main undertaking, Galan shareholder approval would be a necessary condition to completion under a binding agreement, if such an agreement were to eventuate.

Galan confirms that it is in compliance with ASX Listing Rules, particularly, Listing Rule 3.1, and will keep shareholders informed in accordance with its continuous disclosure obligations.

The Galan Board has authorised this release.


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Galan Lithium, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

GLN:AU
Galan Lithium
Shanthar Pathmanathan, CEO of Chariot.

Chariot CEO Bares US Lithium Strategy

In a recent interview with the Investing News Network, Shanthar Pathmanathan, CEO of Chariot (ASX:CC9), shared his company's strategic direction and its position within the rapidly evolving lithium-mining industry.

As the largest landholder of lithium in the US, Chariot is committed to establishing a strong foothold in the US lithium market, positioning the company to capitalise on growing demand for this critical resource.

“We want to be an America-focused lithium company … We want to have American-made lithium for the American market,” Pathmanathan said. “We think the US will decouple from the broader global lithium market and become a subsector unto itself, largely because of the geopolitical issues that you see around the world at the moment.”

Keep reading...Show less
Galan Lithium

At-The-Market Raise

Galan Lithium Limited (ASX: GLN) (Galan or the Company) is pleased to announce that it has utilised its At-the-Market Subscription Agreement (ATM) with Acuity Capital (see announcements on 12 April 2024, 14 May 2024, 11 June 2024, 12 July 2024 and 15 July 2024) to raise $650,000 (inclusive of costs) by agreeing to issue 4,750,000 fully paid ordinary GLN.ASX shares to Acuity Capital at an issue price of $0.137 per share.

Keep reading...Show less
White Cliff Minerals

White Cliff Successfully Concludes Maiden Canadian Field Programs

Widespread Uranium, Copper, Silver & Gold Mineralisation Visually Confirmed at Surface at Great Bear IOCG-U and Rae Cu-Ag-Au Projects

White Cliff Minerals Limited (“WCN” or the “Company”) is delighted to announce the conclusion of phase 1 of the 2024 work programs at Great Bear IOCG-U Project in the Northwest Territories and the Rae Cu-Ag-Au Project, Nunavut. The programs, completed on time and on budget with no lost time to injury, were designed to verify field locations of historical high-grade results and to define priority targets for drilling later in the September quarter. The dual program airborne MobileMT geophysical survey has also been completed for both projects.

Keep reading...Show less
Balkan Mining and Minerals

June 2024 Quarterly Activities Report

Balkan Mining and Minerals Ltd (ASX: BMM; “Balkan”, “BMM” or “the Company”) provides the Company’s quarterly activities report for the three months ended 30 June 2024 (“Quarter”).

Keep reading...Show less
Diamond Drilling Program Commences at Caladão

Diamond Drilling Program Commences at Caladão


Keep reading...Show less
European Lithium (ASX:EUR)

Quarterly Activities Report and Appendix 5B

The Board of European Lithium Limited (ASX: EUR, FRA: PF8, OTC: EULIF) (European Lithium or the Company) is pleased to present its activities report and Appendix 5B for the three months ending 30 June 2024.

Keep reading...Show less

Galan Lithium
×