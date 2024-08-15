Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Galan Lithium

At-The-Market Raise

Galan Lithium Limited (ASX:GLN) (Galan or the Company) is pleased to announce that it has utilised its At-the-Market Subscription Agreement (ATM) with Acuity Capital (see announcements on 12 April 2024, 14 May 2024, 11 June 2024, 12 July 2024, 15 July 2024 and 2 August 2024) to raise $1,100,000 (inclusive of costs) by agreeing to issue 9,000,000 fully paid ordinary GLN.ASX shares to Acuity Capital at an issue price of $0.1222 per share.

The 9,000,000 Galan shares will be issued out of the Company’s LR7.1A capacity. The issue price of $0.1222 represents a discount of 9.3% to the 15-day VWAP of $0.1348 to Thursday 15 August 2024 (inclusive).

The funds raised will be put towards working capital. An Appendix 2A will follow.

The Galan Board has authorised this release.


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Galan Lithium, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

asx stockslithium explorationlithium stocksasx:glnlithium investingLithium Investing
GLN:AU
Galan Lithium
×