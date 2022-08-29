GamingInvesting News

First Web3 PvP Esports Brawler with Earnings

Gala Games the leading pioneer in web3 entertainment and blockchain gaming, today announced that Spider Tanks the first Web3 PvP esports brawler, will launch on October 31, 2022 as the debut game on Project GYRI, Gala Games' proprietary games-first blockchain. In anticipation of the launch, starting today Gala is kicking off a limited time sale for its Spider Tanks Planetary Nodes.

Planetary Nodes will be operated by community members who have purchased licenses in this sale. In return for using their computing resources to power the decentralized Spider Tanks ecosystem, Node operator-owners will earn regular rewards. More information about Planetary Nodes can be found at Gala.Games .

Developed by award-winning Netherlands -based GAMEDIA, this futuristic esports tank game is free to play, but also incorporates a variety of play-to-earn mechanics that center around skill-based competition, resource collection, and a player-driven upgrade cycle to earn real rewards. In Spider Tanks , players create their own unique crawly contender by assembling tank bodies and weapons in their garage. Once their "Spider Tank" is complete, it's on to mech mayhem as the mechanical monsters battle it out in Spider Tanks arena maps.

This esports brawler lets you play with a close group of friends or test your skills in high-stakes competition. Almost 25,000 players participated weekly in a recent public playtest, which resulted in a total of more than 600,000 matches. Fully tradable and upgradeable weapons, tanks and bodies can be found in the Spider Tanks store.

"Yet again we are ushering in new firsts in gaming as we get set to launch the first Web PvP esports brawler with earnings. Both players who play for free and those who choose to make purchases can be rewarded for their efforts," said John Osvald , President of Games at Gala Games. "The launch of this game, coupled with that of our own blockchain, is further cementing our commitment to empowering gamers through ownership."

Gala Games has recently released information on new game features including:

  • Build Your Army - Experiment with unique combinations of tank bodies, weapons and special items in the battle arena. There are more than 30 hero tanks, 45 weapons, and 45 bodies in different levels of rarity to mix and match
  • Upgrade Your Army – With each level upgrade, the tanks part's power increase will vary depending on a random chance. Players can grind out upgrades that increase the scarcity and value of their Spider Tanks. The levels of the upgraded items are random making each item unique and special in its own way while the chances for a fully optimized item are slim making it very attractive and valuable.
  • Game Modes - There will be more game modes coming to the game.
    • Team Deathmatch : In this all-out brawl style match, the team with the most kills gets the victory.
    • Capture the Chicken : Your team's goal is to capture as many moving chickens as possible.
    • Capture the Flag : There is only one flag, and the team who holds it in their possession the longest will be victorious in this match.
  • Ways to Play - There are a number of ways to play:
    • Pilot - Jump in and control your Spider Tank directly, to fight in the PvP Maps, engaging in exciting moment-to-moment combat.
    • Captain - Build out your own army of Spider Tank pilots that fight for YOU on the PvP Maps.
    • Baron - Own a PvP Map and receive rewards from the battles that take place in your map.
  • Ways to Earn – The game's blockchain reward token system allows participants to earn Victory Points in a number of ways including winning matches, owning maps/land that host battles, and running Nodes.
  • Choose Your Battleground – There are currently six maps including a safe haven with old mines, trepidatious tracks and rickety boardwalks, a jungle temple with wild and ancient ruins, a death canyon for a wild west showdown and a subzero arctic base. There will be more maps available when the game is launched.
About GAMEDIA

GAMEDIA is an award-winning game studio from the Netherlands with an extensive track record and history. The long list of games they have developed are mostly based on well-known entertainment IP's and have seen the light on a wide range of platforms and hardware. Currently they are focused on creating their own high quality multiplayer games for PC and consoles, as well as mobile.

About Gala Games

Gala Games is a pioneer in Web3 games that uses decentralization, player ownership and reward economies to create a revolutionary new way of gaming. With dozens of games on the horizon and several already in various stages of presale or beta play, Gala is quickly becoming the world leaders in own-your-experience gaming. Learn more at Gala.Games .

For more information please visit
Gala.Games
Join the conversation Discord @ GalaGames.Chat
@GoGalaGames
#GoGalaGames

Media Contacts:

Gala Games:
Susan Lusty : 343435@email4pr.com 415-269-0226
Lori Mezoff : 343435@email4pr.com 201-637-2895

Spider Tanks

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/gala-games-announces-launch-date-for-spider-tanks-301613881.html

SOURCE Gala Games

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

East Side Games

The Office: Somehow We Manage Mobile Game Available Now

East Side Games Group (TSX: EAGR) (OTC: EAGRF) (" ESGG " or the " Company "), Canada's leading free-to-play mobile game group, in collaboration with Universal Games and Digital Platforms, announced today the worldwide launch of The Office: Somehow We Manage on iOS and Android. The free-to-play idle game is inspired by NBC's critically acclaimed, Emmy® Award-winning U.S. version of The Office which is now streaming exclusively on Peacock.

Watch the launch trailer here .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Americas Cardroom Delivers Encore Performance with $20 Million OSS Cub3d Encore

Talk about an Encore Performance. US-facing online poker site Americas Cardroom just announced they're running a $20 Million GTD OSS Cub3d Encore series from September 4th to 26th .

An Encore Performance

"We're following up the very-popular $25 Million OSS Cub3d with one of our patented OSS Cub3d Encores," stated Chris Moneymaker , Team Pro for Americas Cardroom. "And it's all in the middle of our incredible 21 st Anniversary Celebration, which is running May to October."

The OSS Cub3d is Americas Cardroom's 3-part tourney series, made up of the small stakes MOSS, flagship OSS and higher roller BOSS. However, the OSS Cub3d Encore is just a single series consisting of $20 Million in total guarantees.

The series starts on Sunday, September 4th , one day before Labor Day. Included are two $1 Million GTD Main Events. The first is on Sunday, September 18 th and has a $630 buy-in and the second is on Sunday, September 25 th with a $2,650 buy-in.

The OSS Cub3d Encore also has three big muti-flight tourneys. While the buy-in amounts have been released ( $22 , $215 , $630 ), the guarantees aren't known at this time. However, Moneymaker does say they will be very enticing, as always.

For full info on the OSS Cub3d Encore, including the schedule, visit the promo page at AmericasCardroom.eu .

About Americas Cardroom

Americas Cardroom joined the Winning Poker Network in 2011. The Winning Poker Network has been dealing cards since 2001 and continues to be one of the most trusted names in the industry. Rated first place for payment processing and cashout reliability repeatedly over the last few years, Americas Cardroom offers outstanding customer service and a friendly environment for all poker players around the world.

Media Contact:
Dylana Reyes
1-877-314-4195
343437@email4pr.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/americas-cardroom-delivers-encore-performance-with-20-million-oss-cub3d-encore-301613330.html

SOURCE Americas Cardroom

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Playtika Announces Commencement of Tender Offer to Purchase up to 51,813,472 Shares of its Common Stock

- Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: PLTK) (" Playtika "), a mobile gaming entertainment and technology market leader with a portfolio of multiple game titles, today announced that it has commenced a tender offer for the purchase of up to 51,813,472 shares of Playtika's issued and outstanding common stock, par value $0.01 per share (each, a " Share ," and collectively, " Shares ") or such lesser number of Shares as are properly tendered and not properly withdrawn, at a price of $11.58 per Share, to be paid to the seller in cash less any applicable withholding taxes, in accordance with the terms and subject to the conditions described in the offer to purchase, the related letter of transmittal and other related materials, as each may be amended or supplemented from time to time.

The closing price of the Shares on The Nasdaq Global Select Market on August 26, 2022 , the last full trading day before the start of the tender offer, was $10.92 per Share. The tender offer is scheduled to expire one minute after 11:59 P.M. , New York City Time, September 26, 2022 , unless the offer is extended or terminated.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

"Utano Princesama Shining Live" 5th Anniversary Begins

- KLab Inc., a leader in online mobile games, together with BROCCOLI Co., Ltd., announced that the smartphone rhythm game Utano Princesama Shining Live celebrated its 5th anniversary on Sunday, August 28th . The Utano Princesama Shining Live 5th Anniversary celebration began Sunday, August 28th, 2022. Enjoy the newly added content and campaigns. See the original press release ( https:www.klab.comenpress ) for more information.

Utano Princesama Shining Live 5th Anniversary celebration began Sunday, August 28th, 2021. Enjoy the newly added content and campaigns including a login bonus, new limited Jobs, feature updates, and much more. Check out the in-app notifications for more details.

5th Anniversary Ray

In celebration of the 5th anniversary the 5th Anniversary Ray photo series UR Photos based on the 3 new theme songs depicting unique worlds makes its debut. These Photos will also contain limited edition autographs and unique comments. Unlock the Premium Moments to access special autographs and comments.

In addition, there will be special Live2D Outfits for Find My Shine, Find My Star, and Find My Dream. The jewels adorning the brooch on each idol will shine and dazzle depending on their movement.

Sneak Previews of New Shining Live Theme Songs

Three new theme songs will be added for a limited time in Special Songs. Check out these exclusive Shining Live songs.

New Sets on Sale Now

Four types of sets are now available. One UR Guaranteed 11-Shot Photo Shoot Pass is available from the 5th Anniversary Set. This special pass allows you to perform an 11-Shot Photo Shoot and guarantees that one of those Photos is from either a Find My Shine, Find My Star, or Find My Dream Photo.

Please enjoy the new content and campaigns of the Utano Princesama Shining Live 5th Anniversary.

See the in-app notices for more details.

Utano Princesama Shining Live 5th Anniversary PV
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WESz-aDzA9Q

About Utano Princesama Shining Live

Utano Princesama Shining Live is a rhythm game for Android™ and iOS mobile devices based on BROCCOLI's Utano Princesama series.

Supported OSes: Android™ 5.0+, iOS 11.0+
* Not available on some devices.
Genre: Rhythm game
Price: Free-to-play (In-app purchases available)
Supported Regions: Global (Excludes Japan)
Supported Languages: English and Traditional Chinese
Official Website: https://www.utapri-shining-live.com/en/
Official Twitter Account: @shininglive_en
Official Facebook Page: https://www.facebook.com/ShiningLiveEN
Copyright: ©SAOTOME GAKUEN © KLabGames

Download the Game
App Store: https://itunes.apple.com/app/id1284790977
Google Play: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.klab.utapri.shininglive.global

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/utano-princesama-shining-live-5th-anniversary-begins-301613625.html

SOURCE KLab Inc.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

FreeWoly Set To Launch In Q3 Bringing Farmville Alternative To Web3

After the success of Farmville which opened up a whole new vertical of gaming, FreeWoly (FWOLY) has developed an innovative AR (augmented reality) P2E farming game for Web3. FreeWoly is set to take farming games to the next level and provide monetary rewards for all players.

Free wolly

In 2020 Farmville's revenue was nearly $2 billion and estimates show nearly $2.8 billion in 2021 alone. Now with FreeWoly an ecosystem that utilises all the benefits of Farmville, yet rewards the user is now here.

What Is FreeWoly?

FreeWoly is a hybrid simulation and AR game that blends a Farmville model with the ever-popular Pokemon Go. When the player is at their designated home location, farm mode is activated where users can create and grow their digitalised farmstead. Like all farming games, the initial farm is simple and basic, and is built up over time.

However, when the user goes outside of their designated home location, the game switches to AR mode. Like Pokemon Go users can collect items while they are on the move, such as animals and infrastructure items. The service is fun, interactive, and combines the best features of Farmville and Pokemon Go.

How Do You Earn Money

Monetary rewards are given out in the form of $FWoly, which is FreeWoly's native currency. To earn digital currency users mint each animal which can be traded across the FreeWoly NFT marketplace. The rarer the animal the higher the value and the more you can sell your NFT for.

Moreover, users can sell their whole farm if they choose to do so. This provides an extra incentive layer to not only collect animals but also spend the time to build up your farm to sell to other users. Like the animals, the farm itself can also be minted.

Roadmap

The launch of $FWOLY token is scheduled imminently within Q3 2022 alongside the final stages of the game's development. The Beta launch is scheduled for Q4 2022 alongside the tokens listing on CEXs and campaigns and events will also be launched.

In Q1 2023 will be the full release of the game and the NFT marketplace alongside a cross-chain transfer exchange for in-game assets to other currencies and vice versa.

With the game combining the best qualities of Farmville and Pokemon Go, FreeWoly is set to take the world of P2E gaming by storm so don't miss out on this exciting and interactive project!

Enjoyed this article? Here's a link to further content.

FreeWoly (FWOLY)

Presale: https://farm.freewoly.io

Website: http://freewoly.io/

Telegram: https://t.me/FreeWolyOfficial

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/freewoly-set-to-launch-in-q3-bringing-farmville-alternative-to-web3-301613286.html

SOURCE FreeWoly

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

acQyr eXchange Launches Its End-To-End Rewards Platform for Mobile Games with an Innovative Event Sharing Pipeline to Capture In-Game Achievements

The QX rewards platform is for mobile game developers and publishers to create and offer retention and monetization rewards and incentives to gamers

AcQyr eXchange (QX) today announced the release of its end-to-end cash back and loyalty rewards SaaS platform for mobile and online game publishers and developers. It is designed to increase gameplay, improve player retention, and grow revenue by providing a superior solution for issuing, exchanging, and redeeming in-game rewards for cash.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

NetDragon Appoints its First Virtual CEO

NetDragon Websoft Holdings Limited ("NetDragon" or "the Company", Hong Kong Stock Code: 777), a global leader in building internet communities, is pleased to announce that Ms. Tang Yu, an AI-powered virtual humanoid robot, has been appointed as the Rotating CEO of its flagship subsidiary, Fujian NetDragon Websoft Co., Ltd. The appointment is a move to pioneer the use of AI to transform corporate management and leapfrog operational efficiency to a new level.

NetDragon Websoft Holdings Limited Logo (PRNewsfoto/NetDragon Websoft Holdings Limi)

Tang Yu's appointment highlights the Company's "AI + management" strategy and represents a major milestone of the Company towards being a "Metaverse organization". Tang Yu will streamline process flow, enhance quality of work tasks, and improve speed of execution. Tang Yu will also serve as a real-time data hub and analytical tool to support rational decision-making in daily operations, as well as to enable a more effective risk management system. In addition, Tang Yu is expected to play a critical role in the development of talents and ensuring a fair and efficient workplace for all employees.

Dr. Dejian Liu , Chairman of NetDragon, commented, "We believe AI is the future of corporate management, and our appointment of Ms. Tang Yu represents our commitment to truly embrace the use of AI to transform the way we operate our business, and ultimately drive our future strategic growth. Looking forward, we will continue to expand on our algorithms behind Tang Yu to build an open, interactive and highly transparent management model as we gradually transform to a metaverse-based working community, which will enable us to attract a much broader base of talents worldwide and put us in a position to achieve bigger goals."

About NetDragon Websoft Holdings Limited

NetDragon Websoft Holdings Limited (HKSE: 0777) is a global leader in building internet communities with a long track record of developing and scaling multiple internet and mobile platforms that impact hundreds of millions of users, including previous establishments of China's first online gaming portal, 17173.com, and China's most influential smartphone app store platform, 91 Wireless.

Established in 1999, NetDragon is one of the most reputable and well-known online game developers in China with a history of successful game titles including Eudemons Online , Heroes Evolved , Conquer Online and Under Oath . In recent years, NetDragon has also started to scale its online education business on the back of management's vision to create the largest global online learning community, and to bring true integrated blended learning solutions to every school around the world.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/netdragon-appoints-its-first-virtual-ceo-301613062.html

SOURCE NetDragon Websoft Holdings Limited

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

