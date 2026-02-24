Gabelli Hosts 17th Annual Specialty Chemicals Symposium

Gabelli Hosts 17th Annual Specialty Chemicals Symposium

Gabelli Funds will host its 17th Annual Specialty Chemicals Symposium in Midtown Manhattan, New York City on Thursday, March 19, 2026. The event will feature discussions with leading companies and organizations across the specialty chemicals ecosystem, with an emphasis on industry dynamics, current trends, and business fundamentals, as well as Specialty Chemicals investing.

Attendees will also have the opportunity to participate in one-on-one meetings with management teams, available upon request. For those who cannot attend in person, access to the symposium will be available via webcast. Investors should contact their Gabelli relationship manager for more information or click on the registration link below. Prospective attendees can learn more about the symposium on our website.

Presenting Companies:

Arq, Inc. (NASDAQ: ARQ)* Magnera Corporation (NYSE: MAGN)
   
Ashland Global (NYSE: ASH) Minerals Technologies (NYSE: MTX)
   
BASF SE (XETRA: BAS.DE) Olin Corporation (NYSE: OLN)
   
The Chemours Company (NYSE: CC) Orion S.A. (NYSE: OEC)
   
Ecolab Inc. (NYSE: ECL)* Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE: RYAM)
   
Ingevity Corporation (NYSE: NGVT) The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE: SHW)*
   
Lithium Americas (NYSE: LAC)* Standard Lithium Ltd. (NYSE: SLI)
   
LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE: LXU)  


*Indicates Virtual Attendance

Click here for more details on the 17th Annual Specialty Chemicals Symposium or scan the QR code.

Gabelli Funds

Contact

Rosemarie Morbelli, CFA Wayne Pinsent, CFA Jordan Pivarnik
Research Analyst Research Analyst Client Relations
P: 914-921-7757 P: 914-921-8352 P: 914-921-7781
E: rmorbelli@gabelli.com E: wpinsent@gabelli.com E: jpivarnik@gabelli.com


Gabelli Funds, LLC is a registered investment adviser with the Securities and Exchange Commission and is a wholly owned subsidiary of GAMCO Investors, Inc.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a6cba853-5451-453a-b210-9dfd495b8dab


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

lithium-americaslactsx-lacnyse-lacplatinum-investing
LAC
The Conversation (0)
Lithium Americas

Lithium Americas

Keep Reading...
CoTec Holdings Corp. Publishes Updated Corporate Presentation

CoTec Holdings Corp. Publishes Updated Corporate Presentation

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA / ACCESS Newswire / February 19, 2026 / CoTec Holdings Corp. (TSXV:CTH,OTC:CTHCF)(OTCQB:CTHCF) ("CoTec" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the publication of its updated February 2026 corporate presentation, available on the Company's website at www.cotec.ca.The... Keep Reading...
Equity Metals Exhibiting at the 2026 PDAC

Equity Metals Exhibiting at the 2026 PDAC

Equity Metals Corporation (TSXV: EQTY,OTC:EQMEF) (FSE: EGSD) (OTCQB: EQMEF) ("Equity" or the "Company") is pleased to advise that it will be exhibiting at the annual 2026 Prospectors & Development Association of Canada (PDAC) Convention, the world's premier mineral exploration & mining event.To... Keep Reading...
LaFleur Minerals Reports Assay Results Highlighting 2.05 g/t Au over 158.25 metres, Confirming Strong Gold Continuity at Swanson Gold Project

LaFleur Minerals Reports Assay Results Highlighting 2.05 g/t Au over 158.25 metres, Confirming Strong Gold Continuity at Swanson Gold Project

LaFleur Minerals Inc. (CSE: LFLR,OTC:LFLRF) (OTCQB: LFLRF) (FSE: 3WK0) ("LaFleur Minerals" or the "Company") is pleased to announce drilling assay results from 12 validation drill holes completed at its Swanson Gold Deposit, as well as 28 additional regional exploration drill holes on the larger... Keep Reading...
New Age Metals Releases Sustainability Report for 2024-2025

New Age Metals Releases Sustainability Report for 2024-2025

(TheNewswire) February 2nd, 2026 - TheNewswire - Rockport, Ontario - New Age Metals Inc. (TSX.V: NAM; OTCQB: NMTLF; FSE: P7J.F) ("NAM" or "Company") is pleased to announce its ESG/Sustainability Report for the year 2024-2025. The scope of this Report encompasses NAM's newly acquired Newfoundland... Keep Reading...
Equity Metals Provides Corporate Update

Equity Metals Provides Corporate Update

Equity Metals Corporation (TSXV: EQTY,OTC:EQMEF) ("Equity" or the "Company") announces that the following incumbent directors were re-elected at the Company's annual general meeting held on January 28, 2026: Joseph A. Kizis, Jr., Lawrence Page, K.C., Killian Ruby, Courtney Shearer and John Kerr.... Keep Reading...
4 Platinum Uses for Investors to Know

4 Platinum Uses for Investors to Know

Platinum may be rare, but it is the third most-traded precious metal in the world, behind gold and silver. The world’s platinum demand varies widely across many sectors. Most notably, platinum metal is used in autocatalysts and jewelry, as well as for medical and industrial purposes. Those... Keep Reading...
SIGMA LITHIUM JOINS VICE PRESIDENTIAL TRADE MISSION TO CHINA IN BEIJING; PARTICIPATES IN ASPEN INSTITUTE-COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY GLOBAL ENERGY FORUM IN BRAZIL

SIGMA LITHIUM JOINS VICE PRESIDENTIAL TRADE MISSION TO CHINA IN BEIJING; PARTICIPATES IN ASPEN INSTITUTE-COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY GLOBAL ENERGY FORUM IN BRAZIL

HIGHLIGHTS Sigma Lithium has been honored with the participation in a trade mission to China invited by ApexBrasil, the export and investment trade agency of the Brazilian Government, from June 5 – 7 th , during COSBAN, to mark the 50 th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the countries... Keep Reading...
SIGMA LITHIUM ANNOUNCES LOADING 22,000t SHIPMENT TO LX INTERNATIONAL AT PREMIUM FIXED FORMULA: 9% OF LME LITHIUM HYDROXIDE

SIGMA LITHIUM ANNOUNCES LOADING 22,000t SHIPMENT TO LX INTERNATIONAL AT PREMIUM FIXED FORMULA: 9% OF LME LITHIUM HYDROXIDE

HIGHLIGHTS Sigma Lithium announces the loading of its ninth shipment, totaling 22,000 tonnes of its high purity Quintuple Zero Green lump lithium concentrate ("Quintuple Zero Green Lithium"), at the Port of Vitoria. The shipment was sold to LX International, formerly known as LG International.... Keep Reading...
SIGMA LITHIUM REPORTS 1Q 2024 RESULTS: MAY SHIPMENT PRICED AT $1,290, INCREASED 25% FROM 1Q; PRODUCTION COSTS AT $397/t, 2ND LOWEST IN INDUSTRY

SIGMA LITHIUM REPORTS 1Q 2024 RESULTS: MAY SHIPMENT PRICED AT $1,290, INCREASED 25% FROM 1Q; PRODUCTION COSTS AT $397/t, 2ND LOWEST IN INDUSTRY

FIRST QUARTER 2024 HIGHLIGHTS ($ USD) Strengthened commercial position in May, achieving a premium price of USD $1,290 /t, at a fixed formula of 9% of lithium hydroxide quoted at LME, delivering: 11% price increase from April 25% price increase from 1Q24 realized sales price (USD $930 /t or... Keep Reading...
SIGMA LITHIUM TO RELEASE FIRST QUARTER 2024 RESULTS MAY 16, 2024, BEFORE MARKET OPEN

SIGMA LITHIUM TO RELEASE FIRST QUARTER 2024 RESULTS MAY 16, 2024, BEFORE MARKET OPEN

Sigma Lithium Corporation (" Sigma Lithium " or the " Company ") (NASDAQ: SGML, BVMF: S2GM34, TSXV: SGML) a leading global lithium producer dedicated to powering the next generation of electric vehicles with carbon neutral, socially and environmentally sustainable lithium concentrate, announces... Keep Reading...
SIGMA LITHIUM INCREASES PROVEN & PROBABLE OPEN PIT MINERAL RESERVE BY 40% TO 77Mt EXTENDING OPERATIONS TO 25 YEARS

SIGMA LITHIUM INCREASES PROVEN & PROBABLE OPEN PIT MINERAL RESERVE BY 40% TO 77Mt EXTENDING OPERATIONS TO 25 YEARS

HIGHLIGHTS Sigma Lithium is increasing its Proven and Probable Reserve balance by 40% to 77.0 million tonnes from 54.8 million tonnes. The entirety of this mineral Reserve balance is feasible through low-cost, open pit, mining operations, consolidating the Company 's position as a low-cost... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

Forte Minerals Corp Exhibits at PDAC 2026, Highlighting the Alto Ruri Project's High-Grade Potential Near Barrick's Pierina Mine

NextSource Materials Announces Closing of $25 Million LIFE Offering to Advance UAE Battery Anode Facility

Angkor Resources Commences Trenching Program At CZ Gold Prospect, Ratanakiri Province, Cambodia

Related News

copper investing

Faraday Copper Signs LOI to Acquire BHP’s San Manuel Mine in Arizona

rare earth investing

Brazil, India Ink Rare Earths Pact to Expand Supply Chain Cooperation

base metals investing

Forte Minerals Corp Exhibits at PDAC 2026, Highlighting the Alto Ruri Project's High-Grade Potential Near Barrick's Pierina Mine

battery metals investing

NextSource Materials Announces Closing of $25 Million LIFE Offering to Advance UAE Battery Anode Facility

oil and gas investing

Angkor Resources Commences Trenching Program At CZ Gold Prospect, Ratanakiri Province, Cambodia

base metals investing

Corcel Exploration Announces Grant of Permit and Commencement of IP Survey at Yuma King Project

base metals investing

Canadian Securities Exchange Approves Gold Runner Exploration's Option to Acquire the Golden Girl Property from the B-ALL Syndicate in British Columbia's Prolific Golden Triangle