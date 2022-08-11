Lithium Investing News

Allkem Limited (ASX|TSX: AKE) ("Allkem" or "the Company") will release its Full Year Results on Thursday, 25 August 2022.

Managing Director and CEO, Mr. Martín Pérez de Solay and CFO, Neil Kaplan will conduct a live webcast briefing at 09:00 am AEST (Brisbane, Sydney, Melbourne) on the same day.

To pre-register your details and join the webcast briefing, please follow the link on the homepage of Allkem's website, www.allkem.co . Written questions may be submitted via the webcast and playback of the briefing and Q&A session will also be available on the company's website.

This release was authorised by Mr Martin Perez de Solay, CEO and Managing Director of Allkem Limited.



Allkem Limited

ABN 31 112 589 910

Level 35, 71 Eagle St
Brisbane, QLD 4000 		Investor Relations & Media Enquiries

Andrew Barber
M: + 61 418 783 701 E: Andrew.Barber@allkem.co

Phoebe Lee
P: +61 7 3064 3600 E : Phoebe.Lee@allkem.co 		Connect



info@allkem.co
+61 7 3064 3600
www.allkem.co


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Allkem LtdAKE:CAASX:AKELithium Investing
AKE:CA
June 2022 Quarterly Activities Report

June 2022 Quarterly Activities Report

Allkem Limited (ASX|TSX: " AKE" the " Company" ) provides an update on its global lithium portfolio, business activities and financial position 1 as at 30 June 2022.

HIGHLIGHTS
OPERATIONS

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
June Quarter Results Briefing

June Quarter Results Briefing

Allkem Limited (ASX|TSX: AKE) ("Allkem" or "the Company") will release its June Quarter Activities Report on Wednesday, 20 July 2022.

Managing Director and CEO, Mr. Martín Pérez de Solay and Chief Sales and Marketing Officer, Christian Barbier will conduct a live webcast briefing at 10:00 am AEST (Brisbane, Sydney, Melbourne) on the same day.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Livent Corporation

Livent Corporation

Livent is a pure-play lithium producer that was formed when FMC spun off its lithium business in October 2018. Livent should benefit from increased lithium demand via higher electric vehicle adoption, as lithium is a key component of EV batteries. The company's low-cost lithium carbonate production comes from brine resources in Argentina. Livent also operates downstream lithium hydroxide conversion plants in the United States and China and has a 50% stake in a fully integrated Canadian lithium project.

Allkem Ltd

Allkem Ltd

Allkem Ltd formerly Orocobre Ltd is an industrial chemical and mineral exploration company. It explores and develops lithium, potash, and salar mineral deposits. The company's segments are Corporate, Borax, and Olaroz. The majority of the company's revenue is derived from the Olaroz segment. Its products are classified into minerals, refined products and boric acid used in various markets from agriculture, ceramics, glass, gold assay and smelting fluxes, wood protection and a variety of specialty applications. The company generates maximum revenue from Olaroz segment.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera S.A.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera S.A.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile is a Chilean commodities producer with significant operations in lithium ( primarily used in batteries for electric vehicles and energy storage systems), specialty and standard potassium fertilizers, iodine ( primarily used in X-ray contrast media), and solar salts. The company extracts these materials through its high-quality caliche ore and salt brine deposits. SQM is also developing a hard rock lithium project in Australia.

Ganfeng Lithium Co Ltd - Class H

Ganfeng Lithium Co Ltd - Class H

Ganfeng Lithium Co Ltd focuses on the development, manufacture, and sale of deep processed lithium products, lithium new materials, lithium power and energy storage batteries, lithium resources and lithium battery recycling, and others. The company's operating segment includes Lithium metal and compound, Lithium battery, and Lithium ore resource and others. It generates maximum revenue from the Lithium metal and compound segment. Lithium metal and compound segment manufacture and sale of lithium products and rendering of processing services. Geographically, it derives most of its revenue from Mainland China.

Albemarle Corporation

Albemarle Corporation

Albemarle is the world's largest lithium producer. Our outlook for robust lithium demand is predicated upon increased demand for electric vehicle batteries. Albemarle produces lithium from its salt brine deposits in Chile and the U.S. and its hard rock joint venture mines in Australia. Albemarle is also a global leader in the production of bromine, used in flame retardants. The company is also a major producer of oil refining catalysts.

Exceptional Manna Drilling Results Include 24m @ 1.03% Li2o

Exceptional Manna Drilling Results Include 24m @ 1.03% Li2o

SIGNIFICANT EXTENSION TO RESOURCE ALONG STRIKE AND DOWN DIP

Growing multi-asset West Australian lithium company Global Lithium Resources Limited (ASX: GL1, “Global Lithium” or “the Company”) is pleased to announce that the Reverse Circulation (RC) drilling program at the Manna Lithium Project has returned the largest single intercept of a Lithium Bearing Pegmatite in the project’s history.

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News

×