Fury Reports Infill Drill Results; Returns High Grade at Eau Claire Including 14.41 g/t over 3.92 Metres

Fury Gold Mines Limited (TSX and NYSE American: FURY) ("Fury" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the third batch of assay results from its ongoing Phase 2 drill program at the Eau Claire Gold Project, located in the Eeyou Istchee Territory in the James Bay region of northern Quebec. The Phase 2 program comprises approximately 15,000 to 25,000 metres (m) of drilling focused on upgrading inferred mineral resources to higher-confidence mineral resources categories.

All drill holes reported in this release targeted areas currently classified as inferred mineral resources, with results continuing to demonstrate strong continuity of gold mineralization throughout the deposit, which support the Company's ongoing resource conversion objectives.

Significant drill highlights include:

  • Hole 26EC-125 intersected 14.41 grams per tonne (g/t) gold over 3.92 m and 7.74 g/t gold over 1.96 m (Figure 2); the most significant result from the third batch of assays;
  • Hole 26EC-118 intersected 4.49 g/t gold over 2.94 m and 7.74 g/t gold over 1.96 m, with hole 26EC-129 returning 2.07 g/t gold over 4.94 m and 10.35 g/t gold over 0.99 m (Figure 3); holes 26EC-118 and 26EC-129 were completed within the same mineralized zone, located approximately 250 m and 190 m up-dip, respectively, from hole 26EC-115;
  • Hole 26EC-115 intersected 2.88 g/t gold over 8.00 m and 4.19 g/t gold over 4.00 m; these are final results that complete initial results previously reported (see news release dated July 13, 2026); and
  • Hole 26EC-120 intersected 5.07 g/t gold over 6.00 m, including 10.20 g/t gold over 1.00 m (Figure 4).
  • 15,047 m (or 35 holes) for the Phase 2 Eau Claire program has been drilled.

"These latest results continue to confirm the continuity and quality of the mineralization as we work to convert inferred mineral resources into higher-confidence mineral resource categories," commented Tim Clark, CEO of Fury. "The consistency of mineralization across multiple zones, combined with several high-grade intercepts, further strengthens our confidence in the Eau Claire deposit as we move towards pre-feasibility in 2027."

Table 1: Recent Drill Highlights

Hole ID From To Drilled
Thickness (m) 		True
Thickness (m)		 Au (g/t)
26EC-115
 650.5 651.5 1.0 1.00 4.54
660.5 662.0 1.5 1.50 3.21
699.5 700.5 1.0 1.00 7.16
703.0 707.0 4.0 4.00 1.47
715.0 723.0 8.0 8.00 2.88
726.0 730.0 4.0 4.00 4.19
26EC-117
 341.5 343.0 1.5 1.45 2.98
361.0 362.5 1.5 1.45 5.27
422.5 424.0 1.5 1.46 1.61
26EC-118
 20.5 22.0 1.5 1.44 3.73
310.0 313.0 3.0 2.94 4.49
316.0 318.5 2.5 2.45 2.35
323.0 325.0 2.0 1.96 7.74
26EC-120
 203.5 204.5 1.0 1.00 2.84
287.0 293.0 6.0 6.00 5.07
302.0 303.0 1.0 1.00 10.20
371.5 373.0 1.5 1.50 1.34
383.5 384.5 1.0 1.00 4.53
26EC-121
 271.5 273.0 1.5 1.44 4.38
309.0 310.5 1.5 1.44 1.98
316.5 319.5 3.0 2.89 2.42
373.0 374.5 1.5 1.45 1.82
26EC-125
 332.0 333.0 1.0 0.98 2.48
347.0 351.0 4.0 3.92 14.41
365.0 367.0 2.0 1.96 7.74
382.5 384.5 2.0 1.96 3.12
415.5 417.0 1.5 1.48 3.91
443.0 444.5 1.5 1.48 1.44
26EC-127
 325.5 326.5 1.0 0.99 9.84
343.0 345.0 2.0 1.97 4.10
377.5 378.5 1.0 0.99 2.96
385.5 387.5 2.0 1.98 4.45
26EC-128 317.5 318.5 1.0 0.99 3.85
26EC-129
 367.0 372.0 5.0 4.94 2.07
377.0 378.0 1.0 0.99 3.94
396.0 397.0 1.0 0.99 10.35
420.0 421.0 1.0 0.99 2.19
431.0 432.0 1.0 0.99 2.33


Phase 2 drilling is aimed at converting inferred mineral resources into higher-confidence mineral resources categories and expanding the indicated mineral resource. To date, 35 drill holes totalling approximately 15,047 metres have been completed, of which five holes were abandoned. Assay results are currently available for 22 holes totalling 11,423 metres.

Long section of the Eau Claire Deposit looking north showing the locations of the completed and current drill holes in relation to the block model.

Figure 1: Long section of the Eau Claire Deposit looking north showing the locations of the completed and current drill holes in relation to the block model.

Eau Claire – Section 26EC-125 and 26EC-127.

Figure 2: Eau Claire – Section 26EC-125 and 26EC-127.

Section 26EC-115, 26EC-117, 26EC-118, 26EC- and 26EC-129

Figure 3: Section 26EC-115, 26EC-117, 26EC-118, 26EC- and 26EC-129

Eau Claire – Section 26EC-120

Figure 4: Eau Claire – Section 26EC-120

Valérie Doyon, P.Geo, VP, Geology at Fury, is a "qualified person" within the meaning of Canadian mineral projects disclosure standards instrument 43-101 and has reviewed and approved the technical disclosures in this press release.

Sampling and Assaying Disclosure

Analytical samples for the Drill Program were taken by sawing HQ diameter core into equal halves on site with one half sent to ALS Chemex in Val D'or, Quebec, Canada for preparation and analysis. All samples were assayed using a 50 g nominal weight fire with assay atomic absorption finish (Au-AA24) and multi-element four acid digest ICP-AES/ICP-MS method (ME-MS61). Where Au-AA24 results were greater than 10 ppm by Au-AA24 were re-assayed with 50 g nominal weight fire assay with gravimetric finish (Au-GRA22). QA/QC programs using internal standard samples and blanks, field and lab duplicates, and lab standards and blanks indicate good overall accuracy and precision.

About Fury Gold Mines Limited

Fury Gold Mines Limited is a well-financed Canadian-focused exploration company advancing its 100% owned Eau Claire gold project towards development. The Company holds a 5.8% equity position in Contango Silver and Gold Inc. and is led by a management team and board of directors with proven success in financing and advancing exploration assets, Fury intends to grow its gold portfolio through rigorous project evaluation and exploration excellence. Fury is committed to upholding the highest industry standards for corporate governance, environmental stewardship, community engagement and sustainable mining. For more information on Fury Gold Mines, visit www.furygoldmines.com.

For further information on Fury Gold Mines Limited, please contact:

Salisha Ilyas, Investor Relations
Tel: (844) 601-0841
Email: info@furygoldmines.com
Website: www.furygoldmines.com

Forward-Looking Statements and Additional Cautionary Language

This news release includes certain statements that may be deemed to be "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities laws, which statements relate to the future exploration operations of the Company and may include other statements that are not historical facts. Specific forward-looking statements contained in this news release includes information relating to the Company's ongoing exploration program at the Eau Claire project.

Although the Company believes that the assumptions and expectations reflected in those forward-looking statements were reasonable at the time such statements were made, there can be no certainty that such assumptions and expectations will prove to be materially correct. Mineral exploration is a high-risk enterprise.

Readers should refer to the risks discussed in the Company's Annual Information Form and MD&A for the year ended December 31, 2025 and subsequent continuous disclosure filings with the Canadian Securities Administrators available at www.sedarplus.ca and the Company's Annual Report available at www.sec.gov. Readers should not place heavy reliance on forward-looking information, which is inherently uncertain.

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e6b2814a-445d-4226-aafc-12a0c426efd1

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d26c6b45-1462-4718-8e05-ab6887b03b9a

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/7435839a-1225-45ea-b5d2-9308e6c0b548

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/bdf90c34-23b1-4603-9ae9-7e0ef49e04b6


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Fury Gold MinesFURY:CCTSX:FURYgold investing
FURY:CC
The Conversation (0)
Equity Metals

Equity Metals

Keep Reading...
Peruvian Metals Provides Progress Update on Mercedes Au-Ag Property with Assay Results from the Newly Sampled Kelly Vein

Peruvian Metals Provides Progress Update on Mercedes Au-Ag Property with Assay Results from the Newly Sampled Kelly Vein

Peruvian Metals Corp. (TSXV: PER,OTC:DUVNF) (OTC Pink: DUVNF) ("Peruvian Metals or the Company") is pleased to provide an update on the progress made by the Company in 2026 on the Mercedes Silver-Gold property ("Mercedes" or the "Property"). The Company acquired a 50% interest in San Maurizo... Keep Reading...
Stacked gold bars with rising graph and text reads: "Weekly Editor’s Picks."

Editor's Picks: Gold, Silver Prices Jump on Treasury's Surprise Move, What's Next?

The gold price kept rising this week, breaking through the US$4,600 per ounce level. Silver was on the move as well, pushing past US$69 per ounce.A slew of drivers for both precious metals emerged during the period, but what's attracting the most attention is an announcement from the US... Keep Reading...
Flow Metals (CSE:FWM)

Flow Metals

Keep Reading...
A wooden plank balances on a cylinder labeled "BALANCE" with balls marked "RISK" and "REWARD" against a yellow background.

What Mining's "Legendary" Investors Do Differently

At first glance, “legendary” resource investors don’t look that different from everyone else. They still miss trades, sit through drawdowns and argue about macro. What separates them is less about stock picking and more about how they think, structure their portfolios and behave when markets are... Keep Reading...
John Rubino, gold and silver bars.

John Rubino: Gold, Silver Bull Run Not Over, Expect "Dramatic" Prices

John Rubino, who writes a newsletter on Substack, shares his long-term outlook for gold and silver, saying that this year's price run and pullback are not the end of the bull market. "I think the numbers that we'll start seeing for gold and silver will be dramatic compared to today's numbers,"... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

QIMC Drills New Company Record of 27.8% Clean Natural Hydrogen at Just 374 Metres at Bennett Hill, Nova Scotia

Nine Mile Metals DDH WD-26-07 Intersects High Grade VMS Zones Including 24m of 2.77% Cu-Eq and 9.2m of 4.14% Cu-Eq

NevGold Expands Recent Mineral Resource Estimate With First 2026 Drillholes; 1.16% Antimony Over 3.0 Meters Within 1.38 g/t AuEq Over 50.3 Meters From Surface

SAGA Metals Completes Mineral Resource Estimate Drill Program at Radar Critical Minerals Project in Labrador

Related News

QIMC Drills New Company Record of 27.8% Clean Natural Hydrogen at Just 374 Metres at Bennett Hill, Nova Scotia

copper investing

Nine Mile Metals DDH WD-26-07 Intersects High Grade VMS Zones Including 24m of 2.77% Cu-Eq and 9.2m of 4.14% Cu-Eq

precious metals investing

NevGold Expands Recent Mineral Resource Estimate With First 2026 Drillholes; 1.16% Antimony Over 3.0 Meters Within 1.38 g/t AuEq Over 50.3 Meters From Surface

battery metals investing

SAGA Metals Completes Mineral Resource Estimate Drill Program at Radar Critical Minerals Project in Labrador

precious metals investing

Graycliff Shakespeare Drilling Update

precious metals investing

Halcones Precious Metals Announces Extension of Polaris Project Option Commitment

precious metals investing

GoldInxs Strengthens Corporate Development and Investor Communications with Key Appointment and ICG Engagement