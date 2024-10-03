Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Golden Mile Resources

Further Highly Encouraging Results from Pearl Copper Project in Arizona, USA

Golden Mile Resources Ltd (“Golden Mile”; “the Company”; ASX: “G88”) is pleased to announce the portable X-Ray Fluorescent (pXRF) results from the preliminary field mapping at the Ford Prospect, contained within the Pearl Copper Project (“the Project”). The polymetallic Ford Mine mineralisation is exposed at the surface within an eight-metre wide fault zone. Within this zone is visible copper mineralisation within a broader, intensely iron oxide alteration zone.

VISIBLE COPPER MINERALISATION AT FORD PROSPECT

  • Mapping revealed an intensely altered eight-meter-wide fault zone with visible malachite (hydrated copper carbonate) mineralization.
  • Significant pXRF Results highlight the polymetallic potential including:
    • Copper values up to 13.4%
    • Lead values up to 1.29%
    • Zinc values up to 7.22%

Figure 1: Ford fault structure. Intense iron and clay alteration with pXRF results. Approximately 528,613mE, and 3618522mN (UTM Zone12, NAD83)

The alteration zone was mapped and supported by a total of ten pXRF readings (Figure 1). Copper (Cu) ranged from 0.02% up to 13.4%, lead (Pb) ranged from 0.08% to 1.3%, and zinc (Zn) ranged from 0.04% to 7.2%.

Golden Mile’s Managing Director Damon Dormer commented: “These exceptional preliminary results underscore the high-grade potential and polymetallic nature of the Ford Prospect. The pXRF readings are consistent with historical data, further strengthening our confidence in the project’s exploration potential. We look forward to advancing Ford as a key drill target alongside the Odyssey Prospect”

These pXRF results were attained by Golden Mile personnel utilising an Olympus Vanta Instrument pXRF, Model VMR-CCC-G3-A. All readings were 30 second, three beam spot readings directly on outcropping, in situ material. A total of 10 readings were taken in close proximity to each other across the mineralised zone.

Table 1: Ford Prospect In-field pXRF readings from outcrop (coordinates in UTM Zone 12 (NAD83))

Cautionary Statement on pXRF. pXRF (Portable X-Ray Fluorescence) results that are announced in this report are from uncrushed rock-chip samples that are preliminary only. The use of pXRF is an indication only, of the order of magnitude of further rock chip assay results. This first pass assessment was for due diligence purposes only, during the exclusivity period of the Binding Term Sheet. It should be noted that these values are not formal assays and are effectively estimates of grade only and are thus used only as a guide for follow-up, detailed and systematic mapping and sampling programs.

These results are highly encouraging and indicate the presence of significant grades of copper, lead, and zinc. This area will undergo detailed lithological and structural mapping, followed by systematic rock-chip and channel sampling. These steps will precede an upcoming drilling program aimed at unlocking the full potential of the Ford Prospect.


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Golden Mile Resources, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

