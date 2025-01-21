North Bay Resources Inc. (the " Company " or " North Bay ") (OTC: NBRI) is pleased to announce it has entered into a share purchase agreement to acquire an additional 14.5% of the Bishop Gold Mill (the " Mill "), bringing total ownership to 70%. The 96 ton per day mill is located north of Bishop, California. The Company has recently acquired and installed additional gold extraction equipment including centrifuge in a gravity primary position ( see press release dated January 10, 2025 ) based on a December 2024 metallurgical study ( see press release dated December 16, 2024 ) showing a 97% recovery of gold, with head grade of 0,9 ounces per ton, from its Fran Gold Project.
Further High-Grade Gold to 50g/t Au at Music Well
Augustus Minerals (ASX: AUG; Augustus or the Company) is pleased to announce the results of rock chips collected during a field trip to the Clifton East prospect within the Companies Music Well project.
Assays have been received from rock chips collected in December 2024 at the Clifton East Prospect.
- 21 rock chips were collected at Clifton East, assays include:
- 50.3g/t Au, 45g/t Ag (ARK000064),
- 9.73g/t Au, 1g/t Ag (ARK000066),
- 8.95g/t Au, 0.12g/t Ag (ARK000076),
- 4.57g/t Au, 3g/t Ag (ARK000074),
- 1.67g/t Au, 0.1g/t Ag (ARK000123).
- The new rock chips support the previous rock chips which included1:
- 20.1g/t Au (110657),
- 7.86g/t Au (110658),
- 7.86g/t Au (FSMWR085),
- 1.71g/t Au (FSMWR139).
- The rock chips have defined a 500m long east-northeast trend of gold anomalism that is coincident with a linear zone of demagnetization within the host granitoids.
- Several rock chips were collected during the field trip from other areas with a high of 3.59g/t Au (ARK000108) from the Bulls Head target.
- Next Steps at Clifton East:
- Geological mapping and sampling have re-commenced, and AC/RC drilling is being planned.
- An artificial intelligence/machine learning (AI) enhanced targeting study is in progress. Results of this study are expected in Q1 2025.
Andrew Ford, GM Exploration
“The new rock chips from the Clifton East prospect, combined with the recent assays from St Patrick’s Well and other regional targets continue to illustrate the potential of this under- explored portion of the Leonora-Laverton District. The Augustus geology team returned to site on the 20th of January to continue the mapping and sampling program.”
Figure 1: Regional Tenement Packages and Gold Projects
Background
Augustus Minerals Limited( ASX: AUG) holds the exploration licenses and applications comprising the Music Well Gold Project (“Project”) located 35km north of Leonora in the Leonora/Laverton Greenstone Belt of Western Australia.
Comprising ten granted exploration licences covering an area of 1,345km2, making the Project one of the largest exploration packages in the region (Figures 1 and 2).
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Augustus Minerals, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
North Bay Resources Acquires 70% Interest in the Bishop Gold Mill, Inyo County, California
The Company has entered into an agreement with the note holder, CMC Metals Ltd. (TSXV: CMB) ("CMC"), and the current minority owner 1436132 BC Ltd., a private Canadian company, to acquire an additional 14.5% of 0877887 BC Ltd. ("087") for a total interest of 70%. The primary asset of 087 is the Bishop Gold Mill. Within this transaction, North Bay acquires a total interest of 70% of 087, in addition to prior payments and issuances to date, by assuming the amended cash payments and common share transfers to CMC as follows:
Cash Payments:
- $12,500 payable on signing
- $12,500 payable on February 15, 2025
- $12,500 payable on April 1, 2025
- $50,000 payable on July 7, 2025
- $25,000 payable August 15, 2025
- $50,000 payable September 25, 2025
Share Payments:
- $200,000 CAD in common shares of North Bay to be delivered on signing at a foreign exchange rate CAD/USD of $0.70 and share price of $0.0009 totaling 155,555,556 Restricted Shares subject to a minimum hold period of 1 year and representing approximately 2% of shares outstanding.
These are the final payments due under the Purchase Agreement and upon completion CMC will no longer hold a security interest in the Mill. North Bay will remain the Operator. The Company CEO, Jared Lazerson, is the CEO and a shareholder of 1436132 B.C. Ltd, but has no affiliation with CMC.
Corporate Update
The Company has entered an agreement with Investing News Network for media services at a rate of $2,500 CAD per month for 1 year effective March 1, 2025. The Company has amended an agreement with the Sabean Group for media services from $20,000 per month to $10,000 per month effective January 1, 2025.
On behalf of the Board of Directors of
North Bay ResourceS INC.
Jared Lazerson
CEO
info@northbay-resources.com
northbay-resources.com
X: @NorthBayRes
YouTube: North Bay Resources - YouTube
LinkedIn: North Bay Resources Inc | LinkedIn
This news release may contain certain "Forward-Looking Statements" within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and applicable Canadian securities laws.
News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia
Agnico Eagle and O3 Mining Issue Final Reminder to Tender to Agnico Eagle's All Cash 58% Premium Offer Expiring January 23, 2025
- Offer is expiring on January 23, 2025
- Agnico is committed to the Offer at $1.67 in cash, which represents a 58% premium to O3 Mining's closing price on December 11, 2024
- 39% of outstanding shares of O3 Mining signed lock-up agreements to tender to the Offer
- Offer unanimously recommended by Board and Special Committee of O3 Mining
- Questions or Need Assistance? Contact Laurel Hill Advisory Group at 1-877-452-7184 or email assistance@laurelhill.com
Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE: AEM) (TSX: AEM) ("Agnico Eagle") and O3 Mining Inc. (TSXV: OIII) (OTCQX: OIIIF) ("O3 Mining") provide O3 Mining shareholders with a final reminder to tender to Agnico Eagle's friendly all cash offer to acquire 100% of the common shares of O3 Mining ("Common Shares") at $1.67 per share (the "Offer"), which is expiring on January 23, 2025 at 11:59 pm (EST) .
Tender Shares for Prompt Payment
O3 Mining shareholders are strongly encouraged to tender their Common Shares to the Offer prior to January 23, 2025 to ensure prompt receipt of the Offer price of $1.67 per Common Share. If the conditions to the Offer are satisfied or waived by the expiry time, Agnico Eagle will take-up and pay for any Common Shares tendered prior to expiry by January 28, 2025 .
All directors and officers of O3 Mining and several of O3 Mining's largest shareholders, representing approximately 39% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares, entered into lock-up agreements under which they agreed to tender their Common Shares to the Offer.
O3 Mining shareholders are encouraged to tender their Common Shares as soon as possible to ensure intermediaries have sufficient time to process their requests. The board of directors of O3 Mining continues to unanimously recommend that O3 Mining shareholders tender their Common Shares to the Offer.
Agnico Eagle's Intentions
Agnico is committed to the Offer at $1.67 . Assuming the 66 2/3% minimum tender condition for the Offer is satisfied or waived, Agnico Eagle intends to complete the Offer and acquire 100% of any remaining Common Shares in a second-step transaction. Agnico Eagle is not required to reach a 90% tender threshold under the Offer to acquire 100% of O3 Mining. The closing of the second-step transaction and the payment for any Common Shares acquired thereunder is not expected to occur before the second quarter of 2025.
How do I tender my Common Shares?
Shareholder Type
How do I tender my Common Shares?
Beneficial Shareholders – Most shareholders
Contact your bank or your broker
Registered Shareholders – You are a
Contact Laurel Hill Advisory Group:
Phone: 1-877-452-7184 (toll-free)
If you have any questions or require any assistance with tendering your Common Shares to the Offer, please contact our Depositary and Information Agent:
Laurel Hill Advisory Group
North American Toll-Free: 1-877-452-7184
Outside North America : +1-416-304-0211
E-mail: assistance@laurelhill.com
Visit us at www.agnicoeagle.com/Offer-for-O3-Mining to receive the most up-to-date information about the Offer.
About O3 Mining Inc.
O3 Mining Inc. is a gold explorer and mine developer in Québec, Canada , adjacent to Agnico Eagle's Canadian Malartic mine. O3 Mining owns a 100% interest in all its properties (128,680 hectares) in Québec. Its principal asset is the Marban Alliance project in Québec, which O3 Mining has advanced over the last five years to the cusp of its next stage of development, with the expectation that the project will deliver long-term benefits to stakeholders.
About Agnico Eagle Mines Limited
Agnico Eagle is a Canadian based and led senior gold mining company and the third largest gold producer in the world, producing precious metals from operations in Canada , Australia , Finland and Mexico , with a pipeline of high-quality exploration and development projects. Agnico Eagle is a partner of choice within the mining industry, recognized globally for its leading environmental, social and governance practices. Agnico Eagle was founded in 1957 and has consistently created value for its shareholders, declaring a cash dividend every year since 1983.
Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information
This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation that is based on current expectations, estimates, projections, and interpretations about future events as at the date of this news release. Forward-looking information and statements are based on estimates of management by O3 Mining and Agnico Eagle, at the time they were made, and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking information or statements.
Forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding: the Offer, including the anticipated timing of expiration, mechanics, take up, funding, completion and settlement; the ability of Agnico Eagle to complete the transactions contemplated by the Offer; the satisfaction or waiver of the conditions to consummate the Offer; a second step transaction pursuant to which Agnico Eagle may acquire 100% of O3 Mining, including the satisfaction or waiver of the conditions to consummate such second step transaction. Material factors or assumptions that were applied in formulating the forward-looking information contained herein include, without limitation, the expectations and beliefs of Agnico Eagle and O3 Mining that all conditions to completion of the Offer will be satisfied or waived; the ability of Agnico Eagle to acquire 100% of the Common Shares in a subsequent transaction; the decision by Agnico Eagle to extend, or not, the expiry time of the Offer; that any conditions to a subsequent second-step transaction will be satisfied or waived. Agnico Eagle and O3 Mining caution that the foregoing list of material factors and assumptions is not exhaustive. Although the forward-looking information contained in this news release is based upon what Agnico Eagle and O3 Mining believe, or believed at the time, to be reasonable expectations and assumptions, there is no assurance that actual results will be consistent with such forward-looking information, as there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended, and neither O3 Mining, nor Agnico Eagle nor any other person assumes responsibility for the accuracy and completeness of any such forward-looking information. No assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct and such forward-looking statements included in this news release should not be unduly relied upon. O3 Mining and Agnico Eagle do not undertake, and assume no obligation, to update or revise any such forward-looking statements or forward-looking information contained herein to reflect new events or circumstances, except as may be required by applicable law. These statements speak only as of the date of this news release.
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release. No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein.
View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/agnico-eagle-and-o3-mining-issue-final-reminder-to-tender-to-agnico-eagles-all-cash-58-premium-offer-expiring-january-23-2025-302355993.html
SOURCE O3 Mining Inc.
View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/January2025/21/c7665.html
News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia
Multiple high-grade gold intercepts confirm 1km mineralised trend at Rockland
Dundas Minerals Limited (ASX: DUN) (“Dundas Minerals”, “Dundas” or “the Company”) is pleased to announce highly encouraging 1 metre sample assay results from its recently completed drilling campaign within granted Mining Lease M 24/974 (‘’Rockland’’), at the Windanya Gold Project.
Highlights
- High grade gold assays from individual 1 metre samples include:
- 6m @ 3.3g/t gold from 78m, including 1m @7.5g/t from 78m, 1m @7.1g/t from 83m (24RKRC005)
- 5m @ 2.3g/t gold from 109m, including 1m @8.1g/t from 113m (24RKRC013)
- 2m @ 5.6g/t gold from 74m, including 1m @9.4g/t from 74m (24RKRC015)
- 2m @ 2.8g/t gold from 130m, including 1m @5.2g/t from 130m (24RKRC022)
- 1m @14.9g/t gold from 80m (24RKRC015)
- 9m @ 1.4g/t gold from 69m (24RKRC012)
- 5m @ 1.4g/t gold from 65m (24RKRC019)
- Assay results indicate a new gold mineralised zone within the Rockland ML at the Windanya Gold Project
- An approximate 1km long trend of significant gold mineralisation
- Detailed three dimensional modelling of these latest results is in progress, and will provide the foundation to plan follow-up drilling
- Assay results from recently completed RC drilling at the Baden-Powell Gold Project are expected within two weeks
Dundas is actively exploring for gold at the Windanya and Baden- Powell gold projects, located adjacent to the Goldfields Highway ~60km north of Kalgoorlie, Western Australia, and ~15km north of the Paddington gold mill.
Assay results from 1 metre sample intervals – Rockland
On 12 December 2024, Dundas Minerals announced the discovery of a new 1 km zone of gold mineralisation from its maiden RC drilling program at Rockland, based on assay results from 4 metre composite samples. Subsequently, individual 1 metre samples relating to the mineralised portions of drill holes were submitted for assay.
Results from these assays highlighted multiple intercepts of high grade gold mineralisation at Rockland, with several gold grades significantly higher than the initial composite samples.
Of the 1 metre samples that were submitted, twenty returned gold assays of greater than 2g/t (Table 1), and 67 samples returned gold assays of between 0.5g/t and 2g/t. Significant gold assay results (above 1 gram per tonne) are provided in Appendix 1.
Importantly, these latest assay results confirms the approximate 1km long trend of significant gold mineralisation at Rockland, and indicates a new gold mineralised zone located between the historic Milford and Windanya North prospects. The mineralisation spans the entire length of the granted Mining Lease, and potentially extends north to the Aquarius gold deposit.
Mineralisation comprises an oxide supergene zone in the deeply weathered mafic host lithologies, above a series of stacked structures interpreted to dip shallowly to moderately to the east in the transitional to fresh rock. As illustrated in Figure 1, gold mineralisation is interpreted as trending north – south, which is consistent with the regional trend.
Detailed three dimensional modelling of these latest results is in progress to assess the orientation of mineralisation in fresh rock (below the oxide zone) and will provide the foundation to plan follow-up drilling.
Commenting on the one metre gold assays from the Rockland drilling, Dundas managing director Shane Volk said:
‘’As indicated by the assay results from the initial 4-metre composite samples, results from these 1- metre samples confirm the presence of wide-spread gold mineralisation within the granted Rockland Mining Lease. In many instances the mineralisation is at relatively shallow depth (100 metres or less), with some very nice high grade results returned in several holes – up to 14.9 grams per tonne.’’
‘’Three dimensional modelling of these latest results is in progress. The latest drilling results, combined with available historical drill data within the lease will enable us to make an updated interpretation of the mineralisation trend and develop an exploration model to assist with the planning of further exploration both within the highly prospective M 24/974 and the broader Windanya Gold Project area.’’
Table 1: Gold Assay Results of 2g/t of greater: Rockland 1m samples
Background: Rockland Mining Lease
On 8 October 2024, Dundas Minerals announced that it had executed an exclusive 12-month option to acquire 100% of granted mining lease (ML) M24/974 (Rockland).
Rockland is strategically situated between the Aquarius and Scorpio gold prosects (Figure 1), where on 6 February 2024, Dundas announced high grade gold intercepts from an initial drilling program, including: Aquarius (3m @ 10.2 g/t from 109m; 2m @ 6.5g/t from 70m); and Scorpio (2m@ 3.2 g/t from 9m; 1m @ 6.5g/t from 49m).
The area comprising the Rockland ML has been subject to historic shallow drilling during the 1980s, which was mostly to a maximum depth of 50m (RAB). Also, a series of RAB holes to a maximum depth of ~90m was drilled in the early 2000s, plus 12 RC holes at the Windanya North prospect. More recently the current tenement owner drilled 3 RC holes at depths between 140m and 173m, also at Windanya North. However, the drilling recently completed by Dundas Minerals is the first to systematically test for gold mineralisation at Rockland to depths beyond 50m.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Dundas Minerals, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Andrew O'Donnell: Gold, Silver, Energy Transition — Where I'm Putting My Money in 2025
Andrew O'Donnell, founder of the Market Mindset, discussed the sectors he's bullish on in 2025, mentioning gold and silver, as well as uranium. He also shared his thoughts on what it will take to bring generalist investors back into the mining sector.
For O'Donnell, cryptocurrency enthusiasm makes it clear that people are willing to put money into high-risk, high-reward sectors — the question is how the resource industry can attract more of this capital.
"All you'd need to do is take a big stance, top down from government, and spend three months to convince people — to reroute the conversation from being 'all extraction is bad' to 'if you want to save the Earth, extraction is the only answer,'" he told the Investing News Network.
For the time being, O'Donnell believes it's important for investors to be selective.
"I think this year could be a very pivotal year — I'm very optimistic that it will be," he said.
"I don't think we'll see the 'all ships will sail' kind of idea that we've seen in the past from juniors. But there are so many, and so many qualified projects that should be doing so much better than they are, and that should give people some hope."
Watch the interview above for more of his thoughts on the topics mentioned above.
Don't forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time updates!
Securities Disclosure: I, Charlotte McLeod, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
Editorial Disclosure: The Investing News Network does not guarantee the accuracy or thoroughness of the information reported in the interviews it conducts. The opinions expressed in these interviews do not reflect the opinions of the Investing News Network and do not constitute investment advice. All readers are encouraged to perform their own due diligence.
