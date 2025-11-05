Freeport Announces Appointment of Cory Stevens as President and Chief Operating Officer - Americas

Freeport (NYSE: FCX) announced today that A. Cory Stevens has been named President and Chief Operating Officer of Freeport Americas, effective December 1, 2025.

Stevens joined Freeport in 1997 and has held multiple leadership roles at the company's North and South America operations and most recently led the team responsible for developing Freeport's smelter project in Indonesia.

He currently leads FCX's centralized technical organization, with responsibility for a broad range of technical support functions across the company, including engineering and construction activities, growth projects, including the high-impact innovative leach initiative, operational support and research and development.

Under the new structure, Stevens' role will be expanded to include responsibility for Freeport's Americas operations.

Josh Olmsted, who has served as Freeport Americas President and Chief Operating Officer since 2020, will continue with the company in a Senior Advisory capacity.

Kathleen Quirk, President and Chief Executive Officer, said, "Cory is a remarkably talented innovator, champion for value creation and a highly respected and inspirational technical leader. His capabilities match up extremely well with Freeport's extensive opportunities for growth in the coming years, and our efforts to adopt innovative approaches to increase copper production in a safe, responsible and cost and capital efficient manner."

Quirk continued: "We are grateful for Josh's important contributions in his five years in the role and his commitment to continuing to support our progress. He built a strong foundation for the future, successfully leading our Americas team during a challenging time in the industry during and following the pandemic."

Stevens has a Bachelor of Science degree in chemical engineering from the New Mexico Institute of Mining and Technology and a Master of Business Administration from Western New Mexico University.

FREEPORT: Foremost in Copper

FCX is a leading international metals company with the objective of being foremost in copper. Headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, FCX operates large, long-lived, geographically diverse assets with significant proven and probable reserves of copper, gold and molybdenum. FCX is one of the world's largest publicly traded copper producers.

FCX's portfolio of assets includes the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia, one of the world's largest copper and gold deposits; and significant operations in North America and South America, including the large-scale Morenci minerals district in Arizona and the Cerro Verde operation in Peru.

By supplying responsibly produced copper, FCX is proud to be a positive contributor to the world well beyond its operational boundaries. Additional information about FCX is available on FCX's website at FCX.com.

Financial Contact:
David P. Joint
(504) 582-4203

Media Contact:
Linda S. Hayes
(602) 366-7824

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Freeport-McMoRanFCXNYSE:FCXGold Investing
FCX
The Conversation (0)
Finlay Minerals Announces Increased Budget for PIL and ATTY Projects

Finlay Minerals Announces Increased Budget for PIL and ATTY Projects

Finlay Minerals Ltd . (TSXV: FYL,OTC:FYMNF) (OTCQB: FYMNF), the "Company", is pleased to announce that the approved budget under the Earn-In Agreements with Freeport-McMoRan Mineral Properties Canada Inc. ("Freeport") 1 for both the PIL and ATTY Projects, has been increased to a total of $3.6... Keep Reading...
Finlay Minerals announces the commencement of the 2025 PIL & ATTY Property Exploration Programs

Finlay Minerals announces the commencement of the 2025 PIL & ATTY Property Exploration Programs

finlay minerals ltd. (TSXV: FYL) (OTCQB: FYMNF) ("Finlay" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the start of the 2025 exploration programs for its PIL and ATTY Properties within the Toodoggone Mining District of Northern British Columbia . These programs are fully funded under the Earn-In... Keep Reading...
Finlay Minerals Receives TSX Venture Exchange Approval for PIL Earn-In Agreement

Finlay Minerals Receives TSX Venture Exchange Approval for PIL Earn-In Agreement

finlay minerals ltd. (TSXV: FYL) (OTCQB: FYMNF) ("Finlay" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the receipt of TSX Venture Exchange (the " Exchange ") conditional acceptance for its previously announced earn-in agreement (the " PIL Earn-In Agreement ") with Freeport-McMoRan Mineral Properties... Keep Reading...
Finlay Minerals Enters into Earn-In Agreements with Freeport for its PIL & ATTY Properties

Finlay Minerals Enters into Earn-In Agreements with Freeport for its PIL & ATTY Properties

Finlay Minerals Ltd. (TSXV: FYL) (OTCQB: FYMNF) ("Finlay" or the "Company") announces that the Company has entered into two definitive earn-in agreements (the "Earn-In Agreements") with Freeport-McMoRan Mineral Properties Canada Inc. ("Freeport"), a wholly owned subsidiary of Freeport-McMoRan... Keep Reading...
Finlay Minerals Enters into Earn-In Agreements with Freeport for its PIL & ATTY Properties

Finlay Minerals Enters into Earn-In Agreements with Freeport for its PIL & ATTY Properties

finlay minerals ltd. (TSXV: FYL) (OTCQB: FYMNF) ("Finlay" or the "Company") announces that the Company has entered into two definitive earn-in agreements (the " Earn-In Agreements ") with Freeport-McMoRan Mineral Properties Canada Inc. (" Freeport "), a wholly owned subsidiary of... Keep Reading...
Gold bars on a table in front of U.S. hundred dollar bills and stacked coins.

WGC: Investment Key Driver of Gold Demand in Q3 2025

Investor appetite for safe-haven assets resulted in a record quarter for gold demand in Q3 2025, according to the World Gold Council’s (WGC) latest report.The WGC published its Gold Demand Trends Q3 report on October 30, which clearly demonstrates that investor demand for gold is exploding as... Keep Reading...
Gold bars, coins, and cash with financial chart and green arrows in the background.

Gold Miners Ride Record Prices to Strong Q3 Results

Global gold producers reported robust third-quarter earnings on the back of record bullion prices. The yellow metal surged to its all-time high of US$4,379.13 on October 17, 2025, coming off the back of rising geopolitical and economic tensions that reignited safe-haven demand.The metal broke... Keep Reading...
LAURION Starts defining Gold Mineralization North and Northeast of the Brenbar Shaft, Highlighting 2.68 g/t Au over 1.05 m from 117.6 m to 118.65 m

LAURION Starts defining Gold Mineralization North and Northeast of the Brenbar Shaft, Highlighting 2.68 g/t Au over 1.05 m from 117.6 m to 118.65 m

(TheNewswire) Toronto, Ontario November 4, 2025 TheNewswire - Laurion Mineral Exploration Inc. (TSX.V: LME | OTC: LMEFF) ("LAURION" or the "Corporation") is pleased to announce encouraging results from its 7,700-metre Summer 2025 drill exploration program at the 100%-owned Ishkõday Project,... Keep Reading...
Significant Gold Discoveries Continue at Golden Gate - Drilling Hits 253.0m @ 1.5 g/t Au from Surface and Open in all Directions Ending in Mineralisation

Significant Gold Discoveries Continue at Golden Gate - Drilling Hits 253.0m @ 1.5 g/t Au from Surface and Open in all Directions Ending in Mineralisation

Drilling Confirms Discovery Status at Horse Heaven’s Golden Gate Target with Three Consecutive Holes Ending in Mineralisation, Identifying the Large Intrusion-Related Gold System Only 16km from the Stibnite Gold Project (PPTA.NAS)

Resolution Minerals Ltd (ASX: RML; OTCQB: RLMLF) (“Resolution” or “Company”) is pleased to report that its maiden drill program at its 100% owned Horse Heaven Gold-Antimony-Tungsten- Silver Project (“Horse Heaven” or the “Project”), Idaho, USA (Figure 1) has delivered additional broad intervals... Keep Reading...
Trigg Minerals Managing Director Andre Booyzen.

Trigg Minerals Poised for 2027 Production as Push for Domestic Critical Minerals Supply Heightens

As global supply chains tighten under China’s growing dominance in critical minerals, Trigg Minerals (ASX:TMG,OTCQB:TMGLF) is moving quickly to advance its Antimony Canyon and Tennessee Mountain projects toward production by 2027.In a recent interview with the Investing News Network, Managing... Keep Reading...
Golden and silver pawns with handshake block in center, symbolizing cooperation.

Major Mining Merger: Coeur to Buy New Gold for US$7 Billion

Coeur Mining’s acquisition of New Gold represents one of the largest consolidations in the North American mining sector in recent years.Mid-tier precious metals miner Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) announced on Monday (November 3) it plans to acquire New Gold (TSX:NGD,NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) in an all-stock... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Latest Press Releases

TERRA CLEAN CLOSES $2.5 MILLION LIFE OFFERING

CHARBONE Appoints Patrick Cuddihy as Senior Vice President - Strategic Affairs

CHARBONE annonce la nomination de Patrick Cuddihy au poste de Vice-president principal - Affaires strategiques

NevGold Announces Up to 85% Antimony Recovery From Positive Phase II Metallurgical Testwork at Oxide Gold-Antimony Limo Butte Project in Nevada

Related News

Energy Investing

TERRA CLEAN CLOSES $2.5 MILLION LIFE OFFERING

Oil and Gas Investing

CHARBONE Appoints Patrick Cuddihy as Senior Vice President - Strategic Affairs

Oil and Gas Investing

CHARBONE annonce la nomination de Patrick Cuddihy au poste de Vice-president principal - Affaires strategiques

Precious Metals Investing

NevGold Announces Up to 85% Antimony Recovery From Positive Phase II Metallurgical Testwork at Oxide Gold-Antimony Limo Butte Project in Nevada

Base Metals Investing

Prismo Metals Provided Extensions on Hot Breccia Copper Project

Precious Metals Investing

Horn Island Project Update

Base Metals Investing

Sankamap Updates Status on Late Filing of Financial Statements