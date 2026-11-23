Freeman Gold Corp. (TSXV: FMAN,OTC:FMANF) (OTCQB: FMANF) (FSE: 3WU) ("Freeman" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that its 100%-owned Lemhi Gold Project ("Lemhi" or the "Project") in Lemhi County, Idaho, has been accepted as a "Covered Project" under Title 41 of the Fixing America's Surface Transportation Act ("FAST-41"). The Project has been posted to the Federal Permitting Dashboard, with the U.S. Forest Service serving as lead agency for federal environmental review and permitting.
Highlights
- Lemhi is now a FAST-41 Covered Project overseen by the Federal Permitting Improvement Steering Council (the "Permitting Council").
- Covered status provides a coordinated, publicly tracked permitting timetable, greater interagency coordination, and Permitting Council oversight and accountability.
- A Coordinated Project Plan and permitting timetable are expected to be posted to the Federal Permitting Dashboard within 60 days.
- Environmental baseline studies are underway, and the Company remains on track to submit its Mine Plan of Operations in December 2026.
What FAST-41 Means for Lemhi
Freeman submitted its FAST-41 Initiation Notice on November 6, 2026. Lemhi qualified under the standard eligibility pathway: mining is an eligible sector, the Project requires review under the National Environmental Policy Act ("NEPA"), and its estimated initial capital cost of US$329.7 million exceeds the US$200 million threshold.
As a Covered Project, Lemhi's federal environmental reviews and authorizations will follow a single coordinated timetable published on the Federal Permitting Dashboard. The U.S. Forest Service, together with cooperating agencies, will work with the Company over the next 60 days to finalize a Coordinated Project Plan setting out each review and its target completion date. The Permitting Council will monitor progress against that timetable.
Idaho state permitting will also be aligned with the federal process. Under a memorandum of understanding signed on February 19, 2026, between the State of Idaho and the Permitting Council, state permitting actions for Covered Projects are coordinated with federal timelines and tracked on the Federal Permitting Dashboard, reducing duplicative reviews.
Permitting work continues in parallel. Baseline studies covering water and air, soil and geochemistry, and land use and socioeconomics are underway, led by GSI Environmental Inc. as the Company's permitting consultant. The Mine Plan of Operations is expected to be submitted in December 2026.
Bassam Moubarak, CEO and Director of Freeman, commented: "Acceptance into FAST-41 is a major milestone for Lemhi and for Freeman. When we applied, we said FAST-41 would give the Project a clear, coordinated path through federal permitting, and today that framework is in place. Lemhi is a near-surface oxide gold deposit at a feasibility stage with baseline studies well advanced, and we believe it is well suited to the coordination, transparency and accountability that FAST-41 provides. We thank the Permitting Council, the U.S. Forest Service and the State of Idaho for their support, and we look forward to continuing to work with the Permitting Council, the U.S. Forest Service, the State of Idaho, Lemhi County and local communities, as we advance toward a construction decision."
Lemhi Gold Project Feasibility Study Highlights
The Company's 2026 Feasibility Study for Lemhi (the "2026 Feasibility Study") outlines a conventional open-pit mine with carbon-in-leach processing.
Highlights at a base-case gold price of US$3,650/oz include:
- Proven and Probable Mineral Reserves of 43.04 million tonnes at 0.74 g/t gold for approximately 1.03 million ounces**
- After-tax NPV(5%) of US$696 million and after-tax IRR of 34.4%**
- After-tax payback of 2.5 years**
- Initial capital cost of US$329.7 million**
- Life-of-mine all-in sustaining cost of US$1,719/oz**
- 15.2-year mine life, with average production of approximately 75,100 ounces of gold per year over the first ten years**
- Average life-of-mine gold recovery of 94.8%**
About FAST-41
Title 41 of the Fixing America's Surface Transportation Act, enacted in 2015, created the Federal Permitting Improvement Steering Council to make federal environmental reviews and authorizations for major infrastructure projects more timely, transparent and predictable. Covered Projects receive a comprehensive permitting timetable published on the Federal Permitting Dashboard, coordinated management of that timetable across federal agencies, and Permitting Council oversight. Mining is an eligible FAST-41 sector.
Qualified Person
The scientific and technical content of this news release has been reviewed and approved by Dean Besserer, P.Geo., VP Exploration of the Company and a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.
About Freeman Gold Corp.
Freeman Gold Corp. (TSXV: FMAN,OTC:FMANF, OTCQB: FMANF, FSE: 3WU) is a Canadian-listed gold development company focused on advancing its 100%-owned Lemhi Project in Lemhi County, Idaho, USA. The Company is led by a management team and board with experience in mine development, project financing and value creation in the mining sector. Freeman is advancing permitting and baseline characterization at the Project as a key step in its strategy to move Lemhi toward development and production.
The Project is supported by the 2026 Feasibility Study, which estimates Proven and Probable Mineral Reserves of 43.04 million tonnes at 0.74 g/t Au for approximately 1.03 million ounces of gold effective June 10, 2026, based on a gold price of US$3,650/oz and a cut-off grade of 0.20 g/t, and a 15.2-year mine life. At the base-case gold price of US$3,650 per ounce, the 2026 Feasibility Study estimates after-tax NPV(5%) of US$696 million, an after-tax IRR of 34.4% and a 2.5-year payback period, with initial capital costs of US$329.7 million and life-of-mine all-in sustaining costs of US$1,719 per ounce. The Project is designed as a conventional open-pit, carbon-in-leach operation with an average life-of-mine gold recovery of 94.8%. Idaho is an established U.S. mining jurisdiction, and the Project is advancing through permitting, engineering, financing and development activities. The 2026 Feasibility Study supports the disclosure in the Company's June 29, 2026 news release announcing the results of the 2026 Feasibility Study and has been filed on SEDAR+ in accordance with NI 43-101.
**The Project covers approximately 30 square kilometres and hosts a near-surface oxide gold deposit. At a 0.2 g/t Au cut-off and a gold price of US$3,650/oz for the constraining pit shell, the pit-constrained mineral resource estimate, effective January 30, 2026, comprises a Measured Mineral Resource of 8.356 million tonnes at 0.92 g/t Au for 247,000 ounces (oz) of gold, an Indicated Mineral Resource of 39.954 million tonnes at 0.76 g/t Au for 974,000 oz of gold, and an Inferred Mineral Resource of 10.683 million tonnes at 0.70 g/t Au for 240,000 oz of gold*. Mineral Resources are reported inclusive of Mineral Reserves. Mineral Resources that are not Mineral Reserves do not have demonstrated economic viability. To date, 525 drill holes totalling 92,696 m have been completed. For further details, see the 2026 Feasibility Study titled "Lemhi Gold Project NI 43-101 Technical Report and Feasibility Study, Idaho, USA" with a report date of August 13, 2026 and an effective date of June 29, 2026 (Murray K., Elfen S.C., Mehrfert P., Dufresne M., Brangers K., Schulte M.) (the "2026 Feasibility Study"), available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. Readers are encouraged to read the 2026 Feasibility Study in its entirety, including all qualifications, assumptions and exclusions that relate to the Mineral Reserve and Mineral Resource estimates. The 2026 Feasibility Study is intended to be read as a whole, and sections should not be read or relied upon out of context.
*Mineral resources that are not mineral reserves do not have demonstrated economic viability.
On Behalf of the Company
Bassam Moubarak
Chief Executive Officer
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
Forward-Looking Statements
This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (collectively, "forward-looking information"). All statements that are not statements of historical fact are forward-looking information, including, without limitation, statements regarding: the Project's status as a FAST-41 Covered Project; the development, finalization and posting of a Coordinated Project Plan and permitting timetable for the Project, including the timing thereof, and the Permitting Council's oversight of that timetable; the alignment of Idaho state permitting actions with the federal permitting timetable and the anticipated reduction of duplicative reviews; the anticipated benefits of FAST-41 coverage, including improved interagency coordination, transparency, accountability, timeliness and predictability; the scope, timing and completion of baseline studies and the submission of a Mine Plan of Operations in December 2026; the expected results and estimated economics of the 2026 Feasibility Study, including with respect to mineral resource and mineral reserve estimates, production forecasts, metallurgical recoveries, costs, net present value, internal rate of return, payback period and anticipated mine life; the expected design of the mine; expectations regarding a construction decision on the Project; the Company's plans to advance permitting, engineering, financing, procurement and development activities for the Project; the Project's future production profile and operational performance; and the Company's plans for, and ability to finance, secure strategic partnerships and obtain governmental approvals for, the permitting, development, construction and operation of the Project, as well as expenditures and efforts related to the same. Forward-looking information is typically identified by words such as "plan," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "outlook," "estimate," "forecast," "project," "continue," "could," "may," "might," "possible," "potential," "predict," "should," "would" and other similar words and expressions, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking information.
Forward-looking information is based on a number of assumptions that management believes are reasonable as of the date of this news release, including: that the Project will maintain its status as a FAST-41 Covered Project; that the U.S. Forest Service and cooperating agencies will finalize and post a Coordinated Project Plan and permitting timetable within the anticipated timeframe; that federal and state agencies will have the resources to meet the coordinated permitting timetable; that the memorandum of understanding between the State of Idaho and the Permitting Council will remain in effect and state permitting actions will be coordinated with the federal timetable as anticipated; the risks identified in and the assumptions underlying the 2026 Feasibility Study, including gold prices, exchange rates, inflation, mineral reserve and mineral resource estimates, metallurgical recoveries, expected mine life and capital and operating costs; the accuracy of geological, engineering, environmental and economic interpretations and models; the future price and demand for gold; the stability of the financial and capital markets; that baseline studies will be completed substantially as planned and that the Mine Plan of Operations will be submitted as anticipated; that applicable laws, regulations and permitting requirements, including FAST-41 and its eligibility criteria, will not change materially; that required permits and approvals will be obtained in a timely manner; and that sufficient project financing will be available on acceptable terms.
Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by forward-looking information due to known and unknown risks, including: that the Coordinated Project Plan and permitting timetable may not be finalized or posted within the anticipated timeframe, or at all; that FAST-41 coverage may not shorten permitting timelines or provide the other benefits anticipated; that state permitting actions may not be coordinated with the federal timetable as anticipated; delays in completing baseline studies or submitting the Mine Plan of Operations; delays by federal or state agencies, changes to posted permitting timetables, and changes to the FAST-41 program or its eligibility criteria for mining projects; the outcome of the NEPA review and of consultation with Indigenous groups, communities and other stakeholders; legal challenges to permits or approvals; delays in obtaining, or failure to obtain, required permits; the uncertainty inherent in feasibility study estimates; fluctuations in gold prices, exchange rates and inflation; the availability of sufficient project financing; and the other risk factors described in the Company's continuous disclosure documents available under its profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.
Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize or should any of the assumptions made by the management of Freeman prove incorrect, actual results may vary in material respects from those projected in any forward-looking information. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information, which is made as of the date of this news release. The Company disclaims any obligation to update forward-looking information except as required by applicable securities laws.
SOURCE Freeman Gold Corp.
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