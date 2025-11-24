François Du Pasquier Joins UBS as Managing Director, Financial Advisor in Austin

UBS Global Wealth Management US today announced that François Du Pasquier has joined the firm as a Managing Director and Financial Advisor. François joins the UBS Austin office within the Central Texas Market, and reports to Market Director Jeff Bidstrup.
"We are thrilled to welcome François to UBS," said Jeff Bidstrup, Market Director, Central Texas at UBS. "With more than two decades of experience advising ultra-high-net-worth families and institutions, his global perspective and deep expertise across foreign exchange, commodities and sophisticated investment strategies make him an exceptional addition to our team and a tremendous resource for clients."
François brings more than 25 years of private banking experience spanning foreign exchange trading, hedge fund management, capital markets strategy and relationship management. He joins UBS from Citi Wealth, where he served as Managing Director and Head of Foreign Exchange and Commodities for North America. In that role, he led a team serving UHNW families, financial sponsors and global law firms across the Americas, while driving innovation in FX margin trading, derivative structuring and multi-currency investment offerings.
