Franco-Nevada Corporation is pleased to announce that its Board of Directors has raised its quarterly dividend and declared a quarterly dividend of US$0.32 per share payable on March 31, 2022 to shareholders of record on March 17, 2022 . This is a 6.7% increase from the previous US$0.30 per share quarterly dividend and marks the 15 th consecutive annual increase for Franco-Nevada shareholders. Canadian investors in ...

