Base MetalsInvesting News

FPX Nickel Corp. (TSX-V: FPX) (OTCQB: FPOCF) (" FPX " or the " Company ") is pleased to present key results from Phase 2 and initial results from Phase 3 of an ongoing three-phase metallurgical test program to support the continued development of the Company's Baptiste Nickel Project ("Baptiste" or the "Project") at the Decar Nickel District in central British Columbia . This release builds on results of Phase 1 metallurgical testing as released on December 8, 2021 . The overall metallurgical test program is aimed at validating and optimizing the flowsheet parameters outlined in the Project's 2020 Preliminary Economic Assessment (" PEA "), and to support the development of the next phase of study.

Highlights
  • Mineralogy: Extensive mineralogy work confirms the benefit in using Davis Tube Recoverable (" DTR ") assay method as both a resource basis and geometallurgical tool, thereby increasing confidence in the life-of-mine nickel grade profile and recovery projections for Baptiste
  • Flotation: Bench-scale flotation testwork significantly improves the Company's understanding of awaruite flotation, including:
    • Confirming the ability to consistently produce very high-grade flotation concentrates of greater than 60% nickel
    • Indicating the potential for an alternative flotation regime which can produce excellent metallurgical performance while reducing flotation operating costs and complexity
  • Overall Recovery: Bench-scale and pilot-scale testing confirms overall metallurgical performance aligned with the 85% DTR nickel recovery assumed in the 2020 PEA, driven by:
    • Achieving bench-scale flotation stage nickel recoveries of up to 91% in batch testing and 87% in locked cycle testing
    • Confirming pilot-scale grinding results in preferential grinding of dense awaruite particles, leading to primary magnetic separation recovery improvements of approximately 5%

"The strong results of our ongoing three-phase metallurgical testwork program continue to demonstrate the technical viability of the Baptiste Nickel Project," commented Andrew Osterloh , FPX Nickel's Vice-President, Projects. "Our team continues to build a robust database that not only validates key PEA criteria, but also demonstrates that Baptiste's DTR-based resource provides heightened confidence in the Project's life-of-mine grade and recovery projections. Testwork is demonstrating that the advantages of Baptiste's minerology are not only centred on the production of very high-grade concentrates, but also on the potential to use a simple flowsheet with conventional unit operations, underpinned with improved production confidence."

Phase 2 Metallurgical Testwork Campaign

The Company has completed approximately 70% of a three-phase metallurgical test program aimed at validating and optimizing the flowsheet parameters outlined in the PEA and to support continued development of the Project. Phase 2 of the program had the following key objectives:

  • Confirm the mineralogy and speciation of nickel for the Baptiste resource
  • Confirm the ability to produce a high-grade nickel concentrate by froth flotation
  • Confirm flotation stage recovery criteria
  • Evaluate an alternative flotation regime to reduce acid requirements

Figure 1 shows the Baptiste nickel recovery flowsheet as presented in the PEA. Highlighted within this figure are the unit operations which are the focus of each respective testwork phase.

Figure 1 – Baptiste Flowsheet for Nickel Recovery (CNW Group/FPX Nickel Corp.)

Phase 2 of the metallurgical testwork campaign was overseen by Jeffrey B. Austin , P.Eng., President of International Metallurgical and Environmental Inc. Table 1 presents a summary of the Phase 2 testwork program, including general scope assignment by laboratory.

Table 1 – Phase 2 Metallurgical Test Program Scope Assignments

Lab

Scope

ALS Metallurgy

Kamloops, BC

Mineralogy variability testwork

SGS Mineral Services

Burnaby, BC

Bench-scale flotation testwork

Mineralogy Variability Testwork

The objective of the mineralogy variability testwork was to improve the understanding of nickel speciation at Baptiste and to provide insight into the relationship between awaruite grain size and DTR nickel. Detailed mineralogy was conducted on six mine phase composites samples representing the 35-year mine life envisioned in the PEA, as well as other composites from key historical testwork campaigns.

A key outcome of the testwork was finding that nickel mineralization at Baptiste is present only as awaruite (Ni 3 Fe) or nickel sulphide minerals. This supersedes a historic understanding that indicated approximately 10% of nickel was present as solid solution within silicates. The more detailed mineralogical work involved more exhaustive scanning microprobe analysis using QEMSCAN tools and longer scanning durations, confirming that previously reported solid solution nickel is actually very fine awaruite contained within a silicate matrix.

The mineralogical analysis indicated that awaruite accounts for 85-92% of total nickel content across the six mine phase composite samples. The balance of the nickel mineralization (8-15%) occurs as nickel sulphide minerals, most notably heazlewoodite and pentlandite. This confirms that awaruite is the dominant nickel mineralization across the Baptiste deposit, and that this mineral occurrence is relatively homogenous across all mine phases. The high content of awaruite, and the processing advantages associated with this style of mineralization, is the result of the virtual lack of sulphur in the host rock at the time of alteration.

Assay analysis of the composites indicated a range of 0.20-0.25% total nickel, with 50-70% of the total nickel reporting as DTR nickel. Comparing these assay results with the mineralogical results indicated the difference between DTR nickel (50-70% of total nickel) and awaruite speciation (85-92% of total nickel) correlates strongly with the percentage of very fine awaruite (less than 5 microns).  This result was expected as the DTR test is essentially a metallurgical test to identify the proportion of awaruite of sufficient grain-size to be collected by magnetic separation.

The strong correlation between DTR nickel and awaruite grain size is shown in Figure 2. It is noteworthy that the PEA's starter pit ("PEA Testwork" and "Mine Phase 1AB" datapoints) has the lowest proportion of fine awaruite within the resource, which aligns with the higher DTR nickel grades during the early years of operation. This provides confidence in the selection of the Baptiste starter pit location, which provides increased nickel production in the early years of operation due to the generally coarser, more readily recoverable awaruite.

Figure 2: Relationship of DTR Nickel and Awaruite Grain Size (CNW Group/FPX Nickel Corp.)

In addition to improving the understanding of the Baptiste mineralogy, these results also demonstrate the value of using the DTR assay method as a geometallurgical tool. Very fine awaruite and nickel sulphides are not captured in the DTR test, nor are they currently targeted for recovery in the PEA flowsheet (though both represent future recovery opportunities). This finding helps validate that the DTR nickel grade filters a significant portion of metallurgical variability from the Baptiste resource. As such, projected metallurgical recoveries on a DTR nickel basis will be significantly less variable than recoveries on a total nickel basis, thereby increasing the confidence in the basis of the Baptiste resource and the associated recovery projections.

Bench-Scale Flotation Testwork

As reported in the summary of the Phase 1 metallurgy testwork campaign (see the Company's December 8, 2021 news release), magnetic concentrate (principally containing awaruite and magnetite) was produced from pilot testing material approximately representative of the Baptiste resource. This pilot plant utilized closed circuit grinding with cyclone classification which, as planned, resulted in preferential grinding of the dense awaruite particles. While this preferential grinding tangibly lowered magnetic separation tailings grades, it also resulted in the significant hold-up of awaruite within the grinding circuit, resulting in a lower-than-expected flotation feed grade (2.2% observed versus 2.6-2.7% expected).

Batch and locked-cycle flotation testwork has demonstrated the ability to produce high-grade flotation concentrates, routinely exceeding 60% nickel, with select tests achieving grades of up to 68% nickel, despite the lower flotation feed grade. These high-grade concentrates are possible due to high nickel tenor in awaruite (Ni 3 Fe).

Metallurgical recoveries in optimized open circuit roughing tests yielded nickel recoveries of up to 91%, while locked cycle testing yielded nickel recoveries of 87% to the cleaner concentrate with nickel concentrate grades ranging from 60 to 66%. Flotation conditions were largely comparable to historic metallurgical testwork, validating the PEA flotation conditions.

While recovery values are less than the PEA flotation stage recovery criteria of 94%, the current SGS flotation results were impacted by the lower feed grade owing to the hold-up of nickel in the pilot plant grinding circuit. As comparable flotation tailings grades were observed across the current and historic flotation programs, and previous testwork indicated that coarse, liberated awaruite is readily recoverable in flotation, it is anticipated recovery estimates would increase if the flotation feed material was more representative.

In addition to affirming the PEA flotation reagent regime, Phase 2 testing included an alternative flotation regime targeting higher flotation slurry pH conditions, therefore requiring reduced acid addition rates. Optimized bench tests under the alternative flotation regime showed positive results with near identical recoveries and concentrate grades, but with a 25% decrease in acid consumption, thereby indicating a potential for reducing flotation operating costs versus the 2020 PEA.

Given the results described above, the scope and duration of Phase 2 testwork has been extended to pursue opportunities to further improve the flotation regime and overall results; results of this expanded portion of the Phase 2 testwork program are anticipated in the fourth quarter of 2022.

Phase 3 – Initial Results from Large-Scale Pilot-Scale Testwork

Building on the results of Phase 1 piloting, Phase 3 of the metallurgical testwork campaign includes larger-scale pilot processing, with the intent to both optimize the PEA flowsheet and to produce a significant quantity of high-grade awaruite concentrate for hydrometallurgical testwork. The pilot testwork is being conducted at Corem in Quebec City . Progress to date includes bench- and pilot-scale testing of the primary grind/magnetic separation and regrind/magnetic separation unit operations. Key initial findings of Phase 3 pilot testing are presented below, and the full results are expected to be released in the fourth quarter of 2022.

As noted above and previously released by the Company, the initial pilot-scale testing in Phase 1 indicated potential DTR nickel recoveries up to 5% higher than those observed in previous bench-scale testing, owing to the preferential grinding of the deposit's dense awaruite nickel mineralization using cyclone classification. However, due to the feed rate and duration of this Phase 1 initial piloting, substantial hold-up of nickel (estimated 20-40%) was witnessed within the grinding circuit. As such, this led the Company to undertake larger-scale piloting, utilizing higher feed rates and longer operating duration in order to reach steady state operation.

The Phase 3 primary grind and magnetic separation campaign processed a total of 16 tonnes of feed material over a cumulative duration of 80 hours (as compared to Phase 1 piloting which processed 3.6 tonnes over a cumulative duration of 23 hours).  Similar to Phase 1 piloting, Phase 3 piloting saw significant hold-up of dense awaruite, and it took an estimated 11 tonnes of material over a cumulative period of 54 hours to reach steady state operation, indicated by equivalent DTR nickel grades in the fresh mill feed and the cyclone overflow.

At steady state, the DTR nickel recirculating load was approximately 700%, compared to the overall mill recirculating load of 300%.  Once steady-state conditions were reached, a clear preferential grinding benefit of dense awaruite particles in closed circuit grinding was observed with a 5% DTR nickel recovery increase relative to open circuit grinding on the same sample. Consistent with the results of the Phase 1 program, these new results continue to indicate the potential to achieve nickel recoveries up to 5% higher than the 90% DTR nickel primary magnetic separation stage recovery assumed in the 2020 PEA.  Better liberation seen in the pilot plant work, due to cyclone classification, is also contributing to a reduction in the mass recovery during magnetic separation at comparable or better nickel recoveries.

As a further optimization opportunity, additional pilot plant trials with modestly increased magnetic separation field strength demonstrated that a further 1-4% nickel recovery could be realized with a relatively low increase in mass recovery. Further testing and evaluation of varying magnetic intensities is planned during the remainder of the Phase 3 program. Complete results will be presented when the pilot campaign is complete.

In addition to the results described above, remaining aspects of the Phase 3 testwork program include the following:

  • Completing pilot testing, from primary grind and magnetic separation through to flotation
  • Conducting suitable variability testwork, to confirm the homogeneity of the Baptiste resource and further validate the process design criteria and design factors
  • Demonstrating a robust and efficient integration into the battery material supply chain by optimizing previous leach testwork and conducting solvent extraction and nickel sulphate (NiSO 4 ) crystallization testwork
  • Evaluating the potential for producing a saleable iron ore product, which represents a potential new product stream which was not included in the 2020 PEA
Qualified Person

The metallurgical information in this news release has been prepared in accordance with Canadian regulatory requirements set out in National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosures for Minerals Projects of the Canadian Securities Administrators ("NI 43-101") and supervised, reviewed, and verified by Jeffrey B. Austin , P.Eng., President of International Metallurgical and Environmental Inc., a "Qualified Person" as defined by NI 43-101 and the person who oversees metallurgical developments for FPX Nickel.

About the Decar Nickel District

The Company's Decar Nickel District claims cover 245 km 2 of the Mount Sidney Williams ultramafic/ophiolite complex, 90 km northwest of Fort St. James in central British Columbia . The district is a two-hour drive from Fort St. James on a high-speed logging road.

Decar hosts a greenfield discovery of nickel mineralization in the form of a naturally occurring nickel-iron alloy called awaruite (Ni 3 Fe), which is amenable to bulk-tonnage, open-pit mining. Awaruite mineralization has been identified in four target areas within this ophiolite complex, being the Baptiste Deposit, and the B, Sid and Van targets, as confirmed by drilling, petrographic examination, electron probe analyses and outcrop sampling on all four targets.  Since 2010, approximately US $28 million has been spent on the exploration and development of Decar.

Of the four targets in the Decar Nickel District, the Baptiste Deposit, which was initially the most accessible and had the biggest known surface footprint, has been the focus of diamond drilling since 2010, with a total of 99 holes and 33,700 m of drilling completed. The Sid target was tested with two holes in 2010 and the B target had a single hole drilled in 2011; all three holes intersected nickel-iron alloy mineralization over wide intervals with DTR nickel grades comparable to the Baptiste Deposit. In 2021, the Company executed a maiden drilling program at Van, which has returned promising results comparable with the strongest results at Baptiste.

About FPX Nickel Corp.

FPX Nickel Corp. is focused on the exploration and development of the Decar Nickel District, located in central British Columbia , and other occurrences of the same unique style of naturally occurring nickel-iron alloy mineralization known as awaruite. For more information, please view the Company's website at www.fpxnickel.com or contact Martin Turenne , President and CEO, at (604) 681-8600 or ceo@fpxnickel.com .

On behalf of FPX Nickel Corp.

"Martin Turenne"
Martin Turenne , President, CEO and Director

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain of the statements made and information contained herein is considered "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. These statements address future events and conditions and so involve inherent risks and uncertainties, as disclosed in the Company's periodic filings with Canadian securities regulators. Actual results could differ from those currently projected. The Company does not assume the obligation to update any forward-looking statement.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE FPX Nickel Corp.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/July2022/27/c4374.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

FPX NickelTSXV:FPXBase Metals Investing
FPX:CA
OTXQB: FPOCF

FPX Nickel


Keep reading...Show less

Nickel Rock Provides An Update On Its Nickel Properties In British Columbia

Nickel Rock Resources Inc. (the "Company" and "Nickel Rock") (TSX-V: NICL) (OTCQB: NICKLF) (FSE: NMK2) is pleased to announce the confirmation of a significant new nickel discovery from the maiden drilling program at the Van Target at nearby FPX Nickel Corp. (TSX-V: FPX) Baptiste Deposit in the Decar Nickel District as announced by FPX Nickel Corp. on October 19, 2021 ( News Release ).

"NICKEL ROCK PROVIDES AN UPDATE ON ITS NICKEL PROPERTIES IN BRITISH COLUMBIA"

As reported on July 8, 2021 , Nickel Rock has optioned out an 80% interest on certain mineral claims within the Hard Nickel 4 and Nickel 100 exploration project, to Surge Battery Metals (TSXV: NILI) in order to concentrate on its exploration efforts on the Nickel Group Claims directly adjacent to the FPX Nickel Corp. (TSXV: FPX) Baptiste Nickel Deposit.  The option transaction remains subject to TSX Venture Exchange approval.

On September 3, 2021 , the Company announced ( News Release ) that it has completed the second phase of the its initial exploration program has been completed on its Nickel exploration claims located in northern British Columbia, Canada . The BC Nickel Exploration Project (the "Project") consists of four non-contiguous mineral claims groups held by Nickel Rock Resources Inc. through three separate agreements. The exploration stage project is in the Trembleur Lake area of central British Columbia , partially adjacent to FPX Nickel Corp.'s Decar Nickel Project, which is an advanced project targeting awaruite, a nickel-iron alloy mineral, hosted by serpentinized ultramafic intrusive rocks of the Trembleur Ultramafic Unit.

About the Nickel Project

The subject claims are partially underlain by rocks like those hosting the Decar project of FPX Nickel where mineralization includes nickel, cobalt, and chromium.  Previous exploration suggests that at least some of the nickel mineralization occurs as awaruite which is a naturally occurring nickel-iron alloy important in the manufacture of environmentally efficient batteries for the electric vehicle markets globally. The mineral awaruite is both highly magnetic and very dense and is therefore amenable to concentration by mechanical processes including magnetic and gravity separation. This style of deposit is unique and presents considerable metallurgical and processing cost saving advantages.

Significantly, the awaruite found is found in a serpentinized ultramafic rock. In 2018, G. Dipple at the University of British Columbia began the Geoscience BC funded research project "Carbon Mineralization Potential Assessment for BC" scheduled for completion in early 2021. In late 2020 a preliminary assessment report was published. One of the key items from the report was " The use of reactive serpentinite tailings from nickel mining as a carbon sink has the potential to make nickel mining carbon neutral or a net carbon sink. " The presence of serpentinized ultramafic rocks has been repeatedly documented in the areas covered by the claims of the Nickel Rock Projects, as well as at FPX Nickel Corp.'s Decar Project (Dipple, G. et.al., Geoscience BC Report 2020-15).

The Company has seen the commodity spot price for nickel to be in a steady uptrend while world stockpiles have been on the decline and EV manufacturers are calling for more supply of nickel because nickel quantities are increasing in batteries as they increase the amount of charge a battery can hold, thus allowing the EV's to travel greater distances.  One such company is Tesla Inc., the world's leading EV manufacturer. Tesla's Founder, Elon Musk , stated that a large contract would be signed if a company could produce nickel with a lowered carbon footprint by using more environmentally friendly ways of mining ( Reuters: September 11, 2020 ). Robert Setter , Company President and CEO comments " Elon Musk's comments made waves in the nickel space and several juniors have benefited from his comments and surged 2 to 3 times their value."

Robert Setter , Company President and CEO continues "We are very pleased with the results from our initial exploration program on the Hard Nickel and Nickel 100 claim group and specifically with the work completed during phase 2 of this initial exploration program.   So far, we have recorded some relatively high Ni readings measured via portable XRF on the Nickel S block, as mentioned in our news from June 28, 2021 , and our geological team suspects these ultramafic rocks have potential to host awaruite mineralization.  This second phase of exploration includes both soil and rock sampling, technical report writing, mapping and assay work, with the remaining work to be done on trenching, geological, geochemical and geophysical surveying."

Recap of the Company's 2021 Work Program

The Company currently has sufficient funds in its treasury to fully fund its 2021 proposed work program and its remaining working capital needs for 2021 and 2022.

The proposed work program consists of trenching, surface exploration, diamond drilling, camp construction, and exploration activities to support drilling and trenching such as soil sampling, rock sampling, prospecting, and geological mapping. The company proposes a 12-man camp to be built in a cirque on the north slope of the un-named mountain west of and adjacent to Mount Sydney Williams, and will be built next to a sub-alpine lake at the headwaters of Van Decar Creek . The location of camp was selected based on past exploration camps at this location and is suitable for supporting exploration. Camp will be used to accommodate field personnel and will be accessed with helicopter.  The work program is managed by Jeremy Hansen , P. Geol. and Hardline Exploration Corp.

The Company estimates that this 2021 work program includes a total of $600,000 in exploration expenditures.

Qualified Person

Jacques Houle , P.Eng., a qualified person as defined by NI 43 – 101, is responsible for the technical information contained in this release. Readers are cautioned that the information in this press release regarding the property of FPX Nickel Corp is not necessarily indicative of the mineralization on the property of interest.

About Nickel Rock Resources Inc. www.nickelrockresources.com

The Company is a Canadian-based mineral exploration company active in the exploration for nickel-iron alloy in British Columbia and lithium in Nevada. Nickel Rock Resources Inc. is a Canadian based exploration company whose primary listing is on the TSX Venture Exchange.  The Company's maintains a focus on exploration for high value battery metals required for the electric vehicle (EV) market.

About Clayton Valley Nevada Lithium Project

The Company owns a 100% in 77 lithium placer claims covering over 640 hectares in Clayton Valley. Clayton Valley is a down-dropped closed basin formed by the Miocene age Great Basin extension and is still active due to movement along the Walker Lane structural zone.  As a result, the basin has preserved multiple layers of lithium bearing volcanic ash, resulting from multiple eruptive events over the past 6 million years including eruptions from the 700,000-year-old Long Valley Caldera system and related events.  These ash layers are thought to contribute to the lithium brines extracted by Albemarle and are also likely involved in the formation of the exposed lithium rich clay deposits on the east side of Clayton Valley. https://nickelrockresources.com/clayton-valley-lithium/

About the British Columbia, Canada Nickel Projects

The Mount Sidney Williams Group consists of five claim blocks in four groups with a total area of 6,125.32 hectares in the area surrounding Mount Sidney Williams, both adjoining and near the Decar project of FPX Nickel Corp., located 100 kilometres northwest of Fort St. James, B.C. , in the Omineca mining division. Metallic mineralization includes nickel, cobalt, and chromium. At least some of the nickel mineralization occurs as awaruite.  The Mitchell Range Group area claim consist of two contiguous claim blocks covering 3,134.70 hectares with demonstrated metallic mineralization including nickel, cobalt, and chromium. Nickel cobalt mineralization has not been well explored, but the presence of awaruite has been documented. The Company has optioned out an 80% interest on certain mineral claims within the Hard Nickel 4 and Nickel 100 exploration project, to Surge Battery Metals Inc. (TSXV:NILI).  The transaction is subject to Exchange approval.

The Company has entered into an Option Agreement to acquire a 100% interest, subject to a 2% NSR, in 6 mineral claims (Funk claims) located approximately 15 km west of Mt Sydney Williams near Fort St James , BC.

The Company also entered into an option agreement whereby the Company may earn an undivided 100% interest in the Klone Group of mineral claims (1,400 ha) adjoining the property of FPX Nickel Corp (TSXV:FPX) located 100km northwest of Fort St. James BC in the Omineca Mining division.

The Company has also entered an option

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

" Robert Setter "

Robert Setter , President & CEO

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. This news release may contain forward-looking statements which include, but are not limited to, comments that involve future events and conditions, which are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Except for statements of historical facts, comments that address resource potential, upcoming work programs, geological interpretations, receipt and security of mineral property titles, availability of funds, and others are forward-looking. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may vary materially from those statements. General business conditions are factors that could cause actual results to vary materially from forward-looking statements.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1665501/Nickel_Rock_Resources.jpg

Nickel Rock Resources Inc.

1220 – 789 West Pender Street

Vancouver, BC , Canada V6C 1H2

604- 428-5690

www.nickelrockresources.com

info@nickelrockresources.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nickel-rock-provides-an-update-on-its-nickel-properties-in-british-columbia-301404627.html

SOURCE Nickel Rock Resources Inc.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
FPX Nickel Announces Positive PEA for Baptiste Project

FPX Nickel Announces Positive PEA for Baptiste Project

FPX Nickel Corp. (TSXV:FPX) (“FPX Nickel” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce it has received positive results from the 2020 Preliminary Economic Assessment (“PEA”) for the Baptiste Project (“Baptiste” or the “Project”) at its wholly-owned Decar Nickel District in central British Columbia. The PEA was prepared in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects (“NI 43-101”) by BBA Inc. of Montreal, Canada with work on mine planning and tailings by Stantec Inc. of Vancouver, Canada.

Production and Economic Highlights

Keep reading...Show less
FPX Nickel Announces Board Appointment of Former Vale Executive Stuart Harshaw

FPX Nickel Announces Board Appointment of Former Vale Executive Stuart Harshaw

FPX Nickel Corp. (TSXV:FPX) (“FPX Nickel” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the appointment of Stuart Harshaw, P. Eng., MBA, to the Board of Directors, effective immediately. Mr. Harshaw is a leading figure in the global nickel market, with over 30 years’ experience in the production and marketing of nickel products worldwide, including in his roles as the Vice President of Marketing and Operations for Asia Pacific and Vice President, Ontario Operations for Vale S.A. (“Vale”) until 2017.

“We are very happy to welcome Stuart to the FPX Nickel Board,” commented the Company’s Chairman, Peter Bradshaw. “Stuart has deep operational experience in the development and management of major nickel operations in North America and Asia, and has an extensive background in the marketing of nickel products to global consumers in the stainless steel and battery markets. As a recognized leader in the global nickel industry, he will play a critical role in helping us to advance our flagship Baptiste Deposit at the Decar Nickel District, fostering the ongoing development of relationships with key strategic players in the nickel market, including offtakers, trading companies and major mining companies.”

Keep reading...Show less
TSXV:FPX

FPX Nickel Confirms Anticipated Timing for Completion of Preliminary Economic Assessment on Baptiste Nickel Deposit

FPX Nickel Corp. (TSXV:FPX) (“FPX Nickel” or the “Company”) is pleased to provide an update on its corporate activities, including its plans for the preparation of an updated National Instrument (“NI”) 43-101 preliminary economic assessment (“PEA”) report on the Company’s Baptiste Deposit at its 100%-owned Decar Nickel District in central British Columbia. As previously disclosed in its news release dated February 25, 2020, the Company anticipates completion of the PEA in the late third quarter or fourth quarter of 2020.

FPX Nickel continues to monitor the outbreak of COVID-19 and the health and safety of its employees and consultants, who are being encouraged to work from home, where possible. The Company has access to all field and laboratory data which it requires to complete the preparation of the updated Baptiste PEA, and as a result does not anticipate any changes in the projected timeline for the completion of the study.

Keep reading...Show less
TSXV:FPX

FPX Nickel Closes Private Placement for $1,500,000

FPX Nickel Corp. (TSXV:FPX) (“FPX” or the “Company”) is pleased to report that it has closed its previously announced non-brokered private placement of 8,333,332 shares at $0.18 per share for gross proceeds of $1,500,000 (the “Offering”).

The closing follows receipt of Conditional Acceptance of the Offering from the TSX Venture Exchange (“Exchange”). Within the next several days, FPX will be submitting the documentation needed the enable the Exchange to issue its Final Acceptance of the Offering. The Company anticipates receiving Final Acceptance shortly thereafter.

Keep reading...Show less
Platinex Provides Update on W2 Cu-Ni-PGE Project and General Corporate Matters

Platinex Provides Update on W2 Cu-Ni-PGE Project and General Corporate Matters

Platinex Inc. (CSE: PTX) (Frankfurt: 9PX) ("Platinex" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update on the W2 Copper-Nickel PGE (platinum group elements) project ("W2" or the "W2 Project"). The Company has recently completed go forward exploration plans at W2.

As part of the planning process, historical exploration and drilling data were analyzed, including 10,000 m of drilling by Aurora Platinum and Inco Limited, and airborne geophysical surveys by Aurora Platinum and Temex Resources. The Company has confirmed numerous drill targets, including step-outs within known areas of mineralization and new exploration targets in areas with no previous drilling. Dr. James Mungall, P. Geo., and Ike Osmani, P. Geo., advised management.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Fabled Surface Chip Sampling on Bronson Property Continues to Report Copper Values as High as 5.22% Copper

Fabled Surface Chip Sampling on Bronson Property Continues to Report Copper Values as High as 5.22% Copper

Fabled Copper Corp. ("Fabled Copper" or the "Company") (CSE:FABL)(FSE:XZ7) announces additional results of 2021 surface field work on its Muskwa Copper Project. See Figure 1 below

Figure 1 - General Property Location

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Xander Resources 2022 Recap & Exploration Plan Update

Xander Resources 2022 Recap & Exploration Plan Update

(TheNewswire)

Xander Resources Inc.

Vancouver, British Columbia TheNewswire - July 27, 2022 Xander Resources Inc. ("Xander" or the "Company") (TSXV:XND) (OTC:XNDRF) (FSX:1XI) is pleased to provide a recap of 2022 to-date and lay out its exploration plans for the remainder of 2022 including its maiden drill program for its Timmins Nickel Project located near Timmins, Ontario.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Fireweed Commences 2022 Drill Program at Macmillan Pass

Fireweed Commences 2022 Drill Program at Macmillan Pass

Fireweed Metals CORP. ("Fireweed" or the "Company") (TSXV: FWZ; OTCQB: FWEDF, formerly known as Fireweed Zinc Ltd.) is pleased to announce the 2022 diamond drilling program has started at the Macmillan Pass zinc-lead-silver Project, Yukon, Canada.

Highlights

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Getchell Gold Corp. Intersects Shallow High-Grade Gold at North Fork Zone Returning 17.7 g/t Au over 9.9 m within a Broader 120-Metre Mineralized Interval, Fondaway Canyon, NV

Getchell Gold Corp. Intersects Shallow High-Grade Gold at North Fork Zone Returning 17.7 g/t Au over 9.9 m within a Broader 120-Metre Mineralized Interval, Fondaway Canyon, NV

Getchell Gold Corp. (CSE: GTCH) (OTCQB: GGLDF) ("Getchell" or the "Company") is pleased to provide the remaining results for drill hole FCG22-17 that targeted the high-grade North Fork zone at the Fondaway Canyon gold project in Nevada.

Key Highlights

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Strike Length of Lalonde Surface Battery Metals Mineralization Extended to 9km on Renforths Surimeau District Property

Strike Length of Lalonde Surface Battery Metals Mineralization Extended to 9km on Renforths Surimeau District Property

(TheNewswire)

Renforth Resources Inc.

July 26, 2022 TheNewswire - R enforth Resources Inc. (CSE:RFR) (OTC:RFHRF) (FSE:9RR) ("Renforth" or the "Company") is pleased to inform shareholders that summer 2022 prospecting at Surimeau has successfully concluded with, amongst other findings, the extension of the known Lalonde surface battery metals mineralization to a strike length of 9 kms. on Renforth's wholly owned 330 sq km. property located south of Cadillac, Quebec and contiguous to the Canadian Malartic Mine. In the summer 2022 program Renforth continued to work to define the extent of surfacesub-surface polymetallic mineralization on the Surimeau District Property as evidenced by outcrop, drill results and geophysics. To date this has resulted in the definition of the Victoria mineralized structure at ~20km in length and the Lalonde mineralized structure now measuring ~9km in length.  A significant amount of ground remains untested, in part because Renforth has, to date, only used existing lumber roads and trails for access within the property.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News

×