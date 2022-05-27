Base Metals Investing News

FPX Nickel Corp. (TSXV: FPX) (" FPX Nickel " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce the results of its 2022 Annual General and Special Meeting held on May 26 2022.

At the meeting, the shareholders voted to set the number of Board members at six and elected Peter M.D. Bradshaw , Anne Currie , James S. Gilbert , Peter J. Marshall , William H. Myckatyn , Robert B. Pease and Martin E. Turenne as directors of the Company to hold office for the ensuing year. The shareholders also voted in favour of the appointment of DeVisser Gray LLP as the auditor of the Company for the ensuing year and approved the Company's 10% Rolling Stock Option Plan.

About the Decar Nickel District

The Company's Decar Nickel District claims cover 245 km 2 of the Mount Sidney Williams ultramafic/ophiolite complex, 90 km northwest of Fort St. James in central British Columbia . The district is a two-hour drive from Fort St. James on a high-speed logging road.

Decar hosts a greenfield discovery of nickel mineralization in the form of a naturally occurring nickel-iron alloy called awaruite (Ni 3 Fe), which is amenable to bulk-tonnage, open-pit mining. Awaruite mineralization has been identified in four target areas within this ophiolite complex, being the Baptiste Deposit, and the B, Sid and Van targets, as confirmed by drilling, petrographic examination, electron probe analyses and outcrop sampling on all four targets. Since 2010, approximately US $28 million has been spent on the exploration and development of Decar.

Of the four targets in the Decar Nickel District, the Baptiste Deposit, which was initially the most accessible and had the biggest known surface footprint, has been the focus of diamond drilling since 2010, with a total of 99 holes and 33,700 m of drilling completed. The Sid target was tested with two holes in 2010 and the B target had a single hole drilled in 2011; all three holes intersected nickel-iron alloy mineralization over wide intervals with DTR nickel grades comparable to the Baptiste Deposit. The Van target was not drill-tested at that time as bedrock exposures in the area were very poor prior to more recent logging activity. In 2021, the Company executed a maiden drilling program at Van, which has returned promising results comparable with the strongest results at Baptiste.

About FPX Nickel Corp.

FPX Nickel Corp. is focused on the exploration and development of the Decar Nickel District, located in central British Columbia , and other occurrences of the same unique style of naturally occurring nickel-iron alloy mineralization known as awaruite. For more information, please view the Company's website at www.fpxnickel.com or contact Martin Turenne , President and CEO, at (604) 681-8600 or ceo@fpxnickel.com .

On behalf of FPX Nickel Corp.

"Martin Turenne"
Martin Turenne , President, CEO and Director

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain of the statements made and information contained herein is considered "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. These statements address future events and conditions and so involve inherent risks and uncertainties, as disclosed in the Company's periodic filings with Canadian securities regulators. Actual results could differ from those currently projected. The Company does not assume the obligation to update any forward-looking statement.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE FPX Nickel Corp.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/May2022/27/c5741.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

FPX Nickel TSXV:FPX Base Metals Investing
FPX:CA
FPX Nickel

FPX Nickel


Keep reading... Show less

Nickel Rock Provides An Update On Its Nickel Properties In British Columbia

Nickel Rock Resources Inc. (the "Company" and "Nickel Rock") (TSX-V: NICL) (OTCQB: NICKLF) (FSE: NMK2) is pleased to announce the confirmation of a significant new nickel discovery from the maiden drilling program at the Van Target at nearby FPX Nickel Corp. (TSX-V: FPX) Baptiste Deposit in the Decar Nickel District as announced by FPX Nickel Corp. on October 19, 2021 ( News Release ).

Keep reading... Show less
FPX Nickel Announces Positive PEA for Baptiste Project

FPX Nickel Announces Positive PEA for Baptiste Project

FPX Nickel Corp. (TSXV:FPX) (“FPX Nickel” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce it has received positive results from the 2020 Preliminary Economic Assessment (“PEA”) for the Baptiste Project (“Baptiste” or the “Project”) at its wholly-owned Decar Nickel District in central British Columbia. The PEA was prepared in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects (“NI 43-101”) by BBA Inc. of Montreal, Canada with work on mine planning and tailings by Stantec Inc. of Vancouver, Canada.

Production and Economic Highlights

Keep reading... Show less
FPX Nickel Announces Board Appointment of Former Vale Executive Stuart Harshaw

FPX Nickel Announces Board Appointment of Former Vale Executive Stuart Harshaw

FPX Nickel Corp. (TSXV:FPX) (“FPX Nickel” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the appointment of Stuart Harshaw, P. Eng., MBA, to the Board of Directors, effective immediately. Mr. Harshaw is a leading figure in the global nickel market, with over 30 years’ experience in the production and marketing of nickel products worldwide, including in his roles as the Vice President of Marketing and Operations for Asia Pacific and Vice President, Ontario Operations for Vale S.A. (“Vale”) until 2017.

“We are very happy to welcome Stuart to the FPX Nickel Board,” commented the Company’s Chairman, Peter Bradshaw. “Stuart has deep operational experience in the development and management of major nickel operations in North America and Asia, and has an extensive background in the marketing of nickel products to global consumers in the stainless steel and battery markets. As a recognized leader in the global nickel industry, he will play a critical role in helping us to advance our flagship Baptiste Deposit at the Decar Nickel District, fostering the ongoing development of relationships with key strategic players in the nickel market, including offtakers, trading companies and major mining companies.”

Keep reading... Show less
TSXV:FPX

FPX Nickel Confirms Anticipated Timing for Completion of Preliminary Economic Assessment on Baptiste Nickel Deposit

FPX Nickel Corp. (TSXV:FPX) (“FPX Nickel” or the “Company”) is pleased to provide an update on its corporate activities, including its plans for the preparation of an updated National Instrument (“NI”) 43-101 preliminary economic assessment (“PEA”) report on the Company’s Baptiste Deposit at its 100%-owned Decar Nickel District in central British Columbia. As previously disclosed in its news release dated February 25, 2020, the Company anticipates completion of the PEA in the late third quarter or fourth quarter of 2020.

FPX Nickel continues to monitor the outbreak of COVID-19 and the health and safety of its employees and consultants, who are being encouraged to work from home, where possible. The Company has access to all field and laboratory data which it requires to complete the preparation of the updated Baptiste PEA, and as a result does not anticipate any changes in the projected timeline for the completion of the study.

Keep reading... Show less
TSXV:FPX

FPX Nickel Closes Private Placement for $1,500,000

FPX Nickel Corp. (TSXV:FPX) (“FPX” or the “Company”) is pleased to report that it has closed its previously announced non-brokered private placement of 8,333,332 shares at $0.18 per share for gross proceeds of $1,500,000 (the “Offering”).

The closing follows receipt of Conditional Acceptance of the Offering from the TSX Venture Exchange (“Exchange”). Within the next several days, FPX will be submitting the documentation needed the enable the Exchange to issue its Final Acceptance of the Offering. The Company anticipates receiving Final Acceptance shortly thereafter.

Keep reading... Show less
Benton Advised that Clean Air Metals Reports Drill Results and Corporate Update Including Project Payment and Prefeasibility Kickoff around Metallurgical Optimization

Benton Advised that Clean Air Metals Reports Drill Results and Corporate Update Including Project Payment and Prefeasibility Kickoff around Metallurgical Optimization

Benton Resources Inc. (TSXV: BEX) ("Benton") is pleased to report that Clean Air Metals Inc. ("Clean Air"), of which Benton has a substantial shareholding, has announced new assay results from the 2022 drill campaign from the Escape PGE-Cu-Ni Deposit at the Company's Thunder Bay North Project near Thunder Bay, Ontario, Canada (the "Project").

As reported by Clean Air, highlights from the Escape South deposit area includes:

Keep reading... Show less
Pacific Empire Provides Exploration Update and Retains Atlas Drilling for Diamond Drilling at Jean Marie

Pacific Empire Provides Exploration Update and Retains Atlas Drilling for Diamond Drilling at Jean Marie

Pacific Empire Minerals Corp. (TSXV: PEMC) (OTCQB: PEMSF) ("Pacific Empire", "PEMC" or the "Company"), a British Columbia copper explorer, is pleased to provide an exploration update and to report that it has retained Atlas Drilling Ltd. of Kamloops British Columbia for diamond drilling at its Jean Marie property this summer. In addition, the Company is pleased to announce that it has finalized drill targets at its flagship Jean Marie copper porphyry project, located in north-central British Columbia.

During 2021, PEMC completed a comprehensive exploration program at Jean Marie that was designed to incorporate all existing historical data on the property with data collected during the 2020 and 2021 exploration programs. As a result, PEMC has delineated 2 high priority drill targets for diamond drilling during the 2022 exploration season.

Keep reading... Show less
Lion Copper and Gold Corp. Announces Termination of Water Rights Sale, Debt Settlement, Grant of Stock Options, and Financing

Lion Copper and Gold Corp. Announces Termination of Water Rights Sale, Debt Settlement, Grant of Stock Options, and Financing

Lion Copper and Gold Corp. (TSXV: LEO) (OTCQB: LCGMF) ("Lion CG" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has reached an amicable agreement with Desert Pearl Farms to terminate the contract on the sale of the Company's water rights (as previously announced in a news release dated February 21, 2021). In light of the Company's agreement with Rio Tinto, the return of these water rights to the Company are expected to play a critical role in the reclamation and development of the MacArthur and Yerington projects.

As a consequence of the termination, the Company will recover the water permit designated for mining and milling use and will return the US$1,000,000 deposit to Desert Pearl Farms. This water permit is currently subject to court proceedings and settlement discussions between the Company and the State of Nevada.

Keep reading... Show less
VVC Engages Sproule Associates to Prepare NI 51-101 Report

VVC Engages Sproule Associates to Prepare NI 51-101 Report

VVC Exploration Corporation (" VVC " or the " Company ") announces the following:

NI 101-51 Reporting
VVC is required, pursuant to National Instrument 51-101 (NI 51-101), to report, on an annual basis, Reserves Data and Other Oil and Gas Information which are to be prepared by an independent Qualified Reserves Evaluator (QRE). VVC has engaged Sproule Associates Limited ("Sproule") of Calgary, Alberta to prepare the required reports. Sproule will work closely with Foreland Operating LLC., who is managing our gas operations in Kansas, to prepare an independent evaluation of the helium (He) and natural gas resources as at January 31, 2022, and carry-out any other work or activities required to prepare the reports. The NI 51-101 Reports will be filed on SEDAR as soon as finalized by Sproule.

Keep reading... Show less
VVC Connects New Well and Completes Helium & Natural Gas Pipeline, Doubling Production Capacity

VVC Connects New Well and Completes Helium & Natural Gas Pipeline, Doubling Production Capacity

VVC Exploration Corporation (" VVC " or the " Company ") has completed its helium & natural gas gathering system pipeline ("Internal Pipeline"), adding 7 miles to the now 14-mile-long project, while increasing capacity from 50 to 100 wells.

VVC also confirms that it has connected another helium and natural gas well ("Wells"), the Durler 2-21 well to the Internal Pipeline. Located in Hamilton County, Kansas, the Durler 2-21 is part of the Company's 16,400-acre Syracuse Project.

Keep reading... Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News
×