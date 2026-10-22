Fortuna to release third quarter 2026 financial results on November 4, 2026; Conference call at 12 p.m. Eastern time on November 5, 2026

Fortuna to release third quarter 2026 financial results on November 4, 2026; Conference call at 12 p.m. Eastern time on November 5, 2026

Fortuna Mining Corp. (NYSE: FSM | TSX: FVI) announces that it will release its financial statements and MD&A for the third quarter of 2026 on Wednesday, November 4, 2026, after market close.

A conference call to discuss the financial and operational results will be held on Thursday, November 5, 2026, at 10:00 a.m. Pacific time | 12:00 p.m. Eastern time. Hosting the call will be Jorge A. Ganoza, CEO, Kevin O'Reilly, Chief Financial Officer, David Whittle, Chief Operating Officer - West Africa, and Cesar Velasco, Chief Operating Officer - Latin America.

Shareholders, analysts, media and interested investors are invited to listen to the live conference call by logging onto the webcast at https://www.webcaster5.com/Webcast/Page/1696/54698 or over the phone by dialing in just prior to the starting time.

Conference call details:

Date: Thursday, November 5, 2026
Time: 10:00 a.m. Pacific time | 12:00 p.m. Eastern time

Dial in number (Toll Free): +1.888.506.0062
Dial in number (International): +1.973.528.0011
Access code: 374019

Replay number (Toll Free): +1.877.481.4010
Replay number (International): +1.919.882.2331
Replay passcode: 54698

Playback of the earnings call will be available until November 19, 2026. Playback of the webcast will be available until Friday, November 5, 2027. In addition, a transcript of the call will be archived on the Company's website.

About Fortuna Mining Corp.

Fortuna Mining Corp. is a Canadian precious metals mining company with three operating mines in Argentina, Côte d'Ivoire, and Peru, and the feasibility-stage Diamba Sud Gold Project in Senegal. Our exploration portfolio spans our operating jurisdictions as well as Guinea and Guyana. Sustainability is at the core of our operations and stakeholder relationships. We produce gold and silver while creating long-term shared value through efficient production, environmental stewardship, and social responsibility. For more information, please visit our website at www.fortunamining.com

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

Jorge A. Ganoza
CEO, and Director
Fortuna Mining Corp.

Investor Relations:

Carlos Baca | info@fmcmail.com | fortunamining.com | X | LinkedIn | YouTube | Instagram | TikTok

A PDF accompanying this announcement is available at http://ml.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/89f27cd7-e2ba-4183-b29a-29ca427c092c


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