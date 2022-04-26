Foremost Lithium Resource & Technology Ltd. is pleased to announce it has completed a ten hole 1,509 meter drill program designed to test Mobile Metal Ion soil geochemical anomalies and assess the deeper levels of high-grade spodumene pegmatite Dike 8 discovered in 2018. The drilling contract was completed by Bodnar Drilling Ltd. of Ste. Rose du Lac and helicopter support was provided by Gogal Air Services Ltd. of ...

FAT:CNX