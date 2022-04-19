Resource News Investing News

Foremost Lithium Resource & Technology Ltd. (CSE: FAT) (OTCQB: FRRSF) (FSE: F0R0) (WKN: A3DCC8) ("Foremost" or the "Company") (www.foremostlithium.com), is pleased to announce final interpreted results from the Unmanned Aerial Vehicle, ("UAV") magnetic survey over the Jean Lake property first disclosed on March 1st, 2022 (see press release of same date). Jean Lake is Foremost's 100% owned 1,002-hectare (2,476-acre) property situated in Snow Lake, Manitoba, Canada. The North-East sector of Foremost' s Jean Lake property (claim JOL 9419) directly abuts with Snow Lake Lithium's Sherritt Gordon ("SG") and Grass River ("GRP") pegmatites exposed on Snow Lake Lithium's ADD3203 claim.

Final images from EarthEx Geophysical Solutions Inc. ("EarthEx") magnetic data identified fourteen (14) high priority structural targets for further exploration work in the northern portion of the Jean Lake property. Fourteen sets of independently colored lines are final interpretations of the magnetic low lineaments from a Centre for Exploration Targeting ("CET") analysis and overlay the magnetic "low" picks layer. The coincidence of the magnetic lows with the Beryl Pegmatites and their extension along a trend recognized for its association with Snow Lake Lithium's high-grade SG and GRP spodumene pegmatites is highly encouraging. Of particular importance, Target 11 (BLUE) and Target 10 (GREEN) directly match the previously identified Beryl Pegmatite dykes (B-1 and B-2) which assayed between 3.89% and 5.17% Li2O, respectively. The locations of the B-1 and B-2 Beryl Pegmatite dykes are annotated with the magnetic data in Figure 1.

Figure 1 - Magnetic image covering the Jean Lake property. The gap in the image is due to the location of Hydroelectric power lines crossing the property. Location B-1 assayed 3.89% Li2O connects with target 11; and Location B2 (red circle) assayed 5.17% Li2O and connects with target 10.

Figure 2 builds upon Figure 1 now showing Snow Lake Lithium's SG and GRP spodumene pegmatites as per their disclosed interim drilling results from March 10th, 2022[1]. There are multiple features which appear to connect the known pegmatite dykes and interpreted lineaments on both properties.

Figure 2 - Foremost Lithium's Jean Lake magnetic survey results with overlays of Snow Lake Lithium's SG and GRC pegmatites.

Lindsay Bottomer, Co-founder, and Geoscience Advisor of Foremost states: "The Jean Lake results are very encouraging with regards to the clarity and abundance of the trends of magnetic lows identified from the EarthEx magnetic data. Targets 10 and 11 correspond with the locations of the B-1 and B-2 Beryl Pegmatites on Jean Lake and Targets 5, 6, and 7 are on trend with the SG and GRP on Snow Lake Lithium's ground. On March 10th, 2022, Snow Lake Lithium announced results from exploration hole GRP-001, an exploration hole previously undrilled, returned 2 pegmatite intercepts grading 30% spodumene from 34.8 m to 40.48 m, and 41.86 m to 44.22 m for a total intersection of 8.04 m[1]. It is noteworthy that Snow Lake Lithium's GRP structure appears to directly connect to one of the imaged magnetic low features present on Jean Lake. We have prioritized the top 10 drill targets for an immediate drill program based upon all available data."

Scott Taylor, President and CEO of Foremost Lithium states: "The final magnetic data interpretation, together with the 3.89% Li2O assayed on the B-1 Beryl pegmatite outcrop and the 5.17% Li2O on the B-2 Beryl pegmatite outcrop, and the March 10th disclosure of Snow Lake Lithium's interim drilling results hitting intercepts of 30% spodumene on GRP-001 have imparted a sense of urgency and enthusiasm to extend and expedite our exploration work and drilling campaign throughout the spring and summer on Jean Lake."

Scott Taylor continues: "In recent news, Canada's mining sector is set to receive an unprecedented tranche of Federal incentives to accelerate and scale up production of raw materials used in EV batteries[2]. One example is the new Critical Mineral Exploration Tax Credit (CMETC) which specifically incentivizes capital deployed to support hard rock Canadian lithium exploration and development activities. Stellantis and LG Energy Solution recently announced a new $4.9 Billion-dollar Ontario based Gigafactory scheduled to come online in 2024. American automakers General Motors & Ford Motor Co. have both announced plans to make electric vehicles at Ontario based factories. These long-term macroeconomic catalysts all support the Company's strategic focus and enhance the value of our Snow Lake lithium assets which are situated nearby these massive long-term Canadian EV investments."

Technical information contained in the press release has been approved by the Company's Co-Founder and Geoscience Advisor, Lindsay Bottomer, P. Geo, who is a "Qualified Person" within the meaning of National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

About EarthEx Geophysical Solutions Inc.
EarthEx Geophysical Solutions Inc is a Manitoba company, founded in 2014 in Selkirk, Manitoba. The President and Chief Geophysicist, Daniel Card, P. Geo, RPGeo, holds a BSc. Hons degree from the University of Manitoba (2007). EarthEx is highly specialized in geophysical prospecting for hard rock minerals and works with cutting edge technologies and data analysis methodology. Since its inception in 2014, EarthEx has quickly become a household name in the Canadian mineral exploration industry, with rapid and continued growth expected in the coming years.

About Foremost Lithium Resource & Technology Ltd.
Foremost Lithium is an energy technology company focused and committed to become one of the first North American Companies to produce high quality battery-grade lithium hydroxide. Lithium hydroxide is a strategic battery mineral mainly consumed in the production of cathode materials for lithium-ion batteries. Lithium based batteries power the daily use of consumer electronics, enable electrification of the transportation sector, and provide stationary grid storage, critical to developing a clean-energy economy. The Company is prudently and systematically exploring and building tonnage on its four lithium properties, Jean Lake, Grass River, and Zoro located in Snow Lake, Manitoba, and Hidden Lake in the Northwest Territories. Foremost Lithium also holds assets in precious commodities with its Winston Gold/Silver Project in New Mexico, USA.

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements in this press release, other than statements of historical fact, are "forward-looking information" with respect to Foremost within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Foremost provides forward-looking statements for the purpose of conveying information about current expectations and plans relating to the future and readers are cautioned that such statements may not be appropriate for other purposes. By its nature, this information is subject to inherent risks and uncertainties that may be general or specific and which give rise to the possibility that expectations, forecasts, predictions, projections or conclusions will not prove to be accurate, that assumptions may not be correct, and that objectives, strategic goals and priorities will not be achieved. These risks and uncertainties include but are not limited to market conditions, exploration findings, results, and recommendations, as well as those risks and uncertainties identified and reported in Foremost' s public filings under Foremost' s SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com. Although Foremost has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Foremost disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as lithium as result of new information, future events or otherwise unless required by law.

[1] SNOW LAKE ANNOUNCES SIGNIFICANT PROGRESS UPDATE FOR WINTER DRILLING CAMPAIGN, March 10, 2022. Snow Lake Announces Significant Progress Update for Winter Drilling Campaign:: Snow Lake Resources Ltd. (LITM) (snowlakelithium.com)

[2]https://budget.gc.ca/2022/report-rapport/chap2-en.html

