Forbes Honors Shift4 as one of America's Most Successful Mid?Cap Companies for 2026

Shift4 (NYSE: FOUR), the leader in integrated payments and commerce technology, today announced its inclusion on Forbes' list of America's Most Successful Mid-Cap Companies for 2026. The annual list, published by Forbes ® magazine, is based on data from FactSet and honors the best performing mid-cap businesses based on earnings growth, sales growth, return on equity, and total stock return for the last five years.
"This recognition is a testament to the consistency of our long-term vision and the value that Shift4 is delivering for our customers around the world," said Taylor Lauber, CEO of Shift4. "We're dedicated to powering commerce for the most memorable experiences globally, whether you're shopping, dining out, traveling, or cheering on your favorite team. This truly underscores the strength of our growth strategy, our proven financial success, and our opportunity to continue driving sustainable, long-term returns for shareholders."
About Shift4
Shift4 (NYSE: FOUR) is boldly redefining commerce by simplifying complex payments ecosystems across the world. As the leader in commerce-enabling technology, Shift4 powers billions of transactions annually for hundreds of thousands of businesses in virtually every industry. For more information, visit shift4.com .
