Fold and Steak 'n Shake Bring Bitcoin Rewards to the Table with New $5 Bitcoin Promotion

Fold Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLD) ("Fold" or the "Company"), a bitcoin financial services company making it easy for individuals and businesses to earn, save, and spend bitcoin through everyday financial tools, today announced a landmark partnership with Steak 'n Shake that brings bitcoin directly to dining, rewarding customers with $5 in bitcoin when they order the Steak ‘n Shake Bitcoin Meal or Bitcoin Steakburger.

The limited-time offer is available at its approximately 400 Steak 'n Shake locations nationwide, giving guests a delicious new way to earn bitcoin. This marks the first time a U.S. restaurant chain has bundled meals with bitcoin rewards, a milestone signaling how quickly bitcoin is moving from niche investment to mainstream culture.

Customers who purchase a Bitcoin Burger or Bitcoin Meal can visit www.bitcoinmealdeal.com, upload their receipt, and receive a unique code redeemable for $5 in bitcoin through the Fold app. After downloading the Fold app and activating an account, users can redeem their $5 bitcoin reward and start earning bitcoin on future everyday purchases. Each customer may redeem one code, subject to applicable terms and conditions.

"Bitcoin goes mainstream when it starts showing up in everyday life," said Will Reeves, Chairman, CEO and Founder of Fold. "That's been our vision from the beginning and our promotion with Steak 'n Shake is the next step in that journey. For many people, this will be the first time they ever own bitcoin, and it will come from something as ordinary as grabbing a burger. That's what real adoption looks like."

The campaign will roll out nationwide today, October 31st and will run while supplies last. This initiative represents the first in a series of mainstream partnerships Fold plans to announce in the coming months, all designed to make bitcoin simple, rewarding, and part of everyday life.

About Steak n Shake
Steak ‘n Shake is a classic American brand born on Route 66 in 1934. They are the creators of the Steakburger, extraordinary homemade milkshakes, and famous beef tallow fries. Steak ‘n Shake uses higher quality ingredients and cares about its people by proudly being the maximum wage employer. They seek to lead in food quality and service and embrace leading technologies such as Bitcoin. Steak ‘n Shake is proud to be an American company.  For more information, visit https://steaknshake.com/ or connect with them on social media at @SteaknShake.

About Fold
Fold (NASDAQ: FLD) is the first publicly traded bitcoin financial services company, making it easy for individuals and businesses to earn, save, and use bitcoin. With nearly 1,500 BTC in its treasury, Fold is at the forefront of integrating bitcoin into everyday financial experiences. Through innovative products like the Fold App, Fold Credit Card™, Fold Bitcoin Gift Card™, and Fold Debit Card™, the company is building the bridge between traditional finance and the bitcoin-powered future.

