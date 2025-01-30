Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Investor Insight
Far Northern Resources is well-placed to capitalize on Australia's resource opportunities and deliver sustainable returns to its shareholders as it pursues strategic exploration across its assets in some of Australia’s most prolific mining jurisdictions.
Overview
Far Northern Resources (ASX:FNR) is a newly listed Australian explorer focused on gold and base metals. The company debuted on the ASX on April 12, 2024, after finalizing its IPO, during which it secured AU$4 million in funding. The company has three exploration projects – two based in Northern Queensland (Empire and Rocks Reef) and one in the Northern Territories (Bridge Creek).
In the 2022-23 fiscal year, mining played a pivotal role in Australia's economy by generating a record $455 billion in export revenue, accounting for nearly 66 percent of the total exports. This underscores the industry's significant contribution to the nation's economic stability, government revenues, and the creation of employment opportunities in regional areas.
According to the Fraser Institute Annual Survey of Mining Companies 2023, Australia is one of the most attractive regions for mining. Fraser Institute ranks the Northern Territories and Queensland as the 6th and 13th most attractive destinations for mining investment.
During 2023, Queensland's mines yielded 12.6 tons of gold, positioning it as the fourth most prolific state in Australia for this precious metal. Its output falls slightly below that of the Northern Territory (13.9 tons).
Its presence in relatively attractive mining jurisdictions positions the company to capitalize on opportunities in Australia's resource sector and deliver sustainable returns to its shareholders. The IPO funds of AU$4 million have provided sufficient funding to the company to advance its exploration projects. Overall, Far Northern is planning a 20,000-meter drilling program over the next two years, which will consist: of over 5,000 meters for Empire; 2,500 to 5,000 meters for Bridge Creek; and 2,500 meters planned at Rocks Reef in the China Wall prospect.
Company Highlights
- Far Northern Resources (FNR) is a newly listed Australia-based gold and base metals exploration company. The company was listed on the ASX on April 12, 2024, following the completion of its IPO in which it raised AU$4 million.
- The company has three projects across Northern Queensland and the Northern Territories – Empire, Bridge Creek and Rocks Reef. Empire and Bridge Creek are significantly advanced, drill-ready with JORC-compliant resources.
- The flagship project Empire has undergone extensive exploration work culminating in a 2019 mineral resource estimate of 22,500 oz gold.
- At Bridge Creek, FNR is planning a drilling program, which aims to move inferred resources to indicated status, as well as extend the mineralization both along the strike and at depth.
- The Rock Reefs property presents a prospective upside for FNR with historical exploration showing promise for gold and copper mineralization.
- The presence in relatively attractive mining jurisdictions in Australia positions the company to capitalize on opportunities in Australia's resource sector and deliver superior returns to its shareholders.
Key Projects
Empire Project (Copper-Gold)
The Empire Project, situated 34 km west of the mining town of Chillagoe in North Queensland which had a mill for treating locally mined ore. The project covers an expansive 252 hectares on a granted mining lease. The tenement boasts a rich exploration history, marked by substantial drilling conducted across various phases. This culminated in the determination of a 2019 mineral resource estimate of 22,505 oz of gold on the Empire Stockworks gold deposit.
More than 7,460 meters of RC drilling and 750 meters of diamond core drilling have been carried out by Far Northern Resources, resulting in multiple intersections of copper, gold and silver. Rock chip assays yielded noteworthy grades, with results showing up to 12.64 percent copper (FNRRCS24001) and 4.12 grams per ton (g/t) gold (FNRRCS24002). Further surface sampling unveiled copper grades ranging from 2.61 percent to 11.89 percent and gold grades from 0.70 g/t to 2.16 g/t.
The rock chip assays extended the strike of known mineralization at the Empire Stockworks prospect by a further 750 meters and management believes it could be part of a bigger porphyry-style target.
The company is in the process of updating its current resource and block model before returning to site in 2025 to continue exploration.
Several targets have already been identified on the Empire tenement:
Empire Stockworks Prospect: Located close to the northern Breccia zone, this is the most advanced Far Northern target, in respect of exploration progress.
FNR has completed an RC drilling program at the Empire Gold Deposit designed to update and infill the 2020 resource model drilling program at the Empire Mining Lease. The program confirmed the presence of a zone in the primary vein at the northern end of the Empire Stockworks consisting of a high-grade gold zone within the greater Empire Stockworks gold system, with mineralisation open at depth and along strike. Assays from all six drill holes intercepted the high-grade quartz veins that formed the basis of the previous modeling. These results will provide further data on the known resources at the Empire Stockwork that will enable FNR to update the resource and economic modelling at the current gold prices, to move into future feasibility studies.
United Empire: Situated south of the Empire Stockworks prospect and adjacent to the Pinnacles breccia zone, this anomaly exhibits copper/gold characteristics, as revealed by previous exploration efforts conducted by entities other than Far Northern.
Copper Pit: It is also located south of the Empire Stockworks prospect and close to Pinnacles breccia. The analysis of the minor mullock heaps in the vicinity suggests the area holds promise for copper and gold prospects.
Pinnacles Prospect: It is situated in the Pinnacles breccia zone to the south of the Empire Stockworks Prospect. Far Northern has done very minimal exploration work so far on this prospect.
Bridge Creek Project (primarily Gold)
The project is located 150 km south of Darwin in the Northern Territories. It comprises three mining leases situated within the Pine Creek Geosyncline. The project is in the historical mining area of Cosmos Howley – Pine Creek which has produced over 2 million oz of gold. It covers a sector of the axis of the Howley Anticline, approximately 12 km along strike north from the Cosmopolitan Howley gold mine currently owned by Kirkland Lake Gold.
A mineral resource estimate was completed in 2022 containing 70,560 oz of inferred gold resources.
Far Northern is looking to accelerate its exploration activity at Bridge Creek, with a planned 2,500 to 5,000-meter drilling program in 2025, aiming to move the inferred resources to indicated status, as well as extend the mineralization both along the strike and at depth.
Rocks Reef Project (Copper-Gold)
The Rocks Reef Project is located 52 km west of Chillagoe and comprises exploration permit 26473, which covers the Georgetown Tectonic Province. It is situated along a northeast structural trend spanning over 20 kilometers, within a large quartz-veined and altered porphyry formation. Geochemical sampling has revealed anomalous gold and silver veins within a 3-km by 1-km area.
The Rock Reefs property presents a prospective upside for Far Northern with historical exploration confirming the presence of a mineralized vein system at the China Wall prospect. The project shows early-stage promise for gold and copper deposits. Far Northern has completed an extensive early exploration program and results are expected over the coming months.
FNR has already identified targets for the tenement:
China Wall: Situated north of the tenement, this represents the most advanced target in terms of exploration progress within Rocks Reef. The previous operator had drilled a total of 155 air track holes along major and minor epithermal veins and structures, reporting precious metal mineralization. Subsequently, Far Northern conducted rock chip and soil analyses as part of follow-up investigations. Management is now planning a 2,500-meter drill program at the China Wall prospect.
Savannah Way and Single Peak: It is located about 1.3 km north of the China Wall. Far Northern has undertaken a rock chip and soil sampling program.
Roadside Copper: The target is located about 4.5 km from the China Wall Prospect. It saw little exploration work when it was held by the previous owner. Far Northern has conducted preliminary exploration including the analysis of rock chips and soils, which revealed the presence of gold, copper and associated minerals in the area.
North Drift Breccia and South Drift: Here again, the rock chip and soil samples have returned positive results indicating potential for mineralization.
Management Team
Cameron Woodrow – Executive Director and CEO
Cameron Woodrow has over two decades of experience in the financial and mining industries, both domestically and internationally. He oversees the day-to-day operations of the company in collaboration with FNR's geologist. Woodrow's professional background commenced in the investment banking sector in Europe and Australia, where he held positions as a corporate advisor and sales trader at Paterson Securities and the Stonebridge Group. Earlier in his career, he served in various roles at Merrill Lynch and Credit Suisse in London.
Mattew Bashford – Executive Director and CFO
Mattew Bashford has nearly 28 years of experience serving as CFO and company secretary at various public and private firms. Bashford has played a crucial role in the success of Far Northern Resources since its inception, contributing to its structuring, all capital raises to date, and accounting/tax compliance. He has been serving as a director of Far Northern since May 17, 2019. He holds a Bachelor of Commerce from the University of Queensland and is also a chartered accountant.
Catriona Glover – Company Secretary
Catriona Glover is a qualified lawyer with over two decades of experience in corporate and commercial law, specializing in corporate governance and providing company secretarial advice to both listed and unlisted entities. She has offered legal counsel, corporate governance expertise, and company secretarial services to numerous companies across diverse industries such as biopharma, financial services, mining, stockbroking, education, manufacturing, software and not-for-profit organizations. Glover has been the company secretary for several listed and unlisted companies, including Far East Gold, Maronan Metals, VGI Health Technology (NSX:VGI), Aeramentum Resources, and Invictus Biopharma.
Michael Stephenson – Geologist
With more than two decades of experience, Michael Stephenson has served as an exploration project manager for prominent companies such as Hancock Prospecting, Murchison Metals and Great Central Mines. He has extensive expertise in exploration project management, accumulated over 20 years of professional practice. Stephenson has played a pivotal role at Far Northern, overseeing all exploration activities, including structural mapping, rock chipping and soil sampling. Notably, he played a crucial role in enhancing the JORC Resource at Empire by executing the drilling program in 2020.
Roderick Paul Corps – Chairman Independent
Roderick Paul Corps commenced his career as a stockbroker at Porter Western (now Macquarie Group), followed by tenures at Morgan Stanley and JP Morgan in the United Kingdom. He has served as a director for Eternal Resources (ASX:BRN) and Voyager Global Group, which is now Cyelip Group (ASX:CYQ
). From 2013 to 2021, he was the corporate and investor relations manager at Westgold Resources (ASX:WGX
). Currently, Corps is a non-executive director at Marketech and serves as the managing director of NICO Resources (ASX:NC1
).