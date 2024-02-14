- WORLD EDITIONAustraliaNorth AmericaWorld
Flynn Gold Eyes Multimillion Ounce Gold Deposit at Golden Ridge Project in Tasmania
“There's about an 8 kilometre contact zone where there's historical gold workings from the late 1800s, which haven't really been explored in any significant way since those old timers were there,” Flynn Gold CEO and Managing Director Neil Marston said.
Australia's Flynn Gold (ASX:FG1) is ramping up exploration work at its Golden Ridge project in Northeast Tasmania, which the company’s CEO and Managing Director Neil Marston said has the potential to host significant gold deposits.
“We consider Golden Ridge to be an intrusive-related gold system, and elsewhere around the world, where you've got these intrusive-related gold systems, they host multimillion ounce gold deposits,” he said.
Golden Ridge features a granite dome with an 8 kilometre contact zone. There has been historical gold working from the late 1800s, but the area has not been meaningfully explored, according to Marston.
Flynn Gold has undertaken diamond drilling at two main prospects at Golden Ridge: Brilliant and Trafalgar.
“We've recorded some exceptionally high-grade results. We've got multiple quartz vein intersections of over 100 grams per tonne gold,” Marston said.
Watch the interview with Flynn Gold CEO and Managing Director Neil Marston above.
Disclaimer: This interview is sponsored by Flynn Gold (ASX:FG1). This interview provides information which was sourced by the Investing News Network (INN) and approved by Flynn Gold in order to help investors learn more about the company. Flynn Gold is a client of INN. The company’s campaign fees pay for INN to create and update this interview.
INN does not provide investment advice and the information on this profile should not be considered a recommendation to buy or sell any security. INN does not endorse or recommend the business, products, services or securities of any company profiled.
The information contained here is for information purposes only and is not to be construed as an offer or solicitation for the sale or purchase of securities. Readers should conduct their own research for all information publicly available concerning the company. Prior to making any investment decision, it is recommended that readers consult directly with Flynn Gold and seek advice from a qualified investment advisor.
This interview may contain forward-looking statements including but not limited to comments regarding the timing and content of upcoming work programs, receipt of property titles, etc. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements. The issuer relies upon litigation protection for forward-looking statements. Investing in companies comes with uncertainties as market values can fluctuate.
