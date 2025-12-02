Five UBS advisor teams in the Southeast Region named to the Forbes America's Top Wealth Management Teams list

UBS today announced that five financial advisor teams in the firm's Southeast region have been recognized by Forbes.

The financial advisor teams named to the 2025 Forbes America's Top Wealth Management Teams Private Wealth list are:

LongBernsteinGunderson (Philadelphia, New York City and Dallas): Ryan M. Long, Bradford Bernstein, Louise Gunderson, Nina Gunderson

The Capital ESOP Group (Washington, D.C.): Keith Apton, Nick Francia, Joanne Ferland, Sarah Bothner, Kaveh Gilanshah

The financial advisor teams named to the 2025 Forbes America's Top Wealth Management Teams High Net Worth list are:

The Murray Group (Hunt Valley, MD) : Jason Lowy, Nick Barbieri, Brian Doak, Palmer Murray, Michele Lippincott

Trillium Partners (Atlanta, GA): Harris Gignilliat, Laura Wellon, Langley Respess

OakRing Wealth Partners (Birmingham, AL): David Saltzman, Kevin Haynes, Kevin Townsend King, Lee Friedman, Daniel Dean

"These advisors are some of the best in the business and we are delighted to see them recognized nationally for their hard work and commitment to clients," said Julie Fox, Regional Director, Southeast at UBS. "On behalf of myself and the UBS leadership team, we congratulate each of them and their teams for this impressive recognition. We look forward to continuing to help them leverage our state-of-the-art wealth management platform to better serve their clients."

The Forbes Top Wealth Management Teams Private Wealth list is comprised of 100 teams managing over $1.5 trillion in combined assets. The Forbes Top Wealth Management Teams High Net Worth list features 100 teams with cumulative assets of more than $387 billion. The ranking algorithm is based on qualitative and quantitative criteria including phone and in-person interviews, compliance records and revenue.

For the full list and further information, visit:
https://www.forbes.com/lists/top-wealth-management-teams-private-wealth/
https://www.forbes.com/lists/top-wealth-management-teams-high-net-worth/

Notes to Editors

About UBS
UBS is a leading and truly global wealth manager and the leading universal bank in Switzerland. It also provides diversified asset management solutions and focused investment banking capabilities. With the acquisition of Credit Suisse, UBS manages 6.1 trillion dollars of invested assets as per fourth quarter 2024. UBS helps clients achieve their financial goals through personalized advice, solutions and products. Headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland, the firm is operating in more than 50 markets around the globe. UBS Group shares are listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange and the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE).

https://www.ubs.com

© UBS 2025. All rights reserved. The key symbol and UBS are among the registered and unregistered trademarks of UBS. Although neither UBS Financial Services Inc. or its employees pay a fee in exchange for these ratings, UBS may hire RJ Shook to be a speaker for events. Past performance is not an indication of future results. For press use only.

The Forbes rating is compiled by Shook Research and awarded annually in November based on information from a 12 month period ending in March of the award year. Eligibility is based on quantitative factors and is not necessarily related to the quality of the investment advice.

For more information on third party rating methodologies, please visit ubs.com/us/en/designation-disclosures

Media:
Scott Gamm
Strategy Voice Associates
scott@strategyvoiceassociates.com

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

UBS GroupUBSNYSE:UBSFintech Investing
UBS
The Conversation (0)
Nextech3D.ai Poised for Growth as Event-Tech and 3D/AR Revenue Accelerates

Nextech3D.ai Poised for Growth as Event-Tech and 3D/AR Revenue Accelerates

Nextech3D.AI (CSE:NTAR,OTCQX:NEXCF,FSE:EP2) is gaining investor attention following H.C. Wainwright’s November 2025 coverage, highlighting renewed optimism about the company’s growth prospects, driven largely by its expanding event‑technology business.The analyst firm maintained a Buy rating... Keep Reading...
Graphite One Confirms the Presence of Rare Earth Elements at its Graphite Creek Deposit

Graphite One Confirms the Presence of Rare Earth Elements at its Graphite Creek Deposit

CEO: "The presence of two Defense Production Act Title III materials graphite and REEs in a single deposit further underscores Graphite Creek as a generational deposit." Initial test work identifies all five of the principal permanent magnet REEs at Graphite Creek G1's Rare Earths recovery plan... Keep Reading...
Gold Rally Sparks Renewed Investor Rush Into Mining Stocks

Gold Rally Sparks Renewed Investor Rush Into Mining Stocks

USA News Group News Commentary Issued on behalf of Rua Gold Inc. USA News Group News Commentary Since March, the ongoing gold rally has been attracting investors back to mining stocks . As the precious metal reaches record highs, mining stocks have been rising too, defying markets that outside... Keep Reading...
Gold Rally Sparks Renewed Investor Rush Into Mining Stocks

Gold Rally Sparks Renewed Investor Rush Into Mining Stocks

USA News Group News Commentary Issued on behalf of Rua Gold Inc. USA News Group News Commentary Since March, the ongoing gold rally has been attracting investors back to mining stocks . As the precious metal reaches record highs, mining stocks have been rising too, defying markets that outside... Keep Reading...

Ventyx Biosciences to Participate in Three Upcoming Investor Conferences

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: VTYX) ("Ventyx"), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on advancing novel oral therapies that address a broad range of inflammatory diseases with significant unmet medical need, today announced that Company executives will participate in the... Keep Reading...
Hands typing on a laptop with "open banking" text and related icons hovering above.

Canada’s Big Open Banking Move: Unlocking Consumer Control and Financial Innovation

In its 2025 federal budget, the Canadian government lays out a bold blueprint to foster competition, innovation and inclusion in the financial sector by accelerating open banking adoption. With the Big Six banks holding 93 percent of banking assets, this consumer-driven reform aims to dismantle... Keep Reading...

Keith Prusek and Hugh Rabb Join Evercore as Senior Managing Directors in the Transportation Investment Banking Group

Evercore announced today that Keith Prusek and Hugh Rabb have joined the firm as senior managing directors in its transportation investment banking group. Both will be based in Richmond, Virginia, where Evercore has opened a new office as part of its ongoing initiative to further expand its... Keep Reading...
Justin Grossbard, co-founder of CompareForexBrokers.

Managing Wealth Across Borders: Q&A with CompareForexBrokers’ Justin Grossbard

Navigating international money transfers can be costly and complex, with hidden fees and poor exchange rates often eroding returns. To shed light on how individuals and businesses can better manage these transactions, the Investing News Network sat down for a Q&A with Justin Grossbard,... Keep Reading...
Text saying "decentralized finance" with colorful digital chart backdrop.

A Guide to DeFi: Understanding Decentralized Finance

Decentralized finance (DeFi) is a revolutionary shift in the financial landscape, offering a blockchain-based system that facilitates transactions without relying on traditional intermediaries like banks or brokerages. While the DeFi sector experienced a challenging period through 2022 and early... Keep Reading...
Contactless payment with blue card on smartphone displaying €18.00.

Digital Finance Fuels Record Savings Growth in Developing Nations: World Bank

Formal saving in developing economies surged to its highest level in more than a decade in 2024, powered largely by the widespread use of mobile phones and digital financial tools, the World Bank said in its new Global Findex 2025 report.For the first time, 40 percent of adults in low- and... Keep Reading...
Blue cubes with illuminated edges and symbols, arranged in a geometric pattern.

Fintech Firm Velocity Raises US$10 Million for Enterprise Stablecoin Infrastructure

In what is believed to be the largest European pre-seed funding round of the year, UK fintech startup Velocity has emerged with US$10 million in early backing to develop a stablecoin infrastructure platform. The initiative is aimed squarely at large enterprises grappling with outdated... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Latest Press Releases

Sarama Partners With InvestorHub to Strengthen Investor Engagement

Bold Ventures Announces Results of Fall Sampling Program at Burchell

Homerun Resources Inc. Announces Engagement of Jiri Skopek as Corporate Development Advisor for the Strategic Commercialization of the Enduring Long Duration Energy Storage System Integrated with "The Hub" AI Energy Management Platform

Electric Royalties: Several Copper Royalties Make Strides and Copper Royalty Revenues Rise

Related News

uranium investing

Niger Moves to Sell Uranium From Orano's Seized SOMAÏR Mine

Gold Investing

Southern Cross Gold’s Tunnel Approval "Pivotal Milestone" for Victoria’s Minerals Future

Precious Metals Investing

Sarama Partners With InvestorHub to Strengthen Investor Engagement

Base Metals Investing

Bold Ventures Announces Results of Fall Sampling Program at Burchell

Tech Investing

Homerun Resources Inc. Announces Engagement of Jiri Skopek as Corporate Development Advisor for the Strategic Commercialization of the Enduring Long Duration Energy Storage System Integrated with "The Hub" AI Energy Management Platform

Zinc Investing

Electric Royalties: Several Copper Royalties Make Strides and Copper Royalty Revenues Rise

Precious Metals Investing

Rio Silver Acquires Second High-Potential Silver-Lead-Zinc Project in Central Peru