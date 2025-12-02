Five UBS advisor teams in the Southeast Region named to the Forbes America's Top Wealth Management Teams list

UBS today announced that five financial advisor teams in the firm's Southeast region have been recognized by Forbes.
The financial advisor teams named to the 2025 Forbes America's Top Wealth Management Teams Private Wealth list are:
LongBernsteinGunderson (Philadelphia, New York City and Dallas): Ryan M. Long, Bradford Bernstein, Louise Gunderson, Nina Gunderson
The Capital ESOP Group (Washington, D.C.): Keith Apton, Nick Francia, Joanne Ferland, Sarah Bothner, Kaveh Gilanshah
The financial advisor teams named to the 2025 Forbes America's Top Wealth Management Teams High Net Worth list are:
The Murray Group (Hunt Valley, MD) : Jason Lowy, Nick Barbieri, Brian Doak, Palmer Murray, Michele Lippincott
Trillium Partners (Atlanta, GA): Harris Gignilliat, Laura Wellon, Langley Respess
OakRing Wealth Partners (Birmingham, AL): David Saltzman, Kevin Haynes, Kevin Townsend King, Lee Friedman, Daniel Dean
"These advisors are some of the best in the business and we are delighted to see them recognized nationally for their hard work and commitment to clients," said Julie Fox, Regional Director, Southeast at UBS. "On behalf of myself and the UBS leadership team, we congratulate each of them and their teams for this impressive recognition. We look forward to continuing to help them leverage our state-of-the-art wealth management platform to better serve their clients."
The Forbes Top Wealth Management Teams Private Wealth list is comprised of 100 teams managing over $1.5 trillion in combined assets. The Forbes Top Wealth Management Teams High Net Worth list features 100 teams with cumulative assets of more than $387 billion. The ranking algorithm is based on qualitative and quantitative criteria including phone and in-person interviews, compliance records and revenue.
For the full list and further information, visit:
https://www.forbes.com/lists/top-wealth-management-teams-private-wealth/
https://www.forbes.com/lists/top-wealth-management-teams-high-net-worth/
Notes to Editors
About UBS
UBS is a leading and truly global wealth manager and the leading universal bank in Switzerland. It also provides diversified asset management solutions and focused investment banking capabilities. With the acquisition of Credit Suisse, UBS manages 6.1 trillion dollars of invested assets as per fourth quarter 2024. UBS helps clients achieve their financial goals through personalized advice, solutions and products. Headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland, the firm is operating in more than 50 markets around the globe. UBS Group shares are listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange and the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE).
© UBS 2025. All rights reserved. The key symbol and UBS are among the registered and unregistered trademarks of UBS. Although neither UBS Financial Services Inc. or its employees pay a fee in exchange for these ratings, UBS may hire RJ Shook to be a speaker for events. Past performance is not an indication of future results. For press use only.
The Forbes rating is compiled by Shook Research and awarded annually in November based on information from a 12 month period ending in March of the award year. Eligibility is based on quantitative factors and is not necessarily related to the quality of the investment advice.
For more information on third party rating methodologies, please visit ubs.com/us/en/designation-disclosures
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20251202951405/en/
Media:
Scott Gamm
Strategy Voice Associates
scott@strategyvoiceassociates.com