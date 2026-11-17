Key facts
- FIS has been named a Category Leader in all eight segments of Chartis Research's Credit Risk Management Solutions, 2026 Quadrant Update , spanning traded and structured credit, retail lending, wholesale credit, and credit portfolio management
- FIS offers credit risk management solutions across both trading-book and banking-book environments, from origination to enterprise-wide portfolio decisioning, through a portfolio of purpose-built, interconnected solutions
As credit portfolios grow more complex and expectations for transparency increase, many financial institutions are finding it harder to manage credit risk through periodic reviews and disconnected point solutions. Against this backdrop, FIS ® (NYSE: FIS), a global leader in financial services technology, has been named a Category Leader across all eight categories evaluated in Chartis Research's Credit Risk Management Solutions, 2026 Quadrant Update. This is the second year in a row that FIS has achieved this recognition, which reflects the company's focus on helping institutions monitor, assess, and act on credit risk across trading and banking books.
According to Chartis Research's 2026 report , the credit risk market is shifting towards continuous credit intelligence, in which institutions monitor and respond to credit exposure in near real time, supported by AI-driven analytics, workflow automation, and integrated regulatory reporting. Being recognized as a Category Leader across all eight evaluated segments reflects FIS's ability to address a broad range of credit risk use cases with a suite of solutions designed to support the credit lifecycle, rather than a collection of standalone tools.
Andrés Choussy, President, Capital Markets at FIS said: "Credit risk has become too interconnected and too fast-moving for institutions to manage it in silos. Our solutions are designed to provide both depth in individual credit risk disciplines and breadth across the credit lifecycle, and we are proud that this has been recognized across all eight Chartis categories. We believe institutions that treat credit intelligence as a continuous capability, not a quarterly exercise, will be better positioned to manage risk."
FIS addresses each of the eight Chartis-evaluated segments through a portfolio of purpose-built, interconnected solutions across the credit lifecycle. Commercial Loan Origination and Credit Assessment supports wholesale credit decisioning. Adaptiv Analytics and Virtus cover credit curves, market-linked exposures and traded structured credit. Balance Sheet Manager helps embed expected credit loss and capital impacts into balance-sheet planning, and Adaptiv Enterprise Risk brings it together, aggregating exposures, managing limits and running stress scenarios across trading and banking books.
The Chartis 2026 recognition reflects FIS's sustained investment in cloud-native architecture, AI-embedded analytics, and capabilities designed to help institutions address regulatory requirements across multiple jurisdictions. FIS's approach, connecting origination, analytics, limits, stress testing and portfolio management through shared stress scenarios and data lineage, is designed to help institutions move from siloed, periodic risk calculations towards a more integrated, timely credit intelligence model.
FIS is a financial technology company providing solutions to financial institutions and businesses. We unlock financial technology to the world across the money lifecycle underpinning the world's financial system. Our people are dedicated to advancing the way the world pays, banks and invests, by helping our clients to confidently run, grow, and protect their businesses. Our expertise comes from decades of experience helping financial institutions and businesses of all sizes adapt to meet the needs of their customers by harnessing where reliability meets innovation in financial technology. Headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida, FIS is a member of the Fortune 500® and the Standard & Poor's 500® Index. To learn more, visit FISglobal.com . Follow FIS on LinkedIn , Facebook and X .
FIS® and any associated brand names/logos are the trademarks of FIS and/or its affiliates. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20261117675283/en/
For More Information
Melanie Hesketh
Global Head of PR
FIS Global Marketing and Communications
melanie.hesketh@fisglobal.com
Nicole Alley
Vice President, Communications
FIS Global Marketing and Communications
nicole.alley@fisglobal.com