Edgewater Wireless Brings Growing Semiconductor Momentum and Dual-Use Innovation to Canada's Semiconductor Symposium 2026

(TheNewswire)
Silicon Valley investment, global semiconductor engagement and expanding customer-driven engagement position Edgewater for its next phase of commercialization
October 20, 2026 TheNewswire - Ottawa, Canada Edgewater Wireless Systems Inc. (TSXV: YFI,OTC:KPIFF) (OTC: KPIFF) ("Edgewater" or the "Company"), the industry pioneer of AI-powered Wi-Fi Spectrum Slicing™ silicon solutions and IP, today announced its participation in Canada's Semiconductor Symposium 2026, taking place on October 20-21 in Ottawa, Ontario, as the Company advances its next-generation wireless silicon toward customer demonstrations and commercial adoption.
Edgewater enters the Symposium with growing momentum, supported by strategic investment, global industry engagement and customer-driven development across next-generation Wi-Fi and high-performance dual-use wireless applications.
Recent milestones include a strategic investment from Silicon Catalyst Angels—its first investment in a publicly traded company—and an invitation to GlobalFoundries' GFx Technology Summit, where Edgewater engaged with senior semiconductor executives, strategic investors and industry partners. The Company also participated in the RDK Global Summit, connecting with leading global broadband operators, OEMs and technology partners.
Together, these developments are strengthening Edgewater's industry visibility and access to the expertise, relationships and resources needed to accelerate commercialization.
"Industry and financial validation are providing the resources and access to advance our silicon toward customer demonstrations and commercial adoption," said Andrew Skafel, President and CEO of Edgewater Wireless. "The Silicon Catalyst Angels investment, our growing engagement with global semiconductor leaders and increasing customer interest are coming together at an important point in our development. We're moving beyond proving the technology toward demonstrating what it can deliver for customers—and building the foundation for scalable commercial opportunities."
Advancing Toward Customer Demonstrations and Design-Ins
Edgewater continues to advance PrismIQ™, its Wi-Fi 8-ready family of Spectrum Slicing™ semiconductor solutions, with development priorities increasingly shaped by prospective customer requirements and high-performance applications.
The Company's patented multi-channel architecture is designed to deliver greater throughput, reduced latency and more predictable wireless performance—capabilities increasingly important for next-generation broadband, enterprise connectivity and mission-critical wireless communications.
Beyond traditional Wi-Fi markets, Edgewater sees growing opportunities in dual-use applications, including autonomous systems, resilient wireless video links and low-latency command-and-control communications, where reliability and interference resilience are critical.
Customer-driven engineering activities are helping shape upcoming prototype capabilities and demonstration priorities, with the Company focused on progressing qualified opportunities toward potential design-ins and commercial adoption.
"What's particularly exciting is how our technology is opening doors beyond conventional Wi-Fi," added Skafel. "We're seeing opportunities where reliable, high-performance wireless connectivity is a critical requirement, not simply a convenience. Our focus now is on converting these opportunities into tangible technical and commercial milestones, particularly in the emerging dual-use market."
Global Industry Support Strengthens Execution
Edgewater's development program benefits from its relationships with Arm, Synopsys and Silicon Catalyst, alongside engagement with GlobalFoundries and Canada's semiconductor innovation ecosystem.
Through CMC Microsystems and the FABrIC initiative, Edgewater has secured approximately $921,000 in non-dilutive project support toward its next-generation wireless baseband development and commercialization program, helping extend development resources while limiting reliance on shareholder capital.
Hosted by CMC Microsystems under the theme "Where Sovereignty Meets Prosperity," Canada's Semiconductor Symposium brings together technology leaders, policymakers, investors and innovators focused on strengthening Canada's semiconductor industry and global competitiveness.
Edgewater will use the event to advance industry relationships, engage prospective strategic partners and highlight its progress toward bringing Canadian-developed wireless semiconductor technology to global markets.
Attending Canada's Semiconductor Symposium? Connect with Edgewater at marketing@edgewaterwireless.com to arrange a meeting.
About Edgewater Wireless
We make Wi-Fi. Better.
Edgewater's patented, AI-powered Spectrum Slicing™ platform—delivered through the PrismIQ™ product family—breaks the limits of legacy Wi-Fi by enabling multiple concurrent channels in a single band. Wi-Fi Spectrum Slicing™ delivers a 10x improvement in performance and up with 50% lower latency, even for legacy devices. With 26 patents granted and 3 AI-related patents pending, Edgewater's is transforming the economics of Wi-Fi for service providers, OEMs, and enterprises—powering scalable, standards-leading connectivity across residential, enterprise, and Industrial IoT markets. A Silicon Catalyst Portfolio Company with strategic investment from Silicon Catalyst Angels, Edgewater is an industry pioneer in its understanding of the future of Wi-Fi and is building the foundation for the next era of global connectivity which the company defines as intelligent wireless.
Visit https://edgewaterwireless.com
Edgewater Wireless Contacts:
Andrew Skafel, President and CEO
E: andrews@edgewaterwireless.com
Bill Mitoulas, Investor Relations
T: +1.613.317.4448
Forward-Looking Statements
This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. The use of any of the words "expect", "anticipate", "continue", "estimate", "objective", "ongoing", "may", "will", "project", "should", "believe", "plans", "intends" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking information or statements. Specific statements respecting moving toward prototype validation and demonstrations, clearing a path toward the next generation of Spectrum Slicing products and moving from validation toward execution and commercialization comprise forward-looking statements and represent milestones which may or may not be achieved. Although Edgewater Wireless believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking statements and information are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements and information because Edgewater Wireless can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. By its nature, such forward-looking information is subject to various risks and uncertainties, which could cause Edgewater Wireless' actual results and experience to differ materially from the anticipated results or expectations expressed. These risks and uncertainties, include, but are not limited to access to capital markets, market forces, competition from new and existing companies and regulatory conditions. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on this forward-looking information, which is given as of the date it is expressed in this news release or otherwise, and to not use future-oriented information or financial outlooks for anything other than their intended purpose. Edgewater Wireless undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.
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