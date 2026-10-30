Edgewater Wireless Announces Payments of Debenture Interest

Edgewater Wireless Announces Payments of Debenture Interest

(TheNewswire)

Edgewater Wireless Systems Inc.
 

October 30, 2026 TheNewswire - Ottawa, Canada Edgewater Wireless Systems Inc. (TSXV: YFI,OTC:KPIFF) (OTC: KPIFF) ("Edgewater" or the "Company") announces that it will settle its obligation to pay an aggregate of $17,726.30 in interest as of December 1, 2025, $17,531.51 in interest as of March 1, 2026, $17,921.10 in interest as of June 1, 2026 and $17,921.10 in interest as of September 1, 2026 to the holders of its unsecured debentures issued September 1, 2022 (the "Debentures") through the issuance of an aggregate of 1,421,982 common shares of the Company at a deemed price of $0.05 per share (the "Shares"). The Shares are issued in full satisfaction of the December 1, 2025, March 1, 2026, June 1, 2026 and September 1, 2026 interest payment obligations in accordance with the terms of the Debentures. The debt settlement is subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

 

Certain directors of the Company received an aggregate of 265,995 Shares and therefore the share issuance constitutes a "related party transaction" as that term is defined in Multilateral Instrument 61-101 - Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions ("MI 61-101"). The Company will rely on the exemptions from the formal valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements of MI 61-101 contained in sections 5.5(a) and 5.7(1)(a) of MI 61-101 as neither the fair market value of the Shares nor the debt exceeds 25% of the Company's market capitalization.

 

Edgewater Wireless Systems Inc. announces that it has granted incentive stock options pursuant to its equity incentive plan to certain employees and technical consultants of the Company to purchase up to an aggregate of 900,000 common shares of the Company. The stock options are exercisable at a price of $0.05 per share and expire five years from the date of grant.

 

About Edgewater Wireless

 

We make Wi-Fi. Better.

Edgewater's patented, AI-powered Wi-Fi Spectrum Slicing™ platform—delivered through the PrismIQ™ product family—enables multiple concurrent channels within a single Wi-Fi band, designed to improve spectrum utilization, reliability, latency and Quality of Service in congested and high-density environments. PrismIQ™ is Edgewater's Wi-Fi 8-ready silicon solutions platform targeting residential, enterprise, Industrial IoT and high-reliability wireless applications. With 26 granted patents, three AI-related patent applications pending and a capital-efficient fabless model, Edgewater is developing scalable silicon, IP and reference solutions for the next generation of intelligent wireless connectivity. Edgewater is a Silicon Catalyst portfolio company.

 

Visit https://edgewaterwireless.com

 

Edgewater Wireless Contacts:

Andrew Skafel, President and CEO

E: andrews@edgewaterwireless.com

 

Bill Mitoulas, Investor Relations

E: ir@edgewaterwireless.com

T: +1.613.317.4448

 

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws.  The use of any of the words "expect", "anticipate", "continue", "estimate", "objective", "ongoing", "may", "will", "project", "should", "believe", "plans", "intends" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking information or statements. Although Edgewater Wireless believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking statements and information are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements and information because Edgewater Wireless can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct.  By its nature, such forward-looking information is subject to various risks and uncertainties, which could cause Edgewater Wireless' actual results and experience to differ materially from the anticipated results or expectations expressed. These risks and uncertainties, include, but are not limited to access to capital markets, market forces, competition from new and existing companies and regulatory conditions.  Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on this forward-looking information, which is given as of the date it is expressed in this news release or otherwise, and to not use future-oriented information or financial outlooks for anything other than their intended purpose.  Edgewater Wireless undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

 

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

Copyright (c) 2026 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

YFI:CCTSXV:YFImobile investing
YFI:CC
Edgewater Wireless Systems
Sign up to get your FREE

Edgewater Wireless Systems Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
Edgewater Wireless Systems (TSXV:YFI)

Edgewater Wireless Systems

Pioneering multi-lane Wi-Fi Spectrum Slicing™ for next-generation networks

Pioneering multi-lane Wi-Fi Spectrum Slicing™ for next-generation networks Keep Reading...
Edgewater Wireless Brings Growing Semiconductor Momentum and Dual-Use Innovation to Canada's Semiconductor Symposium 2026

Edgewater Wireless Brings Growing Semiconductor Momentum and Dual-Use Innovation to Canada's Semiconductor Symposium 2026

(TheNewswire) Silicon Valley investment, global semiconductor engagement and expanding customer-driven engagement position Edgewater for its next phase of commercialization October 20, 2026 TheNewswire - Ottawa, Canada Edgewater Wireless Systems Inc. (TSXV: YFI,OTC:KPIFF) (OTC: KPIFF)... Keep Reading...
Edgewater Wireless Reports First Quarter Fiscal 2027 Results and Advances PrismIQ Commercialization Roadmap

Edgewater Wireless Reports First Quarter Fiscal 2027 Results and Advances PrismIQ Commercialization Roadmap

(TheNewswire) Quarter highlighted by continued semiconductor execution, strategic financing, and expanded engagement across broadband, semiconductor and high-reliability markets September 29, 2026 Ottawa, Canada TheNewswire - Edgewater Wireless Systems Inc. (TSXV: YFI,OTC:KPIFF) (OTC: KPIFF)... Keep Reading...
Edgewater Wireless Details PrismIQ Customer Demonstration Program with OVIN and Fidus Support

Edgewater Wireless Details PrismIQ Customer Demonstration Program with OVIN and Fidus Support

(TheNewswire) Specialized engineering resources build on Silicon Catalyst Angels backing as Edgewater prepares its next-generation platform for customer evaluation September 28, 2026 - Ottawa, Canada and Sunnyvale, USA - Edgewater Wireless Systems Inc. (TSXV: YFI,OTC:KPIFF) (OTC: KPIFF), a... Keep Reading...
Edgewater Wireless Heads to Invitation-Only RDK Global Summit as PrismIQ Advances Toward Demonstrations and Commercialization

Edgewater Wireless Heads to Invitation-Only RDK Global Summit as PrismIQ Advances Toward Demonstrations and Commercialization

(TheNewswire) Following strategic backing from Silicon Catalyst Angels, Company advances engagement with global broadband operators, OEMs and technology partners ahead of upcoming PrismIQ™ demonstrations September 10, 2026 Ottawa, Canada - TheNewswire Edgewater Wireless Systems Inc. (TSXV:... Keep Reading...
Edgewater Wireless Closes Private Placement with Strategic Investment from Silicon Catalyst Angels

Edgewater Wireless Closes Private Placement with Strategic Investment from Silicon Catalyst Angels

(TheNewswire) Second strategically aligned semiconductor investor backs Spectrum Slicing™ roadmap as Edgewater advances toward prototype validation and commercial engagements September 8, 2026 TheNewswire - Ottawa, Canada and Silicon Valley, California Edgewater Wireless Systems Inc. (TSXV:... Keep Reading...
Edgewater Wireless Invited to Attend Global Foundries Technology Summit as Spectrum Slicing Execution Advances

Edgewater Wireless Invited to Attend Global Foundries Technology Summit as Spectrum Slicing Execution Advances

(TheNewswire) Invitation puts Edgewater's patented Spectrum Slicing™ and PrismIQ™ roadmap in front of semiconductor, investment and manufacturing leaders September 1, 2026 TheNewswire - Ottawa, Canada and Santa Clara, USA Edgewater Wireless Systems Inc. (TSXV: YFI,OTC:KPIFF) (OTC: KPIFF)... Keep Reading...

Latest News

Edgewater Wireless Systems
Sign up to get your FREE

Edgewater Wireless Systems Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

Quarterly Activities Report for the Period Ended 30 September 2026

Appendix 4C Cashflow Statementand Quarterly Activities Report

Culpeo Minerals Ramps Up Field Activities

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Related News

gold investing

Quarterly Activities Report for the Period Ended 30 September 2026

copper investing

Culpeo Minerals Ramps Up Field Activities

precious metals investing

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

base metals investing

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

precious metals investing

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

silver investing

Top 5 Canadian Silver Stocks in 2026

cleantech investing

Aetherion to Issue Q3 2026 Financial Results on November 12, 2026