Edgewater Wireless Announces Payments of Debenture Interest

(TheNewswire)
October 30, 2026 TheNewswire - Ottawa, Canada Edgewater Wireless Systems Inc. (TSXV: YFI,OTC:KPIFF) (OTC: KPIFF) ("Edgewater" or the "Company") announces that it will settle its obligation to pay an aggregate of $17,726.30 in interest as of December 1, 2025, $17,531.51 in interest as of March 1, 2026, $17,921.10 in interest as of June 1, 2026 and $17,921.10 in interest as of September 1, 2026 to the holders of its unsecured debentures issued September 1, 2022 (the "Debentures") through the issuance of an aggregate of 1,421,982 common shares of the Company at a deemed price of $0.05 per share (the "Shares"). The Shares are issued in full satisfaction of the December 1, 2025, March 1, 2026, June 1, 2026 and September 1, 2026 interest payment obligations in accordance with the terms of the Debentures. The debt settlement is subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.
Certain directors of the Company received an aggregate of 265,995 Shares and therefore the share issuance constitutes a "related party transaction" as that term is defined in Multilateral Instrument 61-101 - Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions ("MI 61-101"). The Company will rely on the exemptions from the formal valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements of MI 61-101 contained in sections 5.5(a) and 5.7(1)(a) of MI 61-101 as neither the fair market value of the Shares nor the debt exceeds 25% of the Company's market capitalization.
Edgewater Wireless Systems Inc. announces that it has granted incentive stock options pursuant to its equity incentive plan to certain employees and technical consultants of the Company to purchase up to an aggregate of 900,000 common shares of the Company. The stock options are exercisable at a price of $0.05 per share and expire five years from the date of grant.
About Edgewater Wireless
We make Wi-Fi. Better.
Edgewater's patented, AI-powered Wi-Fi Spectrum Slicing™ platform—delivered through the PrismIQ™ product family—enables multiple concurrent channels within a single Wi-Fi band, designed to improve spectrum utilization, reliability, latency and Quality of Service in congested and high-density environments. PrismIQ™ is Edgewater's Wi-Fi 8-ready silicon solutions platform targeting residential, enterprise, Industrial IoT and high-reliability wireless applications. With 26 granted patents, three AI-related patent applications pending and a capital-efficient fabless model, Edgewater is developing scalable silicon, IP and reference solutions for the next generation of intelligent wireless connectivity. Edgewater is a Silicon Catalyst portfolio company.
Visit https://edgewaterwireless.com
Edgewater Wireless Contacts:
Andrew Skafel, President and CEO
E: andrews@edgewaterwireless.com
Bill Mitoulas, Investor Relations
T: +1.613.317.4448
Forward-Looking Statements
This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. The use of any of the words "expect", "anticipate", "continue", "estimate", "objective", "ongoing", "may", "will", "project", "should", "believe", "plans", "intends" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking information or statements. Although Edgewater Wireless believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking statements and information are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements and information because Edgewater Wireless can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. By its nature, such forward-looking information is subject to various risks and uncertainties, which could cause Edgewater Wireless' actual results and experience to differ materially from the anticipated results or expectations expressed. These risks and uncertainties, include, but are not limited to access to capital markets, market forces, competition from new and existing companies and regulatory conditions. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on this forward-looking information, which is given as of the date it is expressed in this news release or otherwise, and to not use future-oriented information or financial outlooks for anything other than their intended purpose. Edgewater Wireless undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.
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