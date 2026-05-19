FIS Launches Enterprise Risk Suite on AWS to Provide Continuous Cloud-Native Delivery

Key facts

  • Launch of FIS Enterprise Risk Suite on AWS delivers a cloud-native risk management platform that gives financial institutions non-stop access to the latest risk functionality without disruptive upgrade cycles.
  • Deployment eliminates the trade-off between staying current and staying operational.

Global financial technology leader FIS ® today announced the launch of FIS Enterprise Risk Suite on Amazon Web Services (AWS). Upgrading risk software has always meant disruption and for firms managing risk in real-time, that's a trade-off they can't afford. This deployment on AWS reduces this by delivering a cloud-native risk management platform that keeps financial institutions on the latest version of the software, continuously and without operational disruption.

In today's volatile, highly regulated markets, financial institutions face mounting pressure to track a growing range of risks, but upgrading to a new software version has historically forced firms to choose between staying current and staying operational. Enterprise Risk Suite on AWS resolves that tension, and represents a fundamental shift in how clients deploy, scale and consume enterprise risk technology, by replacing the lengthy, disruptive upgrade cycles of legacy infrastructure with continuous, seamless delivery of the latest capabilities.

With Enterprise Risk Suite now available on AWS, FIS manages upgrades on behalf of its clients through a CI/CD model, meaning institutions always run the most current version of the software without needing to divert focus from risk management to infrastructure.

The platform's microservice-based, cloud-native architecture enables clients to linearly scale their risk architecture in the cloud and run higher volumes of calculations with lossless performance, and through burst computing, clients can instantly acquire additional processing power for large calculations or peak workloads, without maintaining costly on-premise hardware.

The launch builds on FIS' recognition as a Category Leader across all quadrants in the Chartis Credit Risk Management Systems report, validating the platform's strength across both market and credit risk.

Andrés Choussy, President of the Capital Markets at FIS said: "The move to a cloud-native architecture on AWS showcases our commitment to unlock financial technology across the money lifecycle, and removes the trade-off between staying current and staying operational. Our clients can now run the latest, most powerful version of Enterprise Risk Suite at all times, while scaling their risk infrastructure dynamically to meet whatever the market demands. This modern framework combined with comprehensive risk coverage enables smarter, faster and more capital-efficient risk management decisions that drive revenue growth."

John Kain, Head of Financial Services Market Development, Amazon Web Services said: "Financial institutions need risk management infrastructure that keeps pace with market volatility without sacrificing operational continuity. By deploying Enterprise Risk Suite on AWS, FIS is delivering exactly that — a cloud-native platform that gives clients continuous access to the latest capabilities, elastic compute power for peak workloads, and the scalability to grow without the burden of legacy upgrade cycles. We're proud to support FIS in transforming how the insurance industry manages risk."

About FIS

FIS is a financial technology company providing solutions to financial institutions and businesses. We unlock financial technology to the world across the money lifecycle underpinning the world's financial system. Our people are dedicated to advancing the way the world pays, banks and invests, by helping our clients to confidently run, grow, and protect their businesses. Our expertise comes from decades of experience helping financial institutions and businesses of all sizes adapt to meet the needs of their customers by harnessing where reliability meets innovation in financial technology. Headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida, FIS is a member of the Fortune 500® and the Standard & Poor's 500® Index. To learn more, visit FISglobal.com . Follow FIS on LinkedIn , Facebook and X .

Nicole Alley
Vice President, Corporate Communications
FIS Global Marketing and Communications
Nicole.Alley@fisglobal.com

Lauren Pozmanter
North America Public Relations
FIS Global Marketing and Communications
Lauren.Pozmanter@fisglobal.com

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Fidelity National Information ServicesFISnyse:fisfintech investing
FIS
The Conversation (0)
Say hello to MacBook Neo

Say hello to MacBook Neo

Apple's all-new MacBook features a durable aluminum design, a stunning 13-inch Liquid Retina display, the power of Apple silicon, and all-day battery life — all for the breakthrough starting price of just $599 Apple® today unveiled MacBook Neo ™, an all-new laptop that delivers the magic of the... Keep Reading...
Apple introduces MacBook Pro with all-new M5 Pro and M5 Max, delivering breakthrough pro performance and next-level on-device AI

Apple introduces MacBook Pro with all-new M5 Pro and M5 Max, delivering breakthrough pro performance and next-level on-device AI

The world's best pro laptop raises the bar again with blazing-fast CPU and GPU performance, plus up to 2x faster SSD speeds and 1TB of starting storage Apple® today announced the latest 14- and 16-inch MacBook Pro ® with the all-new M5 Pro and M5 Max, bringing game-changing performance and AI... Keep Reading...
Apple introduces the new MacBook Air with M5

Apple introduces the new MacBook Air with M5

The world's most popular laptop gets even better with the incredible performance of M5, double the starting storage, and improved wireless connectivity, packed into a thin, light, and durable aluminum design Apple® today announced the new MacBook Air ® with M5, bringing exceptional performance... Keep Reading...
Apple introduces the new iPad Air, powered by M4

Apple introduces the new iPad Air, powered by M4

With blazing performance, more memory, enhanced connectivity, and game-changing iPadOS 26 features, iPad Air is a fantastic value Apple® today announced the new iPad Air® featuring M4 and more memory, giving users a big jump in performance at the same starting price. With a faster CPU and GPU,... Keep Reading...
Apple introduces iPhone 17e

Apple introduces iPhone 17e

iPhone 17e delivers incredible value with faster performance, an advanced camera system, enhanced durability, the magic of MagSafe, and double the starting storage at 256GB Apple® today announced iPhone® 17e, a powerful and more affordable addition to the iPhone 17 lineup. At the heart of iPhone... Keep Reading...
Steven Boms

From Skepticism to Action: Steve Boms on Canada’s Open Banking Turning Point

Canada is shaping its financial future through open banking.Steve Boms, executive director of FDATA North America, made a recent appearance on the Investing News Network podcast, where he detailed Canada’s long-awaited transition toward consumer-driven banking and how placing the Bank of Canada... Keep Reading...
AmeriTrust Announces 2025 Annual Financial Results

AmeriTrust Announces 2025 Annual Financial Results

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / April 22, 2026 / AmeriTrust Financial Technologies Inc. (TSXV:AMT,OTC:AMTFF)(OTCQB:AMTFF)(Frankfurt:1ZVA) ("AmeriTrust", "AMT" or the "Company"), a fintech platform targeting automotive finance, is announcing that it has filed its audited Consolidated Financial... Keep Reading...

Charles Schwab's Money Talk Personal Finance Column Expands Bench of Expert Voices

Three new Certified Financial Planners ® join the column's roster of experts creating real-life financial education insight Charles Schwab today announced the addition of three new Certified Financial Planners® to Money Talk, Schwab's personal finance column designed to help everyday Americans... Keep Reading...

Climate Global and Moody's Power the First Index and ETF of Climate-Resilient REITs

Climate Global and Exchange Traded Concepts announced the Climate Global Climate-Resilient REIT Index ETF (Ticker: CLIM), an exchange-traded fund designed to provide exposure to U.S. equity Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) while systematically incorporating insurance-grade climate and... Keep Reading...

T. ROWE PRICE OHA SELECT PRIVATE CREDIT FUND ANNOUNCES DECEMBER 31, 2025 FINANCIAL RESULTS AND DECLARED TOTAL DISTRIBUTIONS OF $0.69 PER SHARE IN Q4 2025

T. Rowe Price OHA Select Private Credit Fund (the "Company" or "OCREDIT") today reported financial results and total distributions of $0.69 per share for the quarter ended December 31, 2025. As private credit remains a key driver of financing solutions within credit markets, OCREDIT closed the... Keep Reading...
AmeriTrust Provides Corporate Update

AmeriTrust Provides Corporate Update

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / March 11, 2026 / AmeriTrust Financial Technologies Inc. (TSXV:AMT,OTC:AMTFF)(OTCQB:AMTFF)(Frankfurt:1ZVA) ("AmeriTrust", "AMT" or the "Company"), a fintech platform targeting automotive finance is pleased to provide an update of corporate activities since the... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

Terra Clean Energy Corp. Reports Strong Initial Results from the Airborne Radiometric & Photogrammetric Surveys at Prospector Freedom Uranium Project, Utah; Summer Exploration Program Underway

CHARBONE et Vema Hydrogen met en place une chaine d'approvisionnement en hydrogene a partir de tetes de puits au Quebec afin de repondre a la demande des gaz industriels, et de reduire les couts de transport

CHARBONE and Vema Hydrogen Build Quebec Hydrogen Supply Chain to Meet Wellhead-to-Industrial Gas Demand and Reduce Transport Costs

Graphite One Secures Ohio Site and Accelerates Towards EV and Energy Storage Battery Material Production with Advances in Offtake Pipeline

Related News

energy investing

Terra Clean Energy Corp. Reports Strong Initial Results from the Airborne Radiometric & Photogrammetric Surveys at Prospector Freedom Uranium Project, Utah; Summer Exploration Program Underway

cleantech investing

CHARBONE et Vema Hydrogen met en place une chaine d'approvisionnement en hydrogene a partir de tetes de puits au Quebec afin de repondre a la demande des gaz industriels, et de reduire les couts de transport

cleantech investing

CHARBONE and Vema Hydrogen Build Quebec Hydrogen Supply Chain to Meet Wellhead-to-Industrial Gas Demand and Reduce Transport Costs

battery metals investing

Argentina Lithium Engages Market One Media Group for Marketing Contract

energy investing

Blue Sky Uranium Adopts Semi-Annual Financial Reporting

battery metals investing

Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp. Adopts Semi-Annual Financial Reporting

precious metals investing

New Found Gold Announces Initial Draw of $70M Funding Under EdgePoint Senior Secured Credit Facility