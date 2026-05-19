FIS Launches Enterprise Risk Suite on AWS to Provide Continuous Cloud-Native Delivery

Key facts
- Launch of FIS Enterprise Risk Suite on AWS delivers a cloud-native risk management platform that gives financial institutions non-stop access to the latest risk functionality without disruptive upgrade cycles.
- Deployment eliminates the trade-off between staying current and staying operational.
Global financial technology leader FIS ® today announced the launch of FIS Enterprise Risk Suite on Amazon Web Services (AWS). Upgrading risk software has always meant disruption and for firms managing risk in real-time, that's a trade-off they can't afford. This deployment on AWS reduces this by delivering a cloud-native risk management platform that keeps financial institutions on the latest version of the software, continuously and without operational disruption.
In today's volatile, highly regulated markets, financial institutions face mounting pressure to track a growing range of risks, but upgrading to a new software version has historically forced firms to choose between staying current and staying operational. Enterprise Risk Suite on AWS resolves that tension, and represents a fundamental shift in how clients deploy, scale and consume enterprise risk technology, by replacing the lengthy, disruptive upgrade cycles of legacy infrastructure with continuous, seamless delivery of the latest capabilities.
With Enterprise Risk Suite now available on AWS, FIS manages upgrades on behalf of its clients through a CI/CD model, meaning institutions always run the most current version of the software without needing to divert focus from risk management to infrastructure.
The platform's microservice-based, cloud-native architecture enables clients to linearly scale their risk architecture in the cloud and run higher volumes of calculations with lossless performance, and through burst computing, clients can instantly acquire additional processing power for large calculations or peak workloads, without maintaining costly on-premise hardware.
The launch builds on FIS' recognition as a Category Leader across all quadrants in the Chartis Credit Risk Management Systems report, validating the platform's strength across both market and credit risk.
Andrés Choussy, President of the Capital Markets at FIS said: "The move to a cloud-native architecture on AWS showcases our commitment to unlock financial technology across the money lifecycle, and removes the trade-off between staying current and staying operational. Our clients can now run the latest, most powerful version of Enterprise Risk Suite at all times, while scaling their risk infrastructure dynamically to meet whatever the market demands. This modern framework combined with comprehensive risk coverage enables smarter, faster and more capital-efficient risk management decisions that drive revenue growth."
John Kain, Head of Financial Services Market Development, Amazon Web Services said: "Financial institutions need risk management infrastructure that keeps pace with market volatility without sacrificing operational continuity. By deploying Enterprise Risk Suite on AWS, FIS is delivering exactly that — a cloud-native platform that gives clients continuous access to the latest capabilities, elastic compute power for peak workloads, and the scalability to grow without the burden of legacy upgrade cycles. We're proud to support FIS in transforming how the insurance industry manages risk."
FIS is a financial technology company providing solutions to financial institutions and businesses. We unlock financial technology to the world across the money lifecycle underpinning the world's financial system. Our people are dedicated to advancing the way the world pays, banks and invests, by helping our clients to confidently run, grow, and protect their businesses. Our expertise comes from decades of experience helping financial institutions and businesses of all sizes adapt to meet the needs of their customers by harnessing where reliability meets innovation in financial technology. Headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida, FIS is a member of the Fortune 500® and the Standard & Poor's 500® Index. To learn more, visit FISglobal.com . Follow FIS on LinkedIn , Facebook and X .
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260519958293/en/
Nicole Alley
Vice President, Corporate Communications
FIS Global Marketing and Communications
Nicole.Alley@fisglobal.com
Lauren Pozmanter
North America Public Relations
FIS Global Marketing and Communications
Lauren.Pozmanter@fisglobal.com