FIS Launches 24/7 AI Assistant to Ease Risk Models Management

Key facts

  • FIS has launched the Insurance Risk Suite AI Assistant, a generative AI tool that provides instant actuarial guidance
  • Delivers expert risk modeling guidance in any language, 24/7, accelerating risk response

Actuaries spend a substantial amount of their time searching for information buried in technical documentation on risk modeling. Global financial technology leader FIS® is changing that today with the launch of its Insurance Risk Suite AI Assistant, a generative AI tool that instantly answers complex questions about building and maintaining risk models—in any language.

As climate volatility drives unprecedented claims patterns and cyber threats reshape risk portfolios, insurers need faster, more accurate modeling to stay ahead. Traditional actuarial processes can't keep pace with risks that evolve daily rather than quarterly.

The FIS Insurance Risk Suite AI Assistant acts as an always-available expert, eliminating hours of manual searching and helping actuaries build resilient models. The result: insurers can price policies more competitively while maintaining profitability and detect emerging risks earlier.

"Businesses need powerful modeling, risk management and reporting tools to accurately quantify their exposure and keep their money hard at work," said J.P. James, Group President, Office of the CFO at FIS. "But as these risks become more interconnected and harder to predict, actuaries also need tools that don't slow them down. By embedding AI assistance directly into our Insurance Risk Suite, we're giving actuaries more time to focus on what truly matters: accurately quantifying, reporting, managing and mitigating risk."

The solution's intuitive interface provides real-time guidance on model operation and maintenance, making deep actuarial expertise accessible to teams of any size.

The AI assistant's capabilities are expected to expand to include code writing and improvement, automated documentation, run descriptions and detailed explanations of calculations and errors, reflecting FIS' commitment to unlock continuous innovation in financial technology across the money lifecycle.

About FIS

FIS is a financial technology company providing solutions to financial institutions, businesses, and developers. We unlock financial technology to the world across the money lifecycle underpinning the world's financial system. Our people are dedicated to advancing the way the world pays, banks and invests, by helping our clients to confidently run, grow, and protect their businesses. Our expertise comes from decades of experience helping financial institutions and businesses of all sizes adapt to meet the needs of their customers by harnessing where reliability meets innovation in financial technology. Headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida, FIS is a member of the Fortune 500® and the Standard & Poor's 500® Index. To learn more, visit FISglobal.com . Follow FIS on LinkedIn , Facebook and X .

