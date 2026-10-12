FIS Equips CFOs With Agentic AI to Forecast Cash Flow and Surface Risk Earlier

Key facts

  • FIS has launched FIS® Agentic Insights Suite, an agentic AI solution that helps finance teams manage collections, liquidity, risk and cash flow from a single view.
  • FIS Agentic Insights Suite includes a new cash flow forecasting module that projects cash across multiple time horizons.
  • The solution combines a company's own data with outside credit and public data to score credit risk, business health and ESG in real time.

Finance teams are being asked to protect cash while the information they rely on sits in disconnected systems and most tools report on cash only after it has moved. To address this FIS ® (NYSE: FIS), a global leader in financial services technology, today announced the launch of FIS® Agentic Insights Suite, an agentic AI solution for the office of the CFO. FIS Agentic Insights Suite turns fragmented internal and external data into forward-looking intelligence on cash and risk, and its new cash flow forecasting module projects cash across multiple horizons.

The pressure on working capital has intensified. With the cost of capital elevated and finance operations spread across more markets and systems, protecting cash has become a defining challenge for the office of the CFO, and finance teams are increasingly turning to agentic AI to meet it. Interest, though, is outpacing adoption: in Deloitte's Finance Trends 2026 survey , 46% of global finance leaders pointed to working capital optimization as a top area for agentic AI, while just 14% had fully integrated AI agents into their finance function. FIS Agentic Insights Suite is built to close that gap.

"Most finance teams can tell you what happened to their cash last quarter; very few can tell you what happens next month with confidence," said Andrés Choussy, President, Capital Markets at FIS. "FIS Agentic Insights Suite changes that: it does the work of pulling together credit, treasury and market signals and showing a CFO where the risk sits before it reaches the books. That is how FIS helps clients put their money to work, turning cash from something they report on into something they actively manage."

FIS Agentic Insights Suite works as a central hub that gathers data, runs the analysis and recommends action, rather than automating a single task. It cleans and connects data from many systems so finance, credit and treasury teams work from consistent, reliable data instead of reconciling conflicting numbers by hand.

FIS Agentic Insights Suite delivers:

  • Real-time scoring and recommendations: The suite provides account scoring on a real-time basis and recommends next steps, so teams can act on the highest-priority risks first.
  • One trusted view of the data: The suite brings together internal systems such as ERP, treasury and CRM with external credit bureau and public data, giving teams one reconciled source for scoring and analysis.
  • Multi-horizon cash flow forecasting: The new module uses machine learning and forecasting simulations, running many possible outcomes rather than a single estimate, to project cash across configurable horizons and test how delayed inflows or faster outflows would affect liquidity.
  • Plain-language interface and dashboards: Users can ask questions in natural language and see results in Power BI dashboards, with standardized reporting across teams.
  • Fast deployment and easy integration: The suite starts with a self-serve setup, deploys in weeks rather than months, and connects as the intelligence layer, driving FIS® workflows across our Receivables products (GETPAID™ and BillerIQ™) as well as our Treasury products (Integrity and Quantum).

FIS Agentic Insights Suite is designed to help finance teams identify potential efficiency gains and better manage days sales outstanding (DSO), without necessarily adding headcount. Planned future releases will add payment anomaly detection and dispute forecasting.

About FIS

FIS is a financial technology company providing solutions to financial institutions and businesses. We unlock financial technology to the world across the money lifecycle underpinning the world's financial system. Our people are dedicated to advancing the way the world pays, banks and invests, by helping our clients to confidently run, grow, and protect their businesses. Our expertise comes from decades of experience helping financial institutions and businesses of all sizes adapt to meet the needs of their customers by harnessing where reliability meets innovation in financial technology. Headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida, FIS is a member of the Fortune 500® and the Standard & Poor's 500® Index. To learn more, visit FISglobal.com . Follow FIS on LinkedIn , Facebook and X .

For More Information
Melanie Hesketh
Global Head of PR
FIS Global Marketing and Communications
melanie.hesketh@fisglobal.com

Nicole Alley
Vice President, Communications
FIS Global Marketing and Communications
nicole.alley@fisglobal.com

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